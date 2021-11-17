The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Sept. 10: Tract of land in Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Barry David Horton, Ingrid Horton, Jennifer Dawn Horton. Grantees: Barry David Horton and Ingrid Horton. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 550 of Book 2219.
Sept. 10: 3.758 acres in Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Melanie H. Horton, David C. Horton. Grantees: David Hendershott, Joanna Hendershott. Excise Tax: $950. Price: $475,000. Page 581 of Book 2219.
Sept. 10: Lot 2 of Kelwoods III Cluster C Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Mark Allen Copley, Patricia Harper. Excise Tax: $650. Price: $325,000. Page 602 of Book 2219.
Sept. 10: Lot 3 (0.703 acres) in Brown Mountain Subdivision, Blue Ridge no. 1, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Chelsea Bell Garrett, Josh Ellis Greene, John Sidney Greene, Lauren Wilson Greene. Grantees: Cary Levine, Alyse Levine. Excise Tax: $120. Price: $60,000. Page 605 of Book 2219.
Sept. 10: Lot 153 of Charter Hills Subdivision, Laurel Creek Section A, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Teresa S. Mahoney. Grantees: Donald M. Mather, Lilya V. Mather. Excise Tax: $698. Price: $349,000. Page 651 of Book 2219.
Sept. 10: Lot 59 D of Charter Hills Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Sharon P. Swindle Living Trust, Sharon P. Swindle, Glenn T. Swindle Jr., Sharon P. Swindle. Grantees: Marc S. Tortorici, Daniella Diosa. Excise Tax: $50. Price: $25,000. Page 673 of Book 2219.
Sept. 10: Unit 19 of Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Peggy T. Barton, Peggy Barton, HUgh H. Barton II. Grantees: Keith Barton. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 691 of Book 2219.
Sept. 10: Unit 36 of Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Danielle Abbott. Grantees: Craig Reisman. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 693 of Book 2219.
Sept. 10: Unit 21 of Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: John Royal, Kathy Royal. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 695 of Book 2219.
Sept. 10: Plot of land (0.138 acres) in Frank R. Parkhurst III Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Ryan Andrews, Ryan Nelson Andrews, Edward N. Andrew, Phyllis F. Andrews, Edward N. Andrews. Grantees: Lucinda Henderson. Excise Tax: $1,500. Price: $750,000. Page 697 of Book 2219.
Sept. 10: Lot 7 of River Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Richard T. Steinbacher, Lisa M. Steinbacher. Grantees: Michael P. Riemenschneider, Charlotte S. Riemenschneider, Crystal R. Keen, Richard M. Roberts. Excise Tax: $1,112. Price: $561,000. Page 701 of Book 2219.
Sept. 10: Lot 1 of Hound Ears Golf & Ski Club Subdivision, Section 4 A, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Thomas Charles Lyman, Christine Melton Lyman. Grantees: Richard W. Saul, Heidi B. Saul. Excise Tax: $850. Price: $425,000. Page 738 of Book 2219.
Sept. 10: Lot 4 (0.241 acres) of Bear Hill Subdivision, Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: James Edward Harrison, Kimberly W. Harrison. Grantees: Mark Winston Lawrence, Jessica K. Mains. Excise Tax: $770. Price: $385,000. Page 754 of Book 2219.
Sept. 10: Lots 76, 77, 78, 79 and 80 of George F. Bingham Subdivision, Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Robert L. Bean, Christine M. Bean. Grantees: Andrew L. Martinson, Irina S. Martinson. Excise Tax: $480. Price: $240,000. Page 782 of Book 2219.
Sept. 10: Tract of land (5.654 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Leland E. Moree, Donald S. Moree, Jean N. Moree. Grantees: Donald S. Moree, Jean N. Moree. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 804 of Book 2219.
Sept. 10: Tract D (1.002 acres) in New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Alfredo Cabibbo, Patricia Cabibbo. Grantees; Trent J. Slate, Danielle Walters Slate. Excise Tax: $1,350. Price: $675,000. Page 808 of Book 2219.
Sept. 13: UnitW 34, 35, Unit 32 of Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: John Royal, Kathy Royal. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 862 of Book 2219
Sept 13: Lot (0.5 acres) in Willow Creek Estates, Brushy Fork, Watauga County NC. Grantors: David J. Rankin, Kathleen H. Rankin. Grantees: Amen Corner, LLC. Excise Tax: $1,306. Price: $653,000. Page 880 of Book 2219.
Sept. 13: Property in Bald Mountain (4,988 square feet) in Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Eloise Stowe Thomas. Grantees: Boone Mennonite Brethren Church. Excise Tax: $6. Price: N/A. Page 1 of Book 2220.
Sept. 13: Plot of land (0.420 acres) in Watauga County. Grantors: James R. Milner III, Catharine H. Milner. Grantees: James Richardson Milner III Revocable Trust, Catharine Harkins Milner Revocable Trust, James Richardson Milner, Catharine Harkins Milner. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 61 of Book 2220.
Sept. 13: Plot of land in Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Michael Scott Powers, Patricia Chaney Powers. Grantees: Juan Jorge Banuelos, Angela Renee Banuelos. Excise Tax: $850. Price: $425,000. Page 67 of Book 2220.
Sept. 13: Plot of land (1.727 acres), Tract 3 in Shawneehaw, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Mary Louise Cagle. Grantees: Michael Wayne Soistman Jr, Cassandra Lynne Soistman. Excise Tax: $550. Price: $275,000. Page 104 of Boko 2220.
Sept. 13: Unit C Building 2 of Chestnut at Blowing Rock Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Chestnut Investment Partners, LLC. Grantees: Franziska Pawlenka Janes, Michael Valle Janes. Excise Tax: $3,875. Price: $1,937,500. Page 122 of Book 2220.
Sept. 13: Tract of land (1.149 acres) in R Gordon Cameron Pamela J Cameron subdivision, Blowing Rock Tract B, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Welborne Real Estate, LLC. Grantees: Robex, LLC, Robert J. Novacek. Excise Tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Page 133 of Book 2220.
Sept. 13: Lot 135 in Westridge Section AA, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Robert Scott Bader, Robert Bader. Grantees: Beech Mountain Management, LLC, The Beech Mountain Realty Land Trust. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 137 of Book 2220.
Sept. 13: Unit 4 Azalea Building, Blowing Rock Interval 35 Chetola Lake Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Jeffrey Irle, Mark Irle, Charles E. Irle, Jeffrey H. Irle. Grantees: Patricia Rutledge, Raymond Rutledge. Excise Tax: $2. Price: N/A. Page 139 of Book 2220.
Sept. 13: Plot of land (3.55 acres) in Shawneehaw, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Eric C. Dunnavant, Rachael A. Dunnavant. Grantees: Nicholas R. Presnell. Excise Tax: $1,450. Price: $725,000. Page 141 of Book 2220.
Sept. 13: Unit 11 of Watauga Lakes Garages, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Lisa Ann Cooper Revocable Trust, Lisa A. Cooper. Grantees: Wayne A. Cline Jr, Christine D. Cline. Excise Tax: $42. Price: $21,000. Page 171 of Book 2220.
Sept. 14: Plot of land in New River, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Shelley F. Manner, Janta Farthing Hardin, Charles Cook. Grantees: Janet Farthing Ford. Excise Tax: $240. Price: $120,000. Page 250 of Book 2220.
Sept. 14: Lot 5 of Seven Springs Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Jenifer Longa, Oscar Longa. Grantees: Denise E. Stefano, Stephen F. Stefano. Excise Tax: $1,470. Price: $735,000. Page 272 of Book 2220.
Sept. 14: Lot 47 of Seven Devils Resort Property, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Laurel Anne Jimenez, Marissa Cecilia Martinez, Priscilla Lea Martinez Gamer, Martin J. Gamer. Grantees: Jonathan Kevin Grissett, Leah Nicole Grissett. Excise Tax: $180. Price: $90,000. Page 275 of Book 2220.
Sept. 14: Plot of land (3.051 acres) in Clarks Creek Farms, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Frank J. Phillips, Gina K. Phillips. Grantees: Lubos Dunovsky, Laureen L. Dunovsky. Excise Tax: $131. Price: $65,500. Page 297 of Book 2220.
Sept. 14: Lot 172 of Westridge, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Andrew M. Dinsmore, Jr. Grantees: Andrew M. Dinsmore Jr. Trust, Andrew M. Dinsmore Jr. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 308 of Book 2220.
Sept. 14: Unit C2 Boulderview Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Elizabeth Smoot Tonkin. Grantees: Samuel L. McCullock. Excise Tax: $238. Price: $119. Page 310 of Book 2220.
Sept. 14: Plot of land (0.375 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Cuz Kids, LLC. Grantees: J.J. Rose Property Management, Inc. Excise Tax: $1,000. Price: $500,000. Page 340 of Book 2220.
Sept. 14: Plot of land (1 and ⅝ acres) in Cove Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Edward Lee Baton. Grantees: Edward Lee Baton, Sue Hollis Steele. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 336 of Book 2220.
Sept. 14: Lot 111 in Westridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Benedict Family LLC. Grantees: Tracy S. Sherrill, Lori S. Kent. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 369 of Book 2220.
Sept. 14: Unit 1, Building C or Blowing ROck Cones II Condo, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Karen Hosack-Curlin Revocable Trust, Karen Hosack-Curlin. Grantees: James W. Covington, Debra F. Covington. Excise Tax: $1,000. Price: $500,000. Page 391 of Book 2220.
Sept. 14: New River Lots 47 through 52, 53 through 56 of Jack Westheimer Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Sprinkle Living Trust, Dennis P. Sprinkle, Laura H. Sprinkle. Grantees: Dennis P. Sprinkle, Laura H. Sprinkle. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 396 of Book 2220.
Sept. 14: Unit 712 of Watauga Echota Woods Condo Phase III, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Hecht Family Revocable Trust, Michael P. Hecht, Darylene C. Hecht. Grantees: Gerard A. Huff, Gloria Denise Huff. Excise Tax: $670. Price: $335,000. Page 454 of Book 2220.
Sept. 14: Lot R 22 of Grandfather Farms, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Grandfather Farms Development Property Owners’ Association, Inc. Grantees: Coast 2 Coast Properties LLC. Excise Tax: $85. Price: $42,500. Page 502 of Book 2220.
Sept. 15: Lot 2 of Keller Acres, Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: David H. Domermuth, Paula P. Domermuth. Grantees: Alexander Catenis, Genevieve Catenis. Excise Tax: $150. Price: $75,000. Page 608 of Book 2220.
Sept. 15: Plot of land in New River (25,070 square feet) in Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Nancy E. Earls Malone, Joanne Earls Robbins, Gary Guilbert, Bonnie Earls-Solari, Peter Yzerman. Grantees: Nancy E. Earls Malone. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 614 of Book 2220.
Sept. 15: Lot 11 of Townhomes at Brookshire, New River (2,023 square feet), Watauga County, NC. Grantors: RCPBD Investments, LLC. Grantees: Michael H. Chalson. Kinji Ito. Excise Tax: $617. Price: $308,500. Page 628 of Book 2220.
Sept. 15: Lot 113 (1.480 acres) in Blue Ridge Mountain Club, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Alan E. Mayoros, Sue E. Mayoros. Grantees: MB Investments, LLC. Excise Tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 632 of Book 2220.
Sept. 15: Lot 246 of Creekridge Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Barbara N. Kelley. Grantees: Lisa Jo Moree, Edmund Gregory Myers. Excise Tax: $30. Price: $15,000. Page 644 of Book 2220.
Sept. 15: Tract 3 (2.385 acres) in Charles H Eason Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Heidi Lee Badiano Eason. Grantees: Gregory Alan Eason. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 688 of Book 2220.
Sept. 15: Tract lots 50 through 54 in Bertha Johnson Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Robert Michael Faley, Floria Faley, Leslie Loeffler. Grantees: Christopher Noah Schoonover. Excise Tax: $547. Price: 273,500. Page 692 of Book 2220.
Sept. 15: Lot 580 of Charter Hills Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Jerome P. Cook, Mary T. Cook. Grantees: Christopher G. Pino, Theresa A. Pino. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 712 of Book 2220.
Sept. 15: Plot of land (18.8 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantors: GGB Blowing Rock, LLC, Caroline B. Beasley, Brian E. Beasley, Brian F. Beasley. Grantees: Beasley Family Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 734 of Book 2220.
Sept. 15: Tract 2 (10.199 acres) in Ronald Bethel Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Ronald Bethel. Grantees: Jerome S. O’Connor, Alexandra Elaine King. Excise Tax: $794. Price: $397,000. Page 737 of Book 2220.
Sept. 15: Blowing Rock Port L11 and L12 (0.508 acres) Ski Crest Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Jane Monroe Kelley, Gene Paul Kelley. Grantees: Ryan Sean Richmond, Kristin Porter Richmond. Excise Tax: $440. Price: $220,000. Page 755 of Book 2220.
Sept. 15: Plot of land (0.268 acres) in Blue Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Raywal Properties, LLC. Grantees: Jeffrey Baker Jr., Katelynne Baker. Excise Tax: $481. Price: $240,500. Page 778 of Book 2220.
Sept. 15: Lot 70 of Green Hill Subdivision, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC.Grantors: Richard L. Gambill, Pauline H. Gambill. Grantees: Kathryn W. Duncan, Tracy W. Roberts. Excise Tax: $6,498. Price: $3,249,000. Page 809 of Book 2220.
Sept. 15: New River Lots 13, 14, 19 and 20 of Winkler Highlands Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Plumtree Partners II, Inc. Grantees: Danny L. West. Excise Tax: $250. Price: $125,000. Page 844 of Book 2220.
Sept. 15: Three lots of land (1.89 acres, 0.17 acres and 0.19 acres), Brushy Fork, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: George M. Fox, Cynthia P. Fox. Grantees: George M. Fox Revocable Trust, Cynthia P. Fox Revocable Trust, George M. Fox, Cynthia P. Fox. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 846 of Book 2220.
Sept. 15: Two plots of land (0.23 acres and 18.62 acres) in Beaver Dam, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Theodore Vincent Berk. Grantees: Sandra Lynn Berk. Excise Tax: $0. Price: N/A. Page 851 of Book 2220.
Sept. 15: Lot C 581 of Charter Hill Subdivision, Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Jacqueline C. Winchester, Jon C. Winchester, Melynda L. Melear, James A. Winchester Jr., Jane M. Winchester, Sterling Winchester, Julie A. Bird, Melissa P. Winchester, Andrew S. Winer. Grantees: Nancy Kemper. Excise Tax: $16. Price: $8,000. Page 859 of Book 2220.
Sept. 15: Lot 14 of Cottages of Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Mull Properties, LLC. Grantees: Robert J. Cusick, Caryn Lisa Cusick. Excise Tax: $820. Price: $410,000. Page 864 of Book 2220.
Sept. 15: Three lots (0.94 acres, 0.437 acres and 1.726 acres) in Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Village Inns of Blowing Rock-Hillwinds, LLC, Charming Inns of Blowing Rock-Hillwinds, LLC, Village Inns of Blowing Rock-Ridgeway, LLC, Charming Inns of Blowing Rock-Ridgeway, LLC, Village Inns of Blowing Rock-Village, LLC, Charming Inns of Blowing Rock-Brookside, LLC. Grantees: Blowing Rock Enterprises, LLC. Excise Tax: $8,223. Price: $4,111,500. Page 883 of Book 2220.
