The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Feb. 24: Unit 11 in Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: Samuel Whitley. Grantors: James O. McNeil and James O. McNeil Sr. Tax: No tax consideration. Price No tax consideration.. Page 555 in Book 2258
Feb. 25: Lot 13 in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Thomas and Patricia Hunter Living Trust, Thomas Marion Hunter Jr. and Patricia Pendley Hunter. Grantors: Thomas M. Hunter Jr. and Patricia P. Hunter. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 556 in Book 2258
Feb. 25: 8.038 Acres in Blowing Rock Tract 1 A. Grantees: DJ Sullican Properties LLC. Grantors: Kathleen Townsend, Langston Craig and Kathleen Townsend. Tax: $900. Price: $450,000. Page 558 of Book 2258
Feb. 25: Unit 25 in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Christian Yates O’Briant, John Curt O’Briant and Ellen Georgia Byrum. Grantors: Robert J. Buchwitz Sr. and Angela S. Buschwitz. Tax: $630. Price: $315,000, Page 567 of book 2258
Feb. 25: 6.778 Acres in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Karina J. Robles and Fransico Galan Garcia. Grantors: Lorna A. Willard, Bobby D. Willard and L Willard. Tax: $770. Price: $385,000. Page 601 of Book 2258
Feb. 25: Unit S 313 in Watauga Summit at Echota Condos phase III. Grantees: Katherine A. Barski Trust and Katherine A. Barski. Grantors: The Summit at Echota, LLC. Tax: $543. Price: $251,500. Page 623 of Book 2258
Feb. 25: 1.380 Acres in Watauga. Grantees: Suzanne E. Blanton. Grantors: John H. Blanton and Suzanne E. Blanton. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 628 of Book 2258
Feb. 25: 1.684 Acres in Blue Ridge Tract 26. Grantees: Micheal B. Baucom and Christy H. Baucom. Grantors: Lauren Alverez and Marcos Alverez. Tax: $40. Price: $20,000. Page 632 of Book 2258
Feb. 25: Lot 129 in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Norwood Eason Bryan III and Candee Blanton Bryan. Grantors: James Howard Cherry Jr. and Linda P. Cherry. Tax: $650. Price: $325,000. Page 636 of Book 2258
Feb 25: Lot 910 and 905 in Yonahlossee Resort & Club. Grantees: Dan E. Summers and Dorothy G. Summers. Grantors: Raymond Dlugos and Mary Dlugos. Tax: $1,710.00. Price: $855,000. Page 646 of Book 2258
Feb. 25: Unit 310 at Blowing Rock Chetola Woods Condos. Grantees: John L. Treadwell and Kathleen F. Treadwell. Grantors: Smokey Mountain Cuzzins, LLC. Page 669 of Book 2258
Feb 25: 6.157 Acres. Grantees: Deborah Lee Cornett. Grantors: Ann. R. McCorvey Revocable Trust and Ann R. McCorvey. Tax: No tax consideration. and Price: N/A. Page 720 of Book 2258
Feb 25: Lot 31 in Westridge Sec AA. Grantees: Andrew C. Rowell and Alexandra M. Rowell. Grantors: Guilford Property Enterprises, LLC. Tax: $767.00. Price: $383,500. Page 724 of Book 2258
Feb. 25: Fair Mountain Acres in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Cushman Properties, LLC. Grantors: Anna Floyd and Joshua A. Floyd. Tax: $1,178. Price: $859,000. Page 756 of Book 2258
Feb 28: Lot in New River. Grantees: William Jay Davis and Jennifer G. Davis. Grantors: Hunter M. Day and Shelby Rose Marie Estes. Tax: $651.00. Price: $325,500. Page 783 of Book 2258
Feb 28: Unit G in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Carlianne Wells and Matthew Wells. Grantors: George Jacobson Revocable Trust, Paul Wells, Eric Richard Wells and George Jacobson. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 808 of Book 2258
Feb 28: Lot 7 in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Robert H. Beaumont and Rima J. Jarrah. Grantors: Talley A. Lattimore, Gloriarose M. Lattimore, Bennette Zentmeyer, Bennette Townsend Lattimore, Edwin Centry Zentmeyer, George Neel Lattimore, Idelle N. Lattimore and Peggy N. Lattimore. Tax:$500. Price: $250,000. Page 851 of 2258
Feb. 28: Unit C in Laurel Creek Northridge Villas. Grantors: River Walk Rentals, LLC. Grantees: Koontz Creative, LLC. Tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 875 of Book 2258
Feb 28: 0.706 Acres in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Thomas and Christina Quinn Revocable Trust, Thomas Quinn and Christina Quinn. Grantors: Thomas Martin Quinn, Christina N. Martin. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 879 of Book 2258
Feb. 28: 3.425 Acres in Valle Cay Dev. Grantees: Mark Hammond and Sara Hammond. Grantors: Barbara E. Carter-Hamm and Stephen C. Hamm. Tax: $ 610.00. Price: $305,000. Page 883 of Book 2258
Feb. 28: Lot B 8 in New River. Grantees: The Ammar Management Trust, Ahmed Ammar and Vivki A, Ammar. Grantors: Ammar Farm, LLC. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 2 of Book 2259
Feb. 28: Lot S6 in Shawnee phase II. Grantees: M Five Homes, LLC. Grantors: Deep Creek Holdings, LLC. Tax: $255. Price: $127,500. Page 40 of Book 2259
Feb. 28: Lot 18 in Council Oaks. Grantees: Anna Floyd and Josh Floyd. Grantors: Jay Micheal Fairbanks and Olga Fairbanks. Tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page: 59 of Book 2259
Feb. 28: 2.716 in Banner Elk. Grantees: Drew L. K. Derrick and Patricia F. Derrick. Grantors: Drew Derrick, Patricia F. Derrick and Drew L. K. Derrick. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 63 in Book 2259
Feb. 28: 8.259 Acres. Grantees: Daves Mtn, LLC. Grantors: Frank W. Hodges JR. Tax: $140. Price: $70,000. Page 67 of Book 2259
Feb. 28: 11.685 Acres in Cove Creek. Grantees: Joel Grobbelaar and Matthew C. Booty. Grantors: Lauren Pipkin and Lauren N. Pipkin. Tax: $508.00. Price: $254,000. Page 73 of Book 2259.
Feb. 28: 3.276 Acres in Cove Creek. Grantees: JTAM Land, LLC. Grantors Jeffrey C. Woods, and Carolyn R. Woods. Tax: $17.00. Price: $8,500. Page 95 of Book 2259
Feb. 28: Lot 7 in Hawks Peak. Grantees: 2406 Main St., LLC. Grantors: Timothy Frederick Mapp and Paula J. Mapp. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 99 of Book 2259
Feb. 28: 1,27 Acres in Blowing Rock. Grantees: William H. Shreve and Eugenia S. Jones. Grantors: Willian H. Shreve and Lisa D. Shreve. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 103 in 2259
Feb. 28: Lot 183 in Charter Hills Sec A. Grantees: Carol McNeill Shore. Grantors: Carol McNeill Shore and Carol M. Vick. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 107 of Book 2259
Feb. 28: Lot 56 and 224 in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Burke H. Ramsay and Cynthia E. Ramsay. Grantors: The Julius McNutt Ramsay JR. Revocable Trust Fund, Julius McNutt RamsayIII and Benjamin Hunter Ramsay. Tax:$396. Price:$198,000. Page 109 of Book 2259
Feb. 28: Lot 3 in Arrowhead. Grantees: 3 Morningstar, LLC. Grantors: The McCauley Family Trust, Jeffery McCauley and Beth McCauley. Tax; $64.00. Price: $32,000. Page 117 of Book 2259
Feb. 28: Unit 25 in Beech Manor. Grantees: Samantha Amber George and Darrin Nicholas Wyche. Grantors: David Rickey Key Sr. and Teresa Avery Key. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 121 of Book 2259
Feb. 28: Summit Park Sev Lots 9 & 10. Grantees: The Benjamin K. Collins Revocable Trust, The Scotty L. Vanhoozier Revocable Trust. Benjamin K. Collins, Scotty L. Vanhoozier. Grantors: Benjamin K. Collins and Scotty L. Vanhoozier. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 123 of Book 2259
Feb. 28: Lot 8 in Summit Park Dev. Grantees: The Benjamin K. Collins Revocable Trust, The Scotty L. Vanhoozier Revocable Trust. Benjamin K. Collins, Scotty L. Vanhoozier. Grantors: Benjamin k. Collins and Scotty L. Vanhoozier. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 126 of Book 2259
Feb. 28: Lot 6 in Blue Ridge Mountain Club Phase 1. Grantees: Micheal S. Fuller Revocable Trust, Micheal S. Fuller. Grantors: William Gaither Weeks and Sharon Johnson Weeks. Tax: $1,920. Price: $960,000. Page 129 of Book 2259
Feb. 28: 1.2396 Acres in Beaver Dam. Grantees: Sandra Moody Sigmon and Jerry Wayne Sigmon. Grantors: Dallas Dean Moody, Jennie F. Moody, Robert Lynn Moody and Melissa Moody. Tax: $260. Price: $80,000. Page 151 of Book 2259
Feb. 28: New River. Grantees: Lucas Kimbrough and Jessica Kimbrough. Grantors: Kerry J. Sullivan and Rozanne L. Sullivan. Tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Page 170 of Book 2259
Feb. 28: 0.493 Acres in Blue Ridge. Grantees: Dogwood Properties of Goldsboro, LLC. Grantors: Charles Wayne Kesler and Patricia Dean McDermott. Tax: $540.00. Price: $270,000. Page 190 of Book 2259
Feb. 28: Lot 147 in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Myles Edward Sica. Grantors: Lees McRae College, INC. and Lees McRae College. Tax: $15. Price: $7,500. Page 224 of 2259
Mar. 1: Lot 10 in Bald Mountain. Grantees: Cynthia Guadalupe Marquez Reyna. Grantors: MCG Revocable Living Trust and Maria Hernandez. Tax: $405.00. Price: $202,500. Page 235 of Book 2259
Mar. 1: Laurel Gap LTS 287 & 288. Grantees: Layne Living Trust, Eric Scott Layne and Salinas Lauren Layne. Grantors: SGC Property Management Inc., Giovanni M. Canu, Sheryl L. Canu and Sheryl Canu. Tax: $1,706. Price: $853,00. Page 304 of Book 2259.
Mar. 1: 0.560 Acres in Cove Creek. Grantees: Joel W. Williams and Gina Lynn Williams. Grantors: Joel W. Williams and Gina Lynn Williams. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 335 of Book 2259.
Mar. 1: Lot 10 in Sorento Skies. Grantees: Winfred Ervin and Virginia Ervin. Grantors: Winfred E. Ervin and Virginia R. Ervin. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 353 in Book 2259.
Mar. 1: Unit C in Watauga Phase 16 Chalakee Condos. Grantees: Tristian Chapman and Donna Chapman. Grantors: Raymon Fischer and Sherrie Fischer. Tax: $1,490. Price: $745,000. Page 355 of Book 2259
Mar. 1: 1.1 Acres in New River Tract 1 A. Grantees: Lazara C. Sabatier. Grantors: Joesph Hart and Caroline Hart. Tax: $594. Price: 297,000. Page 358 of Book 2259
Mar. 1: 13.66 AND 3.30 Acres in Laurel Creek. Grantees: Venture Land Company, LLC. Grantors: William V. Skinner Trust and William V. Skinner. Tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 382 0f 2259.
Mar. 1: Unit 14 Boone Carriage Square Condos. Grantees: Honeycutt Investments of North Carolina Limited Partnership and Dillco, LLC. Grantors: Robert E. Denton Revocable Trust and Robert E. Denton. Tax: $320. Price: $160,000.
Mar. 1: Unit 126B Valley View Condo. Grantees: Sanas Holdings, LLC. Grantors: Salim Cohen, Kathy Cohen, Sanford Cohen and Jennifer Cohen. Tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 443 of Book 2259.
Mar. 1: Echo park Addition in Blowing Rock. Grantees: Scott E. Byers and Christina T. Sanchez. Grantors: Eric W. Reeves and David L. Demeulemeester. Tax: $1,570. Price: $785,000. Page 450 of 2259.
Mar. 1: 2.707 Acres in New River. Grantees: Rhodes Motor Lodge, LLC. Grantors: Greene’s Motel, Inc. Tax: $7,000. Price: $3,500,000. Page 469 of Book 2259
Mar. 1: Lot 10 in Village Creek. Grantees: Kelly R. Dixon. Grantors: Richard A. Mixson and Michelle Mixson. Tax: $42.00. Price: $21,000. Page 506 of Book 2259
Mar. 1: Unit 170 in Willow Ridge Townhomes, Brushy Fork. Grantees: Palazzo Properties, LLC. Grantors: Rick Travis. Tax: $738.00. Price: $369,000. Page 509 in Book 2259
Mar. 1: Blowing Rock. Grantees: Johnathan C. Acuff and Jennifer C. Acuff. Grantors: Diane Miller Wise, Nancy Spencer Joyce and Steve Alan Joyce. Tax: $1,970. Price: $985,000. Page 522 of Book 2259
Mar. 1: 4.724 acres. Grantees: Robert Carl Thomas. Grantors: Robert Carl Thomas, Mary Shull Thomas and Robert Carl Thomas. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 591 of Book 2259
