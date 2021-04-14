The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.{&end}
March 24: Two lots (1.00 acre and 1.00 acres) in Minor Subdivision for Carolyn Yvonne Shoemaker Lamb Charles Blain & Glenn Scott Gregory, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Charles Sanders Guignard. Grantors: Carolyn Yvonne Shoemaker Lamb. Excise Tax: $500 Price: $250,000 Page 291 of Book 2176.
March 24: Unit 1 of the Laurel Building of Chetola Lake Condominium, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Elvin F. Matthis, Linda F. Matthis, Christina M. Bently. Grantors: Elvin F. Matthis, Linda F. Matthis. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 312 of Book 2176.
March 24: Lot 24 and 25 of Sorrento Skis, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Gage Bleakly, Ann Rene Bleakly. Grantors: Eugene K. Jesel, Elizabeth A. Jesel. Excise Tax: $860 Price: $430,000 Page 319 of Book 2176.
March 24: Lot 6, Morgans Ridge Section of Echota Ridge Development, Watauga Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Dick Willaim Richardson, Margret Ann Richardson. Grantors: Leon T. Howard, Martha F. Howard. Excise Tax: $600 Price: $300,000 Page 338 of Book 2176.
March 24: One tract of land (0.928 acres) in New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Derek Martin, Erin Hutchison. Grantors: Pierre J. Seacord, Joanmarie Seacord, Christopher Seacord. Excise Tax: $96 Price: $48,000 Page 352 of Book 2176.
March 24: Lot 8 of Apple Ridge Cabins, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Bogey Enterprises, LLC. Grantors: James McDowell, Deborah McDowell. Excise Tax: $578 Price: $289,000 Page 372 of Book 2176.
March 24: Lots 11-13 of Cherry Park, Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Arthur Chase Ambler III, Holly Pierce Ambler. Grantors: Stephanie Swisher. Excise Tax: $1,040 Price: $520,000 Page 394 of Book 2176.
March 25: Unit 302, Hawks Peak II Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Cynthia Curbside. Grantors: Kathryn Wilson Webster Revocable Trust, Kathryn Wilson Webster. Excise Tax: $470 Price: 235,000 Page 448 at Book 2176.
March 25: One parcel of land (23,800 Sq. ft.) in Brushy Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jimmy L. McElreath, Pamela J. McElreath. Grantors: Martin E. Norris, June K. Norris, Martin E. Norris, Lisa Norris, Marcus Norris, Erin Norris. Excise Tax: $450 Price: $225,000 Page 453 of Book 2176.
March 25: Lots 56-58 of the Zeb V. Farthing Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Walter Bennisford McKay, Matthew G. Huntanar. Grantors: Robert D. Lee, Sharon J. Lee. Excise Tax: $424 Price: $212,000 Page 485 of Book 2176.
March 25: Three tracts of land (30, 20 and 4 acres) in Beaver Dam Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Howard J. Harmon. Grantors: Doris S. Harmon, Ladonna Harmon Brawley. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 545 of Book 2176.
March 25: Tract 78 (10.066 acres) in Watauga Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Brent Michael Ryder. Granotrs: Lisa Ann Ryder.
March 25: Unit 13, Frontier Village II, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Daniel K. Ullman, Charles K. Ullman, Margaret Elizabeth Ullman. Grantors: Charles D. Ullman, Louise V. Ullman, Gregory N. Ullman.
March 25: Unit 18 of Swiss Mountain Village Condominium, Blowing Rock Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominium. Grantors: Mark Michael. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 557 of Book 2176.
March 25: Unit 35 of Swiss Mountain Condominium, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Amanda L. Welty. Grantors: Dolly Bradshaw. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 559 of Book 2176.
March 25: One tract of land (2.83 acres) of the William Leon Coffey Estates, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Cody Hamby. Grantors: Pamela Sides Woods, Leonard Vernon Woods. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 561 of Book 2176.
March 25: One tract of land (2.478) in Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Cody Hamby. Grantors: Pamela Sides Woods, Leonard Vernon Woods. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 565 of Book 2176.
March 25: Lot 32, Section BB of Westridge Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Adam Bokesch, Amanda Bokesch. Grantors: Mary Krieg, Mary Veler. Excise Tax: $30 Price: $15,000 Page 569 of Book 2176.
March 25: Unit 202 of Mitchell Building at the Peaks at Watson Gap Village Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Frank Anthony Lancaster, Kimberly B. Lancaster. Grantors: Mitchell 202, LLC. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 571 of Book 2176.
March 25: Lot 13, Section D., of Top O Boone Property, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Professional Services Bookkeeping, Inc. Grantors: Frances Shanaver, Madeline Katherine Smith, Jimmie H. Smith, Dorothy R. Talirech, Francis Margaret Killgongh. Excise Tax: $50 Price: $25,000 Page 595 of Book 2176.
March 25: One tract of land (2.833 acres) in Stony Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: D&R Properties of Boone, LLC. Grantors: Four Seasons Apartments, Inc., Four Seasons Chalets, Inc. No Price Consideration. Price: N/A Page 599 of Book 2176.
March 25: Lot 10, Section 3A of Ski Mountain Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Tyler Carnahan. Grantors: James Hunter Schmidt, Rebecca Schmidt. Excise Tax: $1,561 Price: $780,500 Page 630 of Book 2176.
March 25: One tract of land (1.679 acres) in Stony Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: David K. Greer. Grantors: The Amendment and Restated Kent T. Greer Revocable Trust, Janet G. Brown, Kent T. Greer, David K. Greer. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 656 of Book 2176.
March 25: Unit 9 of Swiss Mountain Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael Allred, Dinorah Allred. Grantors: Association of Co-owners of Swiss Mountain Condominiums. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 679 of Book 2176.
March 26: One tract of land in New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Nathaniel Christian Renouf, Brandi Lee Renouf. Excise Tax: $500 Price: $250,000 Page 710 of Book 2176.
March 26: Tract 6 of Sugarloaf Subdivision, Meat Camp Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Snaggy, LLC. Grantors: Dylan Williams Sides, Sarah Wetherington, Jason Dwight Sides, D Sides. Excise Tax: $260 Price: $130,000 Page 751 of Book 2176.
March 26: Lot 1 of the Ed Raabe Jr. Property, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: David L. Fish, Jamie R. Fish. Grantors: Dog Beach, LLC. Excise Tax: $70 Price: $35,000 Page 733 of Book 2176.
March 26: Unit 202, Wren Building, Chetola Woods Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Gregory Ebert, Rebecca Ebert. Grantors: James Howard Cherry III, Carrie Ann Cherry, James H. Cherry. Excise Tax: $460 Price: 230,000 Page 800 of Book 2176.
March 26: Lot 8 of Hampton Estates, New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mark T. Owens, Diana L. Owens. Grantors: Patricia O. Olsen, Maureen O’Conner, Olee J. Olsen. Excise Tax: $642 Price: $321,000 Page 816 of Book 2176.
March 26: One parcel of land (0.212 acres) in Ski Mountain Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Bruce E. Simpkins, Geri S. Simpkins. Grantors: Atkisson Enterprises, LLC. Excise Tax: $677 Price: $338,500 Page 819 of Book 2176.
March 26: Two tracts of land (0.40 and 0.09 acres) in Blowing Rock Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Emma Scott Pickett, Philip Ray Jr. Grantors: Mark A. Gilleskie, Margaret Bil Gilleskie. Excise Tax: $1,150 Price: $575, 000 Page 838 of Book 2176.
March 26: One tract of land in Tracy Circle, Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Susan Denise McCraken. Grantors: Oscar Darryl Knight. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 879 of Book 2176.
March 26: Lot 88, Section A of Pinnacle Ridge-Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Charles T. Moon, Molli H. Moon. Grantors: Louis Dale Trust, Louis Dale. Excise Tax: $172 Price: $86,000 Page 3 of Book 2177.
March 26: Lots 84 and 85 of Hemlock Hills, Laurel Creek Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Anderson Family Trust, LLC. Grantors: Gordon Michael Fisk, Holly A. Fisk. Excise Tax: $550 Price: $275,000 Page 17 of Book 2177.
March 26: Lot 43 of Chapel Hills Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Glenda H. Cameron, Liz Alexander Kunkel. Grantors: Walburga K. Steele, Else Walburga Steele, Maria Steel Plott, Maria Plott. Excise Tax: $400 Price: 200,000 Page 20 of Book 2177.
March 26: One tract of land (0.973 acres) in Watauga County,NC. Grantees: William L. Guthrie, Tracy Guthrie. Grantors: Mark F. Mennon. Excise Tax: $190 Price: $95,000 Page 53 of Book 2177.
March 26: Lots 18 and 19, Phase II of The Ponds, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Christopher Noah Geoghegan, Sophia Geoghegan. Grantors: Frank F. Szollosy, Eva Szollosy, Frank Szollosy. Excise Tax: $700 Price: $350,000 Page 73 of Book 2177.
March 26: Lot 8 of Ivy Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ross A. Stonecipher, Mary B. Stonecipher. Grantors: Earlin Jeffery Sanders, Elsie Dawn Sanders. Excise Tax: $840 Price: $420,000 Page 95 of Book 2177.
March 26: Lot S7 of Monteagle Subdivision, Shawneehaw, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Henry C. Rozell, Christina Marie Rozell. Grantors: Deep Creek Holdings, LLC. Excise Tax: $380 Price: $190,000 Page 114 of book 2177.
March 26: Lot 8 of Rolling Hills Subdivision, Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Dorothy Hutelmyer, Liam John Hutelmyer, Amber Whisler. Grantors: John F. Flynn, Colleen M. Flynn. Excise Tax: $510 Price: $255,000 Page 160 of Book 2177.
March 26: Lots 5, 7 and 8 of the Townhomes at Brookshire, New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: FHN Properties, LLC. Grantors: RCPBD Investments, LLC. Excise Tax: $1,380 Price: 690,000 Page 184 of Book 2177.
March 26: Three Tracts of land of Hillwind Estates Townhouses, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Hillwind Estates Townhouses III Owners Association. Grantors: David Blumenthal. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 206 of Book 2177.
March 26: Lot 5 of Stone Creek Estates Subdivision, Cove Creek Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Angel E. Mendez Living Trust, Michelle Diaz Mendez Living Trust, Angel Mendez, Michelle Diaz-Mendez. Grantors: Angel Mendez, Michelle Diaz Mendez, Oscar Diaz, Olympia Diaz. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 214 of Book 2177.
March 26: Lots 3 and 4 of (2.80 and 2.78 acres) in Carolina Corner Subdivision, Beaver Dam Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ethan Randall Scott. Grantors: Sherwood & Dishman Real Estate, LLC. Excise Tax: $110 Price: $55,00 Page 244 of Book 2177.
March 26: Units 32 and 33 of Swiss Mountain Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of Co-Owners of Swiss Mountain Condominiums. Grantors: Paul Shea, Jeanne Shea. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 261 of Book 2177.
March 26: Lot R-19-A, Echota on the Ridge Townhouses, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John P. Wafford, Ellen M. Wafford. Grantors: Ronald E. Wilcox, Susan E. Wilcox. Excise Tax: $1,454 Price: $727,000 Page 263 of Book 2177.
March 26: Unit 202 of Hawks Peak II Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael R. Listermann, Maryellen R. Listermann. Grantors: Eric E. Long, Venus W. Long. Excise Tax: $510 Price: $255,000 Page 286 of Book 2177.
March 26: Lot 6, Lot 130, Lot 131 of Creekridge-Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: David Delarosa, Nicole Delarosa. Grantors: Ramos Family Properties, Richard Arnold Ramos, Karen B. Ramos. Excise Tax: $1 Price: $500 Page 319 of Book 2177.
March 29: Lot 13 of Ridgecrest on the Parkway, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Sayan Chandra, Priyanki Dutta. Grantors: Christopher N. Gray, Paula K. Gray. Excise Tax: $110 Price: $55,000 Page 446 of Book 2177.
March 29: Lot 6 of Cove Creek Estates, Cove Creek Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Monica E. Fortgang, Veronica M. Garcia. Grantors: S.A. Misha. Excise Tax: $160 Price: $80,000 Page 452 of Book 2177.
March 29: One tract of land (1.000 acres) in Meat Camp Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Elaine Grady Swieter, Robert Keith Swieter Jr. Grantors: Virginia R. Swieter Revocable Trust, Virginia R. Swieter. Excise Tax: $10 Price: $5,000 Page 473 of Book 2177.
March 29: One tract of land off Williams Ridge Road, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: William Kyle Suggs, Corrine Hall. Grantors: Robert M. Gelber, Cara Michelle Hagan Gelber. Excise Tax: $522 Price: $261,000 Page 475 of Book 2177.
March 29: A parcel of land (5.487 acres) of North Fork Tract, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Catherine Raynor Lyliston, Steven Craig Jennings. Grantors: Bryan Douglas Kirby, Katie L. Kirby, Katie Leigh Mahaffey. Excise Tax: $400 Price: $200,000 Page 479 of Book 2177.
March 29: One tract of land (2.649 acres) in BLue Ridge Mountain Club, Elk Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: BR Development Group, LLC. Grantors: Dugger Valley Investment Group, LLC. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 503 of Book 2177.
March 29: Lot 1241, Phase 1, (6.544 acres) of Blue Ridge Mountains Club, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Thomas C. Larkin, Kimberly C. Larkin. Grantors: BR Development Group, LLC. Excise Tax: $315 Price: $157,500 Page 511 of Book 2177.
March 29: One tract of land (0.99 acres) at Powder Horn Mountain, Elk Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Brian Wayne Briggs, Stacy L. Gainey. Grantors: Darren K. York, Jennifer H. York. Excise Tax: $764 Price: $382,000 Page 528 of Book 2177.
March 29: Lot 31 of Ridgecrest on the Parkway, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Angela K. Pryor, Damion M. McClean. Grantors: Michael David Teague, Nancy Lynn Teague, Michael D. Teague, Nancy L. Teague. Excise Tax: $1,398 Price: $699,000 Page 544 of Book 2177.
March 29: Lot 9 (0.997 acres) in Northwoods, Bald Mountain Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Charles Bradly Ross, Jean Elizabeth Ross. Grantors: Fadi Habbal, Alice Habbal. Excise Tax: $898 Price: $449,000 Page 564 of Book 2177.
March 29: Lot 341 of the Creekridge Section of Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Stephan Properties Inc. Grantors: Michael S. Martinez, Ellen E. Martinez. Excise Tax: $30 Price: $15,000 Page 595 of Book 2177.
March 29: Unit 12 of Swiss Mountain Village, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Grantors: Beatrice Miller. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 597 of Book 2177.
March 29: One tract of land (0.45 acres) of A.G Miller, Heirs Property, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Parkway Cottage, LLC. Grantors: Amanda L. Duke, Jordan H. Duke. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 602 of Book 2177.
March 29: Lot C-468 of the Charter Hills Section of Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Patricia Cowden Boyde Revocable Trust, Patrica Cowden Boyde. Grantors: Patrica C. Boyde. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 605 of Book 2177.
March 29: Lots 22B, 23B, 24B, and 25B of Top O Boone, Brushy Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Bodenheimer Family Revocable Trust, Anthony Ray Bodenheimer, Joan Culler Bodenheimer, Leslie Joan Bodenheimer. Grantors: Anthony R. Bodenheimer, Leslie Bodenheimer, Anthony Ray Bodenhemier, Leslie Joan Bodenhemier, Joan Culler Bodenheimer. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 621 of Book 2177.
March 29: Tract 4 of Burlie Winebarger, Meat Camp Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Meredith W. Morgan Revocable Trust, Meredith W. Morgan. Grantors: Meredith Morgan, James Morgan. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 625 of Book 2177.
March 29: Lot 25 of Lookout Ridge Village Homes at Watson Gap Village, Section 17, Blue Ridge Mountain Club, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James David Goodrum, Kimberly Hodges Goodrum. Grantors: BR Development Group, LLC. Excise Tax: $1,385 Price: $692,500 Page 650 of Book 2177.
March 29: One tract of land (1.17 acres) in the Brushy Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Freedom Farm Ministries. Grantors: Super Cast, Inc. Excise Tax: $700 Price: $350,000 Page 667 of Book 2177.
March 29: Two tracts of land (10 and 9 ⅗ acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: David Muggs, Sophie Muggs. Grantors: Ann C. Mortez-Stanger, Thomas Stanger. Excise Tax: $340 Price: $170,000 Page 684 of Book 2177.
March 30: One tract of land (0.69 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Cool Part Trust, Wesley Miles Irwin. Grantors: Wesley Miles Irwin. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 764 of Book 2177.
