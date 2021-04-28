The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
April 1: Lot 39, The Glens of Grandfather, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Antonio G. Menocal, Leslie E. Menocal. Grantors: Marvin Dale Jones, Dale Jones, Heather Solfield Greene. Excise Tax: $1,590 Price: $795,000 Page 77 of Book 2179.
April 1: Lot 84 of Monteagle Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jack Manning Smith, Frances Kellum Smith. Grantors: Kari J. Rattigan, John J. Rattigan Jr. Excise Tax: $254 Price: $127,000 Page 94 of Book 2179.
April 1: Two tracts of land (0.11 acres) and Unit 47 of the Daniel Boone Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Hallman Investments, LLC. Grantors: Wesley A. Hallman, Anna H. Hallman. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 97 of Book 2179.
April 1: Unit 201, Building C., College Place Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Easton Investments, LLC. Grantors: Timothy E. Farrar, Juanita Farrar. Excise Tax: $276 Price: $138,000 Page 115 of Book 2179.
April 1: Lot 1 of Estella C. Barns Subdivision, New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kathryn Elizabeth Credle, Walter Carl Credle IV. Grantors: Wendy Winn. Excise Tax: $560 Price: $280,000 Page 118 of Book 2179.
April 1: Lot 47, Section 3, Seven Devils Resort, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Laurel Anne Jimenez, Marissa Cecilia Martiniez, Priscilla Lea Martiniez Gamer. Grantors: Aida G. Martinez, Guadalupe A Martinez. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 200 of Book 2179.
April 1: Lot 10 of William Leon Coffey Estate, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jimmy W. Triplett Living Trust, Jim W. Triplett. Grantors: Glenda Boyhill Messer, Donald H. Messer. Excise Tax: $230 Price: $115,000 Page 204 of Book 2179.
April 1: Lot 220, Section AA, of Westridge — Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Williams Trust, Joel F. Williams, Rebecca W.Williams. Grantors: Linda B. Broadwell. Excise Tax: $12 Price: $6,000 Page 208 of Book 2179.
April 1: Four tracts of land in Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Samuel L. Barrow, Sharon Yvonne B. Barrow. Grantors: Barrow Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $800 Price: $400,000 Page 214 of Book 2179.
April 1: Lots 71-75 of the South and Eggers Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Tristen Joshua Winkler Trust, Jeremy Page and Jessica Page Mabe Trust, George C. Winkler, Tristen Joshua Winkler, Teresa Winkler, Jeremy Winkler, Jessica Page Mabe. Grantors: Richard W. Winkler Living Trust, Erie G. Winkler Living Trust, George C. Winkler, Richard W. Winkler, Erie G. Winkler. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 234 of Book 2179.
April 5: One parcel of land (16, 877 sq ft.) in Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert J. Guzzo, Dana F. Guzzo. Grantors: Peter D. Shea, Barbara Berridge. Excise Tax: $3,100 Price: $1,550,000 Page 469 of Book 2179.
April 5: Lot 4 of Fairview Place Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael A. Catanese, Kelly J. Catanese, Grantors: Thomas S. Elder Jr. Excise Tax: $950 Price: $475,000 Page 537 of Book 2179.
April 5: Unit 552, Building 5 of Watauga Hanging Rock Resort Villas Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Andrew Goetz, Cathay Goetz. Grantors: Daniel R. Machon, Kathryn Bradly, Daniel Machon. Excise Tax: $370 Price: $185,000 Page 547 of Book 2179.
April 5: Lot S17 of Monteagle Subdivision, Phase 3, Shawneehaw, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Veronica Dasilva Revocable Trust, Julia A. Stenstrom, Veronica Dasilva, Julia A. Steinstrom. Grantors: Deep Creek Holdings, LLC. Excise Tax: $160 Price: $80,000 Page 627 of Book 2179.
April 5: One tract of land (0.50 acres) in Section 2 of Hounds Ears Golf and Ski Club, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Peter Dwyer, Kim Dwyer. Grantors: Ernest Eugne Tucker III. Excise Tax: $1,198 Price: $599,000 Page 649 of Book 2179.
April 5: One tract of land (7.0 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Melissa Puckett Archy, Robert E. Puckett, Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 655 of Book 2179.
April 5: Tract B (0.566 acres) of Boundary and Division Survey of RWM Construction, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Cater Plumbing and Repair, Inc. Grantors: RMW Construction, Inc. Excise Tax: $370 Price: $185, 000 Page 675 of Book 2179.
April 5: Three tracts of land (0.23 acres, 0.19 acres, 0.27 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Positive Way Apartments, LLC. Grantors: William Matheson, Abigail Johanna Sanders, Evan Mathson. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 678 of Book 2179.
April 5: Lot 241 of Charter Hills, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ryan Zipf, Taryn Zipf, Andrew Zipf, Bethany Zipf. Grantors: Carolyn G. West. Excise Tax: $1,195 Price: $597,500 Page 683 of Book 2179.
April 5: Lots 239 and 240 of Charter Hills, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ryan Zipft, Taryn Zipft, Andrew Zipft, Bethany Zipft. Grantors: John Jerimiah West, Susan McClendon West. Excise Tax: $1 Price: $500 Price: 706 of Book 2179.
April 5: Unit SMKSG 314 of the SmokeTree Lodge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Eleuterio G. Fragoso and Olga G. Fragoso Revocable Trust, Eleuterio G. Fragoso, Olga G. Fraggoso. Grantors: Eleuterio G. Fragoso, Olga Fragoso. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 710 of Book 2179.
April 5: One tract of land (8 ½ acres) in Brushy Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Daniel Christopher Williams and Jamey Marie Williams Revocable Trust, Daniel Christopher Williams, Jamey Marie Williams. Grantors: Daniel Chirstopher Williams, Jamey M. Williams. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 715 of Book 2179.
April 5:Lot 118, Section B of Charter Hills-Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Carolina’s Premier Mortgage, Inc. Grantors: Eugina M. Frick, Frederick H. Frick. Excise Tax: $285 Price: $142,500 Page 718 of Book 2179.
April 5: Unit 6 of Beech Manon, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Beech Manor Condominiums, Inc. Grantors: Michael C. Striplin, Arlynne R. Striplin. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 721 of Book 2179.
April 5: Unit 1, Iris Building of Chetola Lake Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Phyllis Faust Dempsey. Association of co-owners of Chetola Lake. Excise Tax: $2 Price: $1000 Page 723 of Book 2179.
April 5: Unit D, Building 5, of Beechwood Village Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Steven Baron Harris, Stephanie Harris. Grantors: Trevid NC, LLC. Excise Tax: $302 Price: $151,000 Page 752 of Book 2179.
April 5: Lot #AA421 of Bear Paw Path, Westridge, Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Charles W. Hansen, Marilyn Hansen. Grantors: MBI One, LLC. Excise Tax: $72 Price: $36,000 Page 770 of Book 2179.
April 5: Lot 15R and 16R of the Property of New River Lake, Watauga County, NC Grantees: Robert F. Reid, Mary Hannon Reid. Grantors: Joseph C. Harden, Allyson J. Hardon. Excise Tax: $1,845 Price: $922,500 Page 793 of Book 2179.
April 6: Lot 55, Section C, Charter Hills-Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert Thomas Gilmore, Robert Francis Gilmore. Grantors: Robert T. Gilmore, Robert F. Gilmore. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 803 of Book 2179.
April 6: One tract of land (1.509 acres) in Shawneehaw Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Heather Louis Ondercin, Jeffery Thomas Carter Jr. Grantors: Dennis Robert Blair, Patricia Alise Blair. Excise Tax: $710 Price: $355,000 Page 870 of Book 2179.
April 6: Lots 128 and 118 of the Cliffs West Section of Beech Mountain Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jonathan Fine, Anne Fine. Grantors: Brian Granger, Tammra Granger. Excise Tax: $1,200 Price: $600,000 Page 889 of Book 2179.
April 6: Lot 28 of Grouse Ridge — Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jose A. Martely, Patricia A. Martely. Grantors: Raysa Gomez, Mario Gomez. Excise Tax: $37 Price: $18,500 Page 1 of 2180.
April 6: Lot 7, Section 2 of Hounds Ears Golf and Ski Club, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Burl H. Brady 2016 Revocable Trust, Alice Hudson Ketcham Brady Revocable Trust, Burl H. Brady, Alice Hudson Ketcham Brady. Grantors: Burl H. Brady, Alice Hudson Ketcham Brady. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 17 of Book 2180.
April 6: Five tracts of land in Laurel Creek Township,Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Steven W. Ward Grandchildren’s Trust, Steve W. Ward. Grantors: Seth A. Ward, Brittany Janz Ward, Steve W.Ward. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 29 of Book 2180.
April 6: Lot 11,Section 3 of Hounds Ears Golf and Ski Club, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Stephen Michael Sparano, Carolyn Rae Sparano. Grantors: Paula Michelle Hall. Excise Tax: $1,420 Price: $710,000 Page 41 of Book 2180.
April 6: Lot 8 of Grouse Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Sara D. Adams. Grantors: Philip M. Henderson, Shelly L. Henderson. Excise Tax: $41 Price: $20,500 Page 62 of Book 2180.
April 6: One tract of land ( 11.27 acres) in Meat Camp Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jonathan A. McSwain, Arthur L. Rimbert Jr. Grantors: Stella B. Lyons. Excise Tax: $170 Price: $85,000 Page 88 of Book 2180.
April 6: Two tracts of land (11.38 and 5.00 acres) in Meat Camp Township,Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jonathan A. McSwain, Arthur L. Rimbert. Grantors: Beatrice B. Amendola Revocable Living Trust, Ira J. Bingham III, Stella Ruth Bingham Lyons, Bonnie Cashion, Bonnie Bingham Cashion. Excise Tax: $245 Price: $122,500 Page 101 of Book 2190.
April 6: Lot 5 of the Forest at Fox Den, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: SFR Development,LLC. Grantors: AJCH, LLC. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 129 of Book 2180.
April 6: One tract of land located in Blowing Rock Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Shane Carroll. Grantors: Danny Allen Carroll, Susn Raegan Carroll. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 198 of Book 2180.
April 6: Unit G-2, Echota Woods Condominium, Phase III, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mark D. Mucci, Heather L. Mucci. Grantors: Timothy Floyde Coey, Mary L. Coey. Excise Tax: $832 Price: $416,000 Page 218 of Book 2180.
April 6: One parcel of land (1.723 acres) in Blue Ridge Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Richard G. Robbins, Virginia A. Robbins. Grantors: Boone Developments, LLC, Boone Developments, Inc. Excise Tax: $100 Price: $50,000 Page 239 of Book 2180.
April 7: Lot 2 of Waterstone, Meat Camp Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Martha S. Massaad, Nabil Massaad. Grantors: Debra S.Bissette. Excise Tax: $114 Price: $57,000 Page 279 of Book 2180.
April 7: Lot 3 of Seven Springs Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Stephanie Hachem, George M. Hachem. Grantors: Zeus Real Estate, LLC. Excise Tax: $1,750 Price: $875,000 Page 282 of 2180.
April 7: Lots 93 and 94 of Elkridge Subdivision, Powderhorn Mountain,Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Tony Marion Porter, Ellen Price Porter. Grantors: Christine Louis Hawthorn. Excise Tax: $30 Price: $15,000 Page 309 of Book 2180.
April 7: Unit 303 of Building B of Holiday Beech Villas Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Marina Y. Bullock. Grantors: Roger D. Martin, Victoria R. Martin. Excise Tax: $140 Price: $70,000 Page 320 of Book 2180.
April 7: One tract of land (7.030 acres) in Meat Camp Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Steve Justin Jacobs, Rachel Anne Jacobes. Grantors: Adam Rhyne. Excise Tax: $140 Price: $70,000 Page 360 of Book 2180.
April 7: One tract of land (3.607 acres) in Meat Camp Township,Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Providence Property Management, LLC. Providence Property Management of North Carolina, LLC. Grantors: Michael J. Benarik, Beverly W. Benarik. Excise Tax: $706 Price: $353,000 Page 373 of Book 2180.
April 7: One tract of land (1.000 acres) in Meat Camp Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Seth Sullivan, Lindsey Sullivan. Grantors: Kent B. Walker, Ruth R.Walker. Excise Tax: $598 Price: $299,000 Page 376 of Book 2180.
April 7: Lot 6, Autumn Chase (2.134 acres) in Watauga Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Charles John Niemyer, Bridget Branch Niemyer. Grantors: Brian H. Lindler, Shellie Linder. Excise Tax: $80 Price: $40,000 Page 395 of Book 2180.
April 7: One tract of land surveyed by James H. Aldridge and Claudia M. Aldridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James Harvey Aldrige, Tanya Dawn Aldridge. Grantors: Claudia M. Aldridge, Claudia J. Aldridge. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 401 of Book 2180.
April 7: Lot 96, Section A. of Charter Hills-Beech Mountain, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Naranaja Grande NC, LLC. Grantors: Scott M. Griesmer, Marisol Lara. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 404 of Book 2180.
April 7: Tract 5 of of land surveyed by James H. Aldridge and Claudia M. Aldridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Sandra A. Denney, Jamie Carol Aldridge, Tonya Claudette Aldrigde Hill. Grantors: James Harvey Aldridge,Tanya Dawn Aldridge. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 407 of Book 2180.
April 7: Lot 290 of Laurel Gap, Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Philip Yagla, Lisa Yagla. Grantors: Gene C. Howe Revocable Living Trust, Gene C Howe. Excise Tax: $50 Price: $25,000 Page 413 of Book 2180.
April 7: Lot 1 of Boulder Creek Subdivision, New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Douglas L. McGuire, Carolina B. McGuire. Grantors: Christopher L. Harville, Robin R. Cooper. Excise Tax: $70 Price: $35,000 Page 417 of Book 2180.
April 7: Lot 3 of Beech Rainbow Inc., Wild Turkey Lane, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Andrew Armstrong, Sarah Armstrong. Grantors: Keith Dowdy, Carolyn Dowdy. Excise Tax: $1,078 Price: $539,000 Page 420 of Book 2180.
April 7: Unit 5 of Beech Manor Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jessica Jean Smith, Larry Garrett Smith. Grantors: Association of Co-owners of Beech Manor Condominiums, Inc. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 467 of Book 2180.
April 7: Lot 5, Section 8, of Hounds Ears Golf and Ski Club, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Muth Living Trust, Joseph Muth, Michele Muth. Grantors: Joseph L. Muth, Michael L. Muth. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 469 of Book 2180.
April 7: One tract of land (3.064 acres) of the Mary Belle C. Lawrence Estate, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Nicolas W. Byrd. Grantors: Hilda L. Matheson, Mary Belle Lawrence. Excise Tax: $316 Price: 158,000 Page 471 of Book 2180.
April 7: Lot 215, Phase 1, Section 7 of Blue Ridge Mountain Club, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robb Williams, Laurie Williams. Grantors: BR Development Group, LLC. Excise Tax: $2,408 Price: $1,204,000 Page 486 of Book 2180.
April 7: Lot 5 of Ski Mountain Acres Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Christopher Weidman, Marivi Weidman. Grantors: Scott P. Grambow, Cheryl Grambow. Excise Tax: $1,008 Excise Tax: $504,000 Page 515 of Book 2180.
April 7: Two acres of land (1.455 acres and 1.970 acres) in Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Swinson Family Farms, LLC. Grantors: Victor Lee Swinson, Teresa K. Swinson. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 563 of Book 2180.
April 7: One tract of land (0.085 acres) in Blue Ridge Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Nathan R. Roten, Kelly Grissom Roten. Grantors: William M. Roten, Matt Roten, Jordan Roten. Excise Tax: $7 Price: $3,500 Page 657 of Book 2180.
