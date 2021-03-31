The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
March 11: Lot 1 of Townhomes of Brookshire, New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Lynn W. Tutterow, Susan Davis. Grantors: RCPBD Investments LLC. Excise Tax: $586 Price: $293,000 Page 316 of Book 2173.
March 11: One tract of land (0.75 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Tyler Thomas Rose, Morgan Scout Fitch. Grantors: Brenda T. Warren. Excise Tax: $740 Price: $370,000 Page 355 of Book 2173.
March 11: Unit 41 of Wildflower Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Julie T. Stapp, Jason C. Stapp. Grantors: Brenda Sowinski. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 379 of Book 2173.
March 11: Unit 1, Dahlia Building, Chetola Lake Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Chetola Lake Condominiums. Grantors: Helen H. Kennedy. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 386 of Book 2173.
March 11: Lot 39 of Green Hill Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jerome D. Miller, Nelda W. Miller. Grantors: Mary. P. Wilson. Excise Tax: $1,800 Price: $900,000 Page 388 of Book 2173.
March 11: Lot 8 of SugarLoaf Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Lois J. Everhart, Valerie Marie Everhart. Grantors: William Howard Williams. Excise Tax: $450 Page 431 of Book 2173.
March 15: One tract of land (5.000 acres) on Rock House Ridge Road, Blue Ridge Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Paul Cory, Laura Haywood-Cory. Grantors: Cynthia Pingolt, Mark D. Pingolt. Excise Tax: $670 Price: $335,000 Page 69 of Book 2174.
March 15: Three tracts of land (1.02, 2.20 and 1.23 acres) in Chestnut Valley Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Magnolia Sunrise, LLC. Grantors: Birds Investments, LLC. Excise Tax: $570 Price: $285,000 Page 72 of Book 2174.
March 15: Unit 10, Yukon Building of Whispering Hills Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Neeta S. Raj. Grantors: Strata Trust Company, FBO:Neeta S. Raj. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 76 of Book 2174.
March 15: One tract of land (1.188 acres) in New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kayrn B. Spreeman. Grantors: Leo E. Green Jr. No tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 108 of Book 2174.
March 15: Lot 4B, Phase 1B, Twin Rivers Development, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jennifer MacDonald Healy Glauber, Benjamin Huff Healy. Grantors: John MacDonald, Linda Morton Healy. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 112 of Book 2174.
March 15: One tract of land (0.897 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joseph V. Coyne, Christopher A. Albertson. Grantors: William M. Miller, Mina U. Miller. Excise Tax: $470 Price: $235,000 Page 114 of Book 2174.
March 15: Unit 5, Building CB, Phase II, Chalakee Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Raymond Angelier and Susan Angelier Living Trust, Raymond Everett Angelier, Susan Ready Angelier. Grantors: Everett Walton Graves II, Shelley Reed Graves. Excise Tax: $1,164 Price: $582,000 Page 118 of Book 2174.
March 15: One tract of land (29.156 acres) in Meat Camp Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Lori Duggar Greene, Robert Clinton Duggar, Richard Charles Greene II. Granotrs: The Chessie Blackburn Greene Testamentary Trust, Lori Duggar, Chessie Blackburn Greene, Lori D. Greene, Chessie Ruby Blackburn Greene. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 121 of Book 2174.
March 15: Lot 4 (1.402 acres) of Jason Adam Greenstone Plat, New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Justin Kent, Jami Kent. Grantors: Jason A. Green. Excise Tax: $150 Price: $75,000 Page 125 of Book 2174.
March 15: One tract of land (29.710 acres) in Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Warren D. Keyser, Brett E. Clement. Grantors: Brenda C. Stansberry, Barry Even Stansberry, Michael Greene, Cheryle L. Cable Greene. Excise Tax: $430 Price: $215,000 Page 135 of 2174.
March 15: Lots 27-48 of Fosters Subdivision, Section B., Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James M. Hunt, Cheryl A. Hunt. Ronnie Moretz, Cody Moretz, Savannah Norris, Savannah Moretz, Carl Norris. Excise Tax: $40 Price: $20,000 Page 139 of Book 2174.
March 15: Lot 5 of Crestwood Forest Drive, Phase I, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert G. Bookholt, Rebecca S. Bookholt. Grantors: Gary J. Ciccone, Terry G. Ciccone. Excise tax: $1,392 Price: $696,000 Page 145 of Book 2174.
March 15: Lot 18 of Waterstone, Meat Camp Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Johnny Joseph Evans, Whitney Harper Evans. Grantors: Bryan Hauser, Rondi Cunat-Hauser. Excise Tax: $120 Price: $60,000 Page 153 of Book 2174.
March 15: Unit 2 of Snow Tree Vallas, Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Walter Dubon. Grantors: Jose A. Martley, Patricia A. Martley. Excise Tax: $598 Price: $299,000 Page 165 of Book 2174.
March 15: Lot 42, Section HH of Hemlock Hills, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert M. Linehan, Cadence Aye Linehan. Grantors: Douglas H. Matthews, Douglas E. Matthews. Excise Tax: $45 Price: $22,500 Page 181 of Book 2174.
March 15: One tract of land (14.550 acres) in Watauga Country, NC. Grantees: Charles Albert Courter, Candance Jill Courter. Grantors: Mary Elizabeth Jones. Excise Tax: $970 Price: $485,000 Page 184 of Book 2174.
March 15: Unit 4, Laurel Building, Chetola Lake Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Chetola Lake Condominium, Inc. Grantors: Timothy S. Cass, Timothy C. Cass, Melissa C. Cass. Excise Tax: $2 Price: $1,000 Page 211 of Book 2174.
March 15: Unit 4 of Swiss Mountain Village Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Swiss Mountain Condominiums. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 213 of Book 2174.
March 15: Unit 24 of Swiss Mountain Village Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees:Adam Baumgardner. Grantors: Charles Johnson Jr., Elizabeth Johnson. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 215 of Book 2174.
March 15: Unit 13 of Swiss Mountain Village Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John Williams Duke. Grantors: Thomas Duke. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 217 of Book 2174.
March 15: Unit 25 of Swiss Mountain Village Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Swiss Mountain Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Maria Bell, Ramon Bell. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 219 of Book 2174.
March 15: Unit 10 of Swiss Mountain Village Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Grantors: Deborah Hinson. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 221 of Book 2174.
March 15: Unit 20 of Swiss Mountain Village Condominium, Watauga County, NC Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Grantors: Lucyann Jurss. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 223 of Book 2174.
March 15: Unit 24 of Swiss Mountain Village Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Rosie Filley. Grantors: Monica Katrick, Monica D. Katrick. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 225 of Book 2174.
March 15: Two tracts of land (9.00 acres and 2.513 acres) in Watauga Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mountain Culinary Co. Grantors: Deschamps Holdings, LLC. Excise Tax: $4,300 Page 232 of Book 2174.
March 15: Unit RG-3, Echota Ridge Condominiums, Phase 1, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Charles Hayden McKenzie, Nancy McKenzie. Grantors: Samuel D. Ravenel, Susan T. Ravenel, Don Kirkman Wilson Jr., Sharon Wagner Wilson. Excise Tax: $498 Price: $249,000 Page 257 of Book 2174.
March 15: Lots 26-30, Section C of Foster Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Lawrence Raymond Andress Jr., Emily Tucker. Grantors: Richard M. McWhirter, Julie Ann McWhirter. Excise Tax: $490 Price: $245,000 Page 516 of Book 1256.
March 15: Lot 8 and 9 and a portion of Lot 7 of Cherry Park Edition, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John O. Rundell, Luella M. Rundell. Grantors: Todd L. Cherry. Excise Tax: $1,440 Price: $720,000 Page 227 of Book 2174.
March 15: Lot 12 of the Lakes Community, Phase 1G, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Eduard Volynets, Irina Maltseva. Grantors: Sherrill W. Shaw. Excise Tax: $702 Price: $351, 000 Page 296 of Book 2174.
March 15: One tract of land (1.385 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joseph Lawrence Wobker, Michelle Staben Wobker. Grantors: Daniel R. Blanton, Patricia P. Blanton. Excise Tax: $122 Price: $61,000 Page 300 of Book 2174.
March 15: Lot 4 (0.594 acres) in Ski Mountain Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jason W. Grooters, Jennifer L. Grooters. Grantors: Phanilatha Tota, Kalyankar Tota. Excise Tax: $976 Price: $488,000 Page 303 of Book 2174.
March 15: Three tracts of land (30 acres, 20 acres, and 4 acres) in Beaver Dam Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Doris S. Harmon. Grantors: Howard Harmon, Doris S. Harmon. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 319 of Book 2174.
March 16: Lot 75, Section CR, Creek Ridge, Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michelle M. Lamar. Grantors: Daniel F. Reedy, Melissa B. Reedy. Excise Tax: $38 Price: $19,000 Page 363 of Book 2174.
March 16: One tract of land (1.864 acres) off the southeast side of Payne Branch Road, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Leigh Christopher Kollmer, Antoinette Pauline Ferraro. Grantors: Helen L. Phillips. Excise Tax: $1,060 Price: $530,000 Page 377 of Book 2174.
March 16: Unit 1, Pine Building of South Slope Overlook Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Daniel Taft Henderson, Kimberly S. Henderson. Grantors: Joseph D. Davis III, Kerry Davis. Excise Tax: $230 Price: $115,000 Page 380 of Book 2174.
March 16: Lot 7 of the Lakes Community, Phase II-D, Watauga Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Brian W. Bonaviri, Amanda Bonaviri. Grantors: Robert D. J. Henihan, Alison Jane Henihan. Excise Tax: $900 Price: $450,000 Page 384 of Book 2174.
March 16: Lot 286 of Hemlock Hills, Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Tetyana Reutovski, Sviatoslav Reutovski. Grantors: Tetyana Reutovski, Sviatoslav Reutovski. Excise Tax: $1 Price: $500 Page 415 of Book 2174.
March 16: Lot 29 of Crystal Mountain Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael L. Dyer, Polly D. Dyer. Grantors: Robert O. Edwards, Phyllis P. Edwards. Excise Tax: $40 Price: $20,000 Page 421 of Book 2174.
March 16: Lot 49 and 50 of Grovehurst Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Alison V. Quade. Grantors: Harold Jones. Excise Tax: $38 Price: $19,000 Page 424 of Book 2174.
March 16: Unit 207 of the Borough of Penrith Townhomes, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joseph Allen Gray, Alyson K. Gray. Grantors: Mainard Living Trust, Patricia Mainard. Excise Tax: $870 Price: $435,000 Page 429 of Book 2174.
March 16: Lot S1 of Montagle Subdivision, Shawneehaw Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kevin Joyce, Alice Joyce. Grantors: Deep Creek Holdings, LLC. Excise Tax: $360 Price: $180,000 Page 468 of Book 2174.
March 16: Lot 8 of Arrowhead Subdivision, Watauga Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael P. Sadler, Judith E. Sadler. Grantors: Beverly Walter Fullam. Excise Tax: $72 Price: 36,000 Page 487 of Book 2174.
March 16: Tract 4 of Ira Harmon Property, Beaver Dam Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Roger L. Harmon, Barbara H. Harmon. Grantors: Kenneth D. Harmon, Ruth G. Harmon, Roger L. Harmon, Barbara H. Harmon, Jeffery Lowrance, Cynthia Lawrence, Russel C. Wilson, Barbara C. Wilson, David Harmon, Jamie Harmon, Ira Dean Harmon, Vera Elizabeth Harmon, C. Lowrance. Excise Tax: $24 Price: $12,000 Page 489 of Book 2174.
March 16: One tract of land (0.09 acres) in Beaver Dam Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Roger L. Harmon, Barbara H. Harmon. Grantors: Barbara Carleen Harmon Wilson, Russell C. Wilson. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 497 of Book 2174.
March 16: One tract of land (0.833 acres) in Blowing Rock Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Militello Revocable Trust, Christiaan J. Militello. Grantors: Christiaan J. Militello. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 523 of Book 2174.
March 17: Unit 14 of Boone Carriage Square Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert E. Denton Revocable Trust, Robert E. Denton. Grantors: Robert E. Denton. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 550 of Book 2174.
March 17: Two tracts of land (6.11 and 2.01 acres) in Cove Creek Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Fiedler Farm, LLC. Grantors: Jean Fiedler. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 555 of Book 2174.
March 17: Lot 1 (0.36 acres) of Skiview Village, Laurel Creek Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Frank Incorvaia, Holly Incorvaia. Grantors: David S. Macri, Helen M. Macri. Excise Tax: $178 Price: $89,000 Page 588 of Book 2174.
March 17: Unit 330 of Building G., in Holiday Beech Villas Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Carrie Magalski, Jason Magaliski. Grantors: James Harold Robbins, Tony Wayne Hyatt. Excise tax: $70 Price: $35,000 Page 599 of Book 2174.
March 17: One tract of land (3.125 acres) in Meat Camp Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Thomas G. Tilley, Rhonda Tilley. Grantors: Bison, LLC. Excise Tax: $140 Price: $70,000 Page 607 of Book 2174≥
March 17: Lot 115 of Firhorn Property, Blowing Rock Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jerry Vaxmonsky. Grantors: Benjamin David Bartlett. Excise Tax: $310 Price: $155,000 Page 618 of Book 2174.
March 17: Unit 5 of the Quail Building, Chetola Woods Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Janice B. Lanier, Baris Devaul Lanier. Grantors: The Ann S. Gravatt Revocable Trust, The Claude C. Gravatt Jr. Revocable Trust, Claude C. Gravatt, Ann S. Gravatt. Excise Tax: $680 Price: $340,000 Page 625 of Book 2174.
March 17: Parcel 2B-R, (0.186 acres) Division of Land, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: WOWAC, LLC. Grantors: Brian T. Schley, Jane F. Schley. Excise Tax: $176 Price: $88,000 Page 664 of Book 2174.
March 17: Lot 23 of Elk Ridge, Powder Horn Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Harold Dave Harkins III, Martha Gail Harkins. Grantors: Harold Harkins, Martha Harkins. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 667 of Book 2174.
March 17: Lot 109 of Grassy Gap High Section, Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Shaun Kelly, Tessa Lynn Kelly. Grantors: The Patricia I. Davis Trust Agreement, Nicole Davis, Heather Davis, Patricia I. Davis. Excise Tax: $700 Price: $350,000 Page 707 of Book 2174.
March 17: Four tracts of land in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Deschamps Holdings, LLC. Grantors: The Sibyl White Pressly Living Trust, Sibly W. Pressly, William F. Pressly Sibly White Pressly. Excise Tax: $2,150 Price: $1,075,000 Page 763 of Book 2174.
March 17: One tract of land (0.60 acres) in Bald Mountain Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Stephen R. Disher, Deborah R. Disher. Grantors: Benjamin Alexander Blackburn, Rachel Capen Blackburn, Rachel Marie Capen, Benjamin A. Blackburn. Excise Tax: $344 Price: $176,000 Page 776 of Book 2174.
March 17: Two parcels of land at 136 Carolina Avenue, Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kimberly E. Hixson. Grantors: Roger D. Hixson. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 795 of Book 2174.
March 18: One tract of land, West Ridge AA 339, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: JJ Buys Land, LLC. Grantors: Laura Clinard, Ralph Clinard. Excise Tax: $2 Price: $1,000 Page 817 of Book 2174.
March 18: Three tracts of land (4.475, 3.372 and 0.404 acres) at Bald Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ryan Daneil Kirby, Kimberly Otto Kirby. Grantors: Tracy La Rae Mulkey, Danny David Dunn, Jason Ray Mulkey, Trina Dawn Dunn. Excise Tax: $1,270 Price: $635,000 Page 833 of Book 2174.
March 18: Lot 12 (2.91 acres) Laurel Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: RNA Investment Group, LLC. Grantors: Chris Weiss. Excise Tax: $2,500 Price: $1,250,000 Page 867 of Book 2174.
