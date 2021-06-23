The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
May 19: 40 acres Meat camp. Grantees: David Eugene Cox and Toni Cox. Grantors: Sarah Jane Grubb and Johnny F. Grubb. Tax: $1,624. Price: $812,000. Page 706 of Book 2191.
May 19: Lot 2 Beaver Dam Upper Reach Addition Beaver Dam. Grantees: Marcia S. Davis. Grantors: The Marcia S. Davis Irrevocable Trust and Marcia S. Davis. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 746 of Book 2191.
May 19: Unit I 1 Building I Watauga AKA Unit 1 South Slope II Condos Phase VI. Grantees: Katie Hodgin Beaver and Jerimy Douglas Beaver. Grantors: Matthew Hale and Dawn Hale. Tax: $164. Price: $82. Page 748 of Book 2191.
May 19: 1.011 acres Laurel Creek. Grantees: Jose Antonio Alcaraz and Elvira Galan Gomez. Grantors: Robert Taylor Greer and Virginia V. Greer. Tax: $324. Price: $162,000. Page 769 of Book 2191.
May 19: .759 acres Lot 1273 Blue Ridge Mountain Club Elk Phase 1 Section 5 FKA Reynolds Blue Ridge FKA Laurelmor. Grantees: James F. McCurry and Brenda McCurry. Grantors: BR Development Group, LLC. Tax: $1,948. Price: $974,000. Page 833 of Book 2191.
May 19: Doe Ridge Devision Lots 2 and 3. Grantees: Debra L. Vanderwerken. Grantors: Keith Vanderwerken, Debra L. Vanderwerken and Debbie Vanderwerken. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 860 of Book 2191.
May 19: Elk Lots LR 3 and LR 11 (1.12 acres). Grantees: Juan Marcos Gonzalez and Stephanie Ann Asbeck. Grantors: Thomas J. Brown and Delsey C. Brown. Tax: $25. Price: $12,500. Page 906 of Book 2191.
May 20: 5.847 acres Lot 103 Blue Ridge Mountain Club Elk Phase 1 Section 5 FKA Reynolds Blue Ridge FKA Laurelmor. Grantees: Stephen P. Gage and Marlys J. Gage. Grantors: Eric Griffin and Sarah Jane Griffin. Tax: $140. Price: $70,000. Page 10 of Book 2192.
May 20: Lot 15 Foxtrot New River with Exception. Grantees: Nicole Emily Rezvani. Grantors: Kevin P. Donovan and Virginia J. Donovan. Tax: $1,154. Price: $577,000. Page 17 of Book 2192.
May 20: Unit 4 Building Spruce Blowing Rock Interval 27 Chetola Lake Condo. Grantees: David E. Legrande. Grantors: Barbara Daire, Barbara D. Legrande and William E. Woodward. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 37 of Book 2192.
May 20: .436 acres Judith Coffey Wesson Blowing Rock. Grantees: Bart Boudreaux and Lynel Boudreaux. Grantors: Judtih Sue Coffey Wesson and Cathrine Goodwin Coffey. Tax: $1,080. Price: $540,000. Page 41 of Book 2192.
May 20: 1.112 acres Brushy Fork. Grantees: Christopher T. Sturgill. Grantors: David F. Winebarger and Melody Winebarger. Tax: $480. Price: $240,000. Page 44 of Book 2192.
May 20: 1.393 acres Blue Ridge Homesite 10 and 1.305 acres Blue Ridge Homesite 11 R. Grantees: Marvin Dale Jones and Health Sofield Jones. Grantors: Samaritans Purse. Tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Page 57 of Book 2192.
May 20: Ten acres Shore Farms Inc Blue Ridge Homesite 1 Tract 1. Grantees: Marvin Dale Jones and Health Sofield Jones. Grantors: Samaritans Purse. Tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Page 61 odd Book 2192.
May 20: Kellwood Blue Ridge Lots 16 and 17 Section 2. Grantees: Howard Longstreth Clark III and Lisa Renee Clark. Grantors: Nancy M. Battista Declaration of Trust and Nancy M. Battista. Tax: $1,540. Price: $770,000. Page 81 of Book 2192.
May 20: 2.37 acres Highlander Company Stony Fork Tract 1 and 10.31 acres Highlander Company Stony Fork Tract 2. Grantees: Keith Ralston and Jennifer Ralston. Grantors: Carrie Anne Richardson and Bobby Joe Richardson. Tax: $170. Price: $85,000. Page 86 of Book 2192.
May 20: .18 acres New River. Grantees: Jake Andrew Clark and Kelly Allen Clark. Grantors: O3G, LLC. Tax: $660. Price: $330,000. Page 90 of Book 2192.
May 20: Lot 58 Creekridge Laurel Creek and Lot 59 Creekridge Laurel Creek. Grantees: Redfoxlodge, LLC. Grantors: Stephen P. Meyer and Sylvia Ann Meyer. Tax: $826. Price: $413,000. Page 104 of Book 2192.
May 20: Unit 131 Oldfield Townhomes Blue Ridge. Grantees: Michele Marie Zamora Moschetta and Louis Moschetta. Grantors: Todd Construction and Development, Inc. Tax: $660. Price: $330,000. Page 120 of Book 2192.
May 20: Unit 4 Laurel Creek Townhomes Brushy Fork Phase I. Grantees: Traci Diane Royster. Grantors: B. Dawn Medlin. Tax: $560. Price: $280,000. Page 144 of Book 2192.
May 20: 11.224 acres Watauga with Exception. Grantees: Ginger Mast Fore and Ginger Elaine Mast. Grantors: Thelma Mast Living Trust, Ginger Mast Fore, Ginger Elaine Mast, Nicholas Asa and Thelma Mast. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 175 of Book 2192.
May 20: Lot GV 5 Golfview Laurel Creek. Grantees: Rex A. Guill and Renee P. Guill. Grantors: Renee Klarberg Trust Under Agreement and Stephen R. Klarberg Trust Under Agreement. Tax: $1,750. Price: $875,000. Page 184 of Book 2192.
May 20: UnitW 3 Unit 2 Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Grantors: Linda Greenfield. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 212 of Book 2192.
May 20: UnitW 34 Unit 295 Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Grantors: Mickey Sims. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 214 of Book 2192.
May 20: UnitW 15 Unit 8 Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: Amado A. Ojeda, Evelyn Mesa-Ojeda, Amanda E. Ojeda, Evanna M. Ojeda and Alejandro E. Ojeda. Grantors: Evelyn Mesa-Ojeda, Amado A. Ojeda and Evelyn Mesa Ojeda. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 216 of Book 2192.
May 20: Watauga and Caldwell Counties. Grantees: Vu Huy Do and Erica Belen Do. Grantors: Virginia Norris Rogers Living Trust. Tax: $272. Price: $136,000. Page 219 of Book 2192.
May 20: Lot 7 Ski Mountain Blowing Rock Section 4. Grantees: Janice D. Ricci Revocable Trust and Janice D. Ricci. Grantors: Janice D. Ricci. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 225 of Book 2192.
May 21: Lot 102 Charter Hills Section D. Grantees: Scott W. Hippen. Grantors: Scott W. Hippen and Christine A. Hippen. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 227 of Book 2192.
May 21: Lot 19 Sorrento Slopes Blue Ridge. Grantees: Renee M. Mills. Grantors: Anthony E. Mills. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 285 of Book 2192.
May 21: Blowing Rock. Grantees: Michael Bradley Harrold. Grantors: John E. Weems and Ruth Ellen Weems. Tax: $2,400. Price: $1,200,000. Page 306 of Book 2192.
May 21: Lot 12 Wapiti Ridge Blue Ridge. Grantees: Sarah Ann Perez. Grantors: Rodney D. Speight. Tax: $166. Price: $83,000. Page 310 of Book 2192.
May 21: 11.224 acres Watauga with Exception. Grantees: Frances Monroe. Grantors: Ginger Mast Fore and Ginger Elaine Mast. Tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 313 of Book 2192.
May 21: Three tracts Blowing Rock. Grantees: Thomas P. O’Keefe III and Stephanie Anne O’Keefe. Grantors: Justin Perry Coffey Revocable Trust Agreement and Candace Hartley Coffee Revocable Trust. Tax: $150. Price: $75,000. Page 341 of Book 2192.
May 21: Ashbrooke Watauga Tract 1. Grantees: Timothy Lorenzen and Nancy Lorenzen. Grantors: R&R Ventures, LLC. Tax: $370. Price: $185,000. Page 361 of Book 2192.
May 21: .460 acres Blowing Rock. Grantees: Janet T. Jones. Grantors: Crisman S. Jones. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 366 of Book 2192.
May 21: Trout Lake Ridge Lots 60, 61 and 62R. Grantees: Ronald K. Montagna and Karen K. Montagna. Grantors: Roger Lee Church Jr. and Vicki B. Church. Tax: $66. Price: $33,000. Page 383 of Book 2192.
May 21: Unit 7 Building Chestnut Chetola Woods Condo. Grantees: Chestnut 7, LLC. Grantors: Daniel J. Flynn, Nora C. Flynn, Michael F. Cronin and Sharon A. King. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 387 of Book 2192.
May 21: .819 acres Lot 13 Hampton Farms New River Phase 1 with Exceptions. Grantees: David E. Feldman and Rachel Feldman. Grantors: Jonathan Allen and Stephanie L. Allen. Tax: $1,407. Price: $703,500. Page 391 of Book 2192.
May 21: .116 acres New River. Grantees: Joseph Kemp and Jennifer Kemp. Grantors: Catherine K. Harris. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 420 of Book 2192.
May 21: 1.753 Lot 70A Bright Penny Forest. Grantees: Aaron T. Messer and Tiffany D. Messer. Grantors: Juan Alexis Gomez and Linda L. Gomez. Tax: $65. Price: $32,500. Page 423 of Book 2192.
May 21: Two Tracts. Grantees: Justin T. Henley and Jennifer W. Henley. Grantors: Timothy Lucero and Jessica Lucero. Tax: $1,000. Price: $500,000. Page 425 of Book 2192.
May 21: Unit C3 Sweetgrass Blowing Rock Laurel Ridge at Sweetgrass Lake. Grantees: Kimberly Susan Keane and William John Keane. Grantors: Todd M. Biggs and Maddalen R. Biggs. Tax: $1,461. Price: $730,500. Page 434 of Book 2192.
May 21: Unit 104 Building B Laurel Creek Holiday Beech Villas. Grantees: Luke Reed and Laura Reed. Grantors: Felix Martinez and Ingrid Martinez. Tax: $240. Price: $120,000. Page 458 of Book 2192.
May 21: 2.59 acres Laurel Creek. Grantees: Richard Smith and Kendra Hicks Smith. Grantors: Steve Stanbery and Judy Stanbery. Tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 476 of Book 2192.
May 21: .038 Elk. Grantees: Theodore M. Clevenger and Crystal Clevenger. Grantors: Myra Patterson. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 483 of Book 2192.
May 21: 3.459 acres Elk with Exception. Grantees: Myra Patterson. Grantors: Theodore M Clevenger and Crystal Clevenger. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 487 of Book 2192.
May 21: Lot 557 of Charter Hills Laurel Creek. Grantees: Adam Childs and Meghan Childs. Grantors: William Bruce Mentel and Phyllis Mentel. Tax: $18. Price: $9,000. Page 534 of Book 2192.
May 21: Unit 1 Building Sparrow Blowing Rock Chetola Woods Condo. Grantees: Michael Addison Snouse and Camella Kelly Snouse. Grantors: F. M. Dunn and Judith Webb Dunn. Tax: $1,700. Price $850,000. Page 537 of Book 2192.
May 21: 2.206 acres Blowing Rock Tract 8. Grantees: Payne Branch Farms, LLC. Grantors: The Eric Yourchisin Revocable Trust and The Mary Allison Yourchisin Revocable Trust. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 556 of Book 2192.
May 24: 1.116 acres Watauga. Grantees: Tony S. Bumgarner and Holly Bumgarner. Grantors: Tony S. Bumgarner. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 596 of Book 2192.
May 24: Lot 7 Monteagle Shawneehaw Phase 1. Grantees: John J. Rattigan and Kari J. Rattigan. Grantors: Deep Creek Holdings, LLC. Tax: $340. Price: $170,000. Page 639 of Book 2192.
May 24: Charter Hill Woods Lots 3 through 7. Grantees: The Daniel P. O’Connor Living Trust, Sheridan O’Connor, Erin J. O’Connor, Matthew R. O’Connor and Daniel P. O’Connor. Grantors: My Kids, Inc and Cary Schiffres. Tax: $202. Price: $101,000. Page 671 of Book 2192.
May 24: Unit 19 Building Appalachian Blowing Rock Chetola Woods Condo. Grantees: Charles and Emily Fields Living Trust, Charles T. Fields and Emily G. Fields. Grantors: Jane Marie Kniskern and Wayne Frank Kniskern. Tax: $890. Price: $495,000. Page 697 of Book 2192.
May 24: .493 acres New River. Grantees: Edgar W. Schreiber. Grantors: The Ellen Martin Jent Revocable Trust, and Edgar W. Schrieber. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 713 of Book 2192.
May 24: 1.721 acres Lot 27 Boulder Creek New River. Grantees: Bryan Beasley and Erin Beasley. Grantors: Ryan Family Trust and Sanford I. Rosenberg Trust. Tax: $60. Price: $30,000. Page 719 of Book 2192.
May 24: 1.09 acres Blowing Rock. Grantees: Susan E. Keefe. Grantors: Griffin Todd Sansbury and Lindsay G. Sansbury. Tax: $680. Price: $$340,000. Page 737 of Book 2192.
May 24: UnitW 18 Unit 5 Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: Debbie Hinson and Jamie Hinson. Grantors: Association of Co-owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 757 of Book 2192.
May 24: Lot 496 Charter Hills Laurel Creek Section C. Grantees: Prabhjeet. Grantors: Harbans Singh. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 792 of Book 2192.
May 24: C 16 Mill Ridge Section 1. Grantees: Gregory W. Dasher and Kate B. Dasher. Grantors: David T. Cone. Tax: $620. Price: $310,000. Page 815 of Book 2192.
May 24: Ski Mountain Blowing Rock Lots 69 and 70 Section 1 A. Grantees: Robert A. Thomas and Natalie Thomas. Grantors: Warren Harding Hall Jr. and Michelle Hall. Tax: $624. Price: $312,000. Page 854 of Book 2192.
May 25: Lot 427 Ridgeview Woods. Grantees: Thomas Lawrence Primm Revocable Trust and Thomas Lawrence Primm. Grantors: Thomas Lawrence Primm and Melissa Randle Primm. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 868 of Book 2192.
May 25: Lot B Echota Estate Townhomes Phase 1. Grantees: Chanel Hart D’Aprix, Molly Ann Galloway and Patricia Suzanne Leigh. Grantors: Eller Echota LLC. Tax: $1,280. Price: $640,000. Page 870 of Book 2192.
May 25: Lot 5 Valle Crucis Heights Watauga. Grantees: William C. Edwards and Rosa W. Edwards. Grantors: Elizabeth Nilsson and Carl Nilsson. Tax: $730. Price: $365,000. Page 886 of Book 2192.
May 25: Lot GL 13 Grassy Gap Low. Grantees: Anita Darden Gurley. Grantors: James B. Gurley and Anita Darden Gurley. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 889 of Book 2192.
May 25: Boulder Springs Meat Camp Lots 8 and 9. Grantees: Robert K. Zuber and Paula R. Zuber. Grantors: Joseph A. Gay and Patricia A. Gay. Tax: $120. Price: $60,000. Page 894 of Book 2192.
May 25: Ten acres, 31 1/2 acres, 6 acres, 17 3/4 acres and 2 acres. Grantees: David George Mezynski and Hermione Linda Mezynski. Grantors: Douglas J. Hopkins, Elizabeth Hopkins, Carole P. Langston, Roger Langston, Sandy Presnell, Dennis Presnell, Timothy Presnell, Sally Presnell, Gloria Presnell, Jacqueline Cook, Christopher G. Presnell, Amanda C. Presnell, Jason L. Presnell, Candace W. Presnell, Lewis M. Presnell, Martha Novella Presnell Sluder, Andrew Presnell, RIchard Presnell, Rose Presnell Hopkins. Tax: $420. Price: $210,000. Page 21 of Book 2193.
May 25: Laurel Creek 88 Square Rods. Grantees: David George Mezynski and Hermione Linda Mezynski. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 33 of Book 2193.
May 25: .796 acres Eagle Ridge Cabins Shawneehaw Parcel 1. Grantees: Richard G. McGuire Living Trust. Grantors: Richard G. McGuire. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 36 of Book 2193.
May 25: Forty-nine acres Bald Mountain. Grantees: Ryan Matthew Krider and Cristie Michele Krider. Grantors: Sharon J. Krider, Gerald L. Krider and Karen W. Krider. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 39 of Book 2193.
May 25: 2.082 acres Watauga. Grantees: Nicholas Sean Rudisill and Sophie Katherine Rudisill. Grantors: James L. Tennant. Tax: $199. Price: $99,500. Page 43 of Book 2193.
May 25: 9.725 acres Blue Ridge. Grantees: Charles G. Miller and Kimberly K. Miller. Grantors: Francis Family Trust, David Lee Francis, Juella Hampton Francis and David Francis. Tax: $1,300. Price: $650,000. Page 46 of Book 2193.
May 25: One and 7/8 acres. Grantees: Martin J. Conlin and Michael W. Walker. Grantors: Joshua A. Payne and Sarah L. Payne. Tax: $602. Price: $301,000. Page 51 of Book 2193.
May 25: .59 acres Councill Grove Boone Lots 168 through 175 and Boone .101 acres. Grantees: Lynn Jeanette Lowrie. Grantors: The Ann M. Blackburn Family Trust, The Charles H. Blackburn Revocable Trust and Katrina Ann Callio. Tax: $1,020. Price: $510,000. Page 69 of Book 2193.
May 25: Lot 19R Forest Park Blowing Rock. Grantees: David Konzen and Madyson Burgess. Grantors: Stephen C. Tillery. Tax: $190. Price: $95,000. Page 88 of Book 2193.
May 25: 6.687 Stony Fork. Grantees: John M. Payne and Phyllis T. Payne. Grantors: Alvin Blake Brown and Ann Fulp Brown. Tax: $280. Price: $140,000. Page 111 of Book 2193.
