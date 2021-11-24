The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Sept. 15: Lot A 37 of Mill Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: David Cook, Christy Cook. Grantees: James B. Niemann, Pamela E. Niemann. Excise Tax: $530. Price: $265,000. Page 1 of Book 2221.
Sept. 15: Two lots (0.8660 and 0.333 acres) in David Moore Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: William C. Kidd III, William C. Kidd, Marly L. Kidd. Grantees: Betty J. Byrd, William T. Byrd. Excise Tax: $605. Price: $302,500. Page 6 of Book 2221.
Sept. 15: Plot of land (0.131 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Peter Ownes, Andrea Owens. Grantees: Mark Owens, Gregory Owens, Jenny Owens Shaw, Donna Christine Owens. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 22 of Book 2221.
Sept. 15: Lot 506 of Misty Mountain Subdivision, Blowing Rock FKA Gay Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Laura Graham. Grantees: Eleanor’s Escape, LLC. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 26 of Book 2221.
Sept. 16: Tract of land (1.82 acres) in Nettles Knob Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: West Ventures, INC. Grantees: Antonio Perez, Alina Purrinoz-Perez. Excise Tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 118 of Book 2221.
Sept. 16: Plot of land (6 acres) in Meat Camp, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Lowell Irdell Henderson, Marcella H. Henderson. Grantees: William Dwayne Tester, Kimberly Dawn Tester. Excise Tax: $8. Price: $4,000. Page 121 of Book 2221.
Sept. 16: Lot 2 of Hampton Estates Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Collyer Davidson II, LLC. Grantees: Eric C. Davidson. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 124 of Book 2221.
Sept. 16: Lot 1 of Parkway Woods Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Kave N. Nikbakht, Patsy A. Nikbakht. Grantees: Kenneth A. McCune, Christine W. McCune. Excise Tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 130 of Book 2221.
Sept. 16: Plot of land (5.828 acres) in Cobe Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Douglas Stephens. Grantees: Dhananiay Dalal, Judy Dalal, Casey Dalal. Excise Tax: $1,000. Price: $500,000. Page 152 of Book 2221.
Sept. 16: Lot 11 of Falling Waters on Dutch Creek Phase II, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Falling Waters at Valle Crucis, LLC. Grantees: Michael Gomez, Annette Gomez, Manuel Garcia-Tunon, Helin Garcia-Tunon. Excise Tax: $1,490. Price: $745,000. Page 155 of Book 2221.
Sept. 16: Laurel Creek Lots 42, 43 Section A of Pinnacle Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Timothy A. Gox, Maureen K. Fox, Mary Elizabeth Fox. Grantees: Alan Bluestein. Excise Tax: $920. Price: $460,000. Page 181 of Book 2221.
Sept. 16: Lot 3 of Deerfield Estates Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Gary T. Moss Jr., Fuschia Sky Moss. Grantees: Joseph Hemric, Keri Hemrick. Excise Tax: $959. Price: $479,500. Page 203 of Book 2221.
Sept. 16: Plot of land (25.33 acres) of Colletta W Greene Estate, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Kenneth R. Greene. Grantees: Donald Addis, Holly Addis. Excise Tax: $250. Price: $125,000. Page 206 of Book 2221.
Sept. 16: 1 Building in Blowing Rock Chetola Woods Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Robert S. Gingher. Grantees: Robert Eldredge Jones. Excise Tax: $1,050. Price: $525,000. Page 211 of Book 2221.
Sept 16: Plot of land in New River (29,000 square feet) in Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Joshua Collins, Melissa Jane Collins. Grantees: Alec R. Petrocelli. Excise Tax: $650. Price: $325,000. Page 227 of Book 2221.
Sept. 16: Two tracts of land (0.79 and 4.68 acres) in Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Excise Tax: $8,110. Price: $4,055,000. Page 247 of Book 2221.
Sept. 16: Lot 3 (0.158 acres) in Windcliff Investments Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Windcliff Investments Limited. Grantees: The Lisa Alice Fox Poage Family Trust, Lisa F. Poage. Excise Tax: $390. Price: $195,000. Page 282 of Book 2221.
Sept. 16: Plot of land (11.138 acres) in Love Mountain Trust Property Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Charles E. Abernethy, Nancy S. Abernethy. Grantees: Dan Cook, Donna Cook. Excise Tax: $160. Price: $80,000. Page 297 of Book 2221.
Sept. 16: Plot of land (18.55 acres) in Gregory Ian Friedheim Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Kenneth Townsend, Sharon Townsend. Grantees: Gregory Ian Friendheim. Excise Tax: $660. Price: $330,000. Page 299 of Book 2221.
Sept. 16: Tract of land (0.49 acres) in Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Barney Stanley Hampton, Gregory Harold Hampton, Barney S. Hampton, Delores Storie Hampton. Grantees: Charles Darren Wallace, Anna Maria Wallace. Excise Tax: $1,313. Price: $656,500. Page 307 of Book 2221.
Sept. 16: Unit 4 Birch Building, Blowing Rock Interval 41 Chestola Lake Condo. Grantors: John R. Hudspeth, Jr., Faith C. Hudspeth. Grantees: John and Faith Hudspeth Revocable Trust, John R. Hudspeth Jr., Faith C. Hudspeth. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 327 of Book 2221.
Sept. 17: Lot 20 of Cross Creek Farm, Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Saunders M. Bridges, Jr, Angelyn Bridges. Grantees: Robert Winston Blanchard, Mehak Maniktala. Excise Tax: $280. Price: $140,000. Page 385 of Book 2221.
Sept. 17: Lot 108 of Pinnacle Ridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Douglas P. Towle, Kimberly Alexander, Peter C. Towle. Grantees: Lakic Radomir. Excise Tax: $50. Price: $25,000. Page 389 of Book 2221.
Sept. 17: Blowing Rock Port Lots 1-5 (0.39 acres) of Echo Park Addition Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Angela Lynne Watson, Elizabeth Y. Watson. Grantees: Angela Lynne Watson Bell, Sherrill Watson Hayes. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 394 of Book 2221.
Sept. 17: 202 Cluster A High Country Condos, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Dillon Townsend, Lisa Dawn Townsend. Grantees: Benjamin A. Harmon, Tatum R. Harmon. Excise Tax: $210. Price: $105,000. Page 397 of Book 2221.
Sept. 17: Unit 8 of Riverstone Townhomes Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Donna Ashe Lucas. Grantees: Alan Thomas Moore. Excise Tax: $920. Price: $460. Page 417 of Book 2221.
Sept. 17: Lot 7 of Mountain Ridge Estates, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Jacob M. Willingham, Ashley M. Willingham. Grantees: Stephen R. Capps, Virginia L. Capps. Excise Tax: $870. Price: $435,000. Page 435 of Book 2221.
Sept. 17: Unit 106 of Building B, Laurel Creek Holiday Beech Villas Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Salvatore Sanzone, Maria Carrelha. Grantees: Martin FUrlan, Brandi Furlan. Excise Tax: $350. Price: $175,000. Page 454 of Book 2221.
Sept. 17: Plot of land (2.761 acres) in Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: 321 & 105 Properties, LLC. Grantees: Michael A. Northern. Excise Tax: $350. Price: $175,000. Page 471 of Book 2221.
Sept. 17: Lot 12 of Seven Devils Resort Property Section 2, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: William B. Lyden Revocable Living Trust, Jeanne Lyden, William B. Lyden. Grantees: Lynn A. Leubuscher, Christopher B. McLaughlin. Excise Tax: $1,020. Price: $510,000. Page 482 of Book 2221.
Sept. 17: Tract 14 (2.735 acres) Valle Cay Development, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Linda Lorena Guiterrez. Grantees: Joseph E. Hajjar, Elizabeth Crawford. Excise Tax: $1,068. Price: $534,000. Page 506 of Book 2221.
Sept. 17: Blue Ridge Tracts 1 and 2 (1.488 and 0.998 acres) in Wendell H. McKenzie Georgeeanna K. McKenzie Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Wendell H. McKenzie, Georgeanna K. McKenzie. Grantees: William Grimes Thomas Jr., Siri Smith Thomas, Roger Pearce Hayes, Sarah Riley Hayes. Excise Tax: $2,050. Price: $1,025. Page 523 of Book 2221.
Sept. 17: Two plots of land (0.643 and 0.440 acres) in Robin Wood Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Wilson G. Dean Jr., Janine J. Wilson, Walter Raymond Wilson, Cheryl Bland. Grantees: HC Mountain Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 552 of Book 2221.
Sept. 17: Unit 122 of Hawks Peak West Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Janet M. Regan. Grantees: The Janet M. Regan Revocable Trust, Janet M. Regan. Exist Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 557 of Book 2221.
Sept. 17: Plot of land (10.09 acres) of Thomas H. Smith Deborah A Gibbs Division, Stony Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Brad Timothy Morgan, Kristen Marie Morgan. Grantees: The Brantley Family Revocable Living Trust. Excise Tax: $750. Price: $375,000. Page 570 of Book 2221.
Sept. 17: Two plots of land (4.428 acres and 0.341 acres) in Elk, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Mark F. Mennona. Grantees: Ronil F. Torres, Bethany Bauman. Excise Tax: $510. Price: $255,000. Page 573 of Book 2221.
Sept. 17: Unit 41 2A of Laurel Creek Christie Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Hanvan Holdings, LLC. Grantees: Christie Village Condominium Co-Owners. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 606 of Book 2221.
Sept. 17: Plot of land on Shulls MIll Road, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Robert Paul Laney. Grantees: Frank Caldwell Laney. Excise Tax: $108. Price: $54,000. Page 608 of Book 2221.
Sept. 17: Curwood tracts 1 and 2 (5.95 and 0.4414 acres) in Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Leslie B. Shneider. Grantees: Dr. Robert M. Schneider Revocable Trust Agreement, Leslie B. Schneider Revocable Trust Agreement, Robert M. Schneider, Leslie B. Schneider. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 610 of Book 2221.
Sept. 17: Tract of land (1 acre) in Watauga County, NC. Grantors: 321 & 105 Properties, LLC. Grantees: Steven D. Landau, Barton Frank Landau. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 613 of Book 2221.
Sept. 17: Blue Ridge Port Tract 2 (0.96 acres) of Michael F Maguire Trust. Grantors: 310 Locust Point Drive, LLC. Grantees: Steven D. Landau, Barton Frank Landau. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 616 of Book 2221.
Sept. 17: 1 Lot in Charter Hills Woods Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Theodore Enfield, Carol Enfield, Steven Enfield, Lisa Enfield, Theodore Enflied, Sandra Enfield. Grantees: Armin K. Windmueller, Laura L. Windmueller. Excise Tax: $850. Price: $425,000. Page 620 of Book 2221.
Sept. 17: Lot ER 85 in Elk, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Sue S. Whitman. Grantees: Chester J. Kyle Jr., Janice K. Kyle. Excise Tax: $701. Price: $350,000. Page 645 of Book 2221.
Sept. 20: Plot of land (13.518 acres) in Beaver Dam, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Mark J Casto Jr., Mark J Casto. Grantees: The Mark Jacob Castro Jr. Revocable Trust, Mark Jacob Casto Jr. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 685 of Book 2221.
Sept. 20: Unit 7 of Vistas at Trout Lake Townhomes, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Satchmo & Company Land Inc. Grantees: Dann R. Lee, Robin Best Lee. Excise Tax: $830. Price: $415,000. Page 710 of Book 2221.
Sept. 20: Lot 55 of Westridge Section BB, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Stoffle Irvin Riffle, Kimberly Joy Riffle. Grantees: Edward M. Mowat, Wendy L. Mowat. Excise Ta: $23. Price: $11,500. Page 756 of Book 2221.
Sept. 20: Lot 11 (0.250 acres) in Hound Ears Lodge & Club Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Paul E. Ricketts. Grantees: John T. Ritter, Deborah A. Ritter. Excise Tax: $7. Price: $3,500. Page 773 of Book 2221.
Sept. 20: Four tracts of land in Brushy Fork (2.280, 1.810, 0.721 and 0.230 acres), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Martin D. Herman, Susan K. Herman. Grantees: William C. Robinson, Diane S. Robinson. Excise Tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Page 776 of Book 2221.
Sept. 20: Plot of land (24,499 square feet) in Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Green Penn Testamentary Trust for Laura Penn Eckman, Green Penn Testamentary Trust, Bradford V. Penn, Green Penn, Margaret M. Penn, Laura Penn Eckman. Grantees: Jason Todd Hammer Revocable Trust, Jason Todd Hammer. Excise Tax: $600. Price: $300,000 Page 824 of Book 2221.
Sept. 20: Plot of land (0.41 acres) in Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Early Maxwell Sink, Michael E. Sink. Grantees: EMS Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 831 of Book 2221.
Sept. 20: Lot B of Ravens Ridge Subdivision, New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Anne H. West Irrevocable Trust, Stephen R. Hicks, Anne H. West, Stephen R. HIcks, Harole Omry Hicks Jr. Grantees: Trust for Anne U/W Harole Omry Hicks Jr., Stephen R. HIcks, Harole Omry Hicks Jr. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 834 of Book 2221.
Sept. 20: Lot 8 (0.477 acres) of Laurel HIll Development, Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Marilyn Alice Teeter Disch. Grantees: Gregory A. Verlinde, Elizabeth A. Verlinde. Excise Tax: $1,100. Price: $550,000. Page 858 of Book 2221.
Sept. 20: Plot of land (1.918 acres) in Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Donna Lynn Merrell. Grantees: Jeffrey Wayne Clemens. Excise Tax: $370. Price: $185,000. Page 876 of Book 2221.
Sept. 20: Lot 333 of Laurel Gap Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Michael L. Tosco, Leslie A. Tosco. Grantees: Kris Cumbee, Sherri Cumbee. Excise Tax: $1,050. Price: $525,000. Page 17 of Book 2222.
Sept. 20: Lot 28 (1 acre) in Rocky Knob, Shawneehaw Phase II, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Robert E. Sutton, Carol R. Sutton. Grantees: William D. Ross. Excise Tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 52 of Book 2222.
Sept. 20: Plot of land (25 and 8/15 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantors: The Thelma Mast Living Trust, Ginger Mast Fore, Ginger Elaine Mast, Nicholas Asa, Thelma Mast. Grantees: Kimberly Asa, Nicholas Asa. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 72 of Book 2222.
