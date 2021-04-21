The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.{&end}{&end}
March 30: One tract of land (0.69 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Cool Part Trust, Wesley Miles Irwin. Grantors: Wesley Miles Irwin. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 764 of Book 2177.
March 30: Lot B (1.442 acres) of the Recombination Survey of Scotland Yard, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Carson Dowd Howard, Jeffery C. Howard. Grantors: Scotland Yard, LLC. Excise Tax: $2,143 Price: $1,071,500 Page 767 of Book 2177.
March 30: Lot 94B of Mayview Park Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Martin D. Koon, Jennifer A. Koon. Grantors: Laurel Lane View, LLC. Excise Tax: $5,200 Price: $2,600,000 Page 817 of Book 2177.
March 30: Two tracts of land in Elk Hill Subdivision, Watauga and Avery County, NC. Grantees: ESS Ranch, LLC. Grantors: The Ess Trust, Jamie Byington, Lawrence Suchman. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 834 of Book 2177.
March 30: Two tracts of land in Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Steve W. Ward Grandchildren’s Trust, Steve W. Ward. Grantors: Curtis Ward, Jackie Ward, Mitchell Ward. Excise Tax: $12 Price: $6,000 Page 871 of Book 2177.
March 30: One tract of land (0.59 acres) on the Southside of Greenhill Road, Watauga County, NC. Grantees:Blowing Rock Country Club, Inc. Grantors: Margaret Bourdeaux Arbuckle , Howard B. Arbuckle. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 876 of Book 2177.
March 30: Six lots in Blowing Rock and Patterson Townships, Watauga and Caldwell Counties, NC. Grantees: The Cottages of Blowing Rock, LLC. Grantors: Blowing Rock Country Club, Inc. Excise Tax: $675 Price: $337,500 Page 880 of Book 2177.
March 30: Three tracts of land at Heavenly Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Heavenly Mountain Residential Association, Inc. Grantors: The JPR Group, LLC. The JPR Group, Inc. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 889 of Book 2177.
March 30: Lot 1 of Laurel Ridge Cove Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Penelope Hefner, Scott Hefner. Grantors: Good Times NC, LLC. Excise Tax: $850 Price: $425, 000 Page 895 of Book 2177.
March 30: One tract of land in Blowing Rock Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: 140 Sunset, LLC. Grantors: Max R. Moody Family Trust, Jewell C. Moody Living Trust, Larry L. Moody, Max R. Moody, Jewell C. Moody. Excise Tax: $2000 Price: $1,000,000 Page 2 of Book 2178.
March 30: Lot 9 of Deer Creek Subdivision, Stony Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Charles Adam Miller, Megan Cutler Miller. Grantors: Jeb S. Carter,Jessica N. Carter. Excise Tax: $780 Price: $390,000 Page 14 of Book 2178.
March 30: Lot 5 Block C, of Ski Crest Park, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Harriet Jayne Dameron. Grantors: James H. Dameron Jr. Irrevocable Trust, Harriet Jayne Dameron, James H. Dameron Jr. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 40 of Book 2178.
March 30: Lot 11 , Section 5 A of Ski Mountain Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jonathan Leo Gomes, Jennifer Lee. Grantors: 250 Grovers Knob, LLC. Excise Tax: $1,106 Page 105 of Book 2178.
March 30: One tract of land (2.98 acres) in Watauga Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jeb S. Carter, Jessica N. Carter. Grantors: William J. Carr, Gannon W. Carr. Excise Tax: $1,500 Price: $750,000 Page 124 of Book 2178.
March 30: Lot 65 of Yonahlossee Saddle Club, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: David A. Badgett, Richard A. Meadows, Annie G. Meadows. Excise Tax: $168 Price: $84,000 Page 175 of Book 2178.
March 30: Lot 8, Valle Meadows, Section 1, Valle Meadows Trail, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Brian Federick Holt, Lindsey Hurly Holt. Grantors: Christine A. Richards, Lisa A. Zodtner. Excise Tax: $1,110 Price: $555,000 Page 178 of Book 2178.
March 30: One tract of land (0.112 acres) of the Thomas W. Greene Property, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Tracy G. Greene. Grantors: Thomas W. Greene, Gale W. Greene. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 203 of Book 2178.
March 30: Tract 1-A, Upper Mountain Tract, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Zionsfield, LLC. Grantees: Zionfields, LLC. Grantors: Daniel J. Sheffey, Amy M. Sheffey. No Tax Considerations. Price: N/A Page 207 of Book 2178.
March 30: One tract of land (2.85 acres) Laurel Creek Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Julia Dee Thomas, Captain Belmont. Grantors: Julia D. Stines Spencer, Captain Belmont Stines. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 230 of Book 2178.
March 30: Seven Tracts of land in Watauga Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Larry Max Trivett. Grantors: Katina K. Trivett. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 233 of Book 2178.
March 30: Lot 9, Section 1, of the Homestead Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: McClean Innovative Homes, LLC. Grantors: Robert Wayne Johns, Samia Gora Johns. Excise Tax: $140 Price: 70,000 Page 242 of Book 2178.
March 30: Lots 36 and 37 of Rich Mountain Estates, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Dixon Singleton. Grantors: Cynthia Singleton Marchand, David Joseph Marchand. Excise Tax: $52 Price: $26,000 Page 265 of Book 2178.
March 31: Lot 9 of Fox Crest Subdivision, Laurel Creek Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Samuel Lawrence Corallo, Deborah Lynn Corallo, Michael D. Corallo, Misty G. Corallo. Grantors: Nan-Yao Su Excise Tax: $167 Price: $83,500 Page 307 of Book 2178.
March 31: Lot 9 and 195 of Golf View Acres and Grassy Gap Golfcourse, Laurel Creek Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jubal Lee Day, Mary Elizabeth Day. Grantors: The Rebecca Beets Revocable Trust, Joseph Beets, Rebecca C. Beets. Excise Tax: $1,060 Price: $530,000 Page 314 of Book 2178.
March 31: One tract of land (0.518 acres) in Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Hallman Investments, LLC. Grantors: Tensi Trust Agreements, Stephen Tensi, Ruth Ann Tensi. Excise Tax: $483 Price: $241,500 Page 333 of Book 2178.
March 31: One tract (3.979 acres) of land in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Hermans Holdings, LLC. Grantors: Eric Sherman, Jennifer Sherman, Cory Sherman, Alison Sherman. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 339 of Book 2178.
March 31: One tract of land (0.184 acres) in Boone and New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John Kenneth Hoges, Johnny K. Hodges, Allison Cook Hodges. Grantors: JAH, LLC. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 358 of Book 2178.
March 31: Two tracts of land (0.719 acres and 1.000 acres) in Meat Camp Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Shannon Marie Ward. Grantors: Rita Mae Ward. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 361 of Book 2178.
March 31: One tract of land in Brushy Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ronald Lodholz, Lorna Lodholtz. Grantors: Michael Martin, Stephanie Martin. Excise Tax: $670 Price: $335,000 Page 389 of Book 2178.
March 31: Lot 106 of Green Hill Circle, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mark A. Gilleski, Margaret B. Gilleski. Grantors: Vernon James Bean II, Ron Waller. Excise Tax: $844 Price: $ 422,000 Page 406 of Book 2178.
March 31: Unit 129 and 123 of Laurel Creek Holiday, Beech Villas Condos, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Justin William Lenger, Carolyn McGraw Lenger. Grantors: Luther Don Groover. Excise Tax: $220 Price: $110,000 Page 419 of Book 2178.
March 31: Unit 101, Building D, College Place Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kent B. Benson, Kevin M. Benson. Grantors: William Harry Mitchell, Heather Mitchell. Excise Price: $300 Price: $150,000 Page 438 of Book 2178.
March 31: Lots 20 and 21 of Goshen Valley, Phase II, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Dana Quinn, Thomas Quinn. Grantors: Thomas V. Gocke III, Cheryl H. Gocke. Excise Tax: $1,340 Price: $670,000 Page 442 of Book 2178.
March 31: Unit 1 of Cypress Creek Buildings, Chetola Woods Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Aiden J. Heaney, Stephanie F. Heaney, William F. Freccia, Mildred C. Freccia. Grantors: Elizabeth F. Dawson Living Trust, John B. Dawson Jr. Living Trust, John B. Dawson, Elizabeth F. Dawson. Excise Tax: $425,000 Page 458 of Book 2178.
March 31: One tract of land (1.273 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Carl A. Salvati, Lisa M. Salvati. Grantors: Roberta M. Alger. Excise Tax: $990 Price: $495,000 Page 468 of Book 2178.
March 31: Lot 35 of Arrowhead Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: David Michael Autrey, Wilma Rianna Autrey. Grantors: The William B. Magruder Trust, William I. Magruder, Elizabeth M. Lawler, William B. Magruder. Excise Tax: $980 Price: $490,000 Page 471 of Book 2178.
March 31: Lot 50 of Goshen Valley, Phase III, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Charles M. Sanford, Nancy C. Sanford. Grantors: Helms Family Farms, RLLLP, Emilie B. Stevens. Excise Tax: $1,600 Price: $800,000 Page 490 of Book 2178.
March 31: Lot 67 of Summit Park Development, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Thomas W. Bookhart Trust, The Husbands Trust, Carole E. Bookharts Trust, Thomas Bookhart. Grantors: Robert A. Fleming, Karen L. Fleming. Excise Tax: $1,262 Price: $631,000 Page 506 of Book 2178.
March 31: Lot 2, Section 4 of THe Homestead, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jeffery L. Clayton, Kathryn J. Clayton. Grantors: Jack W. Haile, Leigh Ann Haile. Excise Tax: $103 Price: $51,500 Page 508 of Book 2178.
March 31: Lot 6 of Raven Rook of Bishops Ridge, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Christopher David Ruth, Nicole Silura Ruth. Grantors: Royce C. Blowe, Rosalie H. Blowe. Excise Tax: $420 Price: $210,000 Page 511 of Book 2178.
March 31: Unit 6 of Beech Manor, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Allison L. Ward, Garcy P. Ward. Grantors: Joe L. Gresham, Jennifer Gresham. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 532 of Book 2178.
March 31: Unit 305, Building A, College Place Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Scott R. Vannote, Suzanne O. Vannote. Grantors: Glenn Rosenberger, Lori-Beth Noelani Kauhane. Excise Tax: $290 Price: $145,000 Page 548 of Book 2178.
March 31: Lot 13 of Wonderland Woods Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael O’herron. Grantors: Jim Cherry Interest, Inc. Excise Tax: $480 Price: $240,000 Page 565 of Book 2178.
March 31: Unit 3, Appalachian Building, Chetola Woods Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: William Frank Alexander IV. Grantors: Michael T. Fralix, Patricia H. Fralix, Larry L. Kimel, Diane W. Kimel, Camille Metts, Issac S. Metts Jr., Douglas W. Cox, Ina C. Cox, Wilma Kathleen Harwell, Douglas E. Cox. Excise Tax: $880 Price: $440,000 Page 579 of Book 2178.
March 31: One tract of land (0.579 acres) in Stony Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Patty H. Byrd, Donald R. Byrd. Grantors: Robert Byrd. Excise Tax: $340 Price: $170,000 Page 589 of Book 2178.
March 31: Unit 328, Building G., Holiday Beech Villas Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Francisco Carias, Andrea Caroloina Tellez. Grantors: Carol D. Robinson. Excise Tax: $140 Price: $70,000 Page 603 of Book 2178.
March 31: Unit CK2, Building C-K, Phase 16 of Chalakee Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Alvin David Morrow, Tressa Morrow. Grantors: John Siddons, Sarah Siddons. Excise Tax: $1,180 Price: $590,000 Page 605 of 2178.
March 31: Lot 17B of Hampton Estates, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Lisa Nicole Roberts. Grantors: James R. Milner, Catherine H. Milner. Excise Tax: $479 Price: $239,500 Page 653 of Book 2178.
March 31: One tract of land (9/10 acres) in Meat Camp Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Jeffrey and Janice Voss Living Trust, Jeffery Voss, Janice Voss, Jeffery Charles Voss, Janice Frazer Voss. Grantors: Jeffery Voss, Janice F. Voss, Janice Voss. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 674 of Book 2178.
March 31: One tract of land (0.327 acres) in New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Jeffrey and Janice Voss Living Trust, Janice Voss, Jeffery Voss, Jeffery Charles Voss, Janice Fraizer Voss. Grantors: Jeffery Charles Voss, Janice F. Voss, Janice Voss. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 678 of Book 2178.
April 1: Lot 15 of Chestnut Hill, Shawneehaw Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kimberly A. Smith. Grantors: The Elizabeth D. Kincade Revocable Trust, Elizabeth D. Kincade. Excise Tax: $114 Price: $57,000 Page 730 of Book 2178.
April 1: Tract 1 of Shore Farms Inc., Blue Ridge Tract 1, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Samaritan’s Purse. Grantors: Richard W. Furman, Harriet Furman, Richard Furman. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 781 of Book 2178.
April 1: Lot 1 of Mountain Forest, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: SouthWest 505, LLC. Grantors: Steven James Hagen, Jill Lorraine Hagen. Grantees: Excise Tax: $2,120 Price: $1,060,000 Page 784 of Book 2178.
April 1: Lot 23B of Hampton Townhome Section, Hampton Estates, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jonatan Alarcon, Cinthya I. Alarcon. Grantors: Marlin H. Hargett III, Jami R. Hargett. Excise Tax: $470 Price: $235,000 Page 789 of Book 2178.
April 1: Unit 130, Willow Ridge Townhomes, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Rebecca Y. Miller. Angie Yates Alexander. Excise Tax: $250 Price: $125,000 Page 815 of Book 2178.
April 1: Unit 103, Building O, of Village on the Green Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Samuel Earl Rhodes, Julie Evans Rhodes. Grantors: Elkheart Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $335 Price: $167,500 Page 830 of Book 2178.
April 1: Lot AA315 of Westridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Todd C. Beehler, Amy L. Todd. Grantors: Equity Trust Company, Ray Ira J. Benjamine, Alchemy Investment, LLC. Benjamin Jay Ray. Excise Tax: $650 Price: $325,000 Page 833 of Book 2178.
April 1: One tract of land (18.299 acres) off Creek Crossing Drive, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Francis Elizabeth Herron. Grantors: Robert J. Gillman, Margaret E. Bishop. Excise Tax: $220 Price: $110,000 Page 852 of Book 2178.
April 1: Lot 500 of Misty Mountain Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Julie Tucker Starnes. Grantors: James L. Beason, Louis Beason. Excise Tax: $798 Price: $399,000 Page 855 of Book 2178.
April 1: Lot 2 of Blue Ridge Mountain Club, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Denis Covington, Katherine Convington. Grantors: Leonard J. Moniz, Pamelia A. Moniz. Excise Tax: $3,713 Price: $1,856,500 Page 860 of Book 2178.
April 1: Lot 230, Phase 1, Section 8 (1.377 acres) of Blue Ridge Mountain Club, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Jennifer J. Winstel Revocable Trust, Jennifer J. Winstel. Grantors: BR Development Group, LLC. Excise Tax: $1,923 Price: $961,500 Page 896 of Book 2178.
April 1: One tract of land (3.404 acres) in Stony Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael and Mary Hunt Living Trust, Michael Hunt, Mary Hunt. Grantors: Gordon Hensely. Excise Tax: $990 Price: $495,000 Page 900 of Book 2178.
April 1: Lot 99, Section 1-B of Ski Mountain Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Vincent Voci, Jesse Starman Voci, David Starman, Emily Bannon Magnaghi. Grantors: Ashly Troy Wingate, Kelly S. Wingate, Kelly Saint Sing Wingate. Excise Tax: $870 Price: $435,000 Page 12 of Book 2179.
April 1: Lot 4 of Rolling Hills Subdivision, New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Matthew Steven Richards, Sara Ann Lori Clark. Grantors: Jarrod N. Werts. Excise Tax: $423 Price: $211,500 Page 36 of Book 2179.
April 1: One tract of land (1.00 acres) in New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Christopher Clawson Trust, Wayne Clawson, Christopher Clawson. Grantors: Milton Stephen Greene Jr. Excise Tax: $200 Price: $100,000 Page 55 of Book 2179.
April 1: Two tracts of land (9.966 acres and 4.288 acres) known as Tract E, of Valle Clay Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ronald Goodrich, Anna Goodrich, Rhodana Fields. Grantors: Tina Jameson Brown, Tina C. Jameson, Frederick Brown, Frederick C. Brown. Excise Tax: $792 Price: $396,000 Page 73 of Book 2179.
April 1: Lot 39, The Glens of Grandfather, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Antonio G. Menocal, Leslie E. Menocal. Grantors: Marvin Dale Jones, Dale Jones, Heather Solfield Greene. Excise Tax: $1,590 Price: $795,000 Page 77 of Book 2179.
