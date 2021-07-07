The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.{&end}
June 1: .301 Boone. Grantees: Kevin M. Burnette, Ellen Gwin Burnette, Sara Ellen Gwin. Grantors: Kevin M. Burnette, Ellen Gwin Burnette and Sara Ellen Gwin. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 542 of Book 2194.
June 1: 4.035 acres Brushy Fork: Grantees: Sarah Lightfoot Cooley and Katharine Lightfoot Mena. Grantors: Daniel Levi Lightfoot. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 556 of Book 2194.
June 1: Lot 2 Deerfield Forrest Blue Ridge. Grantees: Jeremy David Martin and Katherine Eliza Lentz-Martin. Grantors: Thomas M. Vangilder and Jennifer P. Vangilder. Tax: $1,198. Price: $599,000. Page 583 of Book 2194.
June 1: .179 acres Blowing Rock Port L8. Grantees: Two Twenty One.Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 605 of Book 2194.
June 1: Lot 2 Beechwood Cluster. Grantees: Birchwood Partners, LLC. Grantors: Jason Raymond Donnelly. Tax: $460. Price: $230,000. Page 609 of Book 2194.
June 1: UnitW 35 and 18 Unit 320 Laurel Creek 4 Seasons at Beech Condominium. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of 4 Seasons at Beech Condominium. Grantors: Joseph B. Wigley and Susan B. Wigley. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 626 of Book 2194.
June 1: Mont Clement Lots 17 through 22 Section B. Grantees: Lam Khan Kual. Grantors: Mark A. Templeton. Tax: $870. Price: $435,000. Page 628 of Book 2194.
June 1: .632 acres Stony Fork. Grantees: Christopher Michael Hatcher and Sarah Elizabeth Hatcher. Grantors: Timothy E. Beavers and Heather A. Beavers. Tax: $716. Price: $358,000. Page 640 of Book 2194.
June 1: UnitW 38 Unit 29 Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: Robert L. Galke and Rebecca S. Galke. Grantors: Association of CO-owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums.
June 1: G D Barnett New River Lots 7 though 11. Grantees: Grant N. Holder. Grantors: Zhang Hongyan. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 698 of Book 2194.
June 1: Unit 201 Blowing Rock Fairways on the Green Condo. Grantees: Edward W. McLamb and Carol Ann W. McLamb. Grantors: William H. Grigg and Kathryn L. Grigg. Tax: $1,330. Price: $665,000. Page 704 of Book 2194.
June 2: 1.921 acres Laurel Creek with Exception. Grantees: Ron Auld, Mary Ann Auld. Grantors: Eric W. Presnell and Keri L. Triplett. Tax: $780. Price: $390,000. Page 750 of Book 2194.
June 2: Two tracts. Grantees: Sheri Furman. Grantors: Saundra K. Adair. Tax: $566. Price: $283,000. Page 764 of Book 2194.
June 2: Lot 9 Boone New River Properties Inc. Grantees: Joan Elizabeth Codispoti. Grantors: Joan Elizabeth Codispoti and Joan D’Ambrosio. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 790 of Book 2194.
June 2: Unit A Blowing Rock Glenwood. Grantees: Amy M. Shape and Laura K. Sharpe. Grantors: The Julia T. Sharpe Personal Trust, Amy M. Sharpe, Laura K. Sharpe and Julia T. Sharpe. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page810 of Book 2194.
June 2: Unit A. Blowing Rock Glenwood. Grantees: Laura K. Sharpe. Grantors: Amy M. Sharpe and George G. Slade. Tax: $160. Price: $80,000. Page 831 of Book 2194.
June 2: 1.171 acres Lot 10 Winkler Highlands New River. Grantee: John Reeder and Bonnie Reeder. Grantors: Danny L. West and Pamela West. Tax: $1,082. Price: $541,000. Page 835 of Book 2194.
June 2: Unit 8 New River Greenhill Condos. Grantees: Gina Marie Shinn and Christopher Davidson Shinn. Grantors: William David Gettys Jr, Dawn Maue Medlin and Johnny Ray Medlin Jr. Tax: $352. Price: $176,000. Page 852 of Book 2194.
June 2: Lot 15 Sorrento Skies Blue Ridge Section 4. Grantees: Charles W. Gibbes Trust B F/B/O Pamela A. Leihbacher and Pamela A. Leihbacher. Grantors: Gibbes Family Revocable Trust Agreement and Florence W. Gibbes. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 910 of Book 2194.
June 2: Westridge Laurel Creek Lots 13 and 15 Section AA. Grantees: Robert W. McMichael and Kari E. McMichael. Grantors: Sara B. Todd, Ronald W. Rodd Jr and Sara Beth Todd. Tax: $850. Price: $425,000. Page 1 of Book 2195.
June 2: Unit 102 Building C Boone College Place Condo. Grantees: David Barlow and Julie Barlow. Grantors: Michael H. Baker and Tammy L. Baker. Tax: $308. Price: $154,000. Page 18 of Book 2195.
June 2: 10.07 acres Elk. Grantees: Gavin Fredrick Densmore. Grantors: Stephen Whitworth and Shannon Whitworth. Tax: $105. Price: $52,500. Page 47 of Book 2195.
June 3: 1.31 acres. Grantees: Behan Revocable Trust, James K. Behan and Karen V. Behan. Grantors: Danielle L. Nunnery. Tax: $800. Price: $400,000. Page 93 of Book 2195.
June 3: 1.68 acres Cove Creek. Grantees: Andrew Tracy and Heather Tracy. Grantors: Matthew H. Bostaph and Constance J. Bostaph. Tax: $460. Price: $460. Price: $230,000. Page 98 of Book 2195.
June 3: Lot 236 Firethorn Phase 2 Section 3. Grantees: Matthew S. Cooper and Michele Cooper. Grantors: Firethorn Partners, LLC. Tax: $340. Price: $170,000. Page 119 of Book 2195.
June 3: .539 Brian W Mueller Rhonda M mueller Meat Camp. Grantees: Gregory Bach and Joan Dowdell Bach. Grantors: Rhonda P. Medford and Rhonda P. Mueller. Tax: $14. Price: $7,000. Page 121 of Book 2195.
June 3: 2.81 acres Lot 5 Grace Highlands Bald Mountain. Grantees: David Shell. Grantors: F&N Investments, LLC and Batur LLC. Tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 124 of Book 2195.
June 3: Lot 19 Glenwood Springs. Grantees: Petia N. Bobadova and Terry C. Gibson. Grantors: Micheel Allen Mosher and Phyllis Marlene Mosher. Tax: $960. Price: $480,000. Page 133 of Book 2195.
June 3: Lot 134 R Firethorn Phase 2 Section 3 and Lot 220 Firethorn Phase 2 Section 2. Grantees: Rafael Vazquez and Cecilia Sunderland. Grantors: Firethorn Partners, LLC. Tax: $460. Price: $230,000. Page 148 of Book 2195.
June 3: Lot 238 Firethorn Phase 2 Section 3. Grantees: George Tsakas. Grantors: Firethorn Partners, LLC. Tax: $440. Price: $220,000. Page 150 of Book 2195.
June 3: Lot 132R Firethorn Phase 1 Section 3. Grantees: Anuradha Pant and Kailash Pant. Grantors: Firethorn Partners, LLC. Tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 152 of Book 2195.
June 3: Lot 133 Firethorn Phase 1 Section 3. Grantee: Vipin Pant and Kavita Pant. Grantors: Firethorn Partners, LLC. Tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 154 of Book 2195.
June 3: Lot 131R Firethorn Phase 1 Section 3. Grantees: Beverly Kim Pratley and Richard Edwin Pratley. Grantors: Firethorn Partners, LLC. Tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 156 of Book 2195.
June 3: UnitW 38 Unit 107A Smoketree Lodge. Grantees: Great Resorts Travel Trust and Carlos Lopez. Grantors: Jewelry and More, Donna L Croce and Gene L. Croce. Tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 166 of Book 2195.
June 3: Lot 5 Cobblestone Hill Blowing Rock. Grantees: Dana O. Hamilton and John Whitefield Hamilton. Grantors: Angela Lee and Roger Lee. Tax: $1,090. Price: $545,000. Page 172 of Book 2195.
June 3: 3.834 acres Payne Branch Farms LLC Blowing Rock. Grantees: Billie B. Hansen. GrantorsL Carole A. Black. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 193 of Book 2195.
June 3: 1.71 acres David J Black Maude Austin Black Blowing Rock Tract 2 and 4.82acres Blowing Rock Tract 1 with Exception. Grantees: Carole A. Black. Grantors: Billie B. Hansen and Charles Hansen. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 197 of Book 2195.
June 3: 3.834 acres Payne Branch Farms LLC Blowing Rock. Grantees: Billie B. Hansen and Charles Hansen. Tax: $576. Price: $288,000. Page 201 of Book 2195.
June 3: Grovehurst Blue Ridge Lots 145 through 147 and Lot 79 Grovehurst Blue Ridge. Grantees: Janelle Waldrop Suddath. Grantors: Thomas Sherwood Hodson IV. Tax: $630. Price: $315,000. Page 209 of Book 2195.
June 3: Meat Camp North Fork Two Tracts. Grantees: Lisa Miller Smith. Grantors: Dorthy C. Miller and George T. Miller. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 227 of Book 2195.
June 3: Payne Branch Farm Blowing Rock Tract 2. Grantees: Jordan Dobbs Mattar and Courtney Broere Mattar. Grantors: Nathan Combs Mattar. Tax: $50. Price: $25,000. Page 253 of Book 2195.
June 3: .81 acres Cove Creek. Grantees: Iona Jones and Theodora Copley. Grantors: David T. Hodge and Allison B. Hodge. Tax: $714. Price: $357,000. Page 262 of Book 2195.
June 3: .469 acres Betty Proffiitt Jackson Terry C Jackson Cove Creek. Grantees: Brian Andrew Jackson. Grantors: Terry C. Jackson, Betty Proffitt Jackson and Sue Jackson. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 278 of Book 2195.
June 3: Lot 86 Charter Hills Laurel Creek Section B. Grantees: David Duthil and Heidi R. Duthil. Grantors: Nancy A. Loorham. Tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Page 282 of Book 2195.
June 3: 4.010 Lot 20 Heavenly Mountain Elk Section 3 Phase IV. Grantees: The Heavenly Mountain Rural Connectivity Corporation. Grantors: Lanford Properties, LLC, James G. Lanford, Audri G. Lanford, Robert B. Angle Jr. and J. Tucker Deal. Tax: $50. Price: $25,000. Page 321 of Book 2195.
June 3: Lot 245 Firethorn Phase 2 Section 3. Grantees: Midland Trust Company and Eric Kaiser. Grantors: Firethorn Partners LLC. Tax: $560. Price: $380,000. Page 345 of Book 2195.
June 3: Lot 239 Firethorn Phase 2 Section 3. Grantees: James Chantler and Danielle M. Sullivan. Grantors: Firethorn Partners, LLC. Tax: $440. Price: $220,000. Page 347 of Book 2195.
June 3: Lot 409 Firethorn Ledges at Firethorn. Grantees: Donna M. Lynam and Roy L. Lynam. Grantors: Firethorn Partners LLC. Tax: $240. Price: $120,000. Page 349 of Book 2195.
June 3: Rich Mountain Estate Jeffrey R Nichols Trisha Y Nichols Lots 30 through 33. Grantors: Lunchpail Boone LLC. Grantors: Top Notch Mobile Home Supply, LLC. Tax: $1,200. Price: $600,000. Page 351 of Book 2195.
June 4: Lot 211 Firethorn Phase 2 Section 1. Grantees: Steven Mann and Neila Cruz Da Silva. Grantors: Firethorn Partners, LLC. Tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 392 of Book 2195.
June 4: Lot 408 Misty Mountain Blowing Rock FKA Gay Mountain Section 2. Grantees: Thomas D. Brammer. Grantors: Edge of the Ledge, LLC. Tax: $1,870. Price: $935,000. Page 432 of Book 2195.
June 4: .74 acres Cove Creek. Grantees: Bee Tree Ridge Farm, LLC. Grantors: Rodger Keith Hicks and Melissa Ann Hicks. Tax: $670. Price: $335,000. Page 436 of Book 2195.
June 4: 2.468 acres Watauga. Grantees: Bryan Thomas Partidge and Tobynn Rogers Partridge. Grantors: James Kenneth Bell. Tax: $650. Price: $325,000. Page 504 of Book 2195.
June 4: Lot 62 Yonahlossee Park Blowing Rock. Grantees: Huitt Investments, LLC. Grantors: Happy Dog Properties, LLC. Tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 525 of Book 2195.
June 4: Unit 1 Hound Ears Club Watauga Fairway Chalet A Condo. Grantees: Douglas W. Carlson and Deborah Carlson. Grantors: Mary F. Urzi, Sarah A. Delancey and Nancy M. Hall. Tax: $750. Price: $375,000. Page 539 of Book 2195.
June 4: Lot 101 Firethorn Phase 1 Section 3. Grantees: Midland Trust Company and Elizabeth Gordineer. Grantees: Firethorn Partners, LLC. Tax: $450. Price: $225,000. Page 557 of Book 2195.
June 4: Lot 6A Hunting Woods New River. Grantees: Bradley M. Greer and Tara B. Greer. Grantors: Richard L. Minford and Jeri G. Minford. Tax: $1,375. Price: $687,500. Page 559 of Book 2195.
June 4: Lot 7 Rolling Hills New River. Grantees: Keeli M. Ramsey. Grantors: Angela T. Owen. Tax: $520. Price: $260,000. Page 579 of Book 2195.
June 4: Lot C 562 Charter Hills Laurel Creek. Grantees: Dylan James Christensen. Grantors: Carlos J. Rodriguez. Tax: $36. Price: $18,000. Page 662 of Book 2195.
June 4: Lot 207 Firethorn Phase 2 Section 1. Grantees: Midland Trust Company and Scott Gainer. Grantors: Firethorn Partners, LLC. Tax: $360. Price: $180,000. Page 665 of Book 2195.
June 4: 1.33 acres Blue Ridge. Grantees: Jamie R. Coffey. Grantors: Virginia M. Coffey. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 667 of Book 2195.
June 7: Boone 2099/863. Grantees: Savannah Claire McKinney. Grantors: Darren Raymond Graham, Grady Chatham McKinney, Beth McKinney and Celena Kim Graham. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 692 of Book 2195.
June 7: .48 acres Blowing Rock. Grantees: Jill D. Miller and John M. Miller. Grantors: Mayview Memories, LLC. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 707 of Book 2195.
June 7: .813 Lot 4 Meadow Creek at Valle Crucis Watauga Phase I and .913 acres Lot 5 Meadow Creek at Valle Crucis Phase I. Grantees: Branon T. Mack and Katherine J. Mack. Grantors: James W. Knox III and Sherii H. Knox. Tax: $152. Price: $76,000. Page 749 of Book 2195.
June 7: Lot 11 Northview and Lot 10 Northview. Grantees: Kenneth Kirschner and Dianne Kirschner. Grantors: Sandra Saine Bishop. Tax: $1,250. Price: $625,000. Page 752 of Book 2195.
June 7: Lot 42 Green Acres Estates Stony Fork. Grantees: Jennifer Wilson-Kearse. Grantors: Daryl Eugene Stilwell and Brenda Marshbanks Stillwell. Tax: $27. Price: $13,500. Page 755 of Book 2195.
June 7: Lot 406 Firethorn Ledges at Firethorn. Grantees: Caleb Coker Fort. Grantors: Firethorn Partners, LLC. Tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 769 of Book 2195.
June 7: Unit D 6 Glen Burney Condo. Grantees: Family Venture Holdings LC. Grantors: Drow Investments, LLC. Tax: $700. Price $350,000. Page 772 of Book 2195.
