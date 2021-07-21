The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
June 14: 2.050 acres Beaver Dam and 0.521 acres Beaver Dam. Grantees: Alan P. Oberst, Sandra L. Oberst, Paul Daniel Ward and Mary Ruth Ward. Grantors: Alan P. Oberst and Sandra L. Oberst. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 617 of Book 2197.
June 14: Unit 306 Watauga Hawks Peak II Condos. Grantees: Kenneth Lee Owens and Amanda Patricia Cox-Owens. Grantors: Frank Hurley. Tax: $670. Price: $335,000. Page 669 of Book 2197.
June 14: 10.563 acres Janes Realty Company LLC Meat Camp Tract 1. Grantees: Bryan Lanham and Kristin Lanham. Grantors: Alan Temple and Amy F. Temple. Tax: $320. Price: $160,000. Page 692 of Book 2197.
June 14: Lot 16 Forest Ridge Shawneehaw. Grantees: Gordon Allan MacQuarrie and MOnica Anne MacQuarrie. Grantors: Anthony Palazzo. Tax: $50. Price: $25,000. Page 694 of Book 2197.
June 14: Unit 2 Vistas at Trout Lake Townhomes Blowing Rock. Grantees: Duncan Clay Hall and Ashley Mattar Hall. Grantors: Satchmo and Company Land Inc. Tax: $770. Price: $385,000. Page 764 of Book 2197.
June 14: 10.079 acres Elk with Exception and 1.949 acres Elk Tracts 2 and 3. Grantees: River Rock Retreat, LLC. Grantors: Kim P. Nguyen and John F. Brandenbeurg III. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 796 of Book 2197.
June 14: Lot 4 River Mill Laurel Creek. Grantees: Michael Anthony Dubrule and Deborah Dubrule. Grantors: Rick Montgomery, Brenda Montgomery and Richard L. Montgomery II. Tax: $1,550. Price: $775,000. Page 803 of Book 2197.
June 14: Unit 1 Vistas at Trout Lake Townhomes Blowing Rock. Grantees: Lianne Dobbs Mattar and Richard Elie Mattar. Grantors: Satchmo and Company Land Inc. Tax: $790. Price: $395,000. Page 822 of Book 2197.
June 14: Unit 403 High Country Condos Cluster B. Grantees: Robert and Rita Maynard Irrevocable Trust, Christopher Vann Maynard, Jason Michael Maynard, Robert Maynard and Rita Maynard. Grantors: Robert M. Maynard and Rita S. Maynard. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 849 of Book 2197.
June 14: 1.002 acres Bald Mountain Tract 3C. Grantees: Jacquelyn Amanda Reid, William Austin Reid and Robert James Reid. Grantors: Hight D. Reid and Patricia C. Reid. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 852 of Book 2197.
June 14: Unit 135 Oldfield Townhomes Blue Ridge. Grantees: Ashleigh Caitlyn Antal. Grantors: Todd Construction and Development, Inc. Tax: $670. Price: $335,000. Page 858 of Book 2197.
June 14: .731 acres Watauga Tract 2. Grantees: Terence Ryan Patrick Whelan Sr. and Georgia Paige Whelan. Grantors: Zachary Boyd Auten and Jessica Beckett Auten. Tax: $720. Price: $360,000. Page 884 of Book 2197.
June 14: Bald Mountain. Grantees: Michelle C. Johnson. Grantors: Stephen Lister and Traci Lister. Tax: $870. Price: $435,000. Page 887 of Book 2197.
June 14: Lot 82 Boone Overlook New River. Grantees: 1559 Junaluska Road, LLC. Grantors: Thomas Newcomb Shober and Amy Prosch Shober. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 1 of Book 2198.
June 14: Lot 219 Firethorn Phase 2 Section 2. Grantees: Midland Trust Company and Deepti Radhakrishnan. Grantors: Firethorn Partners LLC. Tax: $280. Price: $140,000. Page 3 of Book 2198.
June 14: Unit 412 Watauga Echota Woods Condo. Grantees: Steven M. Bolin and Ann E. Bolin. Grantors: William J. Anderson and Judith K. Anderson. Tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Page 5 of Book 2198.
June 14: Lot 15B Yonahlossee Resort and Club Watauga. Grantees: James Gendreau and Lisa Gendreau. Grantors: James Gendreau and Lisa Gendreau. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 8 of Book 2198.
June 15: Lot C 308 Charter Hills Laurel Creek. Grantees: Carole-Sue Fiest Revocable Trust. Grantors: Patricia B. Tracy Revocable Trust, Carole-Sue Fiest, Patricia B. Tracy, Patricia B. Stern and Stanley K. Stern. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 15 of Book 2198.
June 15: Charter Hills Lots 39 and 40 Section C. Grantees: Joanne N. Kettle Revocable Trust. Grantors: C. D. Kettle and Joanne N. Kettle. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 48 of Book 2198.
June 15: Unit 143 Oldfield Townhomes. Grantees: Thomas P. Adams and Terilyn H. Adams. Grantors: Christian Edwards Behrens Sr. Tax: $662. Price: $331,000. Page 52 of Book 2198.
June 15: Caswell Watauga Lots 1, 6 and 7. Grantees: William James Robinson. Grantors: Penny Irene Robinson. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 100 of Book 2198.
June 15: 1.03 acres Watauga. Grantees: Robert Tecarr III and Jennifer Tecarr. Grantors: Matthew Grant Dawson and Shelley Pietroboni Dawson. Tax: $960. Price: $480,000. Page 123 of Book 2198.
June 15: Lot 654 Westridge Laurel Creek Section AA. Grantees: Rogelio Alberto Quiroga and Mirelys Quiroga. Grantors: Inn Keepers of Boone, Inc. Tax: $16. Price: $8,000. Page 151 of Book 2198.
June 15: 0.345 Blowing Rock Tract 2 R. Grantees: Carey Anderson. Grantors: Darlene Pirtle and Jon A. Pirtle III. Tax: $730. Price: $365,000. Page 157 of Book 219.
June 15: 0.676 New River. Grantees: Laura Anne Kacere and James A. Manos. Grantors: Diane Paull Mines and Richard G. Rapfogel. Tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 181 of Book 2198.
June 15: 0.605 acres Blowing Rock Tract 1 R. Grantees: Howard O. Thompson and Elizabeth N. Thompson. Grantors: Jon A. Pirtle III and Darlene Pirtle. Tax: $2,210. Price: $1,105,000. Page 214 of Book 2198.
June 15: 0.440 Lot 7 Hazlehurst Santiago Blowing Rock. Grantees: Michael Anthony Condon and Diane Elizabeth Condon. Grantors: Carolyn Cartee Nation Testamentary Trust, SHerrie Cartee, Carolyn Cartee Nation, Gray Cartee, Carol D. Cartee, Mark Cartee, Cheryl T. Cartee, Terrie Cartee McGlon and Cara Cartee Whitehead. Tax: $800. Price: $400,000. Page 240 of Book 2198.
June 15: One acres Stony Fork. Grantees: James Shadwick Ritchie. Grantors: Silvers Home Ventures, Inc. Tax: $864. Price: $432,000. Page 288 of Book 2198.
June 16: Lot 26 Rich Mountain Ranches New River Section 1. Grantees: Alexander Keyes Berghausen and Sara Seten Berghausen. Grantors: The George R. Babyak Revocable Trust, Charlene Babyak and George R. Babyak. Tax: $398. Price: $199,000. Page 306 of Book 2198.
June 16: 0.353 acres Lot 6 Broyhill Bradley Dev. Grantees: Coulter Holloway Brinkley. Grantors: Linda Sue Donnelly Brinkley Revocable Trust. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 314 of Book 2198.
June 16: Lot 299 Creekridge Laurel Creek. Grantees: Equity Trust Company and Benjamin J. Ray IPA. Grantors: Doris T. Davis Trust-2001, Charles E. Davis Jr. and Doris T. Davis. Tax: $21. Price: $10,500. Page 317 of Book 2198.
June 16: Lot 27 Cliffwood Watauga Section 1 and Lot 28 Cliffwood Watauga Section 1. Grantees: Solomon Solis Hellinger, Mary Elizabeth Hellinger and Mary C. Hellinger. Grantors: Carroll Correll Sr. Tax: $736. Price: $368,000. Page 322 of Book 2198.
June 16: Lot 18 Crystal Mountain Watauga and Lot 19 Crystal Mountain Watauga. Grantees: Howard W. Adams III and Carolyn B. Adams. Grantors: Besalski Family Declaration of Trust, Robert C Besalski and Elaine B. Besalski. Tax: $360. Price: $180,000. Page 347 of Book 2198.
June 16: 1.035 acres Lot 20 Heritage Ridge Blue Ridge Section 3. Grantees: Janet Mott and Joseph Mott III. Grantors: Emmett Lee Bills. Tax: $872. Price: $436,000. Page 351 of Book 2198.
June 16: Lot 226 Twin Rivers Watauga Phase IIC. Grantees: Jonathan Allen and Stephanie Allen. Grantors: Appalachian Opportunities, LLC. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 374 of Book 2198.
June 16: Lot 29 Cliffwood Watauga Section 2 NKA Sleepy Hollow. Grantees: Wayne D. Clookie and Barbara E. Clookie. Grantors: Betty H. Ranson Family Trust, Robert H. Ranson and Betty H. Ranson. Tax: $40. Price: $20,000. Page 383 of Book 2198.
June 16: Lot 262 Hemlock Hills. Grantees: Ricky Bullard. Grantors: Town of Beech Mountain. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 409 of Book 2198.
June 16: Villavue Blowing Rock Los 37 through 40 and 0.094 acres Villavue Blowing Rock Port Lots 25 and 36. Grantees: Melisa Stripling. Grantors: Christopher M. Estes and Wendy McDonald Estes. Tax: $66. Price: $33,000. Page 461 of Book 2198.
June 16: 3.979 acres. Grantees: Eric Sherman, Jennifer Sherman, Cory Sherman and Alison Sherman. Grantors: Hermans Holdings, LLC. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 465 of Book 2198.
June 16: Lot 28 Seven Devils Resort Watauga Section 6. Grantees: James P. Fleri and Elizabeth N. Fleri. Grantors: Seven Devils, LLC. Tax: $18. Price: $9,000. Page 474 of Book 2198.
June 16: 0.492 acres. Grantees: David Markell and Mary Markell. Grantors: Edgar W. Schreiber. Tax: $850. Price: $425,000. Page 477 of Book 2198.
June 16: Lot 4 Autumn Hills Blowing Rock. Grantees: Karen M. Raymond and Mitchell K. Raymond. Grantors: WHFM, LLC. Tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 507 of Book 2198.
June 16: Lot 21 Huckleberry Knob Blue Ridge. Grantees: Ted K. and Elizabeth M. Eikman Revocable Trust, Ted K. Eikman and Eliabeth M. Eikman. Grantors: Ted K. Eikman and Elizabeth M. Eikman. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 534 of Book 2198.
June 16: 5.0668 acres New River with Exception. Grantees: Cincinnatus Enterprise LLC. Grantors: APG Real Estate Investments, LLC. Tax: $2,800. Price: $1,400,000. Page 538 of Book 2198.
June 16: 0.846 acres New River Tract 2. Grantees: David Barnett Sutherland. Grantors: Janet Elaine Gray and Rhonda L. Lorence. Tax: $430. Price: $215,000. Page 554 of Book 2198.
June 16: Lot 4 Summit Park Blue Ridge. Grantees: Richard T. Branoff and Ellen A. Branoff. Grantors: Patrick F. Gavin and Virginia C. Gavin. Tax: $186. Price: $93,000. Page 569 of Book 2198.
June 16: Lot 26 Sweetgrass Blowing Rock. Grantees: Patrick McCoy and Stephanie Nevin McCoy. Grantors: Paul Geist and Amy E. Carver. Tax: $268. Price: $134,000. Page 594 of Book 2198.
