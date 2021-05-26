The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
April 27: Three acres Brushy Fork. Grantees: Jackie and Rena Goodman Living Trust, Jackie D. Goodman and Rena M. Goodman. Grantors: Mark Goodman and Kelly Brown Goodman. Tax: no tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 40 of Book 2186.
April 27: Lot 3 of New River Falls Town Homes with Exception. Grantees: Lynn Sharpe Hill. Grantors: John R. Alexander and Jeannette M. Alexander. Tax: $1,000. Price: $500,000. Page 77 of Book 2186.
April 27: 1.09 acres in Meat Camp. Grantees: The Swieter Spring Maintenance Trust. Grantors: Virginia R. Swieter. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 168 of Book 2186.
April 27: 13,062 square feet Brushy Fork. Grantees: Barry L. Calhoun. Grantors: Bradley A. Calhoun and Leigh Calhoun. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 172 of Book 2186.
April 27: Lot 71 of Laurelmor Phase 1 Section 4. Grantees: Boone Mountain Paradise LLC. Grantors: Imperial Valley Properties LLC. Tax: $90. Price: $45,000. Page 175 of Book 2186.
April 27: Lot 72 (1,560 acres) of Blue Ridge Mountain Club. elk Phase 1 Section 4 FKA Reynolds Blue Ridge FKA Laurelmor. Grantees: Boone Mountain Paradise LLC. Grantors: Robert Knoblauch and Michele Lesoine. Tax: $350. Price: $175,000. Page 179 of Book 2186.
April 27: Lot 208 of Twin Rivers Devision Watauga Phase IIA. Grantees: John A. Graeber and Kelly R. Graeber. Grantors: James Michael Makar and Patti J. Makar. Tax: $490. Price: $245,000. Page 185 of Booke 2186.
April 27: Lot 42 Sky Mountain Acres Blowing Rock. Grantees: Phenomenal Holdings LLC. Grantors: Joseph G. Sledge and Karen S. Sledge. Tax: $235. Price: $117,500. Page 231 of Book 2186.
April 27: Lot 1 of Hound Ears Golf and Ski Club Watauga Section 20. Grantees: James Brennen Edge III, Melinda Eller Edge, Robert Pershing Williams III, Kristen Zimmerman Williams. Grantors: Raymond M. Neff and Ann S. Neff. Tax: $1,735. Price: $867,500. Page 260 of Book 2186.
April 27: Lot 3 (1.566 acres) of Flannery Farms Beaver Dam. Grantees: Robert D. Banta. Grantors: Adam L. Rice and Elizabeth Anne Rice. Tax: $3,124. Price: $1,562,000. Page 306 of Book 2186.
April 28: Lot 3 Rocky Mountain Heights Addition. Grantees: Scott Relyea and Xi He. Grantors: Jean M. Peacock, Jean Edwards and William Peacock. Tax: $778. Price: $389,000. Page 327 of Book 2186.
April 28: Slopes Laurel Creek Lots 3 and 4. Grantees: The Daniel Benitez and Monica Gargiulo Benitez Revocable Trust Agreement, Daniel Benitez and Monica Gargiulo Benitez. Grantors: James Weidner and Tracy Abernethy. Tax: $148. Price: $74,000. Page 346 of Book 2186.
April 28: Lot AA 9 Westridge Laurel Creek. Grantees: Guillermo Cardoso and Ileana Cardoso. Grantors: Russell M. Lindsey and Natalie A. Lindsey. Tax: $57. Price: $28,500. Page 349 of Book 2186.
April 28: Tract V ( 15.808 acres) Bald Mountain. Grantees: Jessica Blair. Grantors: Doris C. Stevens. Tax: $280. Price: $140,000. Page 448 of Book 2186.
April 28: Lot 230 (1.067 acres) Firethorn Blowing Rock Phase 2 Section 3. Grantees: James J. Lester and Phyllis C. Lester. Grantors: Roaring Thunder Partners LLC. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 450 of Book 2186.
April 28: Lot 11 (.943 acres) Heritage Ridge. Grantees: Jared Mitchell Everett and Stacy David Everett. Grantors: Elaine R. Engelhard. Tax: $780. Price: $370,000. Page 455 of Book 2186.
April 28: Lot 137 (1.456 acres) Firethorn Blowing Rock Phase 1 Section 3. Lot 13BR Firethorn Blowing Rock Phase 1 and 3. Grantees: James Edward Wood III and Holly Hobson Wood. Grantors: Roaring Thunder Partners LLC. Tax: $745. Price: $372,500. Page 475 of Book 2186.
April 28: Unit 211 Watauga Hawks Peek South Condo. Grantees: Rebecca L. Randolph and Edward P. Mecsery. Grantors: Sandeep Mazumder and Gretchen A. Mazumder. Tax: $550. Price: $275,00. Page 497 of Book 2186.
April 28: Unit 2 Building G of Watauga South Slope II Condos Phase IV. Grantees: Mayra Amoretti. Grantors: Ann Barbara Bajka. Tax: $232. Price: $116,000. Page 505 of Book 2186.
April 28: .472 acres Brushy Fork. Grantees: Johnathan W. Lee. Grantors: Tensi Trust Agreement, Stephen Tensi and Ruth Ann Tensi. Tax: $410. Price: $205,000. Page 537 of Book 2186.
April 28: Lot 54 Elk Ridge. Lot ER 55 Elf Ridge. Grantees: Jonathan Montague Westhaven and Martha Carolina Westhaven. Grantors: William J. Roy Living Trust, Karen K. Roy Living Trust, William J. Roy and Karen K. Roy. Tax: $670. Price: $335,000. Page 601 of Book 2186.
April 28: 3.707 acres Christopher Cook. Bald Mountain. Grantees: Christopher Ryan Cook and Deidre Duncan Cook. Grantors: Juanell Cook. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 635 of Book 2186.
April 29: Unit S 112 Building S 1. Watauga Summit at Echota Condos. Grantees: David W. Renner and Patricia J. Renner. Grantors: The Summit at Echota LLC. Tax: $546. Price: $263,000. Page 680 of Book 2186.
April 29: Lot 16 Boone Ridge. New River. Grantees: Ronald Bradford Par and Lisa Hortensia Gonzales Park. Grantors: Jesse Ellington and Elaine Ellington. Tax: $1,179. Price: $589,500. Page 683 of Book 2186.
April 29: Unit C 13 Laurel Creek Mariah North IV Condos. Grantees: Julie Seidell. Grantors: Byron F. Alexander and Julie M. Alexander. Tax: $418. Price: $209,000. Page 690 of Book 2186.
April 29: Watauga and Caldwell counties. Grantees: Franziska Janes Rea and Peter John Rea. Grantors: Zap, LLC. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 694 of Book 2186.
April 29: 1.04 acres Cove Creek. 2.113 acres Cove Creek. Grantees: Karina Alexis Romero and Chase Lawrence Grogan. Grantors: Pamela D. Edwards. Tax: $460. Price: $230,000. Page 699 of Book 2186.
April 29: .385 acres New River. Grantees: Peter Blair Loda and Marsha Durham Loda. Grantors: Angela H. Vestal. Tax: $150. Price: $75,000. Page 741 of Book 2186.
April 29: UnitW 6. Unit 9. Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: Swiss Mountain Village Condominium. Grantors: Erika Meyer. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 744 of Book 2186.
April 29: UnitW 29. Unit 12. Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: Ashlyn Troutman. Grantors: Joann Troutman and James Arnold Troutman Jr. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A.
April 29: UnitW 18 and 19. Unit 16. Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: Roy L. Lawson. Grantors: Association of Co-owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 750 of Book 2186.
April 29: Lot 13. Blowing Rock 2163/586. Grantees: The Herbert Coleman Burgess, III and John William Jordan Jr Revocable Living Trust, Herman Coleman Burgess III, John William Jordan III, and Herbert Coleman Burgess III. Grantors: Herbert Coleman Burgess III and John William Jordan III. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 822 of Book 2186.
April 29: Unit S 111 Building S 1. Watauga Summit at Echota Condos Phase 1. Grantees: Anitra L. Soto. Grantors: The Summit at Echota LLC. Tax: $733. Price: $366,500. Page 826 of Book 2186.
April 29: Lot B 41 Charter Hills Laurel Creek. Lot 43 Charter Hills Laure Creek Section B. Grantees: James Johnson and Anna Johnson. Grantors: Kevin L. Efird and Sharon B. Efird. Tax: $580. Price: $270,000. Page 829 of Book 2186.
April 29: 2.250 acres. Grantees: Paraminder Sandhar and Pardeep Sandhar. Grantors: Donald Ray Tipton, Nora Tipton, Mary F. Tipton and Ruby Craig Tipton. Tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 859 of Book 2186.
April 29: Watauga and Caldwell counties. Grantees: Bert Cameron Estridge Sr. and Kathryn Anne Estridge. Grantors: Franziska Janes Rea, Peter John Rea and Peter J. Rea. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 864 of Book 2186.
April 29: Unit RQ Watauga Echota on the Ridge Condos Phase 2. Grantees: Peter J. Milward and Gary J. Lostak Revocable Trust, Peter J. Milward, Gary J. Lostak and Peter J. Milward. Grantors: Gary J. Lostak, Peter J. Milward and Gary J. Lostak. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 890 of Book 2186.
April 29: Lot A 40 Mill ridge Watauga Section 2. Jamee Melvin. Grantors: Kerry Kennedy, Kerry P Kennedy and Susann K. Kennedy. Tax: $430. Price: $215,000. Page 893 of Book 2186.
April 29: Lot ER 91. Lot ER 92 Elk Ridge. Lot ER 97 Elk Ridge. Grantees: Craig Patrick Black and Pamela Jane Black. Grantors: Christine Louise Hawthorne. Tax: $1,090. Price: $545,000. Page 896 Book 2186.
April 29: Lot 7 Boone devision Blue Ridge. Grantees: Lane M. Morton and Frances Hay Morton. Stephanie Parker and Jon Tate. Tax: $1,100. Price: $550,000. Page 7 of Book 2187.
April 29: UnitW 51. Unit 312. Watauga Smoketree Lodge. Grantees: Smoketree Lodge Property Owners’ Association, Inc. Grantors: Rosa Lim Rho Naprstek and Benjamin Ryan Naprstek. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 48 of Book 2187.
April 29: Lot C 53 Mill Ridge Watauga Section 1. Grantees: Thomas J Youngblood Jr., Donna H. Youngblood and Meresa L. Youngblood. Grantors: Thomas J. Youngblood Jr., Thomas Youngblood and Donna H. Youngblood. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 79 of Book 2187.
April 30: Lot 8 Stone Creek Estates. Cove Creek. Grantees: Shaun Beier and Alexandra Beier. Grantors: Stone Creek Enterprises LLC. Tax: $130. Price: $130. Tax: $65,000. Page 133 of Book 2187.
April 30: .23 acres New River. Grantees: Hannah B. Riegel. Grantors: Tensi Trust Agreement, Stephen Tensi and Ruth Ann Tensi. Tax: $430. Price: $215,000. Page 155 of Book 2187.
April 30: Maple Springs Watauga Lots 65 — 67. Grantees: Li E. Hawkins and Daniel L. Hawkins. Grantors: Michael F. Volgerson and Patricia C. Volgerson. Tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 180 of Book 2187.
April 30: Lot A12 (1.058 acres) Twin RIvers Watauga Phase IA. Grantees: Christopher Grason Blanton an Morgan Vassey Blanton. Grantors: Charles W. Fuller Jr. and Vickie V. Fuller. Tax: $170. Price: &85,000. Page 201 of Book 2187.
April 30: Lot 5 Seven Devils Resort Property Watauga Section 2. Grantees: Russell C. Possinger and Megan E. Schramm-Possinger. Grantors: David Shableski and Kristina B. Shableski. Tax: $680. Price: $340,000. Page 205 of Book 2187.
April 30: 25.76 acres. Grantees: Robert E. McRorie and Deborah W. McRorie. Grantors: U.S. Bank, N.A., James Clyde Robson III Declaration of Trust and James Clyde Robson III. Tax: $3,070. Price: $1,535,000. Page 261 of Book 2187.
April 30: Lot 2 (4.279 acres) North Fork. Grantees: Michael D. Truesdel and Wanda S. Truesdel. Grantors: Donald L. Ivey and Temp A. Lampe. Tax: $606. Proce: $303,000. Page 269 of Book 2187.
April 30: Lot 7 (.96 acres) Rocky Knob. Shawneehaw Phase 1. Grantees: Brian Cogan and Kristin Cogan. Grantors: Walter E. Prillaman and Tammy T. Prillaman. Tax: $1,160. Price: $580,000. Page 272 of Book 2187.
April 30: Foster 2 New River Lots 13-20 Section D. Grantees: Janet Allred and James David Allred. Grantors: Judy Ann Gragg. Tax: $120. Price: $60,000. Page 304 of Book 2187.
April 30: Lot 3 of Serenity Falls New River Meat Camp. Grantees: Brian Michael Henderson and Megan Willis Henderson. Grantors: Mark Hal and Melinda Hall. Tax: $150. Price: $75,000. Page 307 of Book 2187.
April 30: Lot 495 Charter Hills. Laurel Creek Section C. Grantees: Luther D. Groover. Grantors: Gordon N. Titcomb, Carol E. Albert, Paula Jean Dennis, Todd Dennis, John Eugene Gardner, Sandra Leonard Gardner, Patrick A. Gardner, Patrick Alan Billar Gardner, Todd E. Dennis, Carol Albert and Paula J. Dennis. Tax: $26. Price: $13,000. Page 322 of Book 2187.
April 30: 2.52 acres Laurel Creek. Grantees: Kimberly P. Davidson. Grantors: Janet P. Devore, Ralph Odell Pilot, Janet P. Devore and Dallas R. Pilot. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 347 of Book 2187.
April 30: Lot 2 Snyder Place. Blowing Rock. Grantees: Lot 2 Edit Lane, LLC. Grantors: Richard Talott Reinert and Ann L. Reinert. Tax: $375. Price: $187,500. Page 354 of Book 2187.
April 30: Lot 1 Wayne Lazorik. Grantees: Mark Wright and Caryn Winter. Grantors: Wayne R. Lazorik and Linda Kathleen Campbell. Tax: $1. Price: N/A. Page 357 of Book 2187.
April 30: Lot 2 Wayne Lazorik Laurel Creek. Grantees: Mark Wright and Caryn Winter. Grantors: Wayne R. Lazorik and Linda Kathleen Campbell. Tax: $1,250. Price: $625,000. Page 364 of Book 2187.
April 30: Lot 3 Wayne Lazorik Laurel Creek. Grantees: Mark Wright and Caryn Winter. Grantors: Wayne R. Lazorik and Linda Kathleen Campbell. Tax: $370. Price: $185,000. Page 384 of Book 2187.
April 30: Unit B 3 Watauga Echota Wood Condo Phase 2. Grantees: David Tracy Bowman and Jennifer Joyner Bowman. Grantors: Stubbs family Trust, Fredric Howard Stubbs and Janice Earlene Stubbs. Tax: $930. Price: $465,000. Page 402 of Book 2187.
April 30: Lot 72 Councill Oaks New River. Grantees: Timothy R. Stull and Cassandra L. Stull. Grantors: WWC Development LLC. Tax: $270. Price: $135,000. Page 429 of Book 2187.
May 3: Unit 5 Blowing Rock Gables Condos. Grantees: Richard Todd Elledge. Grantors: John J. Freeman Revocable Trust and John Jackson Freeman. Tax: $854. Price: $427,000. Page 434 of Book 2187.
May 3: Unit 12 Snow Tree Villas Laurel Creek. Grantees: Amber Holding Company LLC. Grantors: Wilder AP LLC. Tax: $662. Price: $331,000. Page 460 of Book 2187.
May 3: .11 acres Wilco Sunset LLC Blowing Rock 110 Sunset Drive. Grantees: 110 Sunset LLC. Grantors: E. J. Thirtle Revocable Trust, E. J. Thirtle and Iris M. Thirtle. Tax: $2,700. Price: $1,350,000. Page 467 of Book 2187.
May 3: 35.339 acres. Grantees: Bradley J. Nance and Mandy M. Nance. Grantors: William A. Hightower and Shirley A. Hightower. Tax: $420. Price: $210,000. Page 478 of Book 2187.
May 3: Lot 19 Parkway Crossing. Grantees: Lot 2 Edith Lane LLC. Grantors: Haley Properties, Inc. Tax: $120. Price: $60,000. Page 524 of Book 2187.
May 3: Block C Archie J Carroll 2. Meat Camp Lots 33-35 and Lots 29-32. Grantees: Fay Grant and Joe Grant. Grantors: Debra Eileen Simpson and Debra Simpson Falkey. Tax: $44. Price: $22,000. Page 528 of Book 2187.
May 3: Lot 20 Parkway Crossing. Grantees: Lot 2 Edith Lane LLC. Grantors: Haley Properties, Inc. Tax: $140. Price: $70,000. Page 549 of Book 2187.
May 3: Blue Ridge Summit Park Devision Lot 107. Grantees: Stephen Ronald Cullen and Joanna Claire Cullen Joint Living Trust, Stephen Ronald Cullen and Joanna Claire Cullen. Grantors: Stephen R. Cullen and Joanna C. Cullen. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 552 of Book 2187.
May 3: Lot 11 Chase Hill Blue Ridge. Grantees:James Bennett Lane and Joy Roberts Lane. Grantors: Daniel Parks Johnson. Tax: $942. Price: $471,000. Page 555 of Book 2187.
May 3: Six acres Blue Ridge. Grantees: Michael J. Jasper and Elizabeth A. Jasper. Grantors: Norman J. Ford. Tax: $1,300. Price: $650,000. Page 571 of Book 2187.
May 3: 1.473 acres Blue Ridge with Exception. Grantees: Michael J. Jasper and Elizabeth A. Jasper. Grantors: Norman J. Ford. Tax: $1. Price: N/A. Page 574 of Book 574.
May 3: 17 acres Watauga. Grantees: The James T. Sobczak St and Frances E. Sobczak Revocable Living Trust, James T. Sobczak Sr. and Frances E. Sobczak. Grantors: James T. Sobczak Sr. and Frances E. Sobczak. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 591 of Book 2187.
May 3: 13 and three-fourths acres Laurel Creek. Grantees: Elizabeth Wedmann and David L. Simpson. Grantors: Gordon Winston Hoskins Jr. Tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 605 of Book 2187.
May 3: Lot 419 Westridge Laurel Creek Section AA. Grantees: Diane Diane Degler Sperber. Grantors: Randall Allen Cox and Mary Beth Cox. Tax: $13. Price: $6,500. Page 616 of Book 2187.
May 3: Lot 22 Kellwood Blue Ridge Section 1. Grantees: David Shableski and Kristin A. Shableski. Grantors: Scott Gwin and Joanna Gwin. Tax: $880. Price: $440,000. Page 622 of Book 2187.
