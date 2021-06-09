The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
May 10: Lot 2 Kellwoods III Cluster C. Grantees: Mark Allen Copley and Patricia Harper. Grantors: Mark Allen Copley. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 2189 of Book 373.
May 10: .01 acres Mill Ridge Watauga Lots G 28, G 30, G 30, G 32 section 2. Grantees: Caleb Stuart Lamb. Grantors: Kimberly A. Morton. Tax: $620. Price: $310,000. Page 427 of Book 2189.
May 10: Lot 1 Seven Devils Resort Section 6 and Lot 60 Seven Devils Resort Section 3. Grantees: Grandview Retreat, LLC. Grantors: William W. Ward and Denise Hart. Tax: $40. Price: $20,000. Page 478 of Book 2189.
May 10: Lot 2 Brittnais Sliver Leaf Cove Creek. Grantees: Tyler J. Carey and Dina Elizabeth Carey. Grantors: John Mollet and Erin Lee Mollet. Tax: $688. Price: $344,000. Page 481 of Book 2189.
May 10: Lot L Maple Ridge. Grantees: Mark A. Hirlbach and Mary J. Hirlbach. Grantors: Pedro Pedreira. Tax: $1,120. Price: $560,000. Page 522 of Book 2189.
May 10: 9.5674 acres Blowing Rock. Grantees: Joshua Barricklow and Rebekah Barricklow. Grantors: Malcolm R. Leadbetter and Winsom I. Leadbetter. Tax: $900. Price: $450,000. Page 575 of Book 2189.
May 10: Unit 2 Building Ivy. Blowing Rock Interval 39 Chetola Lake Condo. Grantees: Diane F. Cannaday and Charles J Cannaday Jr. Grantors: James C. Carlisle and Linda A. Carlisle. Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 578 of Book 2189.
May 10: Lot 2 Mary B Willis Boone. Grantees: Grateful Carolina LLC. Grantors: Danniel John Johnson and Rebecca Renee Johnson. Tax: $724. Price: $362,000. Page 580 of Bok 2189.
May 10: .342 acres. Grantees: Lisa Ann Curtin and Rita F. Curtin. Grantors: Kyle D. Timbers and Veronica Lee Timbers. Tax: $798. Price: $399,000. Page 583 of Book 2189.
May 10: UnitW 40 Init 11 Frontier Village. Grantees: Sylvia E. Boutwell and Charless Rodney Boutwell Jr. Grantors: Association of Co-owners at Frontier Village. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 600 of 2189.
May 10: UnitW 23 Unit 5 Frontier Village. Grantees: Association of Co-owners at Frontier Village. Grantors: Sylvia E. Boutwell, John D. Boutwell, Hilary R. Boutwell, Brian C. Ratliff, Donna B. Ratliff and Charles Rodney Boutwell Jr. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 602 of Book 2189.
May 10: 2.82 acres in Elk with Exception. Grantees: Mark J. Roberts. Grantors: Christopher M. Maher and Kristen A. Maher. Tax: $360. Price: $180,000. Page 628 of Book 2189.
May 10: UnitW Unit 19 Watauga Frontier Village II. Grantees: Charles G. Levalley and Lynn A. Levalley. Grantors: Warren E. Levalley, Elizabeth K. Levalley and Robert W. Levalley. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 648 of Book 2189.
May 11: Lot 16 Wonderland Woods Blowing Rock. Grantees: Ralph L. Abernethy III and Elizabeth R. Abernethy. Grantors: Itac 455 LLC. Tax: $1,800. Price: $900,000. Page 705 of Book 2189.
May 11: Archie J Carroll Meat Camp Lots 39 — 45 Map #2. Grantees: Jody Ray Bowers. Grantors: Christopher Justice, Jodi R. Justice, Daniel Hanna, Meagan D. Hanna, Nila Jane Harris and Christopher D. Justice /ADMR. Tax: $794. Price: $397,000. Page 735 of Book 2189.
May 11: 1.833 Shawneehaw. Grantees: John M. Tumminello and Catherine C. Tumminello. Grantors: Cece Ventures, LLC. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 762 of Book 2189.
May 11: Lot 7 Overlook at Little Laurel Elk Phase 1. Grantees: Dennis Stamm and Catherine Stamm. Grantors: Clyde A. Bristow III and Darlene P. Bristow. Tax: $74. Price: $37,000. Page 795 of Book 2189.
May 11: Blue Ridge 1.061 acres. Grantees: James J. Loscheider Revocable Trust, ASAH Loscheider Revocable Trust, James J. Loscheider and Adah Loscheirder. Grantors: James J. Loscheider and Adah Loscheirder. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 798 of Book 2189.
May 11: UnitW 30 Unit 42 Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Swiss Mountain Village. Grantors: Chris Lefler. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 804 of Book 2189.
May 11: UnitW 17 Unit 28. Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Swiss Mountain Village. Grantors: Llewellyn Stepp. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 806 of Book 2189.
May 11: UnitW 21 Unit 14. Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Grantors: Carroll Bumgarner and Palma J. Bumgarner. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 810 of Book 2189.
May 11: UnitQ 6 Unit 4 Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: Michael Allred and Dinorah Allred. Grantors: Association of Co-owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 812 of Book 2189.
May 11: UnitW 6 Unit 9. Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: Elijah Allred and Dinorah Allred. Grantors: Association of Co-owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 814 of Book 2189.
May 11: Unit 6 Laurel Creek Snow Tree Villas. Grantees: con Elfes and Valerie Elfes. Grantors: Ski In Ski Out, LLC. Tax: $550. Price: $275,000. Page 816 of Book 2189.
May 11: .456 Hound Ears Blowing Rock Lots 14 and 15. Grantees: Meredith Burkhart and Benjamin Scott Hunter. Grantors: Robert Qualheim and Christina Qualheim. Tax: $870. Price: $435,000. Page 826 of Book 2189.
May 11: Firethorn Blowing Rock Lots 101 & 133 Phase 1 Sec 3, Firethorn Blowing Rock Lots 131r 132r 134r 135r Phase 1 Sec 3, Firethorn Blowing Rock Lots 207 & 211 Phase 2 Sec 1, Firethorn Blowing Rock Lots 212, 218-224, 246, 248 Phase 2 Sec 2, Firethorn Blowing Rock Lots 234 — 240 & 245 Phase 2 Sec 3 and Ledges At Firethorn Blowing Rock Lots 405 – 410. Grantees: Firethorn Partners, LLC. Grantors: Roaring Thunder Partners LLC and Gated Management LLC. Tax: $4,160. Price: $2,080,000. Page 843 of Book 2189.
May 11: 0.689 acres Meat Camp and 0.175 acres Meat Camp. Grantees: Judy P. Johnson and Steven E. Phillips. Grantors: Marilyn Ann Greer, Marilyn Ann Phillips and Ricky Dale Greer. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 850 of Book 2189.
May 11: Meat Camp Tract 4. Grantees: Richard Rhodes Randall. Grantors: J. Thomas Jolly and Wanda Gail Jolly. Tax: $130. Price: $65,000. Page 855 of Book 2189.
May 11: Lot C 71 Charter Hills Laurel Creek. Grantees: Lorenzo Tamborindeguy. Grantors: John K. Brown. Tax: $44. Price: $22,000. Page 858 of Book 2189.
May 11: Lot 23 Cliffs Laurel Creek. Grantees: Wayne Leonard Michael and Sandra Eller Michael. Grantors: Barry S. Durham and Jill Y. Durham. Tax: $930. Price: $465,000. Page 861 of Book 2189.
May 11: .675 New River. Grantees: Laura Dye Revocable Trust, Roger Swanson Revocable Trust, Laura Dye and Roger Swanson. Grantors: Laura L. Dye and Rodger P. Swanson. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 864 of Book 2189.
May 11: 1.682 acres Cove Creek Tract 1B. Grantees: Hidden Lake Vilas LLC. Grantors: The Frank M. Payne, Jr. Living Trust, The Brenda H. Payne Living Trust, Frank M. Payne Jr. and Brenda H. Payne. Tax: $870. Price: $435,000. Page 868 of Book 2189.
May 11: Watauga Lots 8 and 9. Grantees: Irene K. Herrick. Grantors: William F. Partridge III. Tax: $54. Price: $27,000. Page 882 of Book 2189.
May 11: Two tracts. Grantees: Brian Skeens and Angela Skeens. Grantors: Hubert C. Matheson. Tax: $18. Price: $9,000. Page 885 of Book 2189.
May 11: Lot 41 Creekridge Laurel Creek. Grantees: Ruth Quintanilla. Grantors: Maija K. Dolph. Tax: $36. Price: $18,000. Page 1 of Book 2190.
May 11: 20 acres Watauga, 9.30 acres Watauga, 4 1/4 acres Watauga, 1/2 acres Watauga and 38 1/2 acres Watauga. Grantees: Ethan Dwain Henson. Grantors: Linda Harrigan. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 5 of Book 2190.
May 11: 3.578 acres Cove Creek. Grantees: Holly Amanda Henson Watson. Grantors: Linda G. Harrigan and Michael Rand Harrigan. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 9 of Book 2190.
May 11: .313 Sub: Mike Harrigan Linda Harrigan Watauga Parcel A and 1.857 Mike Harrigan Linda Harrigan Watauga Parcel B. Grantees: Tami Michelle Harrigan Henson. Grantors: Linda Harrigan. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 12 of Book 2190.
May 12: Unit RV 4 Watauga Echota on the Ridge Condos Phase 2. Grantees: Jake Ann, LLC. Grantors: Deborah M. Viscomi and Nicholas J. Viscomi. Tax: $954. Price: $427,000. Page 16 of Book 2190.
May 12: Shoppes of Watership Down Blowing Rock 7,157.99 square feet. Grantees: The Shoppes of Watershio Down Unit Owners’ Association, Inc. Grantors: Lawrence A. Wilson and Maura A. Wilson. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 50 of Book 2190.
May 12: Nine Tracts. Grantees: Henson JDL LLC. Grantors: JDL Henson LLC. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 54 of Book 2190.
May 12: Firethorn Lots 103 — 105. Grantees: Sharon L. Pitts Revocable Living Trust, Duane H. Pitts Revocable Living Trust, Sharon L. Pitts and Duane H. Trust. Grantors: Francisco Moncada and Antonio J. Jimenez. Tax: $1,000. Price: $500,000. Page 67 of Book 2190.
May 12: Lot 3R Shoppes of Watership Down Blowing Rock with exception. Grantees: Carol Ann Aldridge. Grantors: The Shoppes of Watership Down Unit Owners’ Association, Inc. Tax: $9. Price: $4,500. Page 70 of Book 2190.
Ma 12: Lot 4R Shoppes of Watership Down Blowing Rock. Grantees: Orian C. Carter and Catherine H. Carter. Grantors: The Shoppes of Watership Down Unit Owners’ Association, Inc. Tax: $9. Price: $4,500. Page 73 of Book 2190.
May 12: Lot 5R Shoppes of Watership Down Blowing Rock with exception. Grantees: Albert L. Ernest and Liu Fang Ernest. Grantors: The Shoppes of Watership Down Unit Owners’ Association, Inc. Tax: $9. Price: $4,500. Page 76 of Book 2190.
May 12: Sugarloaf Meat Camp Tract 1. Grantees: Gilberto A. Guentes Rodriguez and Maria Isabel Orozco de Fuentes. Grantors: Dylan William Sides, Sarah Wetherington and Jason Dwight Sides. Tax: $340. Price: $170,000. Page 90 of Book 2190.
May 12: Hemlock Hills Laurel Creek Port L211 and Lot 165 Hemlock Hills Section Laurel Creek. Grantees: Donna Jane Forte. Grantors: Richard G. Dunn, Linda B. Dunn, Graydon F. Dunn and Brandi Teat Dunn. Tax: $650. Price: $325,000. Page 131 of Book 2190.
May 12: Unit C 1 Village Green Condos. Grantees: Angela Kay Schmucker. Grantors: James Michael Schmucker and Kay Bowman Schmucker. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 159 of Book 2190.
May 12: Lot 89 Cliffs and Cliffs Lots 90 and 91. Grantees: James C. Pike Jr. and Lynn L. Pike. Grantors: Bruce King and Gail King. Tax: $1,398. Price: $699,000. Page 178 of Book 2190.
May 12: Westridge Laurel Creek Lots 109 and 111 Section AA. Grantees: Benedict Family LLC. Grantors: Tracy S Sherrill and Lori S. Kent. Tax: $528. Price: $264,000. Page 200 of Book 2190.
May 12: Lot 15R (2.219 acres) Hampton Farms New River Phase I. Grantees: Bruce C. Dowlen and Cheryl B. Dowlen. Grantors: The Bruce C. Dowlen and Cheryl B. Dowlen Joint Revocable Trust, Bruce C. Dowlen and Cheryl B. Dowlen. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 202 of Book 2190.
May 12: 0.391 acres Lot 1 Hayden Place Blowing Rock. Grantees: Margo B. Fischer Revocable Trust and Margo B. Fischer. Grantors: James Burl Lawrence Jr. and Lynn Pitts Lawrence. Tax: $787. Price: $393,500. Page 207 of Book 2190.
May 12: 9.187 acres Shawneehaw Tract 2. Grantees: Third Amended and Restated Martin D. Schleifer Revocable Living Trust and Martin D. Schleifer. Grantors: Martin D. Schleifer. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 225 of Book 2190.
May 13: Lot 40 Glens at Grandfather Watauga. Grantees: Alan Hugo Gross and Beth Ann Gross. Grantors: Marvin Dale Jones, Dale Jones, Heather Sofield Greene and Heather Sofield Jones. Tax: $2,720. Price: $1,360,00. Page 263 of Book 2190.
May 13: Foster New River Lots 60 — 65 Sub No 3. Grantees: Stefan A. Frisch. Grantors: Marjorie A. Hyatt, Gabriel Giovara, Katie Lane Fox and Gabe Giovara. Tax: $624. Price: $312,000. Page 286 of Book 2190.
May 13: Unit 10 Meadow View Condominiums. Grantees: David Rogers Edwards Jr. and Crystal Johnson Edwards. Grantors: Dwayne Davidson and Dwayne A. Davidson. Tax: $260. Price: $130,000. Page 325 of Book 2190.
May 13: 0.711 acres. Grantees: Erika Lynne Hulse. Grantors: Colin Eugene Moore and Eunice Price Moore. Tax: $698. Price: $349,000. Page 328 of Book 2190.
May 13: Unit C Building Chestnut at Blowing Rock Condo. Grantees: Carl M. Rogers Revocable Trust and Carl M. Rogers. Grantors: Chestnut Investment Partners LLC. Tax: $3,700. Price: $1,850,00. Page 345 of Book 2190.
May 13: 0.518 acres Blowing Rock. Grantees: Katherine Hunter Deaton and Mamie Deaton Arnold. Grantors: Deaton Family LLC. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 349 of Book 2190.
May 13: .23 acres A S Abernathy Blowing Rock Lots 16, 16 and Port L18. Grantees: Nina Wynn James Revocable Trust and Nina Wynn Hames. Grantors: William Johns James (formerly) Revocable Trust, Michael Wynn James, Nina Wynn James and William Johns James. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 358 of 2190.
May 13: 0.355 acres New River. Grantees: Victoria J. Grube Living Trust and Victoria J. Grube. Grantors: Victoria Grube. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 364 of Book 2190.
May 13: Whitakers Overlook Acres Watauga Lots 7 — 12. Grantees: Riordan Sawhill and Michael C. Sawhill. Grantors: Judith E. Wilson. Tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 374 of Book 2190.
May 13: Lot 8 Green Hill Woods Blowing Rock. Grantees: Vicki Lynn Lumpkin and George Thomas Lumpkin. Grantors: Betty Holt Harwood and James Graham Harwood. Tax: $1,440. Price: $720,000. Page 388 of Book 2190.
May 13: Unit S 112 Building S 1 Watauga Summit at Echota Condos Phase 1. Grantees: Lori K. Lacivita. Grantors: The Summit at Echota. Tax: $544. Price: $272,000. Page 413 of Book 2190.
May 13: Lot NRC 6 Laurel Creek Northridge Condo. Grantees: Backshore Construction LLC. Grantors: Dennis Arreola and Paula King. Tax: $16. Price: $8,000. Page 460 of Book 2190.
May 13: Lot 138 Westridge Laurel Creek Section AA. Grantees: Teresa Reed Carver and Christopher Evan Carver. Grantors: S. Emmett Lucas III and Lindsay Odear Lucas. Tax: $460. Price: $230,000. Page 465 of Book 2190.
May 13: Lot 115 Charter Hills Laurel Creek Section B. Grantees: Backshore Construction LLC. Grantors: B. Jeanette Dyer. Tax: $28. Price: $14,000. Page 481 of Book 2190.
May 13: 1.781 acres Lot 1305 Blue Ridge Mountain Club Elk Phase 1 Section 4 FKA Reynolds Blue Ridge FKA Laurelmor. Grantees: Charles S. Davis and K. Shannon Davis. Grantors: Donald J. Cuomo and Angela L Cuomo. Tax: $260. Price: $130,000. Page 485 of Book 2190.
May 13: 2172/195 UnitW 9 Unit SPSK 103 Smoketree Lodge. Grantees: Ray Hodges. Grantors: Royce A. Webb. Tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 488 of Book 2190.
May 13: 22 acres Ril Inc Laurel Creek Tract 401. Grantees: Cunningham Beech Retreat LLC. Grantors: Jane Bledsoe and Jane Bledsoe Young. Tax: $390. Price: $195,000. Page 491 of Book 2190.
May 13: Ona carroll New River Tract 5. Grantees: James Matthew Bance. Grantors: Michael C. Greene Jr. and Lisa J. Greene. Tax: $870. Price: $435,000. Page 494 of Book 2190.
May 13: Grovehurst Blue Ridge Port L81. Grantees: Raymond Scott Sinclair and Marianne Adams. Grantors: Thomas Sherwood Hodson IV. Tax: $30. Price: $15,000. Page 557 of Book 2190.
May 13: Lot 23 Seven Devils Resort Property Section 2. Grantees: Jason Taylor White and Desiree Hendrika White. Grantors: Christopher Holden and Christy B. Holden. Tax: $973. Price: $486,500. Page 560 of Book 2190.
