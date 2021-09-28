The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Aug. 10: Unit 5 of Countryside Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Corry T. Platt, Katherine A. Zechmeister. Grantors: KTCD, LLC. Tax: $464. Price: $232,000. Page 530 of Book 2211.
Aug. 10: Two tracts of land, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ricky A. Ruppert, Stephanie T. Ruppert. Grantors: Deborah R. Jenkings, Kenneth M. Jenkins, Ricky A. Ruppert, Stephanie T. Ruppert, Randy Henry Ruppert, Randy H. Ruppert. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 620 of Book 2211.
Aug. 10: Tract A, Sunset Drive Townhouses, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: WIP08, LLC. Grantors: Annette Greene-Mayes, Charles Jackson Davis. Tax: $550. Price: $275,000. Page 620 of Book 2211.
Aug. 10: One tract of land (0.476 acres), Stony Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Angela B. Del Nero. Grantors: Angela B. Shoemake, Angela B. Del Nero. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 639 of Book 2211.
Aug. 10: One tract of land (0.741 acres), Stony Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Carl Allen Piland, Heather Piland. Grantors: Harold Lamar Sherrill Sr., Margaret Pennell Sherrill. Tax: $346. Price: $173,000. Page 662 of Book 2211.
Aug. 10: Unit 2-M-3, Building 2-M, Village on the Green, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Anita H. Baucom, Gary Graig Baucom. Grantors: Noah Kathryn Hege. Tax: $490. Price: $245,000. Page 718 of Book 2211.
Aug. 10: One tract of land (1.284 acres), Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Rachel Yates Muller, Richard Lee Muller. Grantors: Harry baxter Yates, Janelle Yates, Rachel Yates Muller, Richard Lee Muller, Elaine Yates Miller, Michael Ray Miller, Karen Yates Ratchford, Michael Edward Ratchford. Tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 741 of Book 2211.
Aug. 10: One tract of land (1.042 acres), Sorrento Forrest subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jared Salley, Elizabeth Salley. Grantors: The Ellen M. Gregory Revocable Trust. Tax: $1,423. Price: $711,500. Page 761 of Book 2211.
Aug. 10: Lot 139, Section D, Charter Hills Section — Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Revocable Management Trust Agreement of Barbara G. Rankin. Grantors: Fred P. Rankin, Barbara G. Rankin. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 781 of Book 2211.
Aug. 10: Two tracts of land, lot 1, Sections 1, Phase VII, Heavenly Mountain and 0.131 acres of GOK Enterprises, LLC, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Tripod Industries, LLC. Grantors: Alderaan Holdings, LLC. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 818 of Book 2211.
Aug. 10: One tract of land (2.139 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert Gordon Glaspey, Gordon Glaspey. Grantors: Casey Cunniff Revocable Trust. Tax: $450. Price: $225. Page 835 of 2211.
Aug. 10: One tract of land (0.29 acres), Atrium Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joseph Giaimo. Grantors: Matthew Dale Morris, Brooke Cockerham Morris. Tax: $680. Price: $340,000. Page 854 of Book 2211.
Aug. 10: Lot 237, Section AA, Westridge-Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joe E. Baker III, Amanda R. Baker. Grantors: David A. Castorena, Traci D. Castorena. Tax: $688. Price: $344,000. Page 066 of Book 2212.
Aug. 11: Unit 5, The Vistas at Trout Lake Townhomes, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jeffrey L. Cowden, Suzanne Cowden. Grantors: Satchmo & Company Land Inc. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 100 of Book 2212.
Aug. 11: One tract of land (0.97 acres), Elk Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Milan Keith Sabanosh, Ashley Katherine Sabanosh. Grantors: Hayley Martin. Tax: $610. Price: $305,000. Page 171 of Book 2212.
Aug. 11: Lots 26, 27, 34-36 of Winkler Creek Estates, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jacob Edward Hutchinson, Kimberly Dawn Hutchinson. Grantors: Bryce Laster Holder, Katherine J. Holder. Tax: $900. Price: $450,000. Page 212 of Book 2212.
Aug. 11: Unit B-8, Glen Burney Condominium, Blowing Rock Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Eric C. Mullen. Grantors: Mullen Development, LLC. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 225 of Book 2212.
Aug. 11: One tract of land (12 acres), Blue Ridge Conservancy, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Watauga County. Grantors: Blue Ridge Conservancy. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 249 of Book 2212.
Aug. 12: Lot 17, Blue Ridge Mountain Club, Watauga County, NC (1.151 acres). Grantees: Douglas Broadright, Stephanie Curry. Grantors: BR Development Group, LLC. Tax: $950. Price: $475,000. Page 289 of Book 2212.
Aug. 12: Lot 1247, Blue Ridge Mountain Club, Elk Phase I, Section 7, Watauga County, NC (3.945 acres). Grantees: William Gaither Weeks, Sharon Johnson Weeks. Grantors: BR Development Group, LLC. Tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 296 of Book 2212.
Aug. 12: Lot 1300, Blue Ridge Moutan Club, Elk Phase I, Section 4, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael Scott Zimmerman, Lauren Petrey Zimmerman. Grantors: BR Development Group, LLC. Tax: $250. Price: $125,000. Page 303 of Book 2212.
Aug. 12: Two tracts of land (24 acres and 20 acres), North Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kenneth L. Phillips, Bridget Gallagher Phillips. Grantors: Brian D. McKinney, Christina Clinch McKinney. Tax: $2,250. Price: $1,125,000. Page $207 of Book 2212.
Aug. 12: Lots 206 and 205 of Firethorn, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Norman M. Scott, Geraldine B. Scott. Grantors: James Covington, James W. Covington, Debra Covington, Drbra F. Covington. Tax: $4,800. Price: $2,400,000. Page 325 of Book 2212.
Aug. 12: One tract of land (0.046 acres), Brushy Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Keri A. Sbrizzi. Grantors: Brian Carter, Josephine Carter. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 344 of Book 2212.
Aug. 12: One tract of land (0.090 acres), Brushy Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Brian Carter, Josephine Carter. Grantors: Keri A. Sbrizzi, James J. Sbrizzi. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 347 of Book 2212.
Aug. 12: Five tracts of land, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Manderson Holdings LLC. Grantors: Triplet and Houston, Billy B. Triplett Jr., James L. Houston III. Tax: $6,128. Price: $3,064,000. Page 351 of Book 2212.
Aug. 12: Lot 156 of Charter Hills Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John F. Brennan, Dianne S. Brennan. Grantors: Carolina Caribbean Corporation. Tax: $6. Price: $3,000. Page 398 of Book 2212.
Aug. 12: Lot 6A, Blue Ridge Mountain Club subdivision, Watauga County, NC (0.283 acres). Grantees: Michael w. Kuhn, Sandra L. Kuhn. Grantors: BR Development Group, LLC. Tax: $125. Price: $62,500. Page 416 of Book 2212.
Aug. 12: Unit 3, Interval 43, Ivy Building, Chetola Lake Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Richard Lee Stroder, Dwayne Lance Draughon. Grantors: Thomas Gniech, Nancy Gniech. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 428 of Book 2212.
Aug. 12: Unit 2, Interval 25, Ivy Building, Chetola Lake Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Collins Family Living Trust. Grantors: Terry Lee Collins, Beverly C. Collins. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 436 of Book 2212.
Aug. 12: Seven tracts of land, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Bishop’s Ridge Townhouses Association, Inc. Grantors: The Beerbower Family Revocable Trust Agreement, The 2004 Gray Family Trust, Gray Family Revocable Living Trust, Penny Jo Milks Revocable Trust. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 440 of Book 2212.
Aug. 12: Lots 14 and 15 of Summit Park Development, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Wallace C. Musselwhite, Robyn P. Musselwhite. Grantors: Anthony Jason Lancaster, Lelia Maryanne Lancaster. Tax: $140. Price: $70,000. Page 479 of Book 2212.
Aug. 12: Unit 7, Laurelwood Development, Stony Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Charles Henry Wilson, Susan Howard Wilson. Grantors: Omms, Inc., Omni Medical Management Systems, Inc. Mary Tome. Tax: $540. Price: $270,000. Page 504 of Book 2212.
Aug. 12: One tract of land, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Zane Robert Bagwell. Grantors: Shane Carroll. Tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 528 of Book 2212.
Aug. 12: Lot 11, The Lakes Community Phase IG, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Terrence Dennis O’Connor Jr., Michelle Jo Nageli O’Connor. Grantors: Wendi Long Brewer, Michael A. Brewer. Tax: $920. Price: $470,000. Page 546 of Book 2212.
Aug. 12: One tract of land (3.393 acres), Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James Jeffrey Battle, Julie Battle, Dalton James Battle. Grantors: Randy Lynn Simpson. Tax: $790. Price: $395,000. Page 562 of Book 2212.
Aug. 13: One tract of land (2.154 acres), Virginia W. Yates subdivision, Shawneehaw, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Walter Kinkead Timpson Jr., Linda B. Timpson. Grantors: Rebecca Y. Miller. Tax: $360. Price: $180,000. Page 610 of Book 2212.
Aug. 13: One tract of land (1 acres), Cove Creek Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: David Lee Presnell, Marietta Combs Presnell. Grantors: Fredrick Ernest Combs, Loretta Combs, Loretta Ann Combs. Tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 618 of Book 2212.
Aug. 13: One tract of land (5.702 acres), Studio West Apartments, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Swap, LLC. Grantors: Studio West Partners, LLC. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 645 of Book 2212.
Aug. 13: Lot 5 of Boone New River Properties, Inc., Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kenneth Bradford Earle, Elizabeth Collins Earle. Grantors: Ira J. Bingham III. Tax: $106. Price: $53. Page 648 of Book 2212.
Aug. 13: One tract of land (5.702 acres), New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: 10F 125 Graduate Ln Boone NC, LLC. Grantors: Swap, LLC. Tax: $22,363. Price: $11,181,500. Page $653 of Book 2212.
Aug. 13: Lots 6 and 7, Doe Run Subdivision, New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Leslie M. Fritz, Robert Douglas Fritz III. Grantors: Troy Allen Cornett, Carrie Cornett, Patricia Ashley McGuire, Charlotte Miller Norris, Denny Norris, Max G. Miller Jr. Tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 690 of Book 2212.
Aug. 13: Lot PE 202, Powder Horn Estats, Elk Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Donald Kilkman. Grantors: John V. Burdick, Jeffrey W. Lee. Tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 738 of Book 2212.
Aug. 13: Unit 218, Building E, Holiday Beech Villas Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Donald Thompson, Gina Thompson. Grantors: Russell Mellette. Tax: $230. Price: $115,000. Page 742 of Book 2212.
Aug. 13: One tract of land. (3.871 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jeremy S. Hull, Kimberly W. Hull. Grantors: Jeffrey Glen Reese, Leanne Davis Reese. Tax: $104. Price: $52,000. Page 746 of Book 2212.
Aug. 13: One tract of land (1.23 acres), Laurel Creek Township — Beech Mountain. Grantees: George Joseph Meszaros. Grantors: John Kudrick, Bonnie J. Kudrick. Tax: $750. Price: $375,000 acres. Page 817 of Book 2212.
Aug. 13: Lot 8 (0.416 acres), Dougherty Heights, Section 1, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Marcus D. Polanka, Sue M. Plank. Grantors: Jeffrey J. McClain, Caroline G. McClain. Tax: $975. Price: $487,500. Page 841 of Book 2212.
Aug. 13: Unti B-1, Village Green Condominiums. Grantees: Adam M. Clark. Grantors: James Kenneth Brower II, Elsa Tolle Broker. Tax: $700. Price: $350,000. Page 888 of Book 2212.
Aug. 13: Lots 104-106 of Creekridge — Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Frank R. Curran, Rae Ellen Curran. Grantors: Carolyn Curran Easley, Robert Easley, Colleen Curran Hook, Stephen Hook, Thomas Francis Curran, Judy Curran, Claudia Curran Freels, Brad Freels, Michael Francis Curran, Nancy Curran. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/a. Page 894 of Book 2212.
Aug. 13: Three tracts of land (1.937 acres, 3.049 acres and 1.5 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: David M. McGuire, Tichy Lane Knutson, Deanna Lynn Lingerfelt. Grantors: Elvene W. Tester, Elvene McGuire, Lee Roy Tester. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 001 of Book 2213.
Aug. 13: Lot C114, Charter Hills subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joseph Barber Jr., Monica Roase Barber. Grantors: Elizabeth B. Walker, Henry Todd Walker. Tax: $570. Price: $285,000. Page 0004 of Book 2213.
Aug. 13: Lots 15 and 16, Valley View Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: SPA Properties III, LLC. Grantors: The John Buettel Trust. Tax: $1,040. Price: $520,000. Page 026 of Book 2213.
Aug. 13: Lot 18, Section 2 of Seven Devils Resort Property, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Karl Z. Morgan Jr., Rebecca A. Morgan, Joseph Karl Morgan, Ida Morgan. Grantors: Karl Z. Morgan Jr., Rebecca A. Morgan. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 077 of Book 2213.
Aug. 13: One tract of land, Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jeffrey J. McClain, Caroline G. McClain. Grantors: Lanny Lee Monroe Jr. Tax: $1,540. Price: $770,000. Page 080 of Book 2213.
Aug. 16: One tract of land, New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robin Yvonne Trexler. Grantors: Bartley Richard Haylett. Tax: $42. price: $21,000. Page 218 of Book 2213.
Aug. 16: One tract of land (2.284 acres), Molly B Yates Estate, New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page The Michael and Kristal Austin Living Trust. Grantors: Michael J. Austin, Kristal Cash Austin. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 239 of Book 2213.
Aug. 16: Unit 1 of Mariah North One Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Charles Anthony Vill III, Stephanie Alyssa Vill. Grantors: The Hughes Family Revocable Trust. Tax: $530. Price: $265. Page 243 of Book 2213.
Aug. 16: Unit 111, Hawks Peak South Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Anthony B. Tufano, Kathleen A. Lyden. Grantors: Virginia R. Tester. Tax: $510. Price: $255,000. Page 266 of Book 2213.
Aug. 16: One tract of land (0.740 acres), Mayview Park, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Donna Bell Medlin. Grantors: Irrevocable Trust Agreement. Tax: $8,450. Price: $4,225,000. Page 269 of Book 2213.
Aug. 16: Lot 17, Section 1 of Seven Devils Resort Property (0.83 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ashley Regan Burke, Jason Andrew. Grantors: Trust Agreement of A. John Beucus IV. Tax: $750. Price: $375,000. Page 322 of Book 2213.
Aug. 16: Lot 34, Monteagle Subdivision, Shawneehaw Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Dillon Blowing Rock R.E. Investments, LLC. Grantors: Wendi L. Brewer. Tax: $430. Price: $215,000. Page 337 of Book 2213.
Aug. 16: One tract of land (0.494 acres), Blue Ridge Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert Felix, Jennifer Nelson. Grantors: Director of Compliance South Atlantic Collection Area Internal Revenue Service, Samuel Lankford, Deborah Lankford. Tax: $310. Price: $155,000. Page 341 of Book 2213.
Aug. 16: One tract of land (8.796 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Sheridan Resources, LLC. Grantors: Tony Ford Greene, Tony F. Greene. Tax: $50. Price: $25,000. Page 346 of Book 2213.
Aug. 16: Unit R-631, Echota on the Ridge Condominiums, Phase 1, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Doreen H. Anding Revocable Trust. Grantors: Anthony Ted Hotz, Donna Lee Hotz. Tax: $932. Price: $466,000. Page 365 of Book 2213.
Aug. 16: One tract of land, Boone Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Boone Mennonite Brethren Church, Michael Mathes. Grantors: Missionary Baptist Church Boone (Colored), Granville Jackson, Johnnie Jackson, Gene Lewis Ray. Tax: $1. Price: $500.
Aug. 16: One tract of land (0.984 acres) Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Duwan A. Mackey. Grantors: Mark-Kids Limited Partnership, James P. Marsh Jr. Tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 374 of Book 2213.
Aug. 16: Lot 1, Laurel Creek Homesites, Brushy Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Praveen Nerellapalli, Swapna Nerellapalli, Deepa Beanjaram, Pradeep Reddy Marri. Grantors: Michael J. Kerrigan, Meredith Kerrigan. Tax: $948. Price: $474,000. Page 398 of Book 2213.
Aug. 16: One tract of land (1.635 acres), Heirs of Patsy Bingham Hodges, Brushy Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Pamela Michalle Hodges, Anna Christine Sides. Grantors: Pamela Michalle Hodges, Anna Christine Sides. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 417 of Book 2213.
Aug. 16: Lot 10, Raven Rock Meadows, Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Rakeshkumra Ishwarbhai Patel, Amita Patel, Sunil Mehta, Sonal Mehta.Grantors: Kenneth J. Sanchagrin, Jamie L. Sanchargrin. Tax: $1,140. Price: $507,000. Page 443 of Book 2213.
Aug. 16: Lot 12, Boone Fork Camp, Blowing Rock Phase 1, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Derek Lance Hammond, John Edmonds Jr. James. Grantors: Richard A. Manley, Kathleen K. Manley. Tax: $1,570. Page: $785,000. Page: 463 of Book 2213.
Aug. 16: Two tracts of land, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: MDJ Holdings, LLC. Grantors: Benjamin C. Laird, Janis Laird, Helen Faye Laird. Tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 499 of Book 2213.
Aug. 16: One tract of land (1 acre), Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Danielle Marie Lopreste. Grantors: Ronald G. Tharp. Tax: $920. Price: $460,000. Page 506 of Book 2213.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.