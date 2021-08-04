The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
June 25: 3.191 acres Tract 2. Grantees: Kenneth Barnes and Sarah Barnes. Grantors: Kenny Kyle Moore and Karen Williams Moore. Tax: $2,680. Price: $1,340,000. Page 303 of Book 2200.
June 25: UnitW 45 Unit 10 Frontier Village. Grantees: Renee Sterling. Grantors: Association of Co-owners at Frontier Village. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 333 of Book 2200.
June 25: Lot 28 Wapiti Ridge Blue Ridge. Grantees: John Clifford Chidester and Sarrina Maria Chidester. Grantors: Charles L. Goode and Cynthia C. Goode. Tax: $244. Price: $122,000. Page 339 of Book 2200.
June 25: 0.303 Boone. Grantees: Greensprings, LLC. Grantors: The Joanne Waters Living Trust, Gary Warne Waters and Joanne Waters. Tax: $330. Price: $165,000. Page 349 of Book 2200.
June 25: Lot 68 Chapel Hills New River. Grantees: Michael Joseph Egelkraut. Grantors: Mark Charles Ginn and Karen Ginn. Tax: $562. $281,000. Page 2200 of Book 355.
June 25: Lot A 30 Mill Ridge Watauga Section 2. Grantees: Clinton N. Trivette and Sarah A. Akers. Grantors: Kathleen Barker, Kathleen Collins and Stephen M. Barker. Tax: $290. Price: $145,000. Page 369 of Book 2200.
June 25: Lot 24 Northridge Laurel Creek. Grantees: Ansley Blake Defoor and Jennifer Marie Parr-Defoor. Grantors: John Mitchell Farthing and Alison Smoak Farthing. Tax: $810. Price: $405,000. Page 383 of Book 2200.
June 25: Unit 12 Laurel Creek Townhomes Phase III. Grantees: Morgan Reid Nordone Revocable Trust and Morgan Reid Nordone. Grantors: Morgan Reid Nordone. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 414 of Book 2200.
June 25: 1.531 acres Cove Creek. Grantees: Paul H. Cassou. Grantors: reva Lasarge, Reva L. Presnell and Reva H. Lasarge. Tax: $595. Price: $297,500. Page 417 of Book 2200.
June 25: Lot 14 3 Mariah North II Townhomes Laurel Creek. Grantees: Christopher Michael Pollard and Stephanie Baxter Pollard. Grantors: Frederick H. Griffin Jr. and Rebecca G. Griffin. Tax: $518. Price: $259,000. Page 420 of Book 2200.
June 25: Lot 246 Firethorn Phase 2 Section 2. Grantees: Faraz Khursheed and Sarah Syed. Grantors: Firethorn Partners, LLC. Tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 441 of Book 2200.
June 25: Unit 3 Shawneehaw Ski Slope I Condo. Grantees: Chad Avrit and Jessica Harvey. Grantors: Angela Jovanovich and Nada Jovanovich. Tax: $350. Price: $175,000. Page 448 of Book 2200.
June 25: 8.778 acres Shawneehaw Grantees: Michael G. Galleher Revocable Trust Agreement, Deborah Ann Galleher and Michael G. Galleher. Grantors: Michael G. Galleher and Deborah Anne Galleher. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 483 of Book 2200.
June 25: 0.283 acres Archie J. Carroll Meat Camp Lots 36 through 38 Map No. 2. Grantees: Sloan Harrison Holliday and Amanda M. Holliday. Grantors: Jay E. Zaidel and Tammi Pace-Zaidel. Tax: $570. Price: $285,000. Page 491 of Book 2200.
June 25: Lot 4 Ponds Watauga. Grantees: John P. Witten and Margaret L. Gramann. Grantors: Patricia Ann Levine Brown, Lloyd harcourt Brown Jr. Tax: $450. Price: $225,000. Page 509 of Book 2200.
June 25: 0.299 Acres Frank Campbell Susie Campbell New River. Grantees: Frank A. Campbell and Susie J. Campbell. Grantors: Andrew H. Stallings and Emily B. Stallings. Tax: $680. Price: $340,000. Page 523 of Book 2200.
June 25: Lot 75 Monteagle Shawneehaw Phase II. Grantees: Steven L. Lubell. Grantors: James Mitchell Powers and Leslie J. Powers. Tax: $310. Price: $255,000. Page 543 of Book 2200.
June 25: 1.38 acres Blue Ridge. Grantees: Cheryl A. Cattel and Gary R. Cattel. Grantors: Cattel Properties, LLC. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 546 of Book 2200.
June 25: Northridge Laurel Creek Lots 26 and 27. Grantees: Whiskey Blue Properties, LLC. Grantors: Steven Mermell and Pamela Mermell. Tax: $136. Price: $78,000. Page 551 of Book 2200.
June 28: UnitW 13 Unit 14 Watauga Frontier Village II. Grantees: Arturo Vargas. Grantors: J. Gordon McLamb and Jeffrey S. Kelso. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 584 of Book 2200.
June 28: Lot 26 Lookout Ridge Village Homes at Watson Gap Village Elk Section 17. Grantees: Michael Chase Pell and Andrea Pell. Grantors: BR Development Group, LLC. Tax: $1,950. Price: $975,000. Page 619 of Book 2200.
June 28: Lot 5 Rich Mountain Ranches Section 1. Grantees: The Mark Wessley Sokolowski Revocable Trust. Grantors: Mark W. Sokolowski. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 643 of Book 2200.
June 28: 1.001 acres Meat Camp. Grantees: Robert R. Weathers Jr. and Leigh Ann Weathers. Grantors: Charles T. Wilson Jr. and Jean J. Wilson. Tax: $70. Price: $35,000. Page 62 of Book 2200.
June 28: 1.722 acres Summit at Lost Ridge Beaver Dam Tract 104 FKA lots 43 and 54. Grantees: Cody Rowe and Rebecca Rowe. Grantors: Mark A. Wolschlag and Mary B. Wolschlag. Tax: $122. Price: $61,000. Page 680 of Book 2200.
June 28: 1.668 acres Valle Cay Watauga Tract 104. Granteess: Wendi L. Brewer and Michael A. Brewer. Grantors: Thomas Lee Cable and Vicky Sue Cable. Tax: $1,250. Price: $625,000. Page 716 of Book 2200.
June 28: Charter Hills Laurel Creek Lots 271 and 272 Section C. Grantees: David Gerhad Hoel and Nancy Keller Hoel. Grantors: John P. Sangimino and Judith K. Sangimino. Tax: $80. Price: $40,000. Page 722 of Book 2200.
June 28: Lot 135R Firethorn Phase 1 Section 3. Grantees: Joseph D. Riehm Hr and Sheri Sue Riehm. Grantors: Firethorn Partners, LLC. Tax: $260. Price: $130,000. Page 725 of Book 2200.
June 28: 2.274 acres Summit at Lost Ridge Beaver Dam Tract 105 FKA Lots 51 and 52. Grantees: Cody Rowe and Rebecca Rowe. Grantors: Patrick J. Ryan. Tax: $42. Price: $21,000. Page 741 of Book 2200.
June 28: Unit C 7 Laurel Creek Northridge Villas. Grantees: ENM Properties, LLC. Grantors: Beech Mountain Skies, LLC. Tax: $310. Price: $160,000. Page 749 of Book 2200.
June 28: 1.08 acres Beaver Dam and .277 acres Beaver Dam. Grantees: Kermit Irving Dacus III and Paula Dacus. Grantors: Sharon L. Modlinski. Tax: $575. Price: $287,500. Page 768 of Book 2200.
June 28: Lot 24 Heritage Ridge Blue Ridge Section 3. Grantees: Christoper Anthony Bavosa and Jennifer Rebecca Bavosa. Grantors: Stephanie Welden. Tax: $682. Price: $341,000. Page 783 of Book 2200.
June 28: Lot 5 Eastview Blue Ridge. Grantees: Julie Shepherd-Powell and Adrian Shepherd Powell. Grantors: Lucyna Marie Sonek. Tax: $940. Price: $470,000. Page 805 of Book 2200.
June 28: UnitW 46 Unit 110 Smoketree Lodge. Grantees: Smoketree Lodge Property Owners’ Association, Inc. Grantors: Jeffrey W. Robinson and Stephanie B. Harper. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 822 of Book 2200.
June 28: Fourteen acres Blue Ridge. Grantees: Aho Mountain Legacy, LLC. Grantors: Marion S. Hall, Stephanie C. Hall and Ruth Hall Higgins. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 825 of Book 2200.
June 28: Lot 24 Shatley Mountain Estates Bald Mountain NKA Chestnut Creek and Lot 25 Shatley Mountain Estates Bald Mountain. Grantees: Walton Johnson Conway and Betty Miller Conway. Grantors: Cullen Cameron and Jennifer Cameron. Tax: $96. Price: $48,000. Page 831 of Book 2200.
June 28: Lot 139 Laurel Gap Laurel Creek. Grantees: Charles Coniguliaro and Suzanne Coniguliaro. Grantors: Thomas Alan Kling and Carolyn Esther Kling. Tax: $47. Price: $23,500. Page 848 of Book 2200.
June 28: 7.24 acres Watauga. Grantees: Donald Salguero and Jandy Salguero. Grantors: The Kathryn J. Thwaites Trust. Tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 851 of Book 2200.
June 28: Lot 8 Camelot Shawneehaw. Grantees: Shari H. Ritchkin and Julio C. Rincon. Grantors: Brian J. Kotacska. Tax: $900. Price: $450,000. Page 875 of Book 2200.
June 28: Unit 221 Deer Valley Homes Condos AKA Deer Valley Luxury Condos. Grantees: Steven John Peterson Revocable Trust Agreement and Lois C. Peterson Revocable Trust Agreement. Grantors: Steven J. Peterson and Lois C. Peterson. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 891 of Book 2200.
Jun 29: Lot 48 Creekridge Laurel Creek. Grantees: John Nocera and Mary Nocera. Grantors: Melissa Lynn Smith and Robert J. Smith Jr. Tax: $660. Price: $330,000. Page 898 of Book 2200.
June 29: Unit 1 Laurel Creek Pond Creek Condo. Grantees: Peter J. Rossi and Maureen Anne Rossi. Grantors: JN and MC Enterprises, LLC. Tax: $590. Price: $295,000. Page 42 of Book 2201.
June 29: UnitW 24 Unit 206 Smoketree Lodge and UnitW 49 Unit 207 Smoketree Lodge. Grantees: Terrea Wall and Michael Wall. Grantors: Barbara Patterson. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 66 of Book 2201.
June 29: Lot 327 Building G Laurel Creek Holiday Beech Villas Condo. Grantees: William Trent Thrift. Grantors: Robert Nason Nye III and Roseanne R. Nye. Tax: $276. Price: $138,000. Page 69 of Book 2201.
June 29: Unit 1 E Building 1 AKA U 5 Kingswood Condo. Grantees: Virignia D. Weimer. Grantors: Rebwin Properties, LLC. Tax: $360. Price: $180,000. Page 138 of Book 2201.
June 29: UnitW 4 Unit 304 Smoketree Lodge. Grantees: Terry Durst. Grantors: Joy M. Gellatly. Tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 144 of Book 2201.
June 29: Block B Lester Billings Lots 53 through 55. Grantees: Bascum Properties, LLC. Grantors: Donald Baucom and Denna C. Baucom. Tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 177 of Book 2201.
June 29: Lot 21 Kalmia Acres. Grantees: John S. Holliday. Grantors: Mary P. Williams, Carolyn Naftel Powell, Wayne Williams, Blair Marie Turner, Jean-Philippe Guyon, Austin Flint Turner, Concetta Duncan and Mary P. Williams. Tax: $770. Price: $385,000. Page 186 of Book 2201.
June 29: Lot B 25 Mill Ridge Watauga Section 2. Grantees: Shane R. Spurling and Tara J. Spurling. Grantors: Nicholas T. Westveer and Rebecca L. Westveer. Tax: $430. Price: $215,000. Page 200 of Book 2201.
June 29: 4.50 acres Watauga and 3.665 Valley Cay Watauga Tract 110. Grantees: Michael G. Miller Revocable Trust and Kristine W. Miller Revocable Trust. Grantors: Michael G. Miller, Kris Waldschmidt Miller. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 203 of Book 2201.
June 29: 65.0844 acres Blowing Rock with exception. Grantees: J3M, LLC. Grantors: Franklin Reed Williams II and Karen D. Williams. Tax: $5,200. Price: $2,600. Price: $2,600,000. Page 211 of Book 2201.
June 29: 0.447 acres Myra Ray Haylor David Haylor Stony Fork 2057/713 Tract 1. Grantees: David Hayler and Myra Hayler. Grantors: Myra Hayler and David Hayler. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 243 of Book 2201.
June 29: Unit 301 Laurel Creek Beech Tower Condos. Grantees: Jones Valley, LLC. Grantors: Joshua A. Jones. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 252 of Book 2201.
June 29: Lot 6 Weekapaug Grove, 0.428 acres Parcel 2A and 0.199 acres Parcel 2B. Grantees: Perrybuilt Homes, LLC. Grantors: Perry Built, LLC. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 256 of Book 2201.
June 29: Unit 2 Laurel Creek Treehouse Condo. Grantees: Devon J. Goldsmith. Grantors: Thomas William Albrecht and Rabia Yeliz Albrecht. Tax: $530. Price: $265,000. Page 259 of Book 2201.
June 29: Summit Laurel Creek Lots 17 and 26. Grantees: Edward J. Kerns and Wendy N. Kearns. Grantors: Angel Moreno and Joyce A. Moreno. Tax: $800. Price: $400,000. Page 283 of Book 2201.
June 30: Four Tracts Brushy Fork. Grantees: Benjamin J and Thelma T. Hodges Trust. Grantors: B. J. Hodges and Thelma T. Hodges. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 334 of Book 2201.
June 30: Lot 57 Greystone Phase IV Blue Ridge Section 4. Grantees: RIchard W. Geldmeier and Susan A. Geldmeier. Grantors: Thomas W. Brown and Joetta Palkovitz-Brown. Tax: $130. Price: $65,000. Page 340 of Book 2201.
June 30: 0.301 Councill Grove Boone Lots 146 through 148. Grantees: William H. Jones and Blanche R. Jones. Grantors: James D. bates and Janet Marie Bates. Tax: $164. Price: $82,000. Page 343 of Book 2201.
June 30: 0.434 Michael K. Kimbro Karen R Kimbro New River. Grantees: Michael Kerry Kimbro and Karen Robinson Kimbro. Grantors: Bennie L. Robinson and Carole Robinson. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 346 of Book 2201.
June 30: Lot 10 Meadowridge Estates Complex 2. Grantees: Deborah Lynne Jackson and Rodney Curtis Jackson. Grantors: Movita Stanley Hurst, Movita Lynn Stanley and Mark S. Hurst. Tax: $424. Price: $212,000. Page 371 of Book 2201.
June 30: 0.380 acres. Grantees: William David Sellers and Jane Whitt Sellers. Grantors: Rod A. Smith Living Trust and Leslie W. Joyce Living Trust. Tax: $1,994. Price: $997,000. Page 397 of Book 2201.
June 30: .720 acres Watauga. Grantees: David Maurer and Gray Allison. Grantors: Ayers Family Trust and John F. Ayers Jr. Tax: $32. Price: $16,000. Page 415 of Book 2201.
June 30: 0.229 acres Lot 3R Robert G Bowman Boone. Grantees: Amanda Kaye Calloway. Grantors: Elizabeth W. Bowman. Tax: $800. Price: $400,000. Page 461 of Book 2201.
June 30: 3.9533 acres New River with Exceptions. Grantees: Michael Christopher Boone and Julia Boone. Grantors: Lynn Powers and Joyce Ella Hampton. Tax: $830. Price: $415,000. Page 495 of Book 2201.
June 30: Forest Glen New River Lots 12 and 13. Grantees: Jason Marshburn. Grantors: Courtney Crews Miller and Lexy Garcia Miller. Tax: $155. Price: $77,500. Page 522 of Book 2201.
June 30: 0.901 acres Lot 5 Brooks Mountain Brushy Fork. Grantees: David Curry and Susan Harkins. Grantors: John B. Martin Jr and Jay F. Browder. Tax: $1,156. Price: $578,000. Page 552 of Book 2201.
June 30: One acre. Grantees: Steven M. Bader. Grantors: Macy N. Austin, Macy N. Howarth and Bryan D. Austin. Tax: $584. Price: $292,000. Page 577 of Book 2201.
June 30: .96 acres Laurel Creek and Lot 242 acres Hemlock Hills Section HH. Grantees: DB NC Investments, LLC. Grantors: Bruce Carr Jones II and Eva Ts Jones. Tax: $82. Price: $41,000. Page 621 of Book 2201.
June 30: Lot 1 Eastview. Grantees: Daniel Jenewein and Mackenzie E. Jenewein. Grantors: Ryan Daniel Kirby and Kimberly Kirby. Tax: $1,070. Price: $535,000. Page 626 of Book 2201.
June 30: 1.05 acres Elk Lots 1 and 2. Grantees: Ryan Jamison. Grantors: Meredith A. Jamison. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 645 of Book 2201.
June 30: Lot 5 Village Creek Laurel Creek. Grantees: Donna Branch Folkert. Grantors: James W. Haynes r. and Christina M. Haynes. Tax: $41. Price: $20,500. Page 668 of Book 2201.
June 30: Lot 221 Twin River Watauga Phase IIC. Grantees: Tight Lines Charlotte, LLC. Grantors: Robert L. Castles Jr and Donna Castles. Tax: $165. Price: $82,500. Page 671 of Book 2201.
June 30: Lot 83 Crystal Mountain. Grantees: Jennifer McDonald Willard. Grantors: Duran Greene McDonald. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 714 of Book 2201.
June 30: 0.568 acres Cove Creek. Grantees: Nancy Louise Pardue. Grantors: Jill Atfield Patel. Tax: $140. Price: $70,000. Page 717 of Book 2201.
July 1: 0.675 acres and .51 acres with exception. Grantees: Graydon Andrew Eggers. Grantors: The Carolyn A. Eggers Trust and Graydon P. Eggers Jr. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 753 of Book 2201.
July 1: 1.2781 acres. Grantees: Dalton Lane Church and Hannah Grace Church. Grantors: Fred H. Phipps and Cynthia Diane Phipps. Tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 757 of Book 2201.
July 1: .837 acres Richard James Lee Meat Camp Tract 2. Grantees: Daniel Schneider and Krista Schneider. Grantors: Richard James Lee. Tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 765 of Book 2201.
July 1: Lot 22 Pinnacle Ridge Laurel Creek Section A. Grantees: Sandra Hettwer. Grantors: William Blakely YOung Jr. and Beth Earnheart Young. Tax: $1,082. Price: $541,000. Page 767 of Book 2201.
July 1: 10.527 acres Orchards of Mayview Blowing Rock Tract 1A. Grantees: MTC3 Ventures LLC. Grantors: J. Bradley Wilson and Carole P. Wilson. Tax: $6,400. Price: $3,200,000. Page 786 of Book 2201.
July 1: .218 acres New River. Grantees: Dawn M. Bean and John J. Bean. Grantors: Powell S. Thomas and Judy A. Thomas. Tax: $700. Price: $350,000. Page 795 of Book 2201.
July 1: Lot 237 Firethorn Phase 2 Section 3. Grantees: George C. Georges and Amy Georges. Grantors: Firethorn Partners, LLC. Tax: $400. Price: $200. Page 817 of Book 2201.
July 1: Lot 408 Firethorn Ledges at Firethorn. Grantees: Tiffany B. Iraheta and Mario E. Iraheta. Grantors: Firethorn Partners, LLC. Tax: $260. Price: $130,000. Page 833 of Book 2201.
July 1: .344 acres Lot 720 Mist Mountain Blowing Rock Second Addition FKA Gay Mountain. Grantees: Paul E. Coggins. Grantors: Steven Petrow, LLC. Tax: $1,395. Price: $697,500. Page 862 of Book 2201.
July 1: .472 acres. Grantees: Jonathan Boyd and Emmalee G. Boyd. Grantors: JW Mountain, LLC. Tax: $692. Price: $346,000. Page 880 of Book 2201.
July 1: Lot 1 Block A Laurel Hill Dev No. 2 Blue Ridge. Grantees: Matthew J. Pittman and Joanna Ury Pittman. Grantors: Joel L. Whittington and Patricia A. Whittington. Tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 899 of Book 2201.
July 1: Block A Laurel Hill Dev No 2 Blue Ridge Lots 6 and 7. Grantees: The Scott and Susan Young Revocable Trust. Grantors: Keith H. Caughran and Ann T. Caughran. Tax: $830. Price: $415,000. Page 3 of Book 2202.
July 1: Lot 73 Greene Addition Boone. Grantees: Felicia Arriaga. Grantors: Carlton L. Pendley and Catherine T. Reddick. Tax: $480. Price: $240,000. Page 40 of Book 2202.
July 1: 12.07 acres Meat Camp. Grantees: Percy Von Fordham and Kathy Fordham. Grantors: Bolick Family Properties, LLC. Tax: $177. Price: $88,500. Page 78 of Book 2202.
July 1: UnitW 32 Unit 6 Beech Manor. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Beech Manor Condominiums, Inc. Grantors: Frank N. Kirsch III and Jill S. Kirsch. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page112 of Book 2202.
July 1: Lot 3 Townhomes at Brookshire New River 1,518 square-feet Phase 1. Grantees: John Mandeville and Wanda Mandeville. Grantors: RCPBD Investments, LLC. Tax: $495. Price: $247,500. Page 115 of Book 2202.
July 1: Lot 325 Charter Hills Laurel Creek Section C. Grantees: Fanny O. Maldonado. Grantors: Dennis E. Nye and Katherine J. Nye. Tax: $19. Price: $9,500. Page 125 of Book 2202.
July 1: 0.94 acres Blowing Rock. Grantees: Evelyn Bailey. Grantors: Lee Whitfield and Karen Whitfield. Tax: $470. Price: $235,000. Page 129 of Book 2202.
July 1: 0.464 acres Block B Blowing Rock Lots 2 through 6. Grantees: James C. Showalter Jr. and Jane V. Showalter. Grantors: Robert R. Anders and Amanda B. Anders. Tax: $1,800. Price: $900,000. Page 145 of Book 2202.
July 1: Lot 35 Yonahlossee Resort and Club New River. Grantees: Scott Morse and Lisa Morse. Grantors: Kenneth D. Wilkinson. Tax: $2,000. Price: $1,000,000. Page 165 of Book 2202.
