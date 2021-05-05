The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
April 8: One tract of land (0.085 acres) in Blue Ridge Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Nathan R. Roten, Kelly Grissom Roten. Grantors: William M. Roten, Matt Roten, Jordan Roten. Excise Tax: $7 Price: $3,500 Page 657 of Book 2180.
April 8: One tract of land (10.05 acres) in Blue Ridge Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Andrew Donald Todd, Angela Grace. Grantors: Vincent F. Rockel Revocable Trust, Vincent F. Rockel, Randall B. Rockel, Catalina C Rockel. Excise Tax: $100 Price: $50,000 Page 665 of Book 2180.
April 8: Lot 22 of Section 2A of Ski Mountain Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Brian J. O’connell and Martha Sue O’connell Revocable Trust, Brian J. O’connell, Martha Sue O’connell. Grantors: Brian J. O’connell, Martha Sue O’connell. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 673 of Book 2180.
April 8: Lot 1335, Phase 1, Section 7 of Blue Ridge Mountain Club, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: BR Development Group, LLC. Grantors: Dugger Valley investment Group, LLC. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 686 of Book 2180.
April 8: Lot 480-AA of Westridge-Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Scotty Beaulieu. Grantors: Martha Holiday Kitterman, Jo Ann Curnyn, Jo Ann B. Kitterman. Excise Tax: $9 Price: $4,500 Page 713 of Book 2180.
April 8: Unit 4A, Christie Village, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Christie Village Condominium. Grantors: Clare Salkin, Cornelius F. Stritterman, Carol E. Stritterman. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 741 of Book 2180.
April 8: One tract of land (10.494 acres) in Stony Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Brian L. Thrush, Laura L. Thrush. Grantors: Marcus M. Milland. Excise Tax: $125 Price: $62,500 Page 743 of Book 2180.
April 8: One tract of land (0.464 acres) in Brushy Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Thomas Frederick Moriarty, Chelsea Rachel Moriaty. Grantors: Bogdan Thomas Ewendt, Jacquelin Thomas Ewendt. Excise Tax: $400 Price: $200,000 Page 759 of Book 2180.
April 8: One tract of land (0.608 acres) in Blowing Rock Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Karen P. Stuart. Grantors: JNJ Capital, LLC. Excise Tax: $944 Price: $472,000 Page 781 of Book 2180.
April 8: Lot 8 of Beach Property, Meat Camp Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Junaluska Ridge Properties, LLC. Grantors: Arlene J. Marks Griese. Excise Tax: $146 Price: $73,000 Page 800 of Book 2180.
April 8: Lot 572, Section C of Charter Hills-Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Adam Childs, Meghan Childs. Grantors: Manuel Dejesus, Manny Dejesus, Erin Dejesus. Excise Tax: $20 Price: $10,000 Page 804 of Book 2180.
April 8: Lot F of Maple Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Thomas M. Frederickson, Annette S. Frederickson. Grantors: Greg Norwood, Sandra Lynn Norwood. Excise Tax: $50 Price: $25,000 Page 849 of Book 2180.
April 8: Lot 22 and 23 of Twin Rivers Development, Meadowood Section, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Paul Anthony Zeiss, Frances Beth Ziess, Brett Anothony Zeiss, Paul Bryan Zeiss. Grantors: Steven D. Irwin, Anne D. Irwin.
April 8: One tract of land (2.813 acres) in Meat Camp Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Julie Kolodziej. Grantors: Grant A. Dockery. Excise Tax: $80 Price: $40,000 Page 889 of Book 2180.
April 8: One tract of land in Blue Ridge Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Samaritan’s Purse. Grantors: John E. Cook, Connie E. Cook. Excise Tax: $400 Price: $200,000 Page 892 of Book 2180.
April 8: One tract of land (1.08 acres) in Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert I. Connelly. Grantors: Albert Coffey and Susan Coffey Living Trust, Lewis and Joy Coffey Revocable Living Trust, Albert B. Coffey, Susan G. Coffey, Lewis P. Coffey, Joy B. Coffey. Excise Tax: $1,220 Price: $610,000 Page 1 of Book 2181.
April 8: Lot PV-1 of Fox Den Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jeffrey Tiberii,Blair Busby. Grantors: Gregory Alan Gosnell, Laurel Busby. Excise Tax: $580 Price: $290,000 Page 12 of Book 2181.
April 8: One tract of land (1.281 acres) in Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Gregory Alan Gosnell, Laurel H. Busby. Grantors: Jo Ann Johnson, Paul Johnson. Excise Tax: $640 Price: $320,000 Page 30 of Book 2181.
April 8: Lots 1, 7,8,9, 10,11,12,13,15 of the River Bend Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kyle G. Klein, Leslie Ann Klein. Grantors: Craig S. Helseth Revocable Trust, Brian A. Helseth Revocable Living Trust, Craig S. Helseth, Brian S. Helseth, Diane W. Helseth, Angela R. Helseth. Excise Tax: $500 Price: $250,000 Page 53 of Book 2181.
April 8: One tract of land (8.304 acres) in New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ford Development Company of Boone, LLC. Grantors: Gloria Critcher Living Trust, Gloria Critcher. Excise Tax: $894 Price: $447,000 Page 62 of Book 2181.
April 9: One tract of land (1.422 acres) in Meat Camp Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Sara S. Swinson, Jeanette Williams. Grantors: Sara Smanatha Williams, Samantha Swinson. Not Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 76 of Book 2181.
April 9: A tract of land (6.076 acres) at Bald Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mark and Joalin Smith Family Living Trust, Mark Smith, Joaline Smith, Mark Smith. Grantors: Mark Anothony Smith, Joaline Beryl Smith. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 104 of Book 2181.
April 9: One tract of land (3.836 acres) Chestnut Hill, Shawneehaw Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Richard Vincent Laurent, Francine Mary Laurent. Grantors: Michael Lee Stevenson. Patti Dawson Stevenson. Excise Tax: $170 Price: $85,000 Page 107 of Book 2181.
April 9: One tract of land (8.050 acres) in Brushy Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Christopher Kindel, Carolin Spiegel. Grantors: Michael A. Sullivan, Colleen Sullivan. Excise Tax: $510 Price: $255,000 Page 122 of Book 2181.
April 9: One tract of land (0.557 acres) in Brushy Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mary Powell Williams. Grantors: Marguerite Harriss, Robert H. Harriss, Enoch Ludford III, Judy Ludford, Carolyn J. Ludford. Excise Tax: $33 Price: $16,500 Page 126 of Book 2181.
April 9: One tract of land (0.34 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jonathan Dehen, Cara Dehen. Grantors: Balboa Holdings, LLC. Excise Tax: $470 Price: $235,000 Page 130 of Book 2181.
April 9: Lot 318 of Ridgeview-Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: David D. Gonzales. Grantors: Tim Todd, LLC. Excise Tax: $40 Price: $20,000 Page 143 of Book 2181.
April 9: Unit 5 of the Summit Building, Chetola Woods Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Lee J. Brashear, Anna M. Brashear. Grantors: James A. Moncure II, Laura M. Moncure. Excise Tax: $1,100 Price: $550,000 Page 147 of Book 2181.
April 9: Lot 5 of Minor Subdivision for Lonnie G. Isaacs Estates, Cove Creek Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jimmy Townsend. Grantors: Susan Marie Mervin, Charles Mervin. Excise Tax: $130 Price: $65,000 Page 150 of Book 2181.
April 9: One tract of land (0.278 acres) in Meat Camp Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Benny B. Weinberger, Leda F. Winebarger. Grantors: Judy W. Luster, Clifford Luster. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 154 of Book 2181.
April 9: Lot 474, Section C, of Charter Hills-Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Anthony Michael Payne, Melissa Lynn Rawley-Payne. Grantors: Douglas H. Matthews. Excise Tax: $22 Price: $11,000 Page 184 of 2181.
April 9: one tract of land (1.169 acres) in Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Amanda Kaye Storey. Grantors: Timothy Jacob Wallace, Brantly Thompson Wallace. Excise Tax: $310 Price: $155,000 Page 215 of Book 2181.
April 9: One tract of land in (0.595 acres) in Blue Ridge Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Slifker, LLC. Grantors: David A. Wrenn, Dena C. Wrenn. Excise Tax: $320 Price: $160,000 Page 239 of Book 2181.
April 9: Lot 15, Lots 14-18 of Bishops Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James M. Ryan and Nancy L. Ryan Trust, James M. Ryan, Nancy L. Ryan. Grantors: James Michael Ryan, Nancy Lynn Ryan. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 256 of Book 2181.
April 9: Tract 2 (16,104 Sq ft.) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Double Emerald, LLC. Grantors: Brian K. Barnes, Dara L. Barnes. Excise Tax: $1,150 Price: $575,000 Page 260 of Book 2181.
April 9: Lots 188, 189, 259, and 260 in Section AA of West Ridge — Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Maria Paulina Merced Revocable Trust, Maria Paulina. Grantors: Wendy W. Matherly Family Trust, Wendy W. Matherly. Excise Tax: $860 Price: $430,00 Page 268 of Book 2181.
April 9: Lot 80-82 of Laurel Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Brian R. Denney. Grantors: Lynn M. Denney Revocable Trust, Lynn M. Denney. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 345 of Book 2181.
April 9: Two tracts of land in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Douglas Todd Bechtel, Angelique Bowles Bechtel. Grantors: Jack E. Bechtel, Susan E. Bechtel. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 350 of Book 2181.
April 9: Lot S3 of Monteagle Subdivision, Phase III, Shawneehaw, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jose Joaquin De Almargo, Georgina De Almargo. Grantors: Deep Creek Holdings, LLC. Excise Tax: $300 Price: $150,000 Page 353 of Book 2181.
April 9: One tract of land (0.737 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: William Spears, Tammie Spears. Grantors: Plaza Revolving Trust, NationStar Mortgage, LLC. Excise Tax: $116 Price: $58,000 Page 384 of Book 2181.
April 9: Lots 27-30, Section C, of the Fosters Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Hal Lowder. Grantors: Lawrence Andress, Emily T. Andress, Lawrence R. Andress. Excise Tax: $632 Price: $316,000 Page 387 of Book 2181.
April 12: Four tracts of land in Cove Creek Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Thomas McKinley, Lisa Ann Bingham. Grantors: Davids Michael Bingham, Joyce McKinny Bingham, Courtney Gianna Binham, Debra Ruth Bingham, Charles David Bingham III, Charles David Bingam, Margaret Lucille Bingham, Charles Bingham III. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 449 of Book 2181.
April 12: Lot 6, Section 1 of Blairmount, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Zachry Eugene Russell, Lynda Joan Russell. Grantors: Stephen B. Birgel, Katheryn Z. Birgel. Excise Tax: $1,284 Price: $642,000 Page 457 of Book 2181.
April 12: Unit 192 of Willow Ridge Townhomes, Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Philip N. Evans, Karen M. Evans. Grantors: Jeffery Phillips, Jennifer Phillps. Excise Tax: $670 Price: $335,000 Page 613 of Book 2181.
April 12: Unit 204, Building B, Holiday Beech Villas Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Daniel Tutko, Cynthia Desalvia. Grantors: Jeffery James Krysiak, Starita Lynn Krtsiak. Excise Tax: $268 Price: $134,000 Page 616 of Book 2181.
April 12: Three tracts of land surveyed for Charles V. Sturgill & Dorothy W. Sturgill, Calvin Eugune Brown and Diane Watason Brown, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: 164 Leisure, LLC. Grantors: Calvin Eugune Brown, Dianna Watson Brown, Dorothy W. Sturgill, Charles V. Sturgill, Peggy Sturgill. Excise Tax: $920 Price: $460,000 Page 639 of Book 2181.
April 12: Unit 7, Building CC, Phase 3, Chakakee Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mary Cheny Stokes Living Trust, Mary Cheny Stokes. Grantors: The Wayne L. Maudlin Revocable Trust, Wayne L. Maudlin, Judy K. Maudlin. Excise Tax: $1,430 Price: $715,000 Page 646 of Book 2181.
April 12: Lot 482, Section C, of Charter Hills — Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: David W. Lavinsky, Adriana M. Lavinsky. Grantors: Janet M. Fullerton. Excise Tax: $663 Price: $331,500 Page 651 of Book 2181.
April 12: Lot 4 of Millers Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mark L. Bodenhemier, Elizabeth A. Bennington. Grantors: Timothy Jared Presnell, Mikalla E. Presnell. Excise Tax: $165 Price: $82,500 Page 671 of Book 2181.
April 12: One tract of land (0.374 acres) in Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: WVG Investments, LLC. Grantors: Jeffery J. Vanacore, Debbie T. Vanancore. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 674 of Book 2181.
April 12: Lots 12-14, Section B. of White Oak Flat Subdivision, Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: WVR Investments, LLC. Grantors: WV Investments, LLC. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 702 of Book 2181.
April 12: One tract of land (0.397 acres) in Blowing Rock Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kenneth S. Catlett, Christine S. Catlett. Grantors: David Kissmann, Erin G. Kissmann. Excise Tax: $1,350 Price: $675,000 Page 771 of Book 2181.
April 12: Lots 10-14 of Nettles Knob, Watauga Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michel Khouri, Jody Khouri. Grantors: West Ventures, LLC. Excise Tax: $345 Price: $172,500 Page 791 of Book 2181.
April 12: Unit 28 of Swiss Mountain Village Condominium, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Swiss Mountain Condominiums. Grantors: Fred Baldwin. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 796 of Book 2181.
April 12: Unit 27 of Swiss Mountain Village Condominium, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominium. Grantors: Matthew Stephen Chrien, Colleen Marie Chrien, Matthew Chrien, Colleen Chrien. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 798 of Book 2181.
April 12: Lot 24 of Cliffwood, Section 1, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Linda Jennings. Grantors: Melissa J. Bowman, Scott A. Bowman, Heather Miller, James P. Miller, No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 800 of Book 2181.
April 12: Lot 93 of Laurel Gap — Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Goran Vidakovic. Grantors: Gordon N. Titcomb, Carol E. Albert, Todd Dennis, John Eugene Gardner. Excise Tax: $15 Price: $7,500 Page 804 of Book 2181.
April 12: Tract 14 of Valle Cay Drive, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Lorena Linda Gutierrez. Grantors: Amanda Edge, William Ward. Excise Tax: $1,000 Price: $500,000 Page 812 of Book 2181.
April 12: One tract of land (0.328 acres) in Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert Pham, Thi-Ngoc Ha. Grantors: My Linh Nguyen. Excise Tax: $550 Price: $275,000 Page 865 of Book 2181.
April 13: Five tracts of land in Caldwell and Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Cliff Wallace Heeter, Sonja Vindunas. Grantors: Jack Eugene Bechtel, Susan Elizabth Bechtel. Excise Tax: $1,200 Price: $600,000 Page 77 of Book 2182.
April 13: Lots 8, 9, 11, 10, 19, 20, of River Mill Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Coal Creek, LLC. Grantors: Joseph B. Babcock, Romayn A. Babcock. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 125 of Book 2182.
April 13: Lot 14 of River Mill Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Paul Matthew Leblanc, Catherine Ann Mellon Leblanc. Excise Tax: $1,200 Price: $600,000 Page 147 of Book 2182.
April 13: Lot 2 of Yadkin Point Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Gwendolyn L. Almodovar, Carl W. Reams. Grantors: Terry Lee Culp, Linda Cecilia Swann. Excise Tax: $2,078 Price: $1,039,000 Page 207 of Book 2182.
April 13: One tract of land (10.825 acres) in Meat Camp Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Marion Erath Compton, Robert Frank Compton Jr. Grantors: Annette O. Morgan Revocable Trust, Annette O. Morgan. Excise Tax: $560 Price: $280,000 Page 252 of Book 2182.
April 13: One tract of land (0.546 acres) of Division and Recombination Survey for Helen Brown Heirs, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kenner Creek, LLC. Grantors: Sandy Brown Jones, Debbie Brown Greer, Tony Greer. Excise Tax: $460 Price: $230,000 Page 268 of Book 2182.
