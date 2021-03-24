The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
March 5: Lot 89 of Mayview Park, Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Douglas H. Washer, Pamela R. Washer. Grantors: Frances Childers. Excise Tax: $760 Price: $380,000 Page 459 of Book 2171.
March 5: Lot 46 of Monteagle Subdivision, Phase II, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jay Virat Kamdar, Miloni Jay Kamdar. Grantors: Deep Creek Holdings, LLC. Excise Tax: $370 Price: $185,000 Page 480 of Book 2171.
March 5: Lot S10 of Monteagle Subdivision, Phase III, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Lawrence I. Potter Revocable Trust, Lawrence Kyle Potter, Lawrence I. Potter. Grantors: Deep Creek Holdings, LLC. Excise Tax: $460 Price: $230,000 Page 505 of Book 2171.
March 5: Lots 14 and 15 of Echo Parks Edition, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Carlia A. McCaffrey, Paul Malone, Lindsay C. Phillips, Matthew M. Phillips. Grantors: David A. Morris, Nancy Briggs. Excise Tax: $554 Price: $277,000 Page 512 of Book 2171.
March 5: One tract of land (5.269 acres) in Beaver Dam Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Gregory Clyde Reese, Mitzi Jane. Grantors: Gregory Clyde Reese, Mitizi Jane Reese, Gary Clyde Reese, Sherry Reese, C.B. Reese Jr., Lela Ruth Eggers Ruth Reese. No tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 528 of Book 2171.
March 5: Lot 16 of Hillwinds Estates, Blowing Rock Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Jenny Scott Ellerbe Living Trust, Jenny Scott Ellerbe. Grantors: Jim Cherry Interest, Inc. Excise Tax: $150 Price: $75,000 Page 545 of Book 2171.
March 5: Unit 211, Building 2, Phase II of Riverstone Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ken Self, Saundra Palmer Self. Grantors: Daniel Robert Nelson, Rosa Maria Nelson, Daniel R. Nelson, Rosa M. Nelson. Excise Tax: $450 Price: $225,000 of Book 2171.
March 5: Lot 8 of Laurel Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: L D & B of Boone, LLC. Grantors: Skymount, Inc. Development Corporation. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 569 of Book 2171.
March 5: One parcel of land (7.045 acres) of the Scotland Yard, LLC Properties, Watauga County NC. Grantees: The Barbara McKenzie Scott Trust U/A Third Amended and Restated Ann Shuford McKenzie McBryde Revocable Trust, Barbara McKenzie Scott, Ann Shuford McKenzie McBryde. Grantors: Scotland Yard, LLC. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 577 of Book 2171.
March 5: Lot S15 of Montagle Subdivision, Phase III, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Richard F. Roehm, Carolyn M. Roeham. Grantors: Deep Creek Holdings, LLC. Excise Tax: $380 Price: $190, 000 Page 580 of Book 2171.
March 5: One tract of land in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Gus Deribeaux, Kimberly Deribeaux. Grantors: Baben J. Patricelli Living Trust, Baben J. Patricelli. Excise Tax: $610 Price: $305,000 Page 587 of Book 2171.
March 8: Lot 24 of Snaggy Mountain Subdivision, New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jeffery Wylie, Janet Wylie. Grantors: Janet Caponi, Janet E. Garland, Michael Caponi.
March 8: Two tracts of land (33.00 acres and 13.94 acres) in Elk Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Rill Family Revocable Trust, Matthew C. Rill, Lynn N. Rill. Grantors: Matthew C. Rill, Lynn N. Rill. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 756 of Book 2171.
March 8: One tract of land (10.00 acres) in Meat Camp Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Millennium Trust Company LLC, Terry M. Butler Ira, Terry M. Butler. Grantors: Michael G. Smith, Jean G. Smith. Excise Tax: $120 Price: $60,000 Page 760 of Book 2171.
March 8: Lot 152 in Section C. of Charter Hills, Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: David Jaramillo, Patricia S. Jaramillo. Grantors: Robert Kyle Justice. Excise Tax: $688 Price: $344,000 Page 780 of Book 2171.
March 8: Lot 23 and 24 Block D of Blowing Rock Development Co. Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The M. Reed Knight Jr. Revocable Trust, M. Reed Knight Jr. Grantors: The Hanigan Trust, Elaine K. Hanigan, Marvin Hanigan. Excise Tax: $434 Price: $217,000 Page 801 of Book 2171.
March 8: Lot S16 of Monteagle Subdivision, Phase III, Shawneehaw, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kent Evan Clay, Terilyn Clay. Grantors: Deep creek Holdings, LLC. Excise Tax: $220 Price: $110,000 Page 816 of Book 2171.
March 8: Unit 2 of Maple Building, Chetola Lake Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Scott Dimmette, Kellie Dimmette. Grantors: Jack O. Williamson. Excise Tax: $7 Price: $3,500 Page 841 of Book 2171.
March 8: Two tracts of land (Tract C and F) at Watson Gap Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Blue Ridge Mountain Club Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantors: BR Development Group, LLC. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 846 of Book 2171.
March 8: Unit 27 of Mariah North IV Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Rocco Claudio Cannizzaro, Agnieszka A. Cannizzaro. Grantors: Dudley Walter Coles. Excise Tax: $550 Price: $275,000 Page 857 of Book 2171.
March 8: Tract 5 of the Clyde Hamby Property, Stony Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Cornelius G. Loughran. Grantors: Velma H. Greene, Dwayne R. Hamby, Elizabeth M. Hamby, Beverly Hamby Sturgill, Romana A. Hamby, Susan G. Call, Carlos A. Call, Hank S. Greene, Kimberly M. Greene, Carlene G. Greene. Excise Tax: $270 Price: $135,000 Page 878 of Book 2171.
March 8: Lot 12 of ThunderHill Estates, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Lynda Austin Rouse. Grantors: William W. Austin III, Sarah B. Austin McLeish, Richard McLeish, Franklin D. Austin, Elizabeth A. Owen, Herbert B. Owen. Excise Tax: $121 Price: $60,500 Page 2 of Book 2172.
March 8: Unit 6 of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Charles L. Formisani, Elizabeth T. Formisani, David C. Formisani. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 8 of Book 2172.
March 8: Unit 33 of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Association of Co-owners of Swiss Mountain Village. Grantors: Joe Dillard, Linda Dillard. No Tax Considerations. Price: N/A Page 10 of Book 2172.
March 8: Unit 19 of Swiss Mountain Village Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Keith Barton. Grantors: Hugh H. Barton II, Peggy T. Barton. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 12 of Book 2172.
March 8: Unit 1 of Swiss Mountain Village Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Matthew Greer. Grantors: Teresa N. Greer, James A. Greer. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 14 of Book 2172.
March 8: Lot 1 of Cross Creek Subdivision, Blue Ridge Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Arthur Wilson Willaimson III, Kelli Blalock Willaimson. Grantors: Arthur Willson Willaimson, Kelli Blalock Willaimson. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 16 of Book 2172.
March 8: Lot 61 of Maple Springs Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Asbill Joint Revocable Trust, Asbill J. Carter, Diane V. Asbill. Grantors: J. Carter Asbille, Diane V. Asbill. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 57 of Book 2172.
March 8: Unit 4 of Smokies Building, Chetola Woods Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Rosemary S. Bubien Revocable Trust, Rosemary S. Bubein. Excise Tax: $1,050 Price: $525,000 Page 72 of Book 2172.
March 9: One tract of land (4.399 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Doodle Mountain Properties, LLC. Grantors: Jerry A. Laws, Patricia P. Laws, Jennifer Anne Beasley, Kevin Brighton Pansy Patrica Laws, Jenifer A. Beasly. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 134 of Book 2172.
March 9: One tract of land (1.042 acres) on Bald Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Corey Paul Shafer, Jennifer Ann Shafer. Grantors: Mary Norris Stanley, Etheridge Stanley, Mary Stanley. Excise Tax: $62 Price: $31,000 Page 139 of Book 2172.
March 9: Lot C35 and C37 of Sweetgrass Development, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Marc Clark, Vanessa Clark. Grantors: Mark S. Erwin. Excise Tax: $276 Price: $13,000 Page 1717 of Book 2172.
March 9: Unit SPSK 103 of the Smoketree Lodge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jerry Robertson. Grantors: Royce A. Webb. Excise Tax: $1 Price: $500 Page 195 of Book 2172.
March 9: One tract of land (26.866 acres) Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Flintopia, LLC. Grantors: Gerald Weber Jr., Kelly L. Weber. Excise Tax: $170 Price: $85,000 Page 198 of Book 2172.
March 9: One tract of land (48 ¾ acres) Stony Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Peggy Lewis Hendrix, Molly Hodges. Grantors: Peggy Lewis Hendrix, William Mickey Lewis, Brenda Hodges Lewis. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 207 of Book 2172.
March 9: Three tracts of land in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Daniel Alvaro Lozano, Beth Q. Lozano. Grantors: Bryant A. Ward, Rachel K. Ward. Rachel Ward. Excise Tax: $1,840 Price: $920,000 Page 249 of Book 2172.
March 9: Lot 183 of Laurel Gap — Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Goran Vidakovic. Grantors: Douglas H. Matthews. Excise Tax:$9 Price:$ 4,500 Page 273 of Book 2172.
March 9: Lot 10 of Seasons Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Marceda Miller Guild, Jay Milo Guild. Grantors: Marceda Miller Guild, Gary A. Stryz, Jayt Milo Guild, Leita Baker. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 298 of Book 2172.
March 9: Lot 12 of Section 3 of Hounds Ears Golf and Ski Club Development, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Frank Kevin Lesage. Grantors: William Dylan Shrader, Jeremy Shrader, Bridgit Shrader. Excise Tax: $37 Price: $18,500 Page 327 of Book 2172.
March 9: Three tracts of land (0.46, 0.234 and 0.5696 acres) in New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Matthew Michael Soucie, Audie Leigh Ernest, Michael Percy Soucie. Grantors: Elizabeth G. Riddick. Excise Tax: $799 Price: $399,500 Page 333 of Book 2172.
March 9: One tract of land (2.18 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Claude C. Armfield III. Grantors: Kenneth Dale Hayes, Bettie Storie Hayes. Excise Tax: $70 Price: $35,000 Page 353 of Book 2172.
March 9: One tract of land (0.577 acres) in Brushy Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert L. Hunt Living Trust, Robert L. Hunt. Grantors: Robert L. Hunt III. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 356 of Book 2172.
March 9: One tract of land (17.951 acres) in Blowing Rock Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Carl Freeman. Grantors: Henry Christopher Blake III, Susan S. Blake. Excise Tax: $800 Price: $400,000 Page 359 of Book 2172.
March 9: One tract of land (3/8 acres) in Cove Creek Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Roshan Singh, Samantha Singh. Grantors: Dwayne K. Oliver, Lottie W. Olver. Excise Tax: $240 Price: $120,000 Page 370 of Book 2172.
March 9: Lot R 20 of Grandfather Farms Section 2, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Lemart Reality, Inc. Grantors: First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Excise Tax: $450 Price: $225,000 Page 395 of Book 2172.
March 9: One tract of land (2.661 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Troy McNeil, Margaret Kaetlyn McNeil. Grantors: Pamela Jestes Winkler, Clarence Douglas Winkler. Excise Tax: $350 Price: $175,000 Page 398 of Book 2172.
March 9: Lot 121, 106, 105 of Summit Park Development, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Wesley M. Starnes, Bryan W. Starns. Grantors: The Willett Family Trust, Bryan Starns, Hal H. Willett. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 418 of Book 2172.
March 10: Lot B 40 of Charter Hills Subdivision, Laurel Creek Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Luiz Henrique, Adne Karina M F. Silva Henrique. Grantors: Douglas H. Matthews. Excise Tax: $22 Price: $11,000 Page 481 of Book 2172.
March 10: Lot 3, Seven Devils Resort, Section Two, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Cyndia C. Caldwell, David L. Caldwell. Grantors: Dare Investments, LLC. Excise Tax: $1,074 Price: $537,000 Page 597 of Book 2172.
March 10: Two tracts of land (3.353 acres and 2.747 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joseph Graybeal, Judy Roark, Rodney Combs, Arwanna Watson. Grantors: Shirley Ann Dunn, Boyd Earl Dunn, Opal Woodward Graybeal, Boyd Dunn. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 620 of Book 2172.
March 11: Lot 29 of Northridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joseph Fedelim, Ivetta Fedelim. Grantors: Martha D. Jacobus. Excise Tax: $40. Price: $20,000 Page 131 of Book 2173.
March 11: One tract of land (0.804 acres) in stony Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kimberly Pierson Properties, LLC. Grantors: TTT-3 LLC. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 133 of Book 2173.
March 11: One tract of land (4.06 acres) in Stony Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: William Davis Hodges. Grantors: Brenda S. Hodges, William Kyle Hodges. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 136 of Book 2173.
March 11: Tract 3 of StillHouse Creek Subdivision, Phase 1, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert A. Young, Claire D. Young. Grantors: Theresa Ann Brown, Carole C. Parrish, Robert N. Parrish III. Excise Tax: $134 Price: $67,000 Page 165 of Book 2173.
March 11: Lot 6 of the Cottages at Wilson Farm, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael P. Walker, Mary Walker. Grantors: Rictur, Inc. Excise Tax: $528 Price: $264,000 Page 169 of Book 2173.
March 11: One tract of land (0.984 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Ground Effects Investments, LLC. Grantors: Glenn Triplett Irrevocable Trust Agreement, Misti Whiley, Delmar Triplett, Glenn R. Triplett. Excise Tax: $300 Price: $150,000 Page 188 of Book2173.
March 11: Lot 19 of Charter Hills Subdivision, Section A., Watauga County, NC. Grantees: GA. Jones Investments LLC. Grantors: Maurice Mangan. Excise Tax: $50 Price: $25,000 Page 199 of Book 2173.
March 11: Tract 6 of Jeffrey Shook Estate, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Mason Shook. Grantors: Lucy McKinny Shook, David L. Shook, David L. Shook, Mark Shook. Excise Tax: $56 Price: $28,000 Page 202 of Book 2173.
March 11: Lot 70 of Laurel Ridge Section of Powder Horn Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jennifer Leigh Hull, Brent Eagon Hull. Grantors: Michael B. Naramore, Jacqueline J. Naramore. Excise Tax: $729 Price: $364,500 Page 206 of Book 2173.
March 11: One tract of land (0.088 acres) in Blue Ridge Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: William Keith Bender. Grantors: Boone Development, Inc. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 222 of Book 2173.
March 11: One tract of land (44.382 acres) in Beaver Dam Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jay M. Guild Jr., Justin M. Guild, Jay M. Guild. Grantors: Jay M. Guild, Lena M. Guild. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 249 of Book 2173.
March 11: Six tracts of land in New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Boone United Methodist Church, Inc. Grantors: Board of Trustees Boone United Methodist Church, Boone United Methodist Church, Shelia T. Deal, Mary Louise Roberts, Justin B. Lawrence. No Tax Considerations. Price: N/A Page 257 of Book 2173.
March 11: Lot 103 of Summit Park Development, Blue Ridge Township, Watauga County,NC. Grantees: Charles Mark Reiner, Patricia Johnson Reiner. Grantors: Debra Eileen Simpson. Excise Tax: $450 Price: $225,000 Page 288 of Book 2173.
March 11: Lot 1 of Townhomes of Brookshire, New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Lynn W. Tutterow, Susan Davis. Grantors: RCPBD Investments LLC. Excise Tax: $586 Price: $293,000 Page 316 of Book 2173.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.