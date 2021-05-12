The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
April 13: One tract of land (0.546 acres) of Division and Recombination Survey for Helen Brown Heirs, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kenner Creek, LLC. Grantors: Sandy Brown Jones, Debbie Brown Greer, Tony Greer. Excise Tax: $460 Price: $230,000 Page 268 of Book 2182.
April 13: Two tract of lands (0.39 acres and 0.30 acres) in New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Blue Ridge Tourist Court, LLC. Grantors: First Community Bank, Highlands Union Bank. Excise Tax: $450 Price: $225,000 Page 345 of Book 2182.
April 13: One tract of land (4.14 acres) in Shawneehaw, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Dizikowski Family Trust, Gary R. Dizkowski. Grantors: Gary R. Dizkowski, Lucia L. Dizkowski. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 352 of Book 2182.
April 13: Lot 3 of Coffeys Knob Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Scott C. Casey. Grantors: Daniel K. Wilcox, Jacquelyn M. Wilcox, Jacquelyn M Shape. Excise Tax: $1,210 Price: $605,000 Page 356 of Book 2182.
April 13: 108 Snow Goose Lane, Beseech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Aiossa Family Trust, Nick Aiossa, Janet Schneider Aiossa. Grantors: Nick Aiossa Jr. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 412 of Book 2128.
April 14: Unit 6, Build A of Tanglewood Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Chasty B. Underwood. Grantors: Chasty B. Underwood. Grantors: Randy L. Barnhardt. Excise Tax: $110 Price: $55,000 Page 470 of Book 2182.
April 14: Lot 12, Block B. of Laurel Hill Development, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Karan Hosack-Curlin Revocable Trust, Karen Hosack-Curlin. Grantors: Judith Readling Gammon. Excise Tax: $106 Price: $53,000 Page 477 Book 2182.
April 14: Lot 32 in Section B of Top-O-Boone Property, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Diane E. Schechner. Grantors: Mark S. Schechner. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 548 of Book 2182.
April 14: One tract of land (7.883 acres) in a minor subdivision for Ivan H. Dishman and Jessica L. Dishman, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Donna Garvin. Grantors: Ivan H. Dishman, Jessica Dishman. Excise Tax: $790 Price: $395,000 Page 568 of Book 2182.
April 14: Lot 49, Section B of Top-O-Boone Property, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Christopher Paul Conrad. Grantors: Equity Trust Company, Richard Allen Clark Ira, Richard Allen Clark. Excise Tax: $54 Price: $27,000 Page 640 of Book 2182.
April 14: One tract of land in City of Elk and Blue Ridge Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert H. Glazier Living Trust, Donna R. Glazier, Robert H. Glazier. Grantors: Donna R. Glazier Living Trust, Donna R. Glazier, Robert H. Glazier. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 650 of Book 2182.
April 14: Lot 46R of Friendly Mountain Acres Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Judie L. Garrison, Herbert G. Garrison. Grantors: Dale J. Stevenson, Robert Daniel Stevenson. Excise Tax: $1,461 Price: $730,500 Page 659 of Book 2182.
April 14: Two tracts of land (1.51 acres and 1.04 acres) in Weaver Family Subdivision, Blue Ridge Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Doris W. Greer. Grantors: Patricia Mortez Weaver. Excise Tax: $350 Price: $175,000 Page 676 of Book 2182.
April 14: Unit O-2, Echota Woods Condominium, Phase 4, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Charles Spencer Cagle, Mary Harrill Cagle. Grantors: James Gilmore Leonard III Trust, Martha Crain Leonard Revocable Trust, Harold G. Myers, Betty Ruth Myers, James Gilmore Leonard, Martha Crain Leonard. Excise Tax: $748 Price: $374,000 Page 740 of Book 2182.
April 14: Unit B-29 of North Ridge Villas, Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Rebecca Nunez, Gabriel Fernadez. Grantors: Robert H. Montgomery, Alma Ruth Cline Montgomery, Jamie H. Montgomery, Randall C. Montgomery, Amy F. Montgomery, Jamie H. Montgomery. Excise Tax: $331 Price: $165,500 Page 761 of Book 2182.
April 14: One tract of land (1.37 acres) in Blue Ridge Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Coolsamm, LLC. Grantors: Robert Steven Sammis, Christy Drew Sammis, Alexander Speight Cooley, Lauren Sammis. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 782 of Book 2182.
April 14: One tract of land (0.200 acres) in Blue Ridge Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Coolsamm, LLC. Grantors: Wendell H. McKenzie, Georganna K. McKenzie. Excise Tax: $16 Price: $8,000 Page 787 of Book 2182.
April 14: Two tracts of land (19.723 acres and 6.470 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Vickie Barnes Moore. Grantors: Rex C. Barnes. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 793 of Book 2182.
April 15: Unit 11B of Kellwoods II Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael Todd, Karen Todd. Grantors: Mark Edmond Smith, Amy Smith, Mark Smith, Richie W. Smith Jr., Wilbur Richie Smith Jr. Excise Tax: $331 Price: $165,500 Page 859 of Book 2182.
April 15: One tract of land (0.043 acres) in Stony Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Giedre Snipas. Grantors: Susan Marie Mervin, Charles D, Mervin. Excise Tax: $6 Price: $3,000 Page 865 of Book 2182.
April 15: Lot 403, Second Edition of Misty Mountain Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jerry W. Poole, Elizabeth S. Poole. Grantors: Richard F. Topping Jr., Rory E. Topping, Rory Riley. Excise Tax: $850 Price: $425,000 Page 870 of Book 2182.
April 15: 74 Parcels of Real Estate located in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Monte W. Green Trust, Monte W. Green. Grantors: Monte W. Green, Maria Corpas Green. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 894 of Book 2182.
April 15: Lot 7 of Rhododendron Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantors: Ryan Austin DeJonge. Grantors: Ellis W. Cauble, Gary C. Cauble. Excise Tax: $79 Price: $39,500 Page 1 of Book 2183.
April 15: One tract of land in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Roberto Fonseca Zepka. Grantors: Roberto F. Zepka, Elizabeth Manzanilla. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 9 of Book 2183.
April 15: One tract of the land ( .42 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joint Revocable Trust of Fred F. Arnette III and Katherine L. Arnette, Fred F. Arnette, Katherine L. Arnette. Grantors: Fred F. Arnette III, Katherine Arnette. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 30 of Book 2183.
April 15: One tract of land (2.197 acres) in Laurel Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Christopher M. Morris, Kimberly N. Dewese. Grantors: Kenneth Adam Bowen, Heather Spears Bowen. Excise Tax: $584 Price: $292,000 Page 32 of Book 2183.
April 15: One tract of land (2.197 acres) in Laurel Creek Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Christopher M. Morris, Kimberly N. Dewese. Grantors: Kenneth Adam Bowen, Heather Spears Bowen. Excise Tax: $584 Price: $292,000 Page 32 of Book 2183.
April 15: Tract 25 of Brushy Fork Creek, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ruth A. Fish. Grantors: Michael C. Fish, Jennifer Fish. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 45 of Book 2183.
April 15: Lot 8 of Flat Top Overlook, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: LMK Holdings of Carolinas, LLC. Grantors: James Schafer, Virginia W. Schafer, Barbara Teachy. Excise Tax: $1,750 Price: $875,000 Page 88 of Book 2183.
April 15: Lot 202 in Section AA, of West Ridge Property, Laurel Creek Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Connie M. Pudney, Robert S. Pudney III. Grantors: Paige Wright Phillps, Naomi Robbins Ray, Naomi R. Wright. Excise Tax: $8 Price: $4,000 Page 144 of Book 2183.
April 15: Lots 10 and 11 of Buena Vista Heights Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mary Katherine Rikard, Phillip Charles Price. Grantors James P. Adams, Janice B. Adams. Excise Tax: $485 Price: $242,500 Page 117 of Book 2183.
April 15: Unit G, Building 14, Beechwood Village Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Hoa Hien Le, Anh Ngoc Nguyen. Grantors: Matthew T. Bonestell. Excise Tax: $330 Price: $165,000 Page 146 of Book 2183.
April 15: Lot 9 of Yadkin Point Cottages of the Blue Ridge Mountain Club, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Blue Ridge Mountain Club Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantors: BR Development Group, LLC. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 179 of Book 2183.
April 15: Unit 40 of The Daniel Boone Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kyle A. McMearty. Grantors: Peter Devries, Alice Devries. Price: $580 Price: $290,000 Page 200 of Book 2183.
April 15: One tract of land (0.344 acres) in Watauga Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Cynthia Ann Hegler. Grantors: Jason M. Bryant, Alison Bryant. Excise Tax: $450 Price: $225,000 Page 222 of Book 2183.
April 15: One tract of land (0.868 acres) in Boone, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jacob M. Keller, Hannah C. Keller. Grantors: Alex David Mcallister, Stacy Elizabeth Mcallister. Excise Tax: $980 Price: $490,000 Page 247 of Book 2183.
April 15: One tract of land (1.228 acres) of Clevenger Family Survey, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Erika Ruth Donahue, Stephen Richard Parks. Grantors: David McClure, Catherine H. McClure. Excise Tax: $510 Price: $255,000 Page 278 of Book 2183.
April 15: Lot No. 12, Hemlock Lane, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Herbert Coleman Burgess III, John William Jordan Jr. Grantors: Dorothy H. Vanderbloemen, Bruce W. Vanderblomen. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 301 of Book 2183.
April 16: Unit A-2 in Cedar Village Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael Newton, Cherie Newton, Anthony Kerensky, Tara Campbell-Kerensky. Grantors: OHMI, LLC, OHMI Properties. Excise Tax: $435 Price: $217,500 Page 305 of Book 2183.
April 16: Lot 4 of Townhomes at Brookshire, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ronnie James. Grantors: RCPBD Investments, LLC. Excise Tax: $490 Price: $245,000 Page 315 of Book 2183.
April 16: Lots 4 and 5 of Riverwood at Valle Crucis Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Glen Torrens, Elizabeth Torrens. Grantors: Al Bart Williamson, Mae Williamson. Excise Tax: $95 Price: $47,500 Page 377 of Book 2183.
April 16: Unit 8, Building A, of Top of Seven Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Equity Trust Company, Michael Segall IRA, Michael Segall. Grantors: Mark David Mucci, Heather Lynn Mucci. Excise Tax: $329 Price: $164,500 Page 380 of Book 2183.
April 16: Lot 20 known as Yonahlossee Saddle Club, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Thomas Owen Downen. Grantors: Walter R. Gammon, Sally U. Gammon. Excise Tax: $255 Price: $127,500 Page 429 of Book 2183.
April 16: One tract of land (1.422 acres) in Beaver Dam Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Tyler Sherwood, Kylie Sherwood. Grantors: William K. Sherwood. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 433 of Book 2183.
April 16: Lot 10 of Greystone, Phase 1, Blue Ridge Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jeffery D. Phillips, Jennifer B. Phillips. Grantors: Dennis G. Meek, Rita J. Meek. Excise Tax: $910 Price: $455,000 Page 439 of Book 2183.
April 16: One tract of land (2.191 acres) with exception in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Scott Kobryan, Amy McCune Plaster. Grantors: Anthony G. Calamai, Susan G. Calamai. Excise Tax: $560 Price: $280,000 Page 454 of Book 2183.
April 16: Lot 63 of the Cliffs at Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Matthew Dana Murphy. Grantors: Bruce C. Barksdale, Emilia H. Barksdale. Excise Tax: $56 Price: $28,000 Page 478 of Book 2183.
April 16: Lot 29 of Timber ridge at the Coves, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Christopher Bent Floyd, Tara Ann Floyd. Grantors: Lisa Mateboer, Hans Mateboer. Excise Tax: $100 Price: $50,000 Page 282 of Book 2183.
April 16: One tract of land (9.1 acres) with exception, Watauga Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Stephen Tatum, Sally Tatum. Grantors: Linda P. Elliot, Jackson T. Elliot, Joyce Eason, Evelyn Hurley, Joan P. Parker, Timothy Leroy Ballas, Elizabeth Dawn Marshall, Kelly Bradshaw Marshall, Audrey P. Jenkins, Samantha Fuentes, MArk R. Williams, Joyce P. Eason, De Marshall. Excise Tax: $412 Price: $206,000 Page 508 of Book 2183.
April 16: One tract of land (0.431 acres) in Blowing Rock Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James Abbot, Ania Abbot. Grantors: Patrick C. Stafford. Excise Tax: $70 Price: $35,000 Page 516 of Book 2183.
April 16: Lot 406 of Ridgeview Woods-Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Brittany H. Jordan, Alison H. Jordan. Grantors: Lauren T. Holmes, Joseph H. Holmes. No Tax Consideration. Price:N/A Page 558 of Book 2183.
April 16: Lot 10 of Laurel Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: McLean Innovation Homes, LLC. Grantors: Vernon Whitley Wooten, Leslie Amanda Wooten. Excise Tax: $50 Price: $25,000 Page 562 of Book 2183.
April 16: Tract 3-B of Raven Rock Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michele H. Edmundson. Grantors: Brady Deal, Colleen Deal, Chad Deal. Excise Tax: $94 Price: $47,000 Page 565 of Book 2183.
April 16: Tract 3-A of Raven Rock Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Katherine Ogg. Grantors: Brady Deal, Colleen Deal, Chad Deal. Excise Tax: $94 Price: $47,000 Page 570 of Book 2183.
April 16: Unit 15 of Swiss Mountain Village Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Dennis J. Connors, Julia A. Connors. Grantors: Association of Co-owners of Swiss Mountain Condominiums. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 575 of Book 2183.
April 16: Unit 24 of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Fred Davis, Kayla Davis. Grantors: Association of Co-owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 577 of Book 2183.
April 16: Unit 17 of Swiss Mountain Village Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Grantors: Eddie Gann. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 549 of Book 2183.
April 16: Lot 8 of Cliff Wood, Section 2, Sleepy Hollow, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Hilda Johnson White Scarborough Revocable Trust Agreement, Hilda W. Scarborough, Hilda Johnson White. Grantors: Hilda W. Scarborough. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 581 of Book 2183.
April 16: One tract of land (0.351 acres) in Boone, New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Randall J. McAdams Revocable Trust Agreement, Suzanne Elain McAdams Revocable Trust Agreement, Randall J. McAdams, Suzanne Elain McAdams. Grantors: Jeff Drumonds, Kelly Drummonds. Excise Tax: $450 Price: $225,000 Page 609 of Book 2183.
April 16: Lots 331 and 340, Section AA of Westridge-Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Benjamin John Ray Ira, Alchemy Investments, LLC, Equity Trust Company, Benjamin John Ray. Grantors: Richard A. Surrency. Excise Tax: $36 Price: $18,000 Page 629 of Book 2183.
April 16: Unit A of Court 1, Grouse Ridge Racquet Club, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: William Schmid, Randi Schmid. Grantors: Sandra P. Ross Gold Revocable Trust, Warren F. Shanahan, Sandra P. Ross Gold. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 632 of Book 2183.
April 16: One tract of land (0.713 acres) in Elk Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: David Alan McClure, Catherine H. McClure. Grantors: James Lewis McCrary, Mary Jo McCary, Shelia Gay McCary. Excise Tax: $160 Price: $80,000 Page 725 of Book 2183.
April 19: Lot 43 of Green Acre Estates, Stony Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Karl G. Smith Jr. Grantors: North Carolina Housing Finance Agency State of North Carolina. No tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 807 of Book 2183.
April 19: Lot 18, Section 4 of Sorrento Skies, Blue Ridge Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert L. Elgan, Lora H. Elgan. Grantors: Christopher H. Wellmon, Donna C. Wellmon. Excise Tax: $178 Price: $89,000 Page 823 of Book 2183.
