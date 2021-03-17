The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
March 2: Lot 11 of Devil’s Den Development, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Shannon J. Parker, Chandra Parker. Grantors: Lindsey Warren, Bradley Warren. Excise Tax: $806 of Page 310 of Book 2170.
March 2: One tract of land (8,518 sq ft.) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: William Clarence Mixon, Joni Eubanks Mixon. Grantors: Martha Moir Mixon, Hazel Holleman Mixon. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 342 of Book 2170.
March 2: Lot S4 of Monteagle Subdivision, Phase III, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jimmie R. Jacobs, Cynthia L. Jacobs. Grantors: Deep Creek Holdings, LLC. Excise Tax: $280 Price: $140,000 Page 352 of Book 2170.
March 2: Lots S8 and S9 of Monteagle Subdivision, Phase III, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Glenn T. Hoskins, Lee Ann Hoskins. Grantors: Deep Creek Holding, LLC. Excise Tax: $920 Price: $460,000 Page 359 of Book 2170.
March 2: Lot S5 and Lot S19 of Monteagle Subdivision, Phase III, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Dwayne Robert Reedy. Grantors: Deep Creek Holdings, LLC. Excise Tax: $400 Page 336 of Book 2170.
March 2: One tract of land (0.528 acres) in Laurel Creek Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Christoffel Den Biggelaar, Jennifer M. Olsen. Grantors: Nigel Horbury, Donna Horbury. Excise Tax: $2 Price: $1,000 Page 397 of Book 2170.
March 2: Four tracts of land (1, 1.09, 5.001, 16. 93 acres) in Meat Camp Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Virginia R. Swieter. Grantors: Virginia R. Swieter Revocable Trust, Virginia R. Swieter. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 403 of Book 2170.
March 2: Lots 7 and 8 of Minor Ridge Trail, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Timothy & Ruth Keen Family Trust, Timothy Keen, Ruth Keen. Grantors: Timothy E. Keen, Ruth Ann Keen. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 409 of Book 2170.
March 2: Lot 7 of Arrowhead Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kenneth Lloyd Reed Jr., Nancy Madyda Reed. Grantors: Lyons Construction and Realty, Inc. Excise Tax: $60 Price: $30,000 Page 412 of Book 2170.
March 3: Unit 121 in Building 1, Hanging Rock Resort Villas Condominium, Seven Devils, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ricky R. Batten, Kandi B. Batten. Grantors: Jessie A. Meadows Excise Tax: $320 Price: $160,000 Page 516 of Book 2170.
March 3: Lot 286 of Hemlock Hills, Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Sviatoslav Reutoviski. Grantors: Gowpen, LLC. Excise Tax: $1 Price: $500 Page 532 of Book 2170.
March 3: Unit A-6 Boulderview Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Diane Lynn Justice, Mark Allen Justice. Grantors: Carolyn McGraw Lenger, William David Lenger, Justin William Lenger, Justin Lenger. Excise Tax: $318 Price: $159,000 Page 561 of Book 2170.
March 3: One tract of land (0.531 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jamal Guerrero-Gow. Grantors: Rebecca L. Gurrero-Gow, Robert L. Guerrero-Gow. Excise Tax: $310 Price: $155,000 Page 570 of Page 2170.
March 3: One tract of land (0.278 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ellen Taylor Jackson Schoen. Grantors: Ellen Taylor Jackson Schoen, Ellen Carson Jackson. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 582 of Book 2170.
March 3: Lot 11 of Northwoods Subdivision, Bald Mountain Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jeffery Eugene Rucker, Sharon Ann Rucker. Grantors: Fadi R. Habbal, Alice H. Habbal. Excise Tax: $60 Price: $30,000 Page 6060 of Book 2170.
March 3: One tract of land in Laurel Creek Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Rachel Lynn Klein. Grantors: William L and Ethel Borneman Living Trust, Ashley B. Borneman, Terry Borneman, William L. Borneman, Ethel L. Borneman, Ashley Bornman. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 610 of Book 2170.
March 3: Five parcels of land in Laurel Creek West Pond, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Rachel Lynn Klein. Grantors: William and Ethel L. Borneman Livings Trust, Ashley B. Borneman, Terry M. Borneman, William M. Borneman, Ethel L. Borneman, Ashley Borneman. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 614 of Book 2170.
March 3: Two tracts of land (1.22 acres) in Watauga County, Lot 256 of Creekridge-Beech Mountain Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Rachel Lynn Klein. Grantors: William L. and Ethel L. Borneman Living Trust, Ashly B. Borneman, William L. Borneman, Ethel L. Borneman, Ashley Borneman. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 619 of Book 2170.
March 3: Lot A5 of Twin Rivers, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael Dan Simmons. Grantors: Paul E. Richardson, Diedre T. Richardson. Excise tax: $380 Price: $190,000 Page 643 of Book 2170.
March 3: Unit 6 of Chetola Estates Condominiums, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Bradford B. Price, Mary Guy Price: Grantors: The Charlene Robbin Wilson Trust Agreement, Charlene Robbin Wilson. Excise Tax: $680 Price: $340,000 Page 650 of Book 2170.
March 3: Unit 14, Frontier Village Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Association of Co-owners at Frontier Village. Grantors: John E. Collier, Jo Collier-Moore. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 668 of Book 2170.
March 3: Unit 3, Frontier Village Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John Christopher Collier. Grantors: The Association of Co-owners at Frontier Village. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 670 of Book 2170.
March. 4: Unit 3, Building L, South Slope Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees:Wilbur Richie Smith, Maylene Truelove Smith. Grantors: The Smith Family Revocable Trust, Allen D. Smith, Victoria S. Bryan. Excise Tax: $167 Price: 83,500 Page 748 of Book2170.
March 4: Lot 384, Phase 1, Section 12, of the Blue Ridge Mountain Club, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: BR Development Group, LLC. Grantors: The Emily Dole Whittaker Living Trust, Emily Dole Whittaker. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 777 of Book 2170.
March 4: One tract of land (0.116 acres) in New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Charles Everett Harris. Grantors: Joseph Kemp, Jennifer Kemp. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 863 of Book 2170.
March 4: Lot 10 of Chinquapin Heights, Bald Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: MCG Revocable Living Trust. Grantors: Hugh W. Hubble. Excise Tax: $264 Price: $132,000 Page 891 of Book 2170.
March 4: One tract of land (0.74 acres) in Stony Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joseph Lee Watson. Grantors: Lorene H. Watson. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 1 of Book 2171.
March 4: Lot A-40, Section 2 of Mills Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kerry P. Kennedy, Susann K. Kennedy. Grantors: Christopher Q. Stone, Shirley Renee Stone, Melissa D. Stone. Excise Tax: $180 Price: $90,000 Page 4 of Book 2171.
March 4: Lots 3, 5, 5A and 5B of Indian Trail Subdivision, Beech Mountain,Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Christy A. Drawdy. Grantors: Kyle R. Drawdy, Jessica Lynn Drawdy. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 41 of Book 2171.
March 4: Unit 11, Building B of Top of Seven Condominium, WataugaCounty, NC. Grantees: Robert E. Hughes, Kimberly W. Kimberly. Grantors: Melvin B. Casey Jr., Terry D. Brown. Excise Tax: $214 Price: $107,000 Page 92 of Book 2171.
March 4: Lot S2 of Monteagle Subdivision, Phase III, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ricardo Rojas, Joanna Rojas. Grantors: Deep Creek Holdings, LLC. Excise Tax: $340 Price: $170,000 Page 112 of Book 2171.
March 4: Lot S12 of Monteagle Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Plata, LLC. Grantors: Deep Creek Holdings, LLC. Excise Tax: $450 Price: $225,000 Page 119 of Book 2171.
March 4: Lot 4, Block E of J.C. Church Property, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Revocable Intervivos Trust of Sandra Mildred Walsh, Sandra Mildred Walsh. Grantors: Sandra M. Walsh. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 128 of Book 2171.
March 4: Lot A8 of Twin Rivers, Phase 1A, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ledges Properties, LLC. Grantors: Robert H. Oakes III, Amanda J. Oakes. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 158 of Book 2171.
March 4: Lot 34 of Mayview Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert Turner Dayton Revocable Trust, Laura Ashley Ponder Dayton Revocable Trust. Grantees: Robert T. Dayton, Lauren P. Dayton. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 177 of Book 2171.
March 4: A parcel of land in New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Benjamin D. Feldman, Pamela S. Feldman. Grantors: Jerry L. Watson, Mitzie L. Watson, Excise Tax: $330 Price: $165,000 Page 180 of Book 2171.
March 5: Unit 532 of Hawks Peak South Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Roy E. Blanton Living Trust, The Patricia R. Blanton Living Trust, Roy E. Blanton, Patricia R. Blanton. Grantors: Raymond G. Boshold Jr., Darcy M. Boshold. Excise Tax: $670 Price: $335,000 Page 193 of Book 2171.
March 5: Lot 327 , Section C, Charter Hills Subdivision, Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Stephen B. Poindexter, Carla P. Poindexter. Grantors: Sydne Faye Revocable Living Trust, The Sydne Faye Burke Revocable Trust, Sydne Faye Burke. Excise Tax: $28 Price: $14,000 Page 237 of Book 2171.
March 5: Lot 7 and a portion of Lot 6, John Harrison Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Elizabeth Maxedon-Thomas. Grantors: L. Stancil Raley, Francis H. Raley, Iris Gwendolyn, Leonard Stancil Raley, Deborah L. Raley, William Lowry Raley, William Lowry Raley, Linda A. Raley, Iris J. Rayley. Excise Tax: $340 Price: $170,000 Page 243 of Book 2171.
March 5: One tract of land (2.025 acres) of Goodlow Investments II, LLC.Property, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Steele Enterprise, LLC. Grantors: Goodloe Investments II, LLC., Samantha Steele, Samantha Stevens, Michael Steele. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 248 of Book 2171.
March 5: Lot 7, Phase 1, Section 14, of Blue Ridge Mountain Club, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Gail Evans Jordan Revocable Trust, Gail Evans Jordan. Grantors: BR Development Group, LLC. Excise Tax: $1,230 Price: $615,000 Page 272 of Book 2171.
March 5: Lot 77 in Section C, Charter Hills, Beech Mountain,Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John Michael Franklin. Grantors: Erix Rodriguez, Sonia B. Class. Excise Tax: $32 Price: $16,000 Page 315 of Book 2171.
March 5: Lot 5 of New River Falls TownHomes, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Rita A. Griffith. Grantors: Emma S. Pickett, Phillip R. Pickett, Emma S. Pickett. Excise Tax: $920 Price: $460,000 Page 318 of Book 2171.
March 5: Three tract of land in Cove Creek Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Steven Claude Hagaman, Mary Ruth Thomas Hagman. Grantors: Steven Claude Hagman, Mary Ruth Thomas. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 322 of Book 2171.
March 5: One tract of land (0.750 acres) in Blue Ridge Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Matthew Rayland Wilson, Krystal Lane Stewart. Grantors: Danny Timothy Wilson, Mary Alice Wilson, Timothy D. Wilson. Excise Tax: $300 Price: $150,000 Page 329 of Book 2171.
March 5: One tract of land (10.027 acres) in Beaver Dam Creek Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Steve and Linda Rigell Living Trust, Frank Stevens Rigell Jr., Linda Pigott Rigell, Steve Rigell, Linda Rigell. Excise Tax: $178 Price: $89,000 Page 348 of 2171.
March 5: Unit A-201 of Wildwood Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mary J. Morrison-Collins. Grantors: David F. Sawicki. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 356 of Book 2171.
March 5: Lot ‘Lower 7’ of Villavue Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Beverly B. Cook. Grantors: Beverly B. Cook. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 358 of Book 2171.
March 5: Lot 82 of Grassy Gap Golf Course, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Lourdes Balaez. Grantors: Charles C. Carter Jr., Wendy Wilson Carter. Excise Tax: $470 Price: $235, 000 Page 367 of Book 2171.
March 5: Lot C36 of Sweet Grass Development, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Scott Millar, Mary Millar. Grantors: Mark S. Erwin. Excise Tax: $1,504. Price: $752,000 Page 381 of Book 2171.
March 5: One tract of land (3.309 acres) at Foggy Mountain Farm Inc., Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Larry Allen Fisher. Grantors: Foggy Mountain Farm Inc. Excise Tax: $820 Price: $410,000 Page 415 of Book 2171.
March 5: Two tracts of land (1.461 acres and 0.0715 acres) in Valle Meadows Section 1, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert Deanna, Heather Deanna. Grantors: Alfredo Cabibbo, Patrica Cabibbo. Excise Tax: $950 Price: $475,000 Page 428 of Book 2171.
March 5: Lot 89 of Mayview Park, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Douglas H. Washer, Pamela R. Washer. Grantors: Frances Childers. Excise Tax: $760 Price: $380,000 Page 459 of Book 2171.
