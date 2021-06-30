The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
May 25: .063 acres Lot Revised A Hillwinds Estates Townhouses III. Grantees: David H. Cresson Trust Agreement, Lisa M. Cresson and David H. Cresson Junior. Grantors: David H. Cresson Trust Agreement, Lisa M. Cresson Trust Agreement, Bream Properties, LLC, Hillwinds Estate Townhouse III Owners Association Inc, Gayle S. Gill 2000 Revocable Trist, Charles C. Cornelio and Nancy Lawrence Cornelio. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 130 of Book 2193.
May 25: .063 acres Lot Revised B Hillwinds Estates Townhouses III Blowing Rock. Grantees: Charles C. Cornelio and Nancy Lawrence Cornelio. Grantors: David H. Cresson Trust Agreement, Lisa M. Cresson Trust Agreement, Bream Properties, LLC, Hillwinds Estate Townhouse III Owners Association Inc, Gayle S. Gill 2000 Revocable Trist, Charles C. Cornelio and Nancy Lawrence Cornelio. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 139 of Book 2193.
May 25: .063 acres Lot Revised C Hillwinds Estates Townhouses III. Grantors: David H. Cresson Trust Agreement, Lisa M. Cresson Trust Agreement, Bream Properties, LLC, Hillwinds Estate Townhouse III Owners Association Inc, Gayle S. Gill 2000 Revocable Trist, Charles C. Cornelio and Nancy Lawrence Cornelio. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 148 of Book 2193.
May 25: .063 acres Lot Revised D Hillwinds Estates Townhouses III Blowing Rock. Bream Properties LLC. Grantors: David H. Cresson Trust Agreement, Lisa M. Cresson Trust Agreement, Bream Properties, LLC, Hillwinds Estate Townhouse III Owners Association Inc, Gayle S. Gill 2000 Revocable Trist, Charles C. Cornelio and Nancy Lawrence Cornelio. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 157 of Book 2193.
May 25: Lot 12 Shatley Mountain Estates Bald Mountain. Grantees: Daniel H. Terns and Kathleen J. Terns. Grantors: Bryan Pate Marshburn and Michelle Marshburn. Tax: $37. Price: $18,500. Page 169 of Book 2193.
May 25: Lot 3 J S Winkler Estate New River. Grantees: David W. Stapleton and Shannon H. Stapleton. Grantors: John Perry Fidler. Tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 192 of Book 2193.
May 26: One acre Elk LR 45. Grantees: Kyle P. Brown and Allison B. Celebron Brown. Grantors: Donald E. Douglass and Valerie J. Douglass. Tax: $730. Price: $365,000. Page 254 of Book 2193.
May 26: .98 Johnny Dean Richards Heirs Meat Camp Tract 1. Grantees: James Ellis Reiling and Emily Nichole Reiling. Grantors: Toby Dean Richards and Cameron Jack Richards. Tax: $284. Price: $142,000. Page 288 of Book 2193.
May 26: 1 1/10 New River. Grantees: James W. Woods and Geraldine T. Woods. Grantors: Donna Teague Gragg, Gary William Gragg, Kenneth Earl Teague, Patricia Teague Proffit, Howard K. Proffit, Mark Steven Proffit, Robert B. Angle Jr., Deborah P. Teague, Julia T. Teague and Patricia Teague Proffit. Tax: $330. Price: $165,000. Page 303 of Book 2193.
May 26: Lot 9 Continental Divide Estates Blue Ridge. Grantees: Robert G. Wolf and Jody G. Wolf. Grantors: David Belair Smith and Krisann Davis. Tax: $2,500. Price: $1,250,000. Page 310 of Book 2193.
May 26: Lot 303 Charter Hills Section C. Grantees: Caroline Nagi. Grantors: Leonard L. Authier and Sherri S. Authier. Tax: $40. Price: $20,000. Page 314 of Book 2193.
May 26: UnitW 27 Unit G212 Wildflower Condos Grantees: Tami Wilcox. Grantors: Pandelis Apostolou and Ekaterini Apostolou. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 351 of Book 2193.
May 26: UnitW 14 Unit 10 Frontier Village II. Grantees: Tami Wilcox. Grantors: Pandelis Apostolou and Ekaterini Apostolou. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 353 of Book 2193.
May 26: Unit 324 Royal Oak Condos. Grantees: Sean Holderby and Amy Holderby. Grantors: Stephen Warren, Sharon K. Warren, Jason C. Warren and Brandi B. Warren. Tax: $430. Price: $215,000. Page 355 of Book 2193.
May 26: Unit 2 Skiway Condos. Grantees: Ryan A. Ramos and Kao Nu Ly Ramos. Grantors: Kathleen A. Harmon, Kathleen A. Orlando and John E. Harmon Jr. Tax: $546. Price: $273,000. Page 377 of Book 2193.
May 26: Lot 23 Buckshot Estates New River. Grantees: Patrick Todd Phillips and Alicia K. Phillips. Grantors: Patrick Todd Phillips. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 443 of Book 2193.
May 26: 1.16 acres Blowing Rock Lots 4 — 6 and 19 — 21 Port Lots 3 22. Grantees: Scott D. Warren. Grantors: Laura Rose Warren and Frank E. Warren Jr. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 469 of Book 2193.
May 26: 31.34 acres Blowing Rock tract 1 and 4.69 acres Blowing Rock Tract 2. Grantees: Douglas S. Riordan and Erin Riordan. Tax: $4,250. Price: $2,125,000. Page 476 of Book 2193.
May 27: Lot 82 Charter Hills Laurel Creek Section D and .684 acres Laurel Creek. Grantees: John Charles Carnesale. Grantors: Robert Joseph Cavagnaro and Robert J. Cavagnaro. Tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 497 of Book 2193.
May 27: Lot 9 Sorrento Highlands Blowing Rock Section 1 Phase 1 and Lot 21 Sorrento Highlands Blowing Rock Section 1 Phase 1. Grantees: Sharla Stice Bance. Grantors: James Bance. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 511 of Book 2193.
May 27: 6.935 acres Brushy Fork. Grantees: Onyx NC Holdings LLC. Grantors: Sunflower Community Farm, Inc. Tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 515 of Book 2193.
May 27: Sorrento Skies Lots 19 and 20 Section 4. Grantees: Daniel E. Fioramonti and David A. Fioramonti. Grantors: William Fiormonti and Karen Fioramonti. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 518 of Book 2193.
May 27: .695 Brushy Fork. Grantees: George E. Moody. Grantors: Gene E. Sharpe. Tax: $150. Price: $75,000. Page 520 of Book 2193.
May 27: Lot 5 Maple View Blue Ridge. Grantees: Vernon James Bean and Ronald Thomas Waller. Grantors: Principal Development LLC. Tax: $1,480. Price: $740,000. Page 540 of Book 2193.
May 27: .604 acres Lot 82R A S Abernethy Est Blowing Rock. Grantees: Bart J. Engram Jr. and Mary S. Leight. Grantors: Barbara G. Harman, David Harman, Richard D. Greene and Mary Jean Greene. Tax: $705. Price: $352,500. Page 588 of Book 2193.
May 27: Boone. Grantees: Diandra Lynn Patterson. Grantors: Grady Cecil Jackson Jr, Michael Jeffery Jackson and Diandra Lynn Patterson. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 591 of Book 2193.
May 27: Watauga and Avery counties. Grantees: Emerald Mountain Development Inc. Grantors: Emerald Opportunities Inc. Tax: $1,800. Price: $900,000. Page 612 of Book 2193.
May 27: Lot 34 Councill Oaks 2149/748 port L82. Grantees: Linda Joyce McAllister, Tommy Y. McAllister, Alex David McAllister and Stacy Elizabeth McAllister. Grantors: Linda M. Rupp. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 619 of Book 2193.
May 27: Unit 102 Building Cardinal Blowing Rock Chetola Woods Condo. Grantees: Howard Silinski and Patricia Urton Silinski. Grantors: Robert Gregory Welsh and Sarah Denise Knowles Welsh. Tax: $518. Price: $259,000. Page 622 of Book 2193.
May 27: Westridge Laurel Creek lots 411 and 412 Section AA. Grantees: Kat Mar LLC. Grantors: Fida Botti, Jose Bouzo and Virgilio Botti. Tax: $35. Price: $17,500. Page 640 of Book 2193.
May 27: Unit 2 Building Spruce Blowing Rock Interval 13 Chetola Lake Condo. Grantees: Daniel Burleson and Heather Burleson. Grantors: Association of Co-owners of Chetola Lake Condominium, Inc. Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 645 of Book 2193.
May 27: Ril Inc Laurel Creek Tract 126. Grantees: Fred Upthagrove and Misty M. Upthagrove. Grantors: Grover David Moore and Melanie Payton Moore. Tax: $80. Price: $40,000.
May 27: 2.474 acres Sunrise Terrace Blowing Rock Tract A. Grantees: Christian Gerard Saffer and Genevieve Greene Saffer. Grantors: Roston, LLC. Tax: $240. Price: $120,000. Page 729 of Book 2193.
May 27: 1.065 acres Watauga Parcel 1 and 4.851 acres Hound Ears Lodge and Club Watauga Tract D. Grantees: Shane M. Burroughs. Grantors: Angela Burroughs. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 756 of Book 2193.
May 27: 0.22 acres New River. Grantees: Juan Carlos Garcia. Grantors: Andrew T. Freeman and Melissa S. Freeman. Tax: $434. Price: $217,000. Page 794 of Book 2193.
May 28: 7.877 acres Meat Camp. Grantees: Grant Seldomridge and Laura Mallard. Grantors: Teresa Gool. Tax: $202. Price: $101,000. Page 884 of Book 2193.
May 28: 6.918 acres Cove Creek with exception. Grantees: John Thomas Brown. Grantors: Johnny Franklin Brown, Sherry W. Brown and Sherry Lee Brown. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 898 of Book 2193.
May 28: .66 acres Unit 13 and 14 Laurelwood Stony Fork. Grantees: Kathy Pickerel and Steven Koehl. Grantors: Jane Croyle Bowser and Roy Freeman. Tax: $584. Price: $292,000. Page 5 of Book 2194.
May 28: 0.541 acres Brushy Fork. Grantees: MABC Properties, LLC. Grantors: Cambrook Holdings, LLC. Tax: $800. Price: $400,000. Page 28 of Book 2194.
May 28: 1.44 acres Elk Lots LR 82, LR 81 and LR 80. Grantees: Kevin John Federation and Stacey Federation. Grantors: Larry R. Ivey and Ella Margaret Ivey. Tax: $736. Price: $368,000. Page 64 of Book 2194.
May 28: 4.037 acres David Earl Cook Linda Nobles Cook Foggy Mountain Farm Inc Elk. Grantees: Foggy Mountain Farm, Inc. Grantors: David Earl Cook and Linda Nobles Cook. Tax: $260. Price: $130,000. Page 80 of Book 2194.
May 28: 27.047 acres Blue Ridge. Grantees: Dustin Wuest and Natasha Wuest. Grantors: Joseph Bridges and Diana M. Bridges. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 84 of Book 2194.
May 28: 3.085 acres Lot 302 Blue Ridge Mountain Club Elk Phase 1 Sec 9 FKA Reynolds Blue Ridge FKA Laurelmor. Grantees: Kwest, LLC. Grantors: BR Development Group LLC. Tax: $250. Price: $125,000. Page 92 of Book 2194.
May 28: 0.312 acres New River. Grantees: Kevin Tacheny and Alethia Griffin. Grantors: The Lucy K. Chu Revocable Trust. Tax: $750. Price: $375,000. Page 114 of Book 2194.
May 28: 1.115 acres Shawneehaw Tract A. Grantees: Nathan H. Jernigan. Grantors: Andrew I. Moretz, Minnie Joann Moretz and Andrew Izaac Moretz. Tax: $240. Price: $120,000. Page 139 of Book 2194.
May 28: Lot 13 Kalmia Acres Brushy Fork. Grantees: Trent Margrif and Andrea Burns. Grantors: Constance B. Higby and Suzannah B. Higby. Tax: $738. Price: $369,000. Page 143 of Book 2194.
May 28: Boulder Cay New River Lots 15 through 17. Grantees: Alfredo Cabibbo. Grantors: Wright Properties of Boone, LLC. Tax: $420. Price: $210,000. Page 161 of Book 2194.
May 28: 30.558 acres Beaver Dam. Grantees: Kristopher Aaron Kuhn. Grantors: Dawn Nichols Kuhn. Tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 165 of Book 2194.
May 28: Sixty-nine acres Stony Fork with Exception. Grantees: Susan Parker. Grantors: Alfred S. Cole. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 190 of Book 2194.
May 28: 17.761 acres New River with exception and 11.502 acres New River. Grantees: Perry Pinske and Pamela Pinske-Wirth. Grantors: Beverly W. Pinske. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page205 of Book 2194.
May 28: Lot 1 Mid South Holdings New River. Grantees: Andrew Michael Baines. Grantors: Macki Christine Synder, Justin Michael Flori and Macki C. Snyder. Tax: $640. Price: $320,000. Page 210 of Book 2194.
May 28: 0.233 acres Meat Camp. Grantees: Bryan Elliott and Nina Leigh Karras. Grantors: Tensi Trust Agreement, Stephen Tensi and Ruth Ann Tensi. Tax: $386. Price: $193,000. Page 239 of Book 2194.
May 28: 22.554 acres Cove Creek with Exception. Grantees: William F. Withers and Patsy T. Withers. Grantors: Lynn R. Barbour and William T. Barbour. Tax: $360. Price: $180,000. Page 266 of Book 2194.
May 28: Unit 511 Building 5 Watauga Hanging Rock Resort Villas Condo. Grantees: Keith M. Allen. Grantors: Andrew J. Goetz and Catherine S. Goetz. Tax: $220. Price: $110,000. Page 280 of Book 2194.
May 28: 2.18 acres Watauga, .855 acres Myrtle Dotson Division Tact 4 Durham Watauga Mecklenburg and Buncombe counties. Grantees: Francis L. Wootton Revocable Trust and Francis L. Wootton. Grantors: Francis L. Wootton and Joanne L. Wootton. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 303 of Book 2194.
May 28: Sorrento Slopes Blue Ridge Lots 6, 10 and 11. Grantees: The Scott and Erin Browning Revocable Trust, Scott Browning and Erin Browning. Grantors: Scott Hamilton Browning and erin Browning. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 350 of Book 2194.
May 28: 5.16 acres Watauga and 1.40 acres Watauga. Grantees: Richard Alan Lewis. Grantors: Caroline A. Moran. Tax: $2,600. Price: $1,300,000. Page 354 of Book 2194.
May 28: 1.5 acres Blowing Rock. Grantees: Robert Sherrill Norville. Grantors: Debra B. Norville. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 379 of Book 2194.
May 28: 0.019 acres Angle Development LLC. Grantees: Robert B. Angle Jr. and Emily O. Angle. Grantors: Angle Development LLC. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 419 of Book 2194.
May 28: 0.012 acres angle Development LLC. Grantees: Angle Development LLC. Grantors: Robert B. Angle Jr. and Emily O. AngleTax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 421 of Book 2194.
May 28: Unit C 3 Blowing Rock Glen Burney Condo. Grantees: Ondrea O. Weinkle. Grantors: Doris C. Elkins. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 423 of Book 2194.
May 28: Lot 11 Ski Mountain Blowing Rock Section 2 A. Grantees: Lucius Saunders Jacob Jr Revocable Trust. Grantors: The Jane Read Jacob Revocable Trust and Jane Read Jacob. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 428 of Book 2194.
May 28: 6.219 acres Brushy Fork. Grantees: Lori Watson Strickland and Phillip M. Strickland. Grantors: Daniel G. Cornette and Patricia D. Cornette. Tax: $860. Price: $430,000. Page 463 of Book 2194.
June 1: Lot 480 C Charter Hills Laurel Creek. Grantees: Backshore Construction LLC. Grantors: Toni Lee Shelow. Tax: $30. Price: $15,000. Page 495 of Book 2194.
June 1: 0.702 acres Lot 6 Valle Crucis Heights Watauga. Grantees: Daniel Edwards and Carla Edwards. Grantors: Dianne Fairchild Yates. Tax: $53. Price: $26,500. Page 498 of Book 2194.
June 1: Lot G 22 Mill Ridge Section 2 and Lot G 24 Mill Ridge Section 2. Grantees: Holly N. Maglicane. Grantors: Delwin Eaves, Kimberly Champion Eaves and Charlotte Eaves. Tax: $700. Price: $350,000. Page 511 of Book 2194.
June 1: Lot 10 Daisy Ridge Watauga. Grantees: Judson Dean Lacapra and John Cristian Lacapra. Grantors: Christine A. Cullen. Tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 514 of Book 2194.
June 1: 3.871 acres. Grantees: Jeffrey Glen Reese and Leanne Davis Reese. Grantors: Gary Reese and Sherry Reese. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 518 of Book 2194.
June 1: Lot 5 Wilcox Enterprises Property. Grantees: Elkheart Properties LLC. Grantors: Andrew S. Ellis and Caitlin D. Ellis. Tax: $542. Price: $271,000. Page 521 of Book 2194.
June 1: 1.064 acres Stony Fork. Grantees: Natalie S. Page Living Trust. Grantors: Natalie Page. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 524 of Book 2194.
June 1: Two acres Watauga with Exception. Grantees: Quality Oil Company, LLC. Grantors: Paul Steven Loflin and Elizabeth B. Loflin. Tax: $903. Price: $451,500. Page 527 of Book 2194.
June 1: 1.342 acres. Grantees: Secu*re, Inc. Grantors: State Employees Credit Union. Tax: $408. Price: $204,000. Page 531 of Book 2194.
June 1: Unit 119 Building E Laurel Creek Holiday Beech Villas Condo. Grantees: Julieofthebeech LLC. Grantors: Kyoung H. Walker. Tax: $230. Price: $115,000. Page 534 of Book 2194.
June 1: 10.050 acres. Grantees: John Robert McCann and Jessica Hodgdon McCann. Grantors: James W. Griffin, Janet M. Scott, Richard B. Scott. Tax: $90. Price: $45,000. Page 538 of Book 2194.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.