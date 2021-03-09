The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
March 1: One tract of land, (2.43 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Grant Gottfurcht. Grantors: Grant Gottfurcht Revocable Trust, Grant Eric Gottfurct, Grant Gottfurct. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 585 of Book 2169.
March 1: Lot 63, Section 2, Seven Devils Resort, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Andy and Brandy, LLC. Grantors: Jonathan A. Mercer, Brandy B. Mercer. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 603 of Book 2169.
March 1: Lot 330R of Twin Rivers Development, Phase IIIA, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: C.N. Dellinger, Caroline M. Dellinger. Grantors: Allison Pruitt Watts, Richard N. Watts. Excise Tax: $310 Price: $155,000 Page 605 of Book 2169.
March 1: Lot 57 of Sweetgrass Development, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: David W. Schroeder, Peggy T. Schroeder. Grantors: Richard T. Nichols and Susan A. Nichols Inter-Vivos Trust, Richard Nichols, Susan Nichols. Excise Tax: $300 Price: $150,000 Page 621 of Book 2169.
March 1: One tract of land (10.050 acres) in Elk Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kevin D. Smith, Candina F. Smith. Grantors: Terrance J. Lohman, Linda Lohman. Excise Tax: $704 Price: $352,000 Page 670 of Book 2169.
March 1: Lots D-40 and D-41 in Section 1 of Mill Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Amy Lynn Fisher Husted, Jon Husted. Grantors: Deborah Ann Kramer, Donald M. Fisher, Peter James Kramer. Excise Tax: $124 Price: $62,000 Page 706 of Book 2169.
March 1: Lots 20-25, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kenneth Wayne Foreman, Scott Newland Burns. Grantors: Ralph C. King, Rosa Olive E. King. Excise Tax: $114 Price: $57,000 Page 739 of Book 2169.
March 1: Lot 109 of Sweetgrass Development, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Laird A. Dunlop Revocable Trust, Laird A. Dunlop. Grantors: Ross Allen Custom Builders, inc. Excise Tax: $378 of Book $189,000 Page 742 of Book 2169.
March 1: Lot 12 and 11 of Ski Crest Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jane Monroe Kelley. Grantors: Jane Monroe Kelley, Gene Paul Kelley. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 745 of Book 2169.
March 1: Lot 7, Section 6-A of Hounds Ears Golf and Ski Club, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Todd Mitchell Ewart. Grantors: Jared J. Lanier, Jessica H. Lanier. Excise Tax: $1,026 Price: $513,000 Page 758 of Book 2169.
March 1: Unit 12, The Lakes Garages, Hounds Ears Golf and Ski Club, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Trent D. Prospt, Katerine W. Prospt. Grantors: Timothy J. Prospt, Patricia L. Prospt. Excise Tax: $295 Page 785 of Book 2169.
March 1: Unit 1521 of Echota Woods Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Landon Bakken. Grantors: Tiffani Marshall Bakken, Brett Bakken. Excise Tax: $600 Price: $300,000 Page 804 of Book 2169.
March 1: One tract of land (2/10 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kevin A. Whitener, Alice M. Whitener, Kelly A. Whitener, Leah M. Whitener. Grantors: Devin Ray Hall, Amber Hall. Excise Tax: $230 Price: $115,000 Page 819 of Book 2169.
March 1: Unit 14, Frontier Village Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mark Loyer, Lynn Loyer, Jaclyn Bon Giovanni. Grantors: Michael Loyer, Lydia Loyer, Mark Loyer. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 823 of Book 2169.
March 1: Lots 33, 34, and 35 of John N. Norris and Wiley Cook Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kelischek Management, LLC. Grantors: Nathan Kelischek. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 830 of Book 2169.
March 1: One tract of land (21.736 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Waldo Laurencio Jr., Yiriam Laurencio. Grantors: Johnny K. Hodges, Mary Allsion Cook Hodges. Excise Tax: $1,300 Price: $650,000 Page 833 of Book 2169.
March 1: Unit 1111 of Echota Woods Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Terry Lee Lewis, Lesa Foster Lewis. Grantors: Alan L. Hamrick, Angela A. Hamrick. Excise Tax: $552 Price: $276,000 Page 847 of Book 2169.
March 1: Lot 16, Phase 1 of Twins River Development, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Patricia Stephens Short Revocable Trust, Patrica Stephens Short. Grantors: Mullis, LLC., Donald A. Riopel, Katherine A. Riopel. Excise Tax: $85 Price: $42,500 Page 881 of Book 2169.
March 2: Lot 32, Section 2 of Willow Mountain Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kristen Jean Ritter Trust, Kristen Jean Ritter. Grantors: Robert Alan Ritter, Kristen Jean Ritter, R. Alan Ritter, Kristen J. Ritter. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 81 of Book 2170.
March 2: Lot 16, Block A, Section 2 of Summer Haven Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Holli Lynn Mellick, Bryan Eric Poeppelman. Grantors: Cameran Rowe. Excise Tax: $406 Price: $203,000 Page 119 of Book 2170.
March 2: One tract of land in Brushy Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Carol S. Edwards. Grantors: Barry C. Withers, Barry Ryan Withers. Excise Tax: $300 Price: $150, 000 Page 136 of Book 2170.
March 2: One tract of land (1.056 acres) in Shawneehaw Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Shane Phillips, Tina Phillips. Grantors: Jean I Debellas Trust, Jean Debellas. Excise Tax: $26 Price: $13,000 Page 140 of Book 2170.
March 2: Lot 23 (1.664 acres) of Mast Farm Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Keith A. Callahan, Cheryl D. Callahan. Grantors: William I Troutman. Excise Tax: $85 Price: $42,500 Page 169 of Book 2170.
March 2: Unit 12 of Chetola Estate Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jonathan P. Goldberg, Deborah L. Goldberg. Grantors: Louis E. Alfaro, Marianne M. Alfaro. Excise Tax: $1,302 Price: $651,000 Page 202 of Book 2170.
March 2: Lot 2, Phase IV of Heavenly Mountain in Elk Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joseph Eugene Chory, Cynthia Cooper Chory. Grantors: Ann Wolfe, Anne Wolfe. Excise Tax: $1,234 Price: $617,000 Page 234 of Book 2170.
March 2: Unit 302 of Cardinal Building, Chetola Woods Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: ILF Holdings, LLC. Grantors: Ingle Law, PLLC. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 272 of Book 2170.
March 2: Unit 2, Oak Building, Chetola Woods Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Eric Yourchisin Revocable Trust, The Mary Allison Yourchisin Revocable Trust, Eric Yourchinsin, Mary Allsion Yourchinsin. Grantors: Eric Joseph Yourchinsin, Mary Allison Yourchinsin. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 284 of Book 2170.
March 2: Lot 317, Section RVW, of Ridgeview Woods, Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Herbert Liskey. Grantors: Town of Beech Mountain. Excise Tax: $24 Price: N/A Page 287 of Book 2170.
March 2: Lot 11 of Devil’s Den Development, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Shannon J. Parker, Chandra Parker. Grantors: Lindsey Warren, Bradley Warren. Excise Tax: $806 of Page 310 of Book 2170.
