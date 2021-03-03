The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Nov. 23, 2020: Lot 57 of the Cliffs at Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Matthew Dana Murphy. Grantors: Nicolette Diaz, Matthew Dana Murphy. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 293 of Book 2144.
Nov. 23, 2020: Five tracts of land in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Nicholas B. Cox, Karen S. Cox. Grantors: Cynthia M. McCreery, Thomas David McCreey, Virginia Lynn Sender, Harold G. Sender. Excise Tax: $900 Price: $450, 000 Page 328 of Book 2144.
Nov. 23, 2020: Lot 3 of Woodridge Subdivision, Watauga Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Christopher Allabaugh, Aimee Allabaugh. Grantors: Frank Morrison, Leigh Morrison. Excise Tax: $459 Price: $229,500 Page 334 of Book 2144.
Nov. 23, 2020: Lot 47 of Monteagle Subdivision, Phase II, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James Chatler, Danielle Michelle Sullivan. Granotors: Deep Creek Holdings, LLC. Excise Tax: $300 Price: $150,000 Page 362 of Book 2144.
Nov. 23, 2020: Lot 2 of Hillcrest Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John Papatzanakis, Sandra Papatzanakis. Grantors: Troy A. Cook, Shelly D. Cook. Excise Tax: $790 Price: $395,000 Page 379 of Book 2144.
Nov. 23, 2020: One tract of land (1.000 acres) in Laurel Creek Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Norton Turner Jr., Brooks Jonas Turner. Grantors: Michael Earl Harrington, Suzanne Zerrip Harrington. Excise Tax: $1,424 Price: $712,000 Page 381 of Book 2144.
Nov. 23, 2020: Tract 1 of the Ridge at Echota, Watauga Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Harrill Investments, LLC. Grantors: Laughingway, LLC. Excise Tax: $300 Price: $150,000 Page 404 of Book 2144.
Nov. 23, 2020: Lot 13 of property known as The Woods, New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jaco Gerbrands, Tara A. Gerbrands. Grantors: Brock Kreitzburg, Danielle Kreitzburg. Excise Tax: $745 Price: 372,500 Page 427 of Book 2144.
Nov. 23, 2020: One tract of land (1.360 acres) south of Powder Horn Mountain Road, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Matthew E. McCabe, Jennifer MCCabe, Peterson Avetta, Emily Avetta. Grantors: Christopher Price, Suzanne L. Price. Excise Tax: $920 Price: $460,000 Page 443 of Book 2144.
Nov. 23, 2020: Lots 13-15, Block E of Councill Hills Addition, Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Lindsay Davis Marshall, Courtney Corneluis. Grantors: Thomas L. Rokoske, Patricia R. Rokoske. Excise Tax: $738 Price: $369,000 Page 482 of Book 2144.
Nov. 23, 2020: Tract 11 of Shull’s Farm, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Barton Allan Jenkins, Marcela Jenkins. Grantors: John D. Spinetto, Ann D. Spinetto. Excise Tax: $530 Price: $265,000 Page 502 of Book 2144.
Nov. 23, 2020: Lot 46 of Northridge, Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Alexander Marano, Alexandra Marano. Grantors: David L. Rich. Excise Tax: $1,260 Price: $630,000 Page 544 of Book 2144.
Nov. 23, 2020: Lot 51 of Green Hill, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Thomas A. Barrett, Reba G. Barrett. Grantors: Thomas A. Barrett Living Trust, Reba G. Barrett, Thomas A. Barrett, Reba G. Battett. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 561 of Book 2144.
Nov. 23, 2020: Lot 228, Phase Two of Firehorn, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Thomas A. Barrett, Reba G. Barrett. Grantors: Thomas A. Barrett Living Trust, Reba G. Barrett Living Trust, Thomas A. Barrett, Reba Barrett. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 565 of Book 2144.
Nov. 23, 2020: Lot 23 of Timber Ridge at Cabin Cove, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Charles T. Bargerstock, Patricia S. Spencer. Grantors: Daniel Swerner, Jane Jane Swerner. Excise Tax: $185 Price: $92,000 Page 693 of Book 2144.
Nov. 24, 2020: Lot 50 of Monteagle Subdivision, Phase II, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: AMG50, LLC. Grantors: $Deep Creek Holdings, LLC. Excise Tax: $230 Price: $155,000 Page 728 of Book 2144.
Nov. 24, 2020: Lot 51 of Monteagle Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: HRG51, LLC. Grantors: Deep Creek Holdings, LLC. Excise Tax: $220 Price: $110,000 Page 735 of Book 2144.
Nov. 24, 2020: Lot 7 of The Cliffs, Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees:Alexander Joseph Espinoza, Neva Maria Espinoza. Granotors: Diane Therese Jarah Trust, Diane Therese Jahr. Excise Tax: $1,330 Price: $665,000 Page 742 of Book 2144.
Nov. 24, 2020: One tract of land (1.147 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Sarah Byerley Long, Matthew C. Long. Grantors: Karen M. Solomon Third Amended and Restated Revocable Trust, Karen M. Solomon. Excise Tax: $480 Price: $240,000 Page 744 of Book 2144.
Nov. 24, 2020: Lot 25 of Mayview Park Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Carolyn J. Hilton 2012 Gift Trust, Robert B. Tucker Jr., Carolyn J. Hilton. Grantors: Thomas B. Hilton. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 796 of Book 2144.
Nov. 24, 2020: Two tracts (0.334 acres and 0.345 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: William Porter Aceto, Sallie Margaret. Grantors: William B. Scantlin, Catherine E. Scantlin, W.B. Scantlin, S. E. Scantlin. Excise Tax: $600 Price: $300,000 Page 802 of Book 2144.
Nov. 24, 2020: Lot 7 of White Laurel Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The MCG Revocable Living Trust, Maria C.G. Hofman. Grantors: Gary J. Mikkola, Catherine D. Mikkola, Jeremy Scott Mikkola. Excise Tax: $389 Price: $194,500 Page 813 of Book 2144.
Nov. 24, 2020: Lot 2 of the B.R.A.T.S Division, Brushy Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: ACPI, Inc. Grantors: Tonya Greenwood. Excise Tax: $64 Price:$32,000 Page 817 of Book 2144.
Nov. 24, 2020: Lot 388 in Section AA, Westridge, Beech Mountain, NC. Grantees: The Williams Trust, Joel F. Williams, Rebecca W. Williams. Grantors: Beech Mountain Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $24 Price: $12,000 Page 822 of Book 2144.
Nov. 24, 2020: One tract of land (0.282 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: George A. Johnson, George Johnson, Eula D. Johnson. Grantors: Chad G. Johnson, Stephaine B. Johnson. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 858 of Book 2144.
Nov. 24, 2020: One tract of land (3.495 acres) in Blowing Rock Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James Coker Fort 2012 Living Trust, James Coker Fort, Claudia Fort Heath, Caleb Coker Fort, James Coker Fort. Grantors: Jean Coker Fort Family Trust, Claudia Fort Heath, Caleb Coker Fort, Jean Coker Fort. Excise Tax: $1,013 Price: $506,500 Page 878 of Book 2144.
Nov. 24, 2020: Lot 14 and 15 of Snaggy Mountain Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Isaac Daneil Minton, Vanessa C. Minton, Dickson B. Henley, Amber R. Hendley. Granotrs: Iona May Titus Declaration of Trust, Richard David Gordan. Excise Tax: $345 Price: $172,500 Page 880 of Book 2144.
Nov. 24, 2020: Unit F, Frontier Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ralph Miranda, Bille Miranda. Grantors: Brigitta K. Miranda, Gregory Q Miranda. Not Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 885 of Book 2144.
Nov. 24, 2020: One tract of land (0.11 acres) in Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Wesley A. Hallman, Anna H. Hallman. Grantors: Mar-Kids Limited Partnership, James P. Marsh Jr. Excise Tax: $822 Price: $411,000 Page 886 of Book 2144.
Nov. 24, 2020: Two tracts of land (0.439 acres and 0.332 acres) in Brushy Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mann Living Trust, Judy Tester Mann, John Doug Mann. Granotrs: Judy Tester Mann, John Douglas Mann. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 891 of Book 2144.
Nov. 24, 2020: Lot 11 of Hunter’s Ridge Subdivision, Phase II, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: RMB Real Estate, LLC. Grantors: Robert F. Bundy Jr., Michelle A. Bundy. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 896 of Book 2144.
Nov. 24, 2020: Lot 4 of Crest of Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Stephen Roland Polk Jr., Kathryn Lauren Polk. Grantors: Mark L. Houde, Yvonne Houde. Excise Tax: $1,100 Price: $550,000 Page 13 of Book 2145.
Nov. 24, 2020: Lot 227, Laurel Gap Section, Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Sea at the Beech, LLC. Grantors: Edmond P. Hines, Sarah J. Hines. Excise Tax: $654 Price: 327,000 Page 26 of Book 2145.
Nov. 25, 2020: Lot 9 Rocky Top Trail, Seven Devils, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Sean Butler, Kelly Butler. Grantors: Daniel Anderson, Valerie L. Anderson. Excise Tax: $98 Price: $49,000 Page 77 of Book 2145.
Nov. 25, 2020: Lot 10, Settlers Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kelly Butler, Sean Butler. Grantors: E. W. Akins, Judy H. Akins. Excise Tax: $112 Price: $56,000 Page 80 of Book 2145.
Nov. 25, 2020: Lot 8 of Talons Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jennifer C. Pippin, Herbert J. Pippin. Grantors: Danny L. Graves. Excise Tax: $50 Price: $25,000 Page 109 of Book 2145.
Nov. 25, 2020: Lots 14,15,16,17, and 18 Block B of Charles Osborne Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kristel Kerry Rider. Grantors: Essen Revocable Trust, Gregory Michael Essen, Teresa Kay Essen. Excise Tax: $330 Price: $165,000 Page 117 of Book 2145.
Nov. 25, 2020: Lot 34A of Waterston, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John Michael Thompson, Francis Mae Thompson. Grantees: Katherine A. Allen. Excise Tax: $616 Price: $308,000 Page 160 of Book 2145.
Nov. 25, 2020: One tract of land (10.286 acres) in Blue Ridge Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Keith Willaim Bender. Grantors: Boone Development, Inc. Excise Tax: $300 Price: $150,000 Page 164 of Book 2145.
Nov. 25, 2020: Lot 47 of Maple Springs Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Veron Craig Thompson, Francis Davenport Thompson. Grantors: Ameila E. Breeden, Robert Breeden. Excise Tax: $650 Price: $325,000 Page 201 of Book 2145.
Nov. 25, 2020: Lot 47 of Creekridge, Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Thomas S. Coble. Grantors: Doris A. Coble, James H. Coble. Excise Tax: $504 Price: $252,000 Page 252 of Book 2145.
Nov. 25, 2020: Lot 100R of Crystal Mountain Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert Dancy, Lynelle Dancy. Grantors: Boone Mountain Paradise, LLC. Grantees: $660 Price: $330,000 Page 272 of Book 2145.
Nov. 25, 2020: Lot 52 of Monteagle Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Brett Butler Christine Lee Butler. Grantors: Deep Creek Holdings, LLC. Excise Tax: $220 Price: $110,000 Page 276 of Book 2145.
Nov. 25, 2020: Lot 92 of Monteagle Subdivision, Phase II, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Suzanne Angeli Chebat, Francois Hanna Chebat. Granotrs: Deep Creek Holdings, LLC. Excise Tax: $160 Price: $80,000 Page 329 of Book 2145.
Nov. 25, 2020: Unit 6, Dahlia Building, Chetola Lake Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The John E. Humphrey Revocable Trust, The Karen M. Humphrey Revocable Trust, John E. Humphrey, Karen M. Humphrey. Grantors: John E. Humphrey, Karen M. Humphrey. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 363 of Book 2145.
Nov. 25, 2020: Lot 6 of W. Frank Hoges and Patrica Hoges Property, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Nithin Ramadas Jancy, Varuna Devarajan. Grantors: Paul Gurley and Elizabeth Gurley Revocable Living Trust, Paul Gurley, Elizabeth Gurley. Excise Tax: $127 Price: $63,500 Page 366 of Book 2145.
Nov. 25, 2020: Lots 5,6,7, and 8 of Section B, Camp Mountain Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert W. Lewis, Shana S. Lewis. Grantors: Stephen O. Steel, Linda C. Steele. Excise Tax:$300 Price: $150,000 Page 378 of Book 2145.
Nov. 25, 2020: Lot 5 of Fairways on Green Hill Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ronald J. Perry, Mary Catherine Perry. Grantors: The Reno Menchelli Revocable Trust Agreement, Marilyn Menchelli, Barbara Konits, Reno Menchelli, Ronald Menchelli, Marilyn Mechelli. Excise tax: $1,770 Price: $885,000 Page 443 of Book 2145.
Nov. 25, 2020: One tract of land (0.195 acres) on Laurel Lane, Mayview Park Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: 581 Laurel Lane Property, LLC. Grantors: Harvey Clay Danner Jr. Excise Tax: $700 Price: $350,000 Page 467 of Book 2145.
Nov. 30, 2020: One tract of land (8,734 SQFT) in Brushy Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Alton Earnest Shore, Pamela Swift Norris, Lisa Swift Byrd, Tony Earl Swift. Grantors: Connie Sue Oliver Shore, Connie S. Swift. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 563 of Book 2145.
