The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
June 17: Unit 4 Building Robin Blowing Rock Chetola Woods Condo. Grantees: Gregory A. Neyhart and Clara D. Neyhart. Grantors: Michael K. McMahan and Carla M. McMahan. Tax: $1,000. Price: $500,000. Page 665 of Book 2198.
June 17: Lot 10 Block A. Summer Haven. Grantees: Jeffrey A. Mance. Grantors: Paul Mance, Joy Mance and Paul E. Mance. Tax: $420. Price: $210,000. Page 693 of Book 2198.
June 17: 5.708 acres Lot 2 Blue Ridge Mountain Club Elk Section 16 Mast Knob. Grantees: David Reed Harris Revocable Trust, Lynda A. Harris Revocable Trust, David Reed Harris and Lynda A. Harris. Grantors: David Reed Harris and Lynda A. Harris. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 737 of Book 2198.
June 17: 15.04 acres Beaver Dam Tract 2. Grantees: Paul R. Dibella Living Trust. Grantors: Paul R. Dibella. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 740 of Bok 2198.
June 17: 49.32 acres Beaver Dam Tract 1. Grantees: Paul R. Dibella Living Trust. Grantors: Paul R. Dibella. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 742 of Book 2198.
June 17: 9.504 acres David Farthing Estate Beaver Dam. Grantees: Paul R. Dibella Living Trust. Grantors: Paul R. Dibella. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 744 of Book 2198.
June 17: 10.72 Beaver Dam. Grantees: Paul R. Dibella Living Trust. Grantors: Candy Cane Christmas Tree, LLC. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 746 of Book 2198.
June 17: Three acres Beaver Dam. Grantees: William Carl Huxhold. Grantors: Maudeileen M. Huxhold and Robert E. Huxhold. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 773 of Book 2198.
June 17: 1.902 acres Beaver Dam and 3 acres Beaver Dam. Grantees: Gabriel Mountain Roe and Brendan Leigh Ellis. Grantors: William Carl Huxhold and Jodie Davis. Tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 776 of Book 2198.
June 17: UnitW 41 Unit C208 Wildflower Condos. Grantees: Thomas H. Antalek and Lorelei M. Antalek, Grantors: Association of Co-owners at Frontier Village. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 810 of Book 2198.
June 17: Unit CK3 Building C K Watauga Chalakee Condos Phase 16. Grantees: Andrew S. Lipson and Claudia M. Lipson. Grantors: Michael R. Johnson and Melissa Johnson. Tax: $1,280. Price: $640,000. Page 814 of Book 2198.
June 17: Lot 38, Lot 39R and Lot 40 Grouse Ridge Laurel Creek. Grantees: Jeffery Calvin Johnson. Grantors: Mercia B. Karp Revocable Intervivos Trust Agreement, Engelco, Marcia B. Karp, Denise E. Speiser, David L. Speiser and Alan Karp. Tax: $124. Price: $62,000. Page 817 of Book 2198.
June 17: 26.832 acres J O Brookshire Daniel K Brookshire Sunset Scres Lots 1, 3 through 8. Grantees: Thor Builders, LLC. Grantors: Daniel K. Brookshire, Josef O. Brookshire and Debi B. Brookshire. Tax: $1,300. Price: $650,000. Page 825 of Book 2198.
June 17: Watauga Two Tracts. Grantees: Thor Builders LLC. Tonya W. Williams, Thomas E. Williams Jr., Emma W. Wheeler and John Harvey Bingham Jr. Tax: $547. Price: $273,500. Page 828 of Book 2198.
June 18: .997 acres Blowing Rock Grantees: Rodney A. Smith and Leslie W. Joyce. Grantors: Peter M. Galloway. Tax: $2,298. Price: $1,149,000. Page 857 of Book 2198.
June 18: .997 acres Blowing Rock. Grantees: Rod A. Smith Living Trust, Leslie W. Joyce Living Trust, Rod A. Smith and Leslie W. Joyce. Grantors: Rodney A. Smith and Leslie W. Joyce. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 861 of Book 2198.
June 18: Unit 203B Building Mitchell Elk Peaks at Watson Gap Village Condo Phase 1. Grantees: Thomas Thornton Giardi and Carol Cash Giardi. Grantors: Joshua C. Ammons and Shannon Ammons. Tax: $520. Price: $260,000. Page 865 of Book 2198.
June 18: .526 acres Brushy Fork. Grantees: Steven Petrow, LLC. Grantors: John E. Rice and Mary Jane Rice. Tax: $1,402. Price: $701,000. Page 890 of Book 2198.
June 18: 20.15 Janie Dishman Estate Beaver Dam Parcel Number 2. Grantees: Mary Chirstine Montero and Ronald Fredrick Spector. Grantors: Catherine E. Tester and Len D. Tester. Tax: $330. Price: $165,000. Page 1 of Book 2199.
June 18: 8.527 acres Ray Critcher Joan Critcher Ford Development Company of Boone LLC New River. Grantees: Ford Development Company of Boone, LLC. Grantors: Charles Ray Critcher and Joan S. Critcher. Tax: $1,340. Price: $670,000. Page 13 of Book 2199.
June 18: Lot 81 Grassy Gap Laurel Creek. Grantees: Edward Reeves McGee and Anne Scates McGee. Grantors: Michael Smith and Judy Simpson Smith. Tax: $1,198. Price: $599,000. Page 95 of Book 2199.
June 18: Pinnace Ridge Laurel Creek Lots A 62 and A 63. Grantees: Jennifer Williams, Amanda Statham and Cecilia Rylee. Grantors: Royal Metal Property Holdings, LLC. Tax: $1,733. Price: $866,500. Page 119 of Book 2199.
June 18: Lot 127 Grassy Gap Low Laurel Creek. Grantees: Keith W. Dowdy and Carolyn Dowdy. Grantors: Charlotte G. Tyner and Larry L. Tyner Sr. Tax: $1,100. Price: $550,000. Page 122 of Book 2199.
June 18: Unit C 20 Northridge Villas. Grantees: Andrzej Kraska and Malgorzata Kraska. Grantors: James Wesley Gunter and Jill Elizabeth Gunter. Tax: $350. Price: $175,000. Page 140 of Book 2199.
June 18: Lot 128 Horeshoe Ridge Elk. Grantees: Melissa Dawn Yates and Debra Rose Martin. Grantors: Opal F. Stafford. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 154 of Book 2199.
June 18: 9.198 acres Mark Mueller Meat Camp. Grantees: Mark W. Mueller. Grantors: Janes Realty Company, LLC. Tax: $115. Price: $57,500. Page 156 of Book 2199.
June 18: Lot 10 W Frank Hodges Patricia Hodges Laurel Creek. Grantees: Terry Lancaster and Kelly Lancaster. Grantors: Mark Bollich and Pam Bollich. Tax: $1,900. Price: $950,000. Page 190 of Book 2199.
June 21: 3.979 acres. Grantees: Hermans Holdings LLC. Grantors: Eric Sherman, Jennifer Sherman, Cory Sherman and Alison Sherman. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 248 of Book 2199.
June 21: 10.022 acres Grace Mountain Bald Mountain Tract 5. Grantees: Gary S. Blais and Ellen E. Blais. Grantors: William J. Battle and Brenda B. Battle. Tax: $220. Price: $110,000. Page 283 of Book 2199.
June 21: Lot 132 Charter Hills Laurel Creek Section C. Grantees: Delores S. Pickett. Grantors: Shawn P. Colley and Serina Colley. Tax: $895. Price: $447,500. Page 343 of Book 2199.
June 21: 1.5783 acres Brushy Fork and .9791 acres Brushy Fork. Grantees: Rebecca T. Fox. Grantors: Max. A. Fox Family Trust, Buford Burton Fox, Johnna Ann Fox Black and Max A. Fox. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 346 of Book 2199.
June 21: Lot 10 Grassy Gap Golf Course Laurel Creek. Grantees: Craig D. Steyn and Laurel A. Burnett. Grantors: Robert A. Benevento, Robert R. Benevento and Deborah A. Benevento. Tax: $1,100. Price: $650,000. Page 354 of Book 2199.
June 21: Unit 5 Building A Top of Seven Condos. Grantees: Sammie R. Dellinger. Grantors: John J. Marshall and Deborah W. Marshall. Tax: $306. Price: $153,000. Page 391 of Book 2199.
June 21: Lot 22A, Waterstone Meat Camp, Lot 26A Watersone Meat Camp and Lot 27A Waterstone Meat Camp. Grantees: Glenn and Mary-Ann Minsley Revocable Trust. Grantors: Glenn E. Minsley and Mary-Ann H. Minsley. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 414 of Book 2199.
June 21: Seven Acres Cove Creek. Grantees: Johnny Sanders and Deborah Sanders. Grantors: Betty B. Boyd. Tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 430 of Book 2199.
June 21: 1.353 acres Cove Creek Tract 2. Grantees: ML Cooper Investments, LLC. Grantors: Lemieux Holdings, LLC. Tax: $1,180. Price: $590,000. Page 433 of Book 2199.
June 21: Browns Farm Ridge New River Tract 3 Phase 1. Grantees: Margaret C. Bollini and Michael Shakher Goopta. Grantors: Margaret C. Bollini and Michael Shakher Goopta. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 437 of Book 2199.
June 21: Unit 11B Blue Ridge Kellwoods II Condos Phase V. Grantees: Michaela Todd. Grantors: Michael Rodd and Karen Todd. Tax: $320. Price: $160,000. Page 440 of Book 2199.
June 21: Half an acre New River and New River 22,230 square feet. Grantees: Mark William. Grantors: Larry D. Hardy. Tax: $36. Price: $18,000. Page 468 of Book 2199.
June 21: Lot 16 Seven Devils Resort Property Watauga Section 3. Grantees: Bell and Odom, LLC. Grantors: Gerald W. Deal and Suzanne S. Deal. Tax: $40. Price: $20,000. Page 471 of Book 2199.
June 21: Lot 6 Townhomes at Brookshire New River 1,537 square feet phase 1. Grantees: Jefferson Bates. Grantors: RCPBD Investments, LLC. Tax: $510. Price: $255,000. Page 492 of Book 2199.
June 21: .995 acres. Grantees: Flagship Vacation Properties, LLC and Yirzhak. Grantors: Yitzhak Miller. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 508 of Book 2199.
June 22: Lot GL 77 Grassy Gap Golf Course Laurel Creek. Grantees: Edison Family Retreat LLC. Grantors: James P. Langstaff and Elaine H. Langstaff. Tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Page 548 of Book 2199.
June 22: Lot 2 Silo Farm. Grantees: Cable Family Revocable Trust of 2021, Thomas L. Cable and Vicky S. Cable. Grantors: Ronald Edwards Williams Jr. and Daphne McNeill Williams. Tax: $1,698. Price: $849,000. Page 560 of Book 2199.
June 22: 0.261 acres Lot 2. Grantees: Thomas Jon Lampe and Denise Susanne Lampe. Grantors: Garrett S. Whitaker. Tax: $640. Price: $320,000. Page 583 of Book 2199.
June 22: 3.265 acres. Grantees: Caroline Rash. Grantors: Sue H. Rash. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 602 of Book 2199.
June 22: .800 acres New River. Grantees: Tyler Dirk Porter and Caitlin Silver Porter. Grantors: Lee Johnson and Thomas Johnson III. Tax: $860. Price: $430,000. Page 653 of Book 2199.
June 22: 1.464 acres Lot 248 Firethorn Blowing Rock Phase 2 Section 2. Grantees: Ryan J. Woods and Kadie B. York. Grantors: Firethorn Partners, LLC. Tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 747 of Book 2199.
June 23: E Bates Tract 3 Traver Wilson Lindsey Wilson Michael Reece. Grantees: The Margarett P. Reece Revocable Trust and Margaret P. Reece. Grantors: Maggie P. reece and Margaret P. Reece. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 775 of Book 2199.
June 23: Lot J Echota Estates Townhomes Watauga Phase 2. Grantees: Ryan Addison Newkirk and Jennifer Jones Newkirk. Grantors: Jonathan R. Johnson and Marcelle P. Johnson. Tax: $1,380. Price: $690,000. Page 828 of Book 2199.
June 23: 2.052 acres Cove Creek. Grantees: Blake Norvell and Ellie Prim. Grantors: Geraldine B. Craddock and Judy Ann Jones. Tax: $430. Price: $215,000. Page 848 of Book 2199.
June 23: .450 acres Lot 5 Lakes Community Watauga Phase II D. Grantees: Maps4, LLC. Grantors: Henry Tanzer and Jill Malman. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 861 of Book 2199.
June 23: .823 acres Watauga. Grantees: Thomas E. Birchmore Jr and Krista Buyck. Grantors: Robert W. Coyner and Shirley A. Coyner. Tax: $30. Price: $15,000. Page 882 of Book 2199.
June 23: 1.14 acres Lot 23 Mountain View Homes Inc Laurel Creek. Grantees: Steven and Anne Urban Living Trust, Steven Troy Urban and Anne Creswell Urban. Grantors: Mountain View Homes, Inc. Tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 894 of Book 2199.
June 23: 2.07 acres. Grantees: Superior Plus Energy Services Inc. Grantors: Freeman Gas and Electric Co. Inc. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 1 of Book 2200.
June 23: Ansley Heights Blowing Rock Smith Winkler Port L4. Grantees: Tristan Colonius. Grantors: Anne Carson Slocum and Ethel Carson Dalzell. Tax: $870. Price: $435,000. Page 7 of Book 2200.
June 23: 1.02 acres Shawneehaw. Grantees: Dorthy Y. Fogle and John M. Fogle Jr. Grantors: Annamae Watson. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 39 of Book 2200.
June 23: Lot 14 Flat Top Overlook Blowing Rock. Grantees: Christopher Patrick Brinson and Danielle Waterman Brinson. Grantors: Todd Bethea, Michele J. Bethea and Todd M. Bethea Sr. Tax: $1,950. Price: $975,000. Page 43 of Book 2200.
June 23: 3.517 acres Lot 60 Willow Creek Estates Watauga Brushy Fork Phase V. Grantees: Raleigh Bells, LLC. Grantors: Pedro L. Gonzalez and Madeleine A. Gonzalez. Tax: $1,650. Price: $825,000. Page 51 of Book 2200.
June 23: Lot 97 Charter Hills Laurel Creek Section C. Grantees: Michael Anthony Wagner and Guenllian Leigh Williams. Grantors: Melinda Bertoline Brett. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 73 of Book 2200.
June 23: 10.223 acres John W. Tester Jr. Blue Ridge Tract 3 Overlap Area. Grantees: Travis R. Thompson and Mindy S. Thompson. Grantors: Howard Bell Arbuckle III, Margaret Bourdeauz Arbuckle, Corinne Arbuckle Allen, Anne McPherson Harper Bernhardy, G. Alexander Bernhardt Sr., Lee Corinnne Harper Vason, Wayne R. Vason, Hames W. Addison, Albert Fendig Shelander Jr, Howard Matthew Arbuckle and Mary Gwyn Harper Addison. Tax: $40. Price: $20,000. Page 75 of Book 2200.
June 23: UnitW 29 Unit 1 Frontier Village. Grantees: John Canup Jr. Grantors: Billy Martin and Glenda R. Martin. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 89 of Book 2200.
June 24: 14.991 Laurel Creek Tract Number 4 with Exceptions. Grantees: Michael Dwayne Cornett. Grantors: Teresa Cannon, Troy Lee Cannon, Dallas E. Cornett and Dewey Spencer Day Jr. Tax: $237. Price: $118,500. Page 108 of Book 2200.
June 24: 4.388 acres Lot 285 Blue Ridge Mountain Club Elk Phase 1 Section 9 FKA Reynolds Blue Ridge FKA Laurelmor. Grantees: Grant M. Collins and Kelly E. Collins. Grantors: Vukasin Paunovich and Jade Paunovich. Tax: $460. Price: $230,000. Page 161 of Book 2200.
June 24: 10.02 acres. Grantees: Zeb Landen Saunders and Megan Ray Saunders. Grantors: Sahar Y. Salloum and Safa Yussuf Salloum. Tax: $150. Price: $75,000. Page 166 of Book 2200.
June 24: .63 acres Lyons Sharre LLC Blowing Rock Tract 3. Grantees: Timothy O. King and Mariam C. King. Grantors: The John F. Weigand and Mary-Bertha Weigand Revocable Declaration of Trust, John Kenneth Weigand, Penelope W. Morgan, John F. Weigand, Mary-Bertha Weigand and John K. Weigand. Tax: $50. Price: $25,000. Page 211 of Book 2200.
June 24: Lot 2 Piney Creek. Grantees: Jeffrey Dylan Walton and Amber Janette Dixon. Grantors: Helen Dibenedetto and Chris Dibenedetto. Tax: $612. Price: $306,000. Page 218 of Book 2200.
June 24: UnitW 28 Unit 104 Watauga Smoketree Lodge. Grantees: Carcia Castillo Orlando. Grantors: Mark Clark. Tax: $2. Price: $1,000. Page 235 of Book 2200.
June 24: 0.998 Watauga. Grantees: 1955 Broadstone LLC. Grantors: Neill A. Jennings III, Lydie P. Jennings, John Duncan M. Jennings and Ashley Jane Jennings. Tax: $850. Price: $425,000. Page 237 of Book 2200.
June 24: UnitW 25 Unit C211 Watauga Wildflower Condos. Grantees: Valerie P. Morgan. Grantors: Carole Martin and Roger Martin. Tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 243 of Book 2200.
June 24: Lot 36 Willow Mountain Watauga Section 2 and Lot 37 Willow Mountain Watauga Section 2. Grantees: Erika Anya Rosenthal. Grantors: Dana C. Dorroh and Dana Clair Dorroh. Tax: $760. Price: $380,000. Page 246 of Book 2200.
June 24: Lot B 8 Ravens Ridge New River. Grantees: Ammar Farm, LLC. Grantors: Baxter L. Burkhart Jr and Linda S. Burkhart. Tax: $44. Price: $22,000. Page 267 of Book 2200.
June 24: UnitW 17 Unit 111 Watauga Smoketree Lodge. Grantees: Matthew Hull. Grantors: David L. Bird and Ramona S. Bird. Tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 271 of Book 2200.
June 24: Unit RN 4 Watauga Echota on the Ridge Condos Phase 2. Grantees: Michael Robert Johnson and Melissa Simpson Johnson. Grantors: Jerry E. Holliday and Carolyn W. Holliday. Tax: $970. Price: $485,000. Page 273 of Book 2200.
June 24: Lot 25 Riverside Homes II Watauga and Lot 24 Riverside Homes II Watauga. Grantees: Camilla Hutton Patrick. Grantors: Swaim Holdings, LLC. Tax: $1,130. Price: $565,000. Page 276 of Book 2200.
June 24: 13.93 acres Raven Rock Laurel Creek Tract 1. Grantees: Hawks Roost Farm, LLC. Grantors: Rochard A. Jender and Lidna R. Jender. Tax: $188. Price: $94,000. Page 280 of Book 2200.
June 24: Lot 65 Horse Shoe Ridge Elk. Grantees: Radke Family Revocable Trust and Irene D. Radke. Grantors: Irene D. Radke. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 286 of Book 2200.
June 24: .608 acres Brushy Fork and .384 acres Brushy Fork. Grantees: Russell and Brenda Winebarger Revocable Trust. Grantors: Russell Earl Winebarger Jr, Brenda C. Winebarger and Russell E. Winebarger Jr. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 289 of Book 2200.
