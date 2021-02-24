The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Nov. 18, 2020: One tract of land (0.79 acres) in New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Sarah Elizabeth Holmes, Christopher Robert Brown. Grantors: Joseph A. Kosterman III, Cathy B. Kosterman. Exercise Tax: $38 Price: $19,000 Page 254 of Book 2143.
Nov. 18, 2020: Lot 69 of Horseshoe Ridge, Powder Horn Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael Shane Vaughan, Gwendolyn Ruth Vaughan. Grantors: Ronald F. Finamore, Dora C. Finamore. Exercise Tax: $620 Price: $310,000 Page 263 of Book 2143.
Nov. 18, 2020: Tract Two (0.910 acres) of Summit Park Development, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: David James Russell. Grantors: The Walter R. Harmon and Joan A. Harmon Revocable Living Trust, Walter R. Harmon, Joan A. Harmon. Exercise Tax: $140 Price: $140 Page 265 of Book 2143.
Nov. 18, 2020: Unit 142A of Valley View Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Oren Thomas Fink, Michael W. Fink. Granotors: Whitney S. Leonard. Exercise Tax: $300 Price: $150, 000 Page 286 of Book 2143.
Nov. 18, 2020: Lot 7, of Section 7, of Seven Devils Resort Property, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Henry Desola Williams Trust, Henry Desola. Grantors: Michael K. Kretchmer, Paul M. Kretchmer. Exercise Tax: $17 of Book $8,500 Page 290 of Book 2143.
Nov. 18, 2020: Two tracts of land (2.166 acres and 7.919 acres) in Laurel Creek Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Sue A. Miller Living Trust, Sue A. Miller. Grantors: Joseph L. Miller Living Trust, Sue A. Miller, Joseph L. Miller. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 335 of Book 2143.
Nov. 18, 2020: Four tracts of land (3 acres, 4.5 acres, 10 acres, and 14 acres) in Cove Creek Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Beverly Christy McMurry, Leanne McMurry Hall. Grantors: Joseph Steven McMurry, Beverly Christy McMurry. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 353 of Book 2143.
Nov. 18, 2020: A tract of land (14.999 acres) in Beaver Dam Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jeffery Harris Sain, Florence Lorean Sain. Grantors: Burney S. Warren Family Limited Partnership, Burney S. Warren, Burney S. Warren III. Exercise Tax: $225 Price: $112,500 Page 374 of Book 2143.
Nov. 18, 2020: A tract of land (0.205 acres) on Sunrise Cove Road, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Darrin M. Mahan, Lisa Mahan. Grantors: Larry M. Spears, Kay B. Spears. Exercise Tax: $650 Price: 32,5000 Page 411 of Book 2143.
Nov. 18, 2020: Lot 370, Section AA of Westridge, Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Samed Mageramov. Granotrs: Douglas H. Matthews. Exercise Tax: $9 Price: $4,500 Page 463 of Book 2143.
Nov. 18, 2020: Unit 9D of Kellwoods II Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Laney Mercer Crumbley, Devin Matthews Crumbley. Grantors: Thomas Randall Keller. Exercise Tax: $320 Price: $160,000 Page 467 of Book 2143.
Nov. 18, 2020: One tract of land (89.92 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Patric S. Zimmer, Suzanne L. Chomiczewski. Grantors: Burl Johnathan Greene III, Jennifer J. Greene, Kelly M. Greene. Exercise Tax: $1,420 Price: $710,000 Page 462 of Book 2142.
Nov. 19, 2020: Lot 73 of Laurel Ridge, Powder Horn Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: High Country Vacation Rental Properties, LLC. Grantors: Tony Marion Porter, Ellen Price Porter. Exercise Tax: $600 Price: $300,000 Page 534 of Book 2143.
Nov. 19, 2020: Unit 11C of Kellwoods II Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Patricia Jean Sigmund, Thomas Joel Sugmund. Grantors: Kelly Beckley Pierce, Mark Franklin Pierce II. Exercise Tax: $310 PRice: $ 155,000 Page 536 of Book 2143.
Nov. 19, 2020: Lot 28 of Snaggy Mountain Subdivision, New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Windswept Vistas, LLC. Grantors: Bobby Dale Davis, Karen Marie Davis. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 560 of Book 2143.
Nov. 19, 2020: Unit 5 of Appalachian Building, Chetola Woods Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Stephen J. Hill, Cathy S. Hill. Grantors: Paul A. Armstrong, Rachel Armstrong. Exercise Tax: $144 Price: $72,000 Page 571 of Book 2143.
Nov. 19, 2020: Lot C-18 and C-19 of Charter Hills, Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Alexander C. Brown, Lana Rosamila Brown. Grantors: Allan Christopher Coats, Stacy Jefferson Coats. Exercise Tax: $540 Price: $270,000 Page 574 of Book 2143.
Nov. 19, 2020: Lot 189 of Creekridge, Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Yuvette Smith Fritts, Britton O’Brien Fritts, Spencer Smith Fritts. Grantors: Frederick Jaca Jr., Susan L. Jaca. Exercise Tax: $854 Price: $427,000 Page 592 of Book 2143.
Nov. 19, 2020: One tract of land (4.02 acres) in Laurel Creek Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Daniel S. Gilson, Colleen M. Fisher. Grantors: Chester M. Harmon, Beverly Gail Harmon. Exercise Tax: $245 Price: $122,500 Page 629 of Book 2143.
Nov. 19, 2020: Lot 7 of Millers Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Steven Wall Moberg, Carolina Byers Carney. Grantors: Robert A. Hood, Pamela P. Hood. Exercise Tax: $260 Price: $130, 000 Page 642 of Book 2143.
Nov. 19, 2020: Lot 2 of W. C. Clawson and J.N. Clawson Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Gino Colamarino, Elizabeth Anne Colemariono. Grantors: Frasier O. Bingham. Exercise Tax: $628 Price: $314, 000 Page 675 of Book 2143.
Nov. 19, 2020: Two tracts of land (4.83 and 1.17 acres) in Meat Camp Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kenneth W. Johnson, Natalie Elizabeth Bovino. Grantors: Kenneth W. Johnson. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 709 of Book 2143.
Nov. 19, 2020: Lot 92 and 69 Section D, of Charter Hills, Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Emichar, LLC. Grantors: Melinda L. Rose. Exercise Tax: $70 Price: $35,000 Page 712 of Book 2143.
Nov. 19, 2020: Unit 18 of Frontier Village Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael Cook. Grantors: Robert Cook, Jean Cook. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 736 of Book 2143.
Nov. 19, 2020: Unit 4, Building CA, Phase 1, Chalakee Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Donald W. Kelemen, Janet L. Kelemen. Grantors: Gregory G. McClean, Pamala V. McClean. Exercise Tax: $516 Price: $258,000 Page 739 of Book 2143.
Nov. 20, 2020: Lot 11 of Summer Haven Subdivision, New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John C. Britt, Jennifer B. Britt. Grantors: Mark A. Morrison, Kelly Morrison. Exercise Tax: $480 Price: $240,000 Page 766 of Book 2143.
Nov. 20, 2020: Unit 5 of Appalachian Building, Chetola Condominiums, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Henry H. Groch, Vicki S. Groch. Grantors: William D. Moody, Mary M. Moody. Exercise Tax: $144 Price: $72,000 Page 786 of Book 2143.
Nov. 20, 2020: Lot 23, Section D of Top O Boone, Inc., Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mike Lockhart. Grantors: Kevin Eugene Huitt, Susan Tiger Huitt. Exercise Tax: $42 Price: $21,000 Page 804 of Book 2143.
Nov. 20, 2020: Lot 24, Section D of Top of Boone, Inc., Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mike Lockhart. Grantors: James H. Roach Jr., Mavis H. Roach. Exercise Tax: $42 Price: $21,000 Page 807 of Book 2143.
Nov. 20, 2020: One tract of land (0.756 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Stefano O. Tringali, Sarah A. Tringali. Granotrs: Sean Finneron, Paula M. Finneron. Exercise Tax: $350 Price: $175, 000 Page 816 of Book 2143.
Nov. 20, 2020: One tract of land (2.781 acres) of the Dougherty Farm, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: David D. Dougherty, Bartlett B. Dougherty. Grantors: Jane D. Wilson, Lewis G. Wilson. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 837 of Book 2143.
Nov. 20, 2020: Lot 281 of Creekridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Brandan Heitzman, Diane Heitzman. Grantors: Hildegard Bixler, Susan T. Bixler, Stephen L. Bixler, Jeannie S. Bixler, Joann Bixler, Benjamin R. Clifton, Douglas A. Bixler, D. Bixler. Exercise Tax: $20 Price: $10,000 Page 839 of Book 2143.
Nov. 20, 2020: Lot 282 of Creekridge, Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Brandan Heitzman, Diane Heitzman. Grantors: Hildegard Bixler, Susan T. Bixler, Stephen L. Bixler, Jeannie S. Bixler, Joann Bixler, Benjamin R. Clifton, Douglas A. Bixler, D. Bixler. Exercise Tax: $20 Price: $10,000 Page 846 of Book 2143.
Nov. 20, 2020: Tract seventy-eight A, of Valle Cay development, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Barry Kaplan, Jeanna. Grantors: Ronald Andrew Autrey, Hilath H. Autrey. Exercise Tax: $2,237 Price: $1,118,500 Page 855 of Book 2143.
Nov. 20, 2020: Lot C-218 of the Charter Hills Section of Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Dennis Ray Johnson, Elizabeth Marie Johnson, Denise Johnson Walsh. Grantors: Robert W. Gottfried Trust Agreement, Pamela Gottfired, Pamela S. Hoffpauer, Matthew A. Gottfried. Exercise Tax: $620 Price: $310,000 Page 868 of Book 2143.
Nov. 20, 2020: Unit 3 of the Allegheny Building, Chetola Resort, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: George C. Don, Tatiania Don, George A. Don, Diane E. Don. Grantors: Jerry W. Cochrane, Evelyn M. Cochrane. Exercise Tax: $790 Price: 395,000 Page 890 of Book 2143.
Nov. 20, 2020: One tract of land (1 acre) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Silvers Home Ventures, Inc. Grantors: Sterling C. Carroll, Lois E. Carroll. No tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 41 of Book 2144.
Nov. 20, 2020: One tract of land (0.192 acres) on eastern end of West View Drive, Blowing Rock Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Todd Alan Stewart, Kelly Bandi Stewart. Grantors: Tommy Lamar Broome, Rose Mary C. Broome, Tommy L. Broome. Exercise Tax: $790 Price: $395,000 Page 84 of Book 2144.
Nov. 20, 2020: One tract of land (10.02 acres) in Cove Creek Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Patrick John Segura, Vicente Martin. Grantors: Dianne E. Radford. Exercise Tax: $540 Price: $270, 000 Page 111 of Book 2144.
Nov. 20, 2020: Lot 28 and 29 of Saul’s Camp Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Francis M. Miller Jr., Gerald Scott Suddreth. Grantors: Luis Gutierrez, Maria C. Josa De Gutierrez. Exercise Tax: $2,230 Price: $1,115 Page 126 of Book 2144.
Nov. 20, 2020: Lot BB-20 of Westridge, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Yamilee Martinez, Alejandro Oliva. Grantors: Victor Bergelson, Phyllis N. Bergelson. Exercise Tax: $18 Price: $9,000 Page 167 of Book 2144.
Nov. 20, 2020: Lot 14, Section 21, Hounds Ears Lodge & Club, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Paul T. Pierce, Martha M. Pierce. Granotors: Hounds Ears Club, Inc. Exercise Tax: $90 Price: $4,500 Page 170 Page 170 of Book 2144.
Nov. 20, 2020: Unit 2 of Iris Building of Chetola Lake Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Sylvia S. Adams. Grantors: Jane Ide Hutchins, Jane Hutchins Radack. Exercise Tax: $2 Price: $1,000 Page 175 of Book 2144.
Nov. 20,2020: Unit 16 of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Swiss Mountain Condominiums. Grantors: Ronald E. Crain, Judy M. Crain. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 181 of Book 2144.
Nov. 20, 2020: Tract 3 of the Ridge at Echota, Located in Watauga Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Harrill Investments, LLC. Grantors: Marten W. Quadland, Paula E. Szypko. Exercise Tax: $728 Price: $364,000 Page 183 of Book 2144.
Nov. 20, 2020: unit CM-25 of North Ridge Villas, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael Ray Jones, Robbie Pat Jones. Grantors: Waverly Properties, LLC. Exercise Tax: $276 Price: $138,000 Page 203 of Book 2144.
Nov. 20, 2020: Lot 276 of the Creek Ridge Section of Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Marta C. Palma, Carlos Enrique. Grantors: Roger B. Alley, Patricia O. Alley. Exercise Tax: $16 Price: $8,000 Page 223 of Book 2144.
Nov. 20, 2020: Lots D-30 and D-31 of Charter Hills Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John Holbrook. Granotors: Ricky G. Lack, Cheryl Y. Lack. Exercise Tax: $593 Price: $296,500 Page 226 of Book 2144.
Nov. 23, 2020: Lot 48 of Edsel, Cook-Edsel Hodges Subdivision, New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Lucy Reid Rentals , LLC. Grantors: David H. Cook, Christy Michelle Cook. Exercise Tax: $175 Price: $87,500 Page 299 of Book 2144.
Nov. 23, 2020: Lot 3 of Bright Penny Forest, Powder Horn Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kathryn J. Hill. Grantors: The Carlton T. Hill and Kathryn Hill Revocable Trust, Kathryn J. Hill, Carlton T. Hill. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 240 of Book 2144.
Nov. 23, 2020: Lot 10 of Camelot Drive, Shawneehaw Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Lawrence Schepps, Denise Schepps, Michael H. Schepps. Grantors: Larry Barbee, Nancy Barbee. Exercise Tax: $108 Price: $54,000 Page 287 of Book 2144.
Nov. 23, 2020: One tract of land (7.353 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joyner Family Trust, Patrick Joyner, Terri Joyner. Grantors: Barry D. Zimmerman, Cara Zimmerman. Exercise Tax: $1,035 Price: $517,500 Page 290 of Book 2144.
Nov. 23, 2020: Lot 57 of the Cliffs at Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Matthew Dana Murphy. Grantors: Nicolette Diaz, Matthew Dana Murphy. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 293 of Book 2144.
