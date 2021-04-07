The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
March 18: Lot 12 (2.91 acres) Laurel Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: RNA Investment Group, LLC. Grantors: Chris Weiss. Excise Tax: $2,500 Price: $1,250,000 Page 867 of Book 2174.
March 18: Unit 1 of the Berkshire Building, Chetola Woods Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Donna Aubuchon, Leon Silverstein, Richard E. Silverstein. Grantors: The Robert H. Silverstein Qualified Personal Residence Trust, Donna Aubuchon, Leon Silverstein, Richard E. Silverstein, Robert H. Silverstein. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 891 of Book 2174.
March 18: Two tracts of land (Lots 11 and 12) of Valle Meadows, Watauga Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Oren J. Cohen, Carrie L. Faber. Grantors: Carl W. Meinhardt, Sharon Baxter Meinhardt. Excise Tax: $1,250 Price: $625,000 Page 1 of 2175.
March 18: One tract of land (0.910 acres) in New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ryan Carl, Libby V. Carl. Grantors: Katherine Maclennan. Excise Tax: $940 Price: $470,000 Page 62 of Book 2175.
March 18: Unit C, Building 7 of Beechwood Village Condominium, Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kelsie Allyn Rhodes, Ryan Kelly Rhodes. Grantors: Shera L. Silvis, Victor J. Silvis. Excise Tax: $360 Price: $180,000 Page 105 of Book 2175.
March 18: Two tracts of land (0.50 acres and 0.95 acres) at Will’s Place Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Lisa Marie Palermo. Grantors: Lisa Marie Palermo. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 138 of Book 2175.
March 18: Three tracts of land in Brushy Fork, Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: INTO, LLC. Grantors: Scott Peecook, Anne Peecook. Excise Tax: $2,100 Price: $1,050,000 Page 157 of Book 2175.
March 18: One tract of land in Stony Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Marvin D. Wagner, Jeffery R. Wagner. Grantors: Marvin D. Wagner, Ellen Donaldson Wagner, Jeffery R. Wagner, Dana Woodward Wagner. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 161 of Book 2175.
March 18: Unit P-1, Echota Woods Condominium, Phase 4, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Courtney Wolff, Paul Wolff. Grantors: Hen Family Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $810 Price: $405,000 Page 165 of Book 2175.
March 18: Unit 4, Maple Building, Chetola Lake Condominiums, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Charles A. Preda, Annette Preda. Grantors: Association of Co-owners of Chetola Lake Condominiums, Inc. Excise Tax: $1,000 Page 186 of Book 2175.
March 18: Unit 1C, Building 2, Heavenly Mountain Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Howard Michelle Braude, Nicole Gabriella. Grantors: Florida State Land Trust Corp.,Florida State Land Trust Corporation Trust 2020. Excise Tax: $200 Price: $100,000 Page 192 of Book 2175.
March 18: Lot 44 of Ski Mountain Acres Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ski Acres, LLC. Grantors: William Gary Fowler, Donna Doby Fowler. Excise Tax: $150 Price: $75,000 Page 194 of Book 2175.
March 18: Unit A, Pine Ridge Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: George R. Collis, Stephen G. Buchanan. Grantors: Kathryn R. Cannon, Kathryn Rapp-Cannon. Excise Tax: $141 Price: $70,500 Page 198 of Book 2175.
March 18: One tract of land (0.4991 acres) in New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kyndall Boyle. Grantors: Connor Boyle. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 209 of Book 2175.
March 19: Two tracts of land (3.1295 and ¼ acres) in New river Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: TRH9, LLC. Grantors: Carolyn Lecette Ferguson, Thomas Andrew Hall, Carolyn L. Furguson. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 326 of Book 2175.
March 19: One tract of land (1.00 acres) in New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Tanya Nafatyuk. Grantors: Alfredo Cabibbo, Patricia Cabibbo. Excise Tax: $950 Price: $475,000 Page 330 of Book 2175.
March 19: Tract 3 (1.002 acres) of Property Division For Nathaniel B. Elkins, Meat Camp Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Sara Konu, Devan Jones. Grantors: Justin Andrew Hawkins, Kristin Renee Hawkins. Excise Tax: $464 Price: $232,000 Page 353 of Book2175.
March 19: One tract of land (0.06 acres) in Blowing Rock Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Bill J. Mauldin, Linda L. Mauldin. Grantors: Isenhour Properties, LLC. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 374 of Book 2175.
March 19: Lot 15 of Quail Meadows Subdivision, New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Sibyl White Pressly Living Trust, Sibyl W. Pressly. Grantors: Sibly W. Pressly. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 378 of Book 2175.
March 19: Lot 28, Oak Ridge Estates, Phase III of Blue Ridge Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Katrina Faith Annan. Grantors: Timothy H. Shaw, Marsha J. Shaw. Excise Tax: $30 Price: $ 15,000 Page 384 of Book 2175.
March 19: One tract of land (0.31 acres) in Blowing Rock Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Carolyn P. Holscher. Grantors: Claude Pope Jr., Melissa Pope. Excise Tax: $1,950 Price: $975,000 Page 392 of Book 2175.
March 19: Unit 6 of Meadow Drive Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Stephanie Marino. Grantors: Leonard Cottom III, Lisa Cottom. Excise Tax: $276 Price: $138,000 Page 396 of Book 2175.
March 19: Unit 7 of the Chestnut Building, Chetola Woods Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Daniel J. Flynn, Nora C. Flynn, Michael F. Cronin, Sharon A. King. Grantors: Martin D. Young, Jennifer L. Young. Excise Tax: $1,030 Price: $515,000 Page 428 of Book 2175.
March 19: Lot 1 of River Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Bryan E. Smith, Misty Smith. Grantors: Bryan E. SMith, Misty B. Smith. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 451 of Book 2175.
March 19: Lot 31-34, Section B., Foster Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James M.Hunt, Cheryl A. Hunt. Grantors: Nations Title Agency, Inc. Excise Tax: $52 Price: $26,000 Page 471 of Book 2175.
March 19: Unit 731, Echota Woods Condominium, Phase III, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Christopher M. Sheats, Mary K.Sheats. Excise Tax: $750 Price: $375,000 Page 476 of Book 2175.
March 19: Lot GH-83 of Grassy Gap High, Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Steven C. Brinkmen, Beverly L. Brinkmen. Grantors: Henry H. Cooper, Gayle D. Cooper. Excise Tax: $1,499 Price: $749,500 Page 522 of Book 2175.
March 19: three tracts of land (1.839, 0.514, and 1.984 acres) in New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mountain Pathways School. Grantors: EDS Properties, LLC. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 550 of Book 2175.
March 19: Lot HH-221, Hemlock Hills, Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Natella Jolia, Andrey Volkov. Grantors: Richard W. Smith, Marilyn L. Smith. Excise Tax: $65 Price: $32,500 Page 554 of Book 2175.
March 19: Unit 15 of Kel Terrace Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Phillips Group Properties, LP. Grantors: Melmak Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $390 Price: $195,000 Page 557 of Book 2175.
March 19: Lot 5 of Mountain Ridge Estates, Blue Ridge Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ann Goldman, Sean Yamuni. Grantors: Timothy Michael Greene. Excise Tax: $24 Price: $12,000 Page 566 of Book 2175.
March 19: Lot 37 of Section A and B, Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Gary and Robin Bumgarner Joint Revocable Trust, Gary Allan Bumgarner, Robin Rae Bumgarner, Gary Bumgarner, Robin Bumgarner. Grantors: Gary Alan Bumgarner, Robin R. Bumgarner. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 630 of Book 2175.
March 22: Unit 2 of Pine Village, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kenneth Funderburk, Janet C. Funderburk, Christopher B. Kemper, Shelley F. Kemper. Grantors: Frederick J. Colosimo. Excise Tax: $710 Price: $355,000 Page 670 of Book 2175.
March 22: One tracts of land (2.081 acres) in Stony ForkTownship, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Williams James Godwin II. Grantors: Beth Jeanette. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 691 of 2175.
March 22: Lots 18, 19, 20 and 21 Block B, of the Royce Perry Subdivision in New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Sierra P. Muller. Grantors: Joshua Z. Page, Sonya Page. Excise Tax: $460 Price: $230,000 Page 694 of Book 2175.
March 22: One tract of land (6.02 acres) in Watauga and Caldwell Counties, NC. Grantees: William R. Barron, Eleanor W. Barron. Grantors: Shirly Henson Harmon, Cecil E. Harmon. Excise Tax: $530 Price: $265,000 Page 794 of Book 2175.
March 22: Lot A and B (0.784 acres and 0.830 acres) of Arbor Chase Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Newcom Investments, LLC. Grantors: Equity Trust Company, Douglas M. Rudersdorf IRA, Douglas M. Rudersdorf, Charles F. Pritchard. Excise Tax: $96 Price: 48,000 Page 817 of Book 2175.
March 22: One tract of land (64.838 acres) on Bald Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Walton Johnson Conway, Betty M. Conway. Grantors: Richard Dobbin Miller, Victoria Miller. Excise Tax: $490 Price: $245,000 Page 823 of Book 2175.
March 22: Unit 2 of the Azalea Building, Chetola Lake Condominium, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Chetola Lake Condominium, Inc. Grantors: Donald R. Harkins, Patricia B. Harkins. Excise Tax: $2 Price: $1,000 Page 834 of Book 2175.
March 22: Lot 98 of the Pinnacle Ridge Section of Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert F. O’marra. Grantors: Regions Bank, Marie R. O’marra Irrevocable Trust, John L. O’marra Share 2 Exemption Trust, Marie R. O’marra, John L. O’marra. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 836 of Book 2175.
March 22: Lot GL-124 Section GL, Grassy Gap Golf Course, Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: R. John Hamman Jr. Revocable Trust, John R. Hamman Jr. Grantors: Jacqueline C. Winchester. Excise Tax: $60 Price: $30,000 Page 843 of Book 2175.
March 22: Lot 23, Boulder Creek, New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Adara Properties, LLC. Grantors: TS Investments, LLC. Excise Tax: 25,000 Page 859 of Book 2175.
March 23: Unit 203 of the Boone Point Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Justin K. Kent, Jami Ann Kent. Grantors: Chieu Minh Nguyen, Tam Mau Nguyen. Excise Tax: $690 Price: $345,000 Page 43 of Book 2176.
March 23: Unit I-H Building (#8) of Kingswood Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jimmy L. McElreath, Pamela J. Mcelreath. Grantors: Rebwin Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $320 Price: $160,000 Page 58 of Book 2176.
March 23: Unit 202, Building 188 of Pine Ridge Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jimmy L. Mcelreath, Pamela J. Mcelreath. Grantors: Anthony C. Hopson, Terrie G. Hopson, Christain Tucker Hopson, Lauren Mauney, Hopson. Excise Tax: $470 Price: $235,000 Page 61 of Book 2176.
March 23: Lot 25 of Chapel Hills Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Tung T. Nguyen, Thi Thuy Dung Phung. Grantors: Michael T. Butts, Rachel B. Butts. Excise Tax: $540 Price: $270,000 Page 65 of Book 2176.
March 23: Lot 61, Stage 2, Section 3 of Heavenly Mountain Resort, Elk Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: 75 Huntington Trust. Grantors: Mary L. Horak Trust, Mary L. Horak. Excise Tax: $1,118 Price: $559,000 Page 90 of Book 2176.
March 23: Lot 21 and 42 of Top O Boone Property, Brushy Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Susan Tiger Huitt, Kevin Huitt. Grantors: Diane C. Kicky, John H. Cromer, L’era B. Cromer. Excise Tax: $74 Price: $37,000 Page 96 of Book 2176.
March 23: Unit 2 of Ivy Building, Chetola Lake Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Sampson Family Living Trust, Stirling E. F. Sampson, Marcia Sampson. Grantors: Stirling Earl Farris Sampson, Marcia Kelley Sampson. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 99 of Book 2176.
March 23: Lot 588-AA of West Ridge — Beech Mountain, Laurel Ridge Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: David Gregory Carr. Grantors: James G. Brunzos, Nancy Brunzos. Excise $12 Price: $6,000 Page 101 of Book 2176.
March 23: Lot 5 of Serenity Falls Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: John B. Adcock, Cara V. Adcock. Grantors: Princeton Land Development, LLC. Excise Tax: $50 Price: $25,000 Page 104 of Book 2176.
March 23: One tract of land (1.671 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Laurel A. Jernigan. Grantors: the Noah McDuffie Croswell Special Needs Trust. Benjamin J. Crosswell, Alexandra DuPoint Croswell, McDuffie K. Croswell, Noah McDuffie Croswell. Excise tax: $27 Price: $13,500 Page 128 of Book 2176.
March 23: One tract of land (1.44 acres) in Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Linda Campbell, LLC. Grantors: Linda E. Campbell. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 145 of Book 2176.
March 23: Five tracts of land in New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Lorie Kerley Bolick. Grantors: Wanda Brown Kerley, Wanda B. Kerley, Ruth W. Brown. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 147 of Book 2176.
March 24: One tract of land (35.420 acres) in Meat Camp Township, Watauga County NC. Grantees: Helen L. Phillips. Grantors: Barbara A. Yoder. Excise Tax: $960 Price: $480,000 Page 167 of Book 2176.
March 24: Lot 4 of New River Lake, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Phillip Lawrence Rampulla, Karla Marie Rampulla. Grantors: David Kline, Stacy Kline. Excise Tax: $1,458 Price: $729, 000 Page 177 of Book 2176.
March 24:Lot 7 of Blairmount Drive, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Arthur John Schlect Jr., Ryan Schlect. Grantors: Delores O’Keefe, Arthur John Schlect Jr. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 182 of Book 2176.
March 24: One tract of land (1.35 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jennifer Buff. Grantors: Jennifer Buff, Jennifer C. Dalton, David Tron Buff, David T. Buff. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 186 of Book 2176.
March 24: Tract 6 of Stillhouse Creek Subdivision, Phase 1, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jeffrey Hathaway and Barbara Christinia Living Trust, Jeffery Wayne Hathaway, Barbara Marion Christiana, Jeffrey Hathaway, Barbara Christiana. Granotrs: Jeffery Wayne Hathaway, Barbara Marion Christiana. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 189 of Book 2176.
March 24: Tract 7 Stillhouse Creek Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jeffrey Hathaway and Barbara Christina Living Trust, Jefferey Wayne Hathaway, Barbara Marion Christiana, Jeffrey Hathaway, Barbara Christina. Grantors: Jeffery Wayne Hathaway, Barbara Marion. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 192 of Book 2176.
March 24: Lots 156-162 of Grovehurst Subdivision, Blue Ridge Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Firefly Luxury Rentals, LLC. Grantors: Nicole Patricia Jameson, Thomas Patrick Jameson, Nicole Jameson. Excise Tax: $690 Price: $345,000 Page 195 of Book 2176.
March 24: Lot 29, Block A of Rich Mountain Estates, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Bryan William Kelley. Grantors: Granberry, LLC. Excise Tax: $790 Price: $395,000 Page 223 of Book 2176.
March 24: Lots 14, 16 and 17 of Block C, Daniel Boone Cabin Colony, New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mark Templeton. Grantors: The Paul and Linda Humnick Living Trust, Paul J. Humnick, Linda A. Humnick. Excise Tax: $500 Price: $250,000 Page 237 of Book 2176.
March 24: Unit RX-1, Echota on the Ridge Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Joan Kenna Wellman Living Trust, Nancy Joan Kenna Wellman. Grantors: Lee J. Brashear, Anna M. Brashear. Excise Tax: $535,000 Page 267 of Book 2176.
March 24: Lot GL-11 of the Grassy Gap Golf Course, Laurel Creek, Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Lyndsay P. Warren, Skylar J. Warren. Grantors: Eric Michael Stein, Laura Audene Stein. Excise Tax: $900 Price: $450,000 Page 273 of Book 2176.
March 24: One tract of land (18.232 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Andrews Thomas, Elsabeth Thomas. Grantors: Lannco, LLC. Excise Tax: $280 Price: $140,000 Page 287 of Book 2176.
March 24: Two lots (1.00 acre and 1.00 acres) in Minor Subdivision for Carolyn Yvonne Shoemaker Lamb Charles Blain & Glenn Scott Gregory, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Charles Sanders Guignard. Grantors: Carolyn Yvonne Shoemaker Lamb. Excise Tax: $500 Price: $250,000 Page 291 of Book 2176.
