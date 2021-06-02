The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
May 3: Unit 5 Blowing Rock Gables Condos. Grantee: Richard Todd Elledge. Grantors: John J. Freeman Revocable Trust. Tax: $854. Price: $427,000. Page 434 of Book 2187.
May 3: Unit 12 Snow Tree Villas Laurel Creek. Grantees: Amber Holding Company, LLC. Grantors: Wilder AP, LLC. Tax: $662. Price: $$331,000. Page 460 of Book 2187.
May 3: Lot 6 of Nettles Knob. Grantees: Robin Edwards Whitfield and Isaac Ward Whitfield. Grantors: West Ventures, Inc. Tax: $119. Price: $59,000. Page 678 of Book 2187.
May 3: Lot 5 Nettles Knob. Grantees: Ned T. Grady, Susan Grady, Robin Edwards Whitfield and Isaac Ward Whitfield. Grantors: West Ventures, Inc. Tax: $61. Price: $30,500. Page 681 of Book 2187.
May 3: Lot 4 Nettles Knob. Grantees: Ned T. Grady and Susan Grady. Grantors: West Ventures, LLC. Tax: $132. Price: $76,000. Page 684 of Book 2187.
May 3: Unit 308 Building C Laurel Creek Holiday Beech Villas. Grantees: Aleksandr Pavelenko and Natalia Pavelenko. Grantors: Kelli L. Black. Tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 688 of Book 2187.
May 3: 1.17 acres Watauga. Grantees: Norvell Boone, LLC. Grantors: Walter K. Beckham III, James K. Beckham, Barbara B. Deleo and Walter H. H Beckham III. Tax: $750. Price: $375,000. Page 705 of Book 2187.
May 3: 1.5 acres Stony Fork. Grantees: Austyn C. Riley. Price: Evan M. Poss and Kathryn C. Poss. Tax: $760. Price: $380,000. Page 710 of Book 2187.
May 3: Unit S 122 Building 122. Watauga Summit at Echota Condos Phase 1. Grantees: David. K. Mertz and Michelle J. Mertz. Grantors: The Summit at Echota, LLC. Tax: $1,153. Price: $576,500. Page 713 of Book 2187.
May 3: 8.778 Shawneehaw. Grantees: Deborah Anne Galleher and Michael G. Gallegher. Grantors: Michael G. Galleher Revocable Trust Agreement, Deborah Anne Gallher and Michael G. Galleher. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 718 of Book 2187.
May 3: Tract 3A 1. Grantees: Phillip Blaine Hampton and Patricia C. Hampton-Freeze. Grantors: Phillip Blain Hampton and Patricia Cobb Hampton. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 735 of Book 2187.
May 3: .506 acres Blowing Rock. Grantees: Sunset Rock, LLC. Grantors: Mark R. McDougal and Patricia Renee McDougal. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 782 of Book 2187.
May 3: Unit 2 Building Dogwood Blowing Rock Interval 13 Chetola Lake Condo. Grantees: Jason Samuel Creighton and Katherine Burleson Creighton. Grantors: Association of Co-owners of Chetola Lake Condominium, Inc. Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 795 of Book 2187.
May 3: Unit 2 Building Maple Blowing Rock Interval 45 Chetola Lake Condo. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Chetola Lake Condominium, Inc. Grantors: Trisa M. Borum, Anthony J. Borum and Trisa Borum/AIF. Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 797 Book 2187.
May 3: Unit 2 Building Ivy Blowing Rock Interval 16 Chetola Lake Condo. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Chetola Lake Condominium, Inc. Grantors: Timothy L. Oakes, Cathy Stone Oakes, Joel P. Oakes, Cathy Oakes Greeson, Mark A. Greeson and Barbara S. Oakes. Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 799 of Book 2187.
May 3: Lot S11 Monteagle Shawneehaw Phase III. Grantees: James Edwin Akers and Christina Henderson Akers. Grantors: Deep Creek Holdings, LLC. Tax: $320. Price: $160,000. Page 802 of Book 2187.
May 3: Lot 30 Goshen Valley Blue Ridge Phase II. Grantees: Andrew Judson Burgess and Janice Holcombe Burgess. Grantors: Charles Rodney Lenahan and Teresa B. Lenaham. Tax: $136. Price: $68,000. Page 830 of Book 2187.
May 3: 10 1/8 acres Beaver Dam, 3/4 acres Beaver Dam and 2 1/2 acres Beaver Dam. Grantees: Kimberly Tester and Terry Tester. Grantors: Kimberly Tester, Terry Tester and Mattie Tester. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 837 of Book 2187.
May 3: .097 acres Evergreen Blue Ridge Port L10 and .455 acres Evergreen Blue Ridge Port L9. Grantees: Julie Karaus. Grantors: Katrina N. Seitz and Christine Mook. Tax: $550. Price: $275,000. Page 840 of Book 2187.
May 4: Tract 2 Meat Camp. Grantees: Alice Bernice Brown and Gary Lynn Brown. Grantors: Paulette B. Scott and Ronald Scott. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 900 of Book 2187.
May 4: Tract 5 Meat Camp. Grantees: Paulette B. Scott. Grantors: Alice Bernice Brown and Gary Lynn Brown. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 904 of Book 2187.
May 4: Lot 3 Elk Village Cottages at Heavenly Mountain. Grantees: Josephine Guenzel. Grantors: Robert L. Brendlinger. Tax: $30. Price: $15,000. Page 1 of Book 2188.
May 4: Lot 52 Chapel Hills New River. Grantees: Richard Ploszaj. Grantors: Richie Ploszaj, Annette Ploszaj, Gary Christopher Eggers, Christina Annette Ives and Christine I. Ploszaj. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 4 of Book 2188.
May 4: Blowing Rock. Grantees: Clemson University. Grantors: Anna Dunlap Higgins-Harrell and Donald B. Dunlap. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 18 of Book 2188.
May 4: Blowing Rock. Grantees: Clemson University Real Estate Foundation Inc. Grantors: Clemson University. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 26 of Book 2188.
May 4: Lot 590 AA Westridge. Grantees: Jason and Tiffany Thigpen Revocable Living Trust, Jason Thigpen and Tiffany Thigpen. Grantors: Jason Ray Thigpen and Tiffany Amanda Thigpen. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 28 of Book 2188.
May 4: Lot 507 Westridge Section AA and Lot 590 AA Westridge. Grantees: Ramesh Raj Narinesingh and Michelle Narinesingh. Grantors: Jason and Tiffany Thigpen Revocable Living Trust, Jason Thigpen and Tiffany Thigpen. Tax: $940. Price: $470,000. Page 31 of Book 2188.
May 4: .557 acres Woodridge and 1 acre. Grantees: Richard R. Weidman and Wilma M. Weidman Joint Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Richard R. Weidman and Wilma M. Weidman. Grantors: Wilma M. Weidman Trust Agreement. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 61 of Book 2188.
May 4: 478 Westridge Laurel Creek Section AA. Grantees: Mark A. Skinner and Roxanne J. Skinner. Grantors: Fida Botti, Jose Bouzo and Virgilio Botti AIF. Tax: $26. Price: $13,000. Page 74 of Book 2188.
May 4: Lot B47 Charter Hills Laurel Creek Section B. Grantees: RE Adventures, LLC. Grantors: Judith C. Libnoch. Tax: $356. Price: $178,000. Page 78 of Book 2188.
May 4: Lot 57 Blue Ridge and Lot 58 Thunder Hill Estates Blue Ridge. Grantees: Peachtree Ridge, LLC. Grantors: Carlton Hinnant and Lynne Hinnant. Tax:$270. Price: $135,000. Page 123 of Book 2188.
May 4: Boulder Springs Meat Camp Lots 4 and 10. Grantees: Robert K. Zuber and Paula R. Zuber. Grantors: Frank P. Battaglia and Mary Battaglia. Tax: $16. Price: $8,000. Page 130 of Book 2188.
May 4: Five acres Meat Camp. Grantees: Paul R. Siegel and Roxann R Siegel. Grantors: James C. Cox Jr. and Pamela S. Cox. Tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 11 of Book 2188.
May 4: Lot SW 100 Skiways Laurel Creek Welding Weg. Grantees: Debora Walters and Joan C. Bakst. Tax: $110. Price: $55,000. Page 161 of Book 2188.
May 4: Lot 36 D E Bolick Blowing Rock, Port L37 Blowing Rock and Port L35 Blowing Rock. Grantees: The Paul M and Jacqueline W. Delmonico Revocable Trust, Paul M. Delmonico and Jacqueline W. Delmonico. Grantors: Paul M. Delmonico, Paul Mario Delmonico and Jacquelline Whisnant Delmonico. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 164 of Book 2188.
May 4: Three Tracts. Grantees: Lovill House Inn, LLC. Grantors: Into LLC. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 168 of Book 2188.
May 4: Lot 417 Charter Hills Laurel Creek Section C. Grantees: Jeremy M. Albrecht, Jacquelyn S. Albrecht and Susan Tenerelli. Grantors: Frederick J. Upthagrove, Fred Upthagrove and Misty Upthagrove. Tax: $815. Price: $407,500. Page 172 of Book 2188.
May 4: Lot 4 Springs at Grassy Knoll Blowing Rock Phase No. 2. Grantees: Ronald Charles Jensen and Mary Latrecka Jensen. Grantors: Tanya Pruitt Herbert. Tax: $1,340. Price: $670,000. Page 188 of Book 2188.
May 4: Unit 1 Boxwood Building Blowing Rock Chetola Woods Condo. Grantees: The Annette M. Goldstein Revocable Trust Agreement, The George David Living Trust, Annette M. Goldstein and George David. Grantors: J. Bryant Kittrell III and Cynthia D. Kittrell. Tax: $950. Price: $475,000. Page 191 of Book 2188.
May 4: Lot 11 (1.947 acres) of Blue Ridge Mountain Club Elk Phase 1 section 16 FKA Reynolds Blue Ride FKA Laurelmor. Grantees: Charles Gordon Fairbanks Jr. and Elizabeth R. Fairbanks. Grantors: BR Development Group LLC. Tax: $585. Price: $292,500. Page 200 of Book 2188.
May 4: .740 Lee E Hyett Jama N Hyett Blue Ridge Tract B. Grantees: Steven Paul Matthews and Sharon Pittman Matthews. Grantors: David J. Triplett, Sara Katherine Triplett, Michael T. Miller and Linda Gay Miller. Tax: $790. Price: $395,000. Page 204 of Book 2188.
May 4: 3.587 Blue Ridge. Grantees: Christopher S. Burleson and Malinda Gale Teague. Grantors: Mildred Bolick Greene Johnson and John H. Johnson Jr. Tax: $230. Price: $115,000. Page 222 of Book 2188.
May 5: George F. Bingham Brushy Fork Lots 27-34. Grantees: Tracey H. Howell. Grantors: Holly Ober and Rajat Panwar. Tax: $768. Price: $384,000. Page 317 of Book 2188.
May 5: Lot 94 Montegle Shawneehaw Phase II. Grantees: The Jose A. Ramirez Revocable Trust and Jose A. Ramirez. Grantors: Deep Creek Holdings, LLC. Tax: $240. Price: $120,000. Page 333 of Book 2188.
May 5: .495 acres J K Jestes Heirs Watauga Tract 3. Grantees: Toe Rive Capital LLC. Grantors: Margaret A. Macleod Blackwell, Brad Blackwell, Tonda Macleod and Douglas Macleod. Tax: $260. Price: $130,000. Page 369 of Book 2188.
May 5: 2.477 acres Clarks Creek Farms Watauga Tract 3. Grantees: Christopher D. Halbrook and Leah Halbrook. Grantors: Suzanne E. Smeaton, Kenneth J. Gillespie and Phyllis C. Smeaton. Tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 388 of Book 2188.
May 5: Watauga Lot 10. Grantees: James P. Fleri and Elizabeth N. Fleri. Grantors: Joseph P. Bisignano and Diane T. Bisignano. Tax: $70. Price: $35,000. Page 392 of Book 2188.
May 5: 5.81 Shawneehaw with exception. Grantees: Jason M. Martin ad Shana Rae-Martin. grantors: Kevin F. Williams and Cindy A. Williams. Tax: $1,520. Price: $760,000. Page 433 of Book 2188.
May 5: Lot 22 Keller Acres Blue Ridge. Grantees: Edmund N. Rossi, Charl M. Rossi, Susan R. Williams and Kristen A. Williams.Grantors: Edmund N. Rossi, Charl M. Rossi, Susan R. Williams and Charlotte Rossi. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 453 of Book 2188.
May 5: Lot 5 Hunting Woods New River. Grantees: Susan R. Williams and Kristen A. Williams. Grantors: Edmund N. Rossi, Charl M. Rossi, Susan R. Williams and Charlotte Rossi. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 458 of Book 2188.
May 5: .085 Hound Ears Lodge and Club Inc Watauga Lots 15 — 17 Section 19. Grantees: Don A. Greene Revocable Living Trust. Grantors: Don Allen Greene. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 476 of Book 2188.
May 5: Charter Hills Laurel Creek Lots 135 and 137 Section A. Grantees: Josh P. Rowan and Paige M. Rowan. Grantors: George R. Buesser and Patricia J. Buesser. Tax: $530. Price: $265,000. Page 501 of Book 2188.
May 5: 2.513 acres Watauga Tract 2. Grantees: Deschamps Holdings LLC. Grantors: Mountain Culinary Co. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 527 of Book 2188.
May 5: Lot 27 Green Hill Woods Blowing Rock. Grantees: Michael D. Hogan Revocable Trust. Grantors: Michael D. Hogan and Sandra L. Hogan. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 530 of Book 2188.
May 5: Ski Mountain Lots 5 and 6 Section 6. Grantees: William C. Earp. Grantors: The Homer C. Lenz Living Trust, Michael Lentz, Joann L. Williams and Homer C. Lentz. Tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 589 of Book 2188.
May 5: UnitW 39 Unit E 215 Watauga Wildflower Condos. Grantees: Michael Fulton McKenzie. Grantors: David G. Pressley and Tammy P. Pressley. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 595 of Book 2188.
May 5: Lot 720 Misty Mountain Blowing Rock 2nd Addition FKA Gay Mountain. Steven Petrow LLC. Grantors: Randall A. Bowling and Janet A. Bowling. Tax: $1,310. Price: $660,000. Page 619 of Book 2188.
May 6: Lot 144 Cliffs Laurel Creek. Grantees: Justin Andrikanich and Jennifer Andrikanich. Grantors: Sherry Goldstein Trust. Tax: $34. Price: $18,000. Page 650 of Book 2188.
May 6: Lot 149 Westridge Laurel Creek Section AA. Grantees: C and M Property Holdings, LLC. Grantors: Tana McGrew. Tax: $16. Price: $8,000. age 656 of Book 2188.
May 6: Lot 143 Laurel Gap Laurel Creek and Lot 144 Laurel Gap Laurel Creek. Grantees: Keith David Ferguson. Grantors: D. J. Real Estate Group LLC. Tax: $84. Price: $42,000. Page 665 of Book 2188.
May 6: Unit S 114 Building S 1 Watauga Summit at Echota Condos Phase 1. Grantees: Paul D. Buckland and Donald E. Bailey Jr. Grantors: The Summit at Echota LLC. Tax: $786. Price: $393,000. Page 667 of Book 2188.
May 6: Lot G Norwood Property on Hilltop Way Blowing Rock. Grantees: Gregg Myron Bergstorm and Mollie McLeod Bergstorm. Grantors: William A. Story, Virginia M. Story and Joyce Fredanel Story AIF. Tax: $1,750. Price: $875,000. Page 689 of Book 2188.
May 7: Lot 4 Wildwinds. Grantees: Harry Trachtenberg and Jorganna Marie Trachtenberg. Grantors: Stephen Sparano and Carolyn Sparano. Tax: $920. Price: $460,000. Page 711 of Book 2188.
May 7: Lot 494 Charter Hills Laurel Creek Section C. Grantees: Luther D. Groover. Grantors: Susanne Coleman Gunnels, Phil Gunnels, Donald Coleman and Jennifer L. Coleman. Tax: $32. Price: $16,000. Page 794 of Book 2188.
May 7: Unit S 132 Building S 1. Watauga Summit at Echota Condos Phase 1. Grantees: Ingrid Joris. Grantors: The Summit at Echota LLC. Tax: $1,726. Price: $863,000. Page 801 of Book 2188.
May 7: Unit B 3 Maples at Shulls Mills Condos and Unit 2 Maples at Shulls Mills Condo Garage B. Grantees: Tony F. Elliott. Grantors: Travis Elliott. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 804 of Book 2188.
May 7: 10.41 acres Ray Hicks Estate Tract 3. Grantees: Mizpah LLC. Grantors: Lee W. Carden. Tax: $291. Price: $145,500. Page 807 of Book 2188.
May 7: 0.41 acres Ray Hicks Estate Tract 4. Grantees: Mizpah LLC. Grantors: Kathy Rose Tribble and Kenneth D. Tribble. Tax: $437. Price: $218,500. Page 809 of Book 2188.
May 7: 20.339 acres Ray Hicks Estate Tract 2. Grantees: Mizpah LLC. Grantors: Juanita Elizabeth Simerly. Tax: $727. Price: $363,500. Page 811 of Book 2188.
May 7: 231 Firethorn Blowing Rock Phase 2 Section 3. Grantees: Thomas J. Harrison Living Trust. Grantors: Roaring Thunder Partners LLC. Tax: $650. Price: $325,000. Page 814 of Book 2188.
May 7: Lot 3 Locust Point and .17 acres Blue Ridge. Grantees: Matthew L. Sharpe and Kimberly L. Sharpe. Grantors: Rodney W. Clark and Debra B. Clark. Tax: $802. Price: $401,000.
May 7: 2.513 acres Deschamps Holdings LLC Watauga Tract 2 and 3.809 acres Henri Deschamps Watauga. Grantees: Mast Farm Inn LLC. Grantors: Deschamps Holdings LLC. Tax: $5,200. Price: $2.6 million. Page 851 of Book 2188.
May 7: 2.3 acres Watauga Tract 2. Grantees: Jerry L. McColgin and Tara McColgin. Grantors: Sara J. Creekmore and David B. Creekmore. Tax: $1,700. Price: $850,000. Page 875 of Book 2188.
May 7: Brushy Fork. Grantees: ADM App NC LLC. Grantors: The David J. Markiewicz Revocable Trust. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 1 of Book 2189.
May 7: Unit 3 Building A Watauga Top of the Seven Condo. Grantees: Top of Seven LLC. Grantors: William Kyle Pate and Abigail Lacy Pate. Tax: $328. Price: $164,000. Page 32 of Book 2189.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.