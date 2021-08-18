The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
July 9: Unit 6 Hound Ears Club Lakes B Condo. Grantees: Wayne C. Cline Jr. and Christine D. Cline. Grantors: The Robert C. Salisbury Trust Agreement. Tax: $750. Price: $375,000. Page 543 of Book 2203.
July 9: Two acres Blue Ridge with Exception. Grantees: Michael R. Triplett and Gail T. Storie. Grantors: Deborah Powers Triplett, Christopher Alan Triplett, Sarah T. Farris and Michael Farris. Tax: $160. Price: $80,000. Page 547 of Book 2203.
July 9: 2.202 acres Beaver Dam. Grantees: Melanie Nelson. Grantors: Larry E. Davis and Olivia T. Davis. Tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 561 of Book 2203.
July 9: UnitW 42 Unit 6 Frontier Village. Grantees: John Weisberg and Daryl Weisberg. Grantors: Association of Co-owners at Frontier Village. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 569 of Book 2203.
July 9: UnitW 27 Unit 15 Frontier Village. Grantees: The Association of Co-owners at Frontier Village. Grantors: Kevin M. Allen and Diane W. Allen. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 571 of Book 2203.
July 9: UnitW 27 Unit E216 Wildflower Condos. Grantees: Diane W. Allen and Kevin M. Allen. Grantors: Stephen Flannery. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 573 of Book 2203.
July 9: 1.08 acres Lot 7 Ridgeview Acres New River. Grantees: Laura Shearin Brown and Joseph Andrew Brown. Grantors: Tommy Joe Hampton Jr. Tax: $910. Price: $455,000. Page 596 of Book 2203.
July 9: 0.982 acres Cove Creek. Grantees: William Clay Brown and Theresa Kay Brown. Grantors: Emily Ann Jones and Jerry Dean Jones. Tax: $20. Price: $10,000. Page 622 of Book 2203.
July 9: 0.500 acres Lot 11A Sleepy Hollow Watauga Section 1. Grantees: Dylan R. Tatum and Nicole Winder. Grantors: Steve Tatum and Sally Tatum. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 628 of Book 2203.
July 9: 1.228 acres Lot 4 Daisy Meadow New River. Grantees: Claud Richard Doty III and Crystal Doty. Grantors: The Sam M. Adams Living Trust, Sam M. Adams, Jackie G. Adams, Thomas P. Adams, Mary L. Adams, Austin A. Adams and Sam M. Adams. Tax: $108. Price: $54,000. Page 636 of Book 2203.
July 9: 16.93 acres Meat Camp. Grantees: Joshua Mark Swieter. Grantors: Virginia R. Swieter. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 644 of Book 2203.
July 9: Nathaniel Elkins Tract 4. Grantees: Brittany Dawn Holman and Graham Case Langdon. Grantors: Anthony J. Amero and Anna L. Oakes. Tax: $460. Price: $230,000. Page 650 of Book 2203.
July 9: 6.971 acres Cove Creek. Grantees: Gregory Todd Moore and Shannon Moore. Grantors: Martha L. Miller and James D. Miller. Tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Page 666 of Book 2203.
July 9: 1.873 New River. Grantees: Red Fox Retreat, LLC. Grantors: Dominic J. Campanella, Robert Campanella and Lisa A. Campanella. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 697 of Book 2203.
July 9: Buckeye Gap Laurel Creek Lots 8 through 10 and 17. Grantees: Michael Scott Collins and Lynne Christine Fiscus. Grantors: Richard G. Rhyne Sr and Joan F. Rhyne. Tax: $1,330. Price: $665,000. Page 705 of Book 2203.
July 12: 2.344 Horton View Elk Blue Ridge Mountain Club FKA Reynolds Blue Ridge FKA Laurelmor Phase 1 Section 14. Grantees: Phillip T. Comer and Patricia A. Comer. Grantors: BR Development Group, LLC. Tax: $1,030. Price: $515,000. Page 103 of Book 2204.
July 12: 2.921 acres Horton View Elk. Grantees: Blue Ridge Mountain Club Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantors: BR Development Group, LLC. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 107 of Book 2204.
July 12: Lot 21 Hound Ears Lodge and Club Watauga Port L22 Section 7. Grantees: Mountain Ears, LLC. Grantors: Donald H. McGregor and Judith C. McGregor. Tax: $930. Price: $465,000. Page 162 of Book 2204.
July 12: Lot 4 Fidelity Insurance Agency Inc. Grantees: David Anthony Waters and Amanda Christine Waters. Grantors: Bart Boudreaux and Lynel Boudreaux. Tax: $940. Price: $470,000. Page 185 of Book 2204.
July 12: 4.035 acres Brushy Fork. Grantees: Stacy C. Eggers IV and Kimberly M. Eggers. Grantors: Daniel Levi Lightfoot, Sarah Lighfoot Cooley, Katherine Lightfoot Mena and John J. Mena. Tax: $850. Price: $425,0000. Page 219 of Book 2204.
July 12: Hemlock Ridge Stony Fork Lots 1, 2 and 16. Grantees: Lisa P. Hoyle and Wayne M. Hoyle. Grantors: Lisa P. Hoyle Living Trust and Wayne M. Hoyle Living Trust. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 225 of Book 225.
July 12: Lot 67 Monteagle Shawneehaw Phase II. Grantees: Thomas R. Lane and Cathey R. Lane. Grantors: Daniel R. Lane. Tax: $150. Price: $75,000. Page 250 of Book 2204.
July 12: R F Greene Boone Lots 15 though 17. Grantees: Joshua Slaven and Stuart Baker. Grantors: Philip Carl Warlck and Barbara Bascom Warlick. Tax: $390. Price: $195,000. Page 283 of Book 2204.
July 12: Unit H building 14 Laurel Creek Beechwood Village Condo FKA Valkyries. Grantees: Hoa Hien Le and Anh Ngoe Nguyen. Grantors: Laurie Desimone. Tax: $186. Price: $93,000. Page 306 of Book 2204.
July 12: Snaggy Mountain New River Lots 24 and 35. Grantees: Hal Boyd Pickard. Grantors: Elizabeth W. May and Hal Boyd Pickard. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 342 of Book 2204.
July 12: 0.278 acres Watauga. Grantees: Ellen Taylor Jackson Schoen and Robert Toombs Jackson Jr. Grantors: Richard Montgomery Jackson and Ellen Taylor Jackson Schoen. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 347 of Book 2204.
July 12: Unit 212 Blowing Rock Royal Oak Condos. Grantees: Frank E. Irizarry Jr. and Aline M. Irizarry. Grantors: Jonathan C. Burns. Tax: $570. Price: $285,000. Page 353 of Book 2204.
July 12: Lot 17 A Ski Mountain Section 2 A. Grantees: Elizabeth H. Riemer Revocable Trust. Grantors: William B. Riemer Jr and Elizabeth H. Riemer. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page Page 385 of Book 2204.
July 12: Unit 4 Building Birch Blowing Rock Interval 42 Chetola Lake Condo. Grantees: Kathleen Judy Bovaird. Grantors: Association of Co-owners of Chetola Lake Condominium, Inc. Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 391 of Book 2204.
July 12: Lot 19 Grassy Gap Golf Course Laurel Creek and Lot 184 Hemlock Hills Laurel Creek. Grantees: Jalpar LLC. Grantors: Lindsay Thorndike Parrett and John E. Parrett. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 405 of Book 2204.
July 12: Unit 4 Building Maple Blowing Rock Interval 6 Chetola Lake Condo, Unit 2 Building Birch Blowing Rock Interval 15 Chetola Lake Condominium and Unit 4 Building Dahlia Blowing Rock Interval 22 Chetola Lake Condominium. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Chetola Lake Condominium, Inc. Grantors: Grasberger Family Trust and Francis Nicholas Grasberger Jr. Tax: $6. Price: $3,000. Page 412 of Book 2204.
July 12: Unit R 221 Watauga Echota on the Ridge Condos Phase 1. Grantees: Julie J. Babb. Grantors: Ariel Chudnovsky and Silvia Chudnovsky. Tax: $778. Price: $389,000. Page 415 of Book 2204.
July 12: Unit C Building 1 Chestnut at Blowing Rock Condo. Grantees: Freeman Waterfront Properties LLC. Grantors: Chestnut Investment Partners, LLC. $tax: $3,700. Price: $1,850,000. Page 456 of Book 2204.
July 12: 1.002 acres Meat Camp. Grantees: Charles J. Flay III and Mary A. Flay. Grantors: Robert P. Miller, Butch Miller and Mary Hampton Miller. Tax: $290. Price: $145,000. Page 461 of Book 2204.
July 12: Unit 3 Building 1 Laurel Crest Condos. Grantees: Trevor H. Bamford and Melinda J. Bamford. Grantors: Mark Andrew Johnson and Sarajane Lansche Johnson. Tax: $450. Price: $225,000. Page 477 of Book 2204.
July 13: 1.68 acres Lot 3 Streamside Holdings LLC Laurel Creek. Grantees: Jeffery David Multer. Grantors: Streamside Holdings LLC. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 544 of Book 2204.
July 13: 10.10 acres Commissioners Deed. Grantees: Joseph Safa Salloum and Daniela Melissa Prado. Grantors: Sahar Y. Salloum, Safa Yussuf Salloum, Rita S. Salloum and Sahar Salloum. Tax: $140. Price: $70,000. Page 582 of Book 2204.
July 13: Lot 218 Firethorn Phase 2 Section 2. Grantees: Emmanuel Edouard. Grantors: Firethorn Partners, LLC. Tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 608 of Book 2204.
July 13: Lot 1 Eddie Greene Property New River. Grantees: The Lancefactor Trust, Janice Marie Sorensen and Lance Alan Sorensen. Grantors: Lester Baker Perry and Patience Marie Harrison Perry. Tax: $718. Price: $359,000. Page 625 of Book 2204.
July 13: Lot 69 Councill Oaks New River. Grantees: Christopher Melck Thomas and Julie Elizabeth Pence. Grantors: WWC Development, LLC. Tax: $330. Price: $165,000. Page 629 of Book 2204.
July 13: Lot 29 Snaggy Mountain New River. Grantees: Sergio Luna. Grantors: Alexandra Govea. Tax: $290. Price: $145,000. Page 638 of Book 2204.
July 13: 65.329 acres Meat Camp with exception. Grantees: The Sheridan Force Family Trust. Grantors: Ernest E. Moretz, Marie C. Moretz, Elsie M. Carter, Jack T. Carter, Wilma M. Ragan, Jack R. Simpson, Geroge C. Ragan, Robert L. Moretz, Sylvia V. Moretz, Shelby Jean White Moretz, Paul B. Moretz, Emma K. Moretz, Barabra A. Dunlap and Annie M. Dunlap. Tax: $420. Price: $210,000. Page 658 of Book 2204.
July 13: 25.05 acres Sheridan Force Meat Camp Tract 1. Grantees: Aislinn Force Dolan and Andrew Joseph Dolan. Grantors: Sheridan Force Family Trust. Tax: $210. Price: $105,000. Page 669 of Book 2204.
July 13: 0.25 acres Blue Ridge. Grantees: Nancy Darlene Doughtery Jones. Grantors: Nancy Darlene Daughtery Jones and Norwood G. Jones Jr. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 699 of Book 2204.
July 13: .462 acres Bear Hill Brushy Fork Lots 7 and 8, Brush Fork 17,300 square feet and Brushy Fork 9,735.32 square feet. Grantees: Sarah C. Lewis and Wendy R. Williams. Grantors: Shawn A. Davenport and Shannon L. Norris. Tax: $725. Price: $362,500. Page 702 of Book 2204.
July 13: Pinnacle Overlook Brushy Fork Tracts 1 through 3. Grantees: Joseph A. Carsanaro. Grantors: Deborah Lynn Helseth, Elizabeth H. Armistead and Donna Wilson Helseth. Tax: $330. Price: $165,000. Page 721 of Book 2204.
July 13: 0.764 acres Watauga. Grantees: Mark S. Thompson and Jennifer Q. Thompson. Grantors: Betty Jo Coleman. Tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 752 of Book 2204.
July 13: Archie Carroll Meat Camp Lots 129 through 135 Map No. 1 and 0.611 acres Archie Carroll Meat Camp Map No. 2. Grantees: Heather D. Hartley and Phil Reynolds. Grantors: Eric James Hartley, Iva Nell Hartley, Eric J. Hartley, Lynette B. Hartley, Heather D. Hartley, Phil Reynolds and Heather Hartley. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 768 of Book 2204.
July 13: 0.744 acres Archie Carroll Meat Camp Map No. 2. Grantees: Eric J. Hartley and Lynette B. Hartley. Grantors: Eric James Hartley, Iva Nell Hartley, Eric J. Hartley, Lynette B. Hartley, Heather D. Hartley, Phil Reynolds and Heather Hartley. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 774 of Book 2204.
July 13: Charter Hills Laurel Creek Lots 486 and 487 Section C. Grantees: Clayton Harding and Brittni D. Harding. Grantors: Alan Keary. Tax: $720. Price: $360,000. Page 781 of Book 2204.
July 13: 0.549 acres Blowing Rock. Grantees: Benel Andrews and Camile Andrews. Grantors: Robert G. Whitlatch and Joy B. Whitlatch. Tax: $876. Price: $438,000. Page 805 of Book 2204.
July 14: Lot 161 Creekridge Laurel Creek. Grantees: R. John Hamman Jr. Revocable Trust. Grantors: Vernon T. Holland Jr and Jeanette D. Holland. Tax: $60. PRice: $30,000. Page 825 of Book 2204.
July 14: Lot 40 Grouse Ridge Laurel Creek. Grantees: Jeffery Calvin Johnson and Alicia L. Johnson. Tax: $40. Price: $20,000. Page 899 of Book 2204.
July 14: Walter Bumgarner New River Lots 2 and 3. Grantees: Hannah Brady and Thomas Christoper Brady. Grantors: Benjamin J. Shoemake and Nora E. Shoemake. Tax: $888. Price: $444,000. Page 1 of Book 2205.
July 14: Unit 2 E Building 2 Boone No. 17 Kingswood Condos. Grantees: Edgar Hugo Ramirez and Amy Cavanaugh. Grantors: Mark C. Abernathy and Cathy Abernathy. Tax: $342. Price: $171,000. Page 38 of Book 2205.
July 14: Unit 1 Townes at Blowing Rock Blowing Rock 377 Chestnut. Grantees: Polly Ann Walker Arnold. Grantors: Chestnut Drive Partners, LLC. Tax: $1,698. Price: $849,000. Page 45 of Book 2205.
July 14: Unit 2 Townes at Blowing Rock. Grantees: Edith Wade Walker Revocable Trust. Grantors: Chestnut Drive Partners, LLC. Tax: $1,698. Price: $849,000. Page 48 of Book 2205.
July 14: 0.345 acres New River. Grantees: Kenneth James Beam. Grantors: Gabriel A. Wilson and Katie Lane Fox. Tax: $630. Price: $315,000. Page 57 of Book 2205.
July 14: 8.222 acres Beaver Dam Tract 2 and Cove Creek Tract 3. Grantees: Bruce H. Malfatone. Grantors: Bruce H. Malfatone and Chris Brackett. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 76 of Book 2205.
July 14: 1.792 acres Tract 2B. Grantees: Hannah Farrington Bowen. Grantors: Elizabeth Ann Miller McClure, James D. McClure and James Darrell McClure. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 95 of Book 2205.
July 14: 1.717 Tract 2A. Grantees: Sebrina Farrington. Grantors: Elizabeth Ann Miller McClure, James D. McClure and James Darrell McClure. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 98 of Book 2205.
July 14: Misty Mountain Blowing Rock Lots 120, 121, 217-219 and 318. Grantees: Wellborn Family Trust. Grantors: William Christopher Wellborn and John G. Wellborn. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 101 of Book 2205.
July 14: Lot 1 Hidden Hills Stony Fork. Grantees: Jovani Yannini Resendiz Merlos. Grantors: Crystal Mast Underwood and Mark James Underwood. Tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 105 of Book 2205.
July 14: Thirty acres Bald Mountain with exceptions and 1.328 acres Bald Mountain. Grantees: Josh Timothy Norris and Dylan Scott Norris. Grantors: Scott Norris, Beatrice D. Norris and Brooks Norris. Tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 139 of Book 2205.
July 14: Lot 114 acres Timber Creek at Blowing Rock. Grantees: Martin D. Koon and Jennifer A. Koon. Grantors: Jim Cherry Interest, Inc. Tax: $630. Price: $315,000. Page 146 of Book 2205.
July 14: Lot 8 Settles Ridge. Grantees: Ronald P. McDade and Wendy F. McDade. Grantors: Ronald P. McDade and Wendy F. McDade. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 150 of Book 2205.
July 14: Blowing Rock. Grantees: Larry Clinton Williford. Grantors: Robert A. Mendel and Rose Kay Mendel. Tax: $1,760. Price: $880,000. Page 153 of Book 2205.
July 14: 0.103 acres Boone. Grantees: Jordan Kessley. Grantors: Todd Nolt and Jessica Nolt. Tax: $510. Price: $255,000. Page 159 of Book 2205.
July 14: Lot 4B Echota Estate Townhouses Phase 1 Corrective North Carolina General Warranty Deed. Grantees: Cameron Goodman and Lori Goodman. Grantors: John C. Goodman, Susan M. Goodman, Susan M. Knape and Ronald J. Knape. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 178 of Book 2205.
July 14: Lot 4B Echota Estates Townhouses Watauga Phase 1. Grantees: Willcar Investments, LLC. Grantors: Cameron Goodman and Lori M. Goodman. Tax: $1,222. Price: $611,000. Page 183 of Book 2205.
