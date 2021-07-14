The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.{&end}
June 7: Four acres Meat Camp and .09 acres Meat Camp. Grantees: William Reid White and Jessica Noelle Alizieri Stevens. Grantors: Diane Marie Tait. Tax: $110. Price: $55,000. Page 800 of Book 2195.
June 7: 166.71 acres Frances Tester Henson Heirs Laurel Creek. Grantees: David Riley and Melanie Riley. Grantors: Janice T. Ashley, George Ashley, Joyce T. Reese, Hite Reese, Nadine T. Harris, Roger Harris, Len Tester, Catherine Tester, Terry L. Tester and Len D. Tester. Tax: $2,400. Price: $1,200,000. Page 811 of Book 2195.
June 7: Lot 221 Firethorn Phase 2 Section 2. Grantees: Midland Trust Company and Barbara Chasnov. Grantors: Firethorn Partners, LLC. Tax: $440. Price: $220,000. Page 832 of Book 2195.
June 7: Lot 19 Top O Boone Inc Section D. Grantees: Micael T. Coffey and Candice R. Coffey. Grantors: John Henry Schmidt and Ann Baker Schmidt. Tax: $1,201. Price: $600,500. Page 834 of Book 2195.
June 7: .521 acres Boone. Grantees: Brockford G. Baird, Connie L. Baird, Antonio Fuentes and Margarita Fuentes Santana. Grantors: JMF Realty, LLC. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 859 of Book 2195.
June 7: 3.657 acres Catherine Walker Morton Watauga. Grantees: Catherine Walker Morton. Grantors: The Catherine Walker Morton Revocable Living Trust. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 866 of Book 2195.
June 7: Sleepy Hollow Watauga Lots 3 4 with Exception. Grantees: Lawrence Baine Mac Kenzie Trust and Lawrence Baine Mac Kenzie. Grantors: Katheryn Mackenzie and Lawrence Baine Mackenzie. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 890 of Book 2195.
June 7: One acre Blowing Rock and 6,080 square feet Blowing Rock. Grantees: Revocable Declaration of Trust by Susan Carpenter Heavner. Grantors: Susan Virginia Heavner and Susan Carpenter Heavner. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 893 of Book 2195.
June 7: Unit C31 Sweetgrass Blowing Rock. Grantees: Shultz Revocable Trust, Charles W. Shultz and Alysia C. Shultz. Grantors: Charles W. Shultz and Alysia C. Shultz. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 896 of Book 2195.
June 7: Lot 103 Sweetgrass Blowing Rock. Grantees: Shultz Revocable Trust, Charles W. Shultz and Alysia C. Shultz. Grantors: Charles W. Shultz and Alysia C. Shultz. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 901 of Book 2195.
June 7: Unit 2 Building Aspen Blowing Rock Chetola Woods Condo. Grantees: Paul Edward Juras and Colleen Caldwell Juras. Grantors: Amzi Hefferson Ellington III. Tax: $930. Price: $465,000. Page 1 of Book 2196.
June 7: 3.657 acres Catherine Walker Morton Watauga. Grantees: The Catherine Walker Morton Revocable Living Trust. Grantors: Catherine Walker Morton. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 17 of Book 2196.
June 8: Unit 232 Royal Oaks Condo. Grantees: Blaine Newsome and Mary B. Newsome. Grantors: Laurie C. Bell and Randall Bell. Tax: $490. Price: $245,000. Page 27 of Book 2196.
June 8: Unit D 4 Glen Burney Condos. Grantees: Earle L. Fincher and Frances S. Fincher. Grantors: Robert Dillner Hr. and Angela Dillner. Tax: $730. Price: $365,000. Page 148 of Book 2196.
June 8: Lot 11 Boulder Springs Meat Camp. Grantees: Robert K. Zuber and Paula R. Zuber. Grantors: Terry M. Butler and Margaret W. Butler. Tax: $82. Price: $41,000. Page 167 of Book 2196.
June 8: Unit 306 Building B College Place Condo. Grantees: Clinton Eugene McElroy and Katherine R. McElroy. Grantors: Judith E. Darling and Paul J. Daoust. Tax: $290. Price: $145,000. Page 170 of Book 2196.
June 8: 0.947 acres Heritage Ridge Blowing Rock. Grantees: Jonathan Henry Weir Meisner and Erica Nicole Meisner. Grantors: Ryan Kevin Rich and Alice Simmons Rich. Tax: $1,120. $660,000. Page 190 of Book 2196.
June 8: Lot 26 Wapiti Ridge Blue Ridge. Grantees: Miguel Angel Vargas and Sarah Margaret Vargas. Grantors: David Trueblood and Valli Lynn Trueblood. Tax: $218. Price: $109,000. Page 213 of Book 2196.
June 8: .370 acres Lot 37R Robert N Oelberg Douglas Walker Judith Walker Blue Ridge. Grantees: Connor Glen Brunson and Cayla Mckenzie. Grantors: Brian Slusher. Tax: $510. Price: $255,000. Page 235 of Book 2196.
June 8: Lot 141 Cliffs Laurel Creek. Grantees: Ricky Edward Bullard. Grantors: Leonard H. Caggiano and Linda N. Caggiano. Tax: $54. Price: $27,000. Page 251 of Book 2196.
June 8: Three tracts. Grantees: Thomas C. Franz and Denise L. Dohner Franz. Grantors: Robert Mark Warren and Betty E. Warren. Tax: $1,100. Price: $550,000. Page 258 of Book 2196.
June 8: Lot 5R Peacock Ridge Blowing Rock. Grantees: Curran 2021 Qualified Personal Residence Trust and Edward L. Curran. Grantors: Edward L. Curran Revocable Trust. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 263 of Book 2196.
June 8: Lot 18 Top O Boone Inc Section D. Grantees: Jennifer H. Massengill and Stephen M. Klein. Grantors: John Henry Schmidt and Ann Baker Schmidt. Tax: $70. Price: $35,000. Page 265 of Book 2196.
June 8: Lot 14 Greystone Blue Ridge Phase 1. Grantees: Joshua Chadwick Vincent and Tomie Lynn Miller Vincent. Grantors: Richard A. Kuci Jr. and Renee J. Kuci. Tax: $340. Price: $170,000. Page 268 of Book 2196.
June 8: Lot C 298 Charter Hills Laurel Creek and Lot 299 Charter Hills Laurel Creek Section 1 C. Grantees: Donny Boy, LLC. Grantors: Paul Ackerman Revocable Trust. Tax: $656. Price: $328,000. Page 272 of Book 2196.
June 8: Lot 10 Block B Laurel Hill Blue Ridge. Grantees: Soxridge LLC. Grantors: Jennifer C. Sikes and Benjamin J. Troxler. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 278 of Book 2196.
June 8: G D Barnett New River Lots 7 through 11. Grantees: Abigail G. Emmett. Grantors: Grant N. Holder. Tax: $560. Price: $280,000. Page 301 of Book 2196.
June 8: Lot 8 Hidden Hills New River Section C. Grantees: Taylor Gazaway Duncan and Stephen Graham Duncan. Grantors: Ernest Todd Holden and Jennifer Holden. Tax: $580. Price: $290,000. Page 315 of Book 2196.
June 8: Unit 232 Building H Laurel Creek Holiday Beech Villas Condo. Grantees: Alba Peralta. Grantors: Brian V. Parchinski and Leah G. Parchinski. Tax: $229. Price: $114,500. Page 336 of Book 2196.
June 9: Watauga River Overlook Lots 37 through 42. Grantees: William E. Hodgkins II and Janene R. Hodgkins. Grantors: William Hodgkins and Barbara Hodgkins. Tax: $10. Price: $5,000.
June 9: UnitW 33 Unit SMK09107A Smoketree Lodge. Grantees: Great Resorts Travel Trust and Carlos Lopez. Grantors: Gregor Schneider and April Y. Schneider. Tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 378 of Book 2196.
June 9: Unit 232 Building H. Laurel Creek Holiday Beech Villas Condo. Grantees: Brandon Pierce. Grantors: Alba Peralta. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 381 of Book 2196.
June 9: 28.336 acres Meat Camp Tract 3. Grantees: Sugarworth Mountain, LLC. Grantors: Susan Marie Miller, Scott John Hanson, Lynne J. Hanson, Matthew Worth Vanhoughton and Cynthia M. Vanhoughton. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 415 of Book 2196.
June 9: Lot 86 Laurelmor Laurel Creek Phase I Section 4. Grantees: John D. Hazen Living Trust. Grantors: John Barnette and Audrey Barnette. Tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 419 of Book 2196.
June 9: 1.52 acres Elk Lots ER 73 through ER 75. Grantees: William Titus Ward III and Christine O’Brien Ward. Grantors: Barbara O’Brien and Susannah O’Brien. Tax: $400. Price: $200,000. Page 421 of Book 2196.
June 9: Oak Ridge Estates Blue Ridge Lots 22 through 24. Grantees: Elizabeth Marie Mansour. Grantors: Antony Paul Jacques Mansour and Rehan Camille Saade Mansour. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 426 of Book 2196.
June 9: Lot 3 Grover C Robbins Jr Blowing Rock. Grantees: John A. Graber and Katharine J. Graber. Grantors: K. Craig Church Jr Revocable Trust, Mary E. Church Revocable Trust, K. Craig Church and Mary E. Church. Tax: $1,000. Price: $500,000. Page 441 of Book 2196.
June 9: Lot 20 Boone Fork Camp Blowing Rock Phase IV. Grantees: James A. Gainer and Lisa C. Gainer. Grantors: Rule Property Management, LLC. Tax: $2,030. Price: $1,015. Page 467 of Book 2196.
June 9: Lot 10 Shores Farm II Brushy Fork. Grantees: Katherine Marie Aho and Frances Phillips. Grantors: Mark Allen Swartz and Lauren Murphy Swartz. Tax: $1,627. Price: $813,500. Page 524 of Book 2196.
June 9: Three acres Watauga. Grantees: Richard Lee Townsend, Cynthia Townsend and Mary Allison Townsend. Grantors: Harold W. Shaw, Catherine L. Wold and Debra J. Shaw. Tax: $130. Price: $65,000. Page 528 of Book 2196.
June 9: Lot 4 Thunder Hill Estates. Grantees: Ryan K. Rich and Alice S. Rich. Grantors: Glenda Allene Lucero and Glenda Lucero. Tax: $1,180. Price: $590,000. Page 536 of Book 2196.
June 9: 0.802 Cove Creek. Grantees: Tammy E. Drulias and William G. Drulias. Grantors: Jonathan T. Young and Kelly M. Huestis. Tax: $450. Price: $225,000. Page 539 of Book 2196.
June 9: Lot 27 Seven Devils Resort Property Section 2. Grantees: Scott Holland Muns and Lindsay Ilyse Muns. Grantors: Thomas R. Ferry Jr. and Elizabeth Ferry. Tax: $680. Price: $340,000. Page 560 of Book 2196.
June 9: Lot 235 Firethorn Phase 2 Section 2. Grantees: Martha Grace Patel and Narendra Mafbhai Patel. Grantors: Firethorn Partners, LLC. Tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 579 of Book 2196.
June 9: 14 5/8 acres Lot 9 G W Moody Estate. Grantees: Donna S. Jones and Jerry W. Cotton. Grantors: Donna S. Jones. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 581 of Book 2196.
June 9: 0.569 acres Brushy Fork. Grantees: Anna Katheryn Hege. Grantors: Thomas M. Williamsen and Judith L. Williamsen. Tax: $510. Price: $255,000. Page 584 of Book 2196.
June 9: 0.473 acres Beaver Dam and 0.404 acres Beaver Dam. Grantees: Joseph Lee Trivette and Mindy Lear Trivette. Grantors: Lifestore Bank. Tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 603 of Book 2196.
June 9: Lot 12 Beechwood Cluster. Grantees: Daniel H. Brown and Jessica Lee Henderson Brown. Grantors: Larissa A. Brenner. Tax: $534. Price: $267,000. Page 619 of Book 2196.
June 9: 0.34 Lot 148 Grassy Gap Golf Course Laurel Creek. Grantees: Arlene M. Brown and Roger D. Brown. Grantors: Phyllis N. Bergelson and Victor Bergelson. Tax: $1,098. Price: $549,000. Page 638 of Book 2196.
June 9: 24.92 acres Robert Ray Wilson Shelby Jean Wilson Tract I. Grantees: Jamie K. Wingard and Judith Lynn Wingard. Grantors: Robert Ray Wilson, Shelby Jean Wilson and Robert R. Wilson. Tax: $225. Price: $112,500. Page 666 of Book 2196.
June 9: 19.47 acres Robert Ray Wilson Shelby Jean Wilson Tract 2. Grantees: Mark Alexander Fleming and Susan Carmel Fleming. Grantors: Robert Ray Wilson and Shelby Jean Wilson and Robert R. Wilson. Tax: $225. Price: $112,500. Page 669 of Book 2196.
June 9: 0.421 acres Boone. Grantees: Sri Ten, LLC. Grantors: Brockford G. Baird, Connie L. Baird, Antonio Fuentes, Margarita Fuentes Santana and Humberto Jose Santana. Tax: $8,000. Price: $4,000,000. Page 672 of Book 2196.
June 10: Lot 2 Twin Rivers Phase 1. Grantees: Mike Oliver. Grantors: Watauga County, Stacy C. Eggers IV, Herman D. Tomer and Barbara Tomer. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 731 of Book 2196.
June 10: Two Tracts Laurel Creek. Grantees: ITTK, LLC. Grantors: Peggy A. Hall. Tax: $425. Price: $212,500. Page 750 of Book 2196.
June 10: Lot 9 Forest Park. Grantees: Samuel J. Consoli Revocable Trust. Grantors: Samuel J. Consoli. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 754 of Book 2196.
June 10: Lot 3 Wintergreen Acres Blue Ridge and Lot 2 Wintergreen Acres Blue Ridge. Grantees: John Wesley Howarth. Grantors: John N. Howarth and Barbara A. Howarth. Tax: $215. Price: $107,500. Page 755 of Book 2196.
June 10: Sixteen acres. Grantees: Joseph Aaron Townsend and Lydia Sanders Townsend. Grantors: Kenny Gene Isaacs and Betsy Isaacs. Tax: $84. Price: $42,000. Page 785 of Book 2196.
June 10: Lot 4 Hound Ears Golf and Ski Club Watauga Section 21. Grantees: Suzanne P. Zaunbrecher. Grantors: Hilary C. Zaunbrecher. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 796 of Book 2196.
June 10: 2.538 acres Lot 2 Revised Bailey Watauga. Grantee: Seth A. Hall and Stefanie D. Hall. Grantors: Yvette Burton Howe and Jeffrey Kent Howe Jr. Tax: $1,610. Price: $805,000. Page 798 of Book 2196.
June 10: Lot 223 Firethorn Phase 2 Section 2. Grantees: Vijay K. Agarwal. Grantors: Firethorn Partners, LLC. Tax: $450. Price: $225,000. Page 842 of Book 2196.
June 10: UnitW 2 Unit G 211 Wildflower Condos. Grantees: Ma. Gloria Ruiz Victorio. Grantors: Bruce A. Zelonky and Faye L. Zelonky. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 892 of Book 2196.
June 10: Unit 2 Building Redwood Watauga South Slope Overlook Condos. Grantees: Andrea Ashby. Grantors: The Sevits Family Trust, George W. Sevits and Frances L. Sevits. Tax: $200. Price: $100,000. Page 11 of Book 2197.
June 10: Lot 50 Grouse Ridge Laurel Creek Section Gr. Grantees: Samantha Lynn Laino. Grantors: Robert J. Laino and Michelle L. Laino. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 20 of Book 2197.
June 10: Lot 16 High Knolls Stony For. Grantees: Brian Christopher Boger, Megan Quickel Boger and Barbara Quickel. Grantors: Donald Eugene Doles Revocable, Donald Eugene Doles and Janet Elaine Doles. Tax: $614. Price: $307,000. Page 27 of Book 2197.
June 10: Fifteen acres Cove Creek. Grantees: Crosswinds, LLC. Grantors: John C. Heaton and Chandler G. Heaton. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 47 of Book 2197.
June 10: 1.454 acres Watauga with exception and 0/102 acres Watauga. Grantees: James Hartley and Melissia Hartley. Grantors: James Hartley. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 53 of Book 2197.
June 10: Unit 112 Building I New River Riverstone Condo Phase I. Grantees: Mary Kathleen Moore and Daniel Moore. Grantors: Raymond H. Duke, Margaret A. Duke and Margaret O. Duke. Tax: $520. Price: $260,000. Page 57 of Book 2197.
June 10: Lot 41 Hillwinds Estates Blowing Rock. Grantees: Vicki Mitchell Hamilton. Grantors: Stephen G. Buchanan and George R. Collis. Tax: $150. Price: $75,000. Page 76 of Book 2197.
June 10: Grandfather Farms Lots R27 and R28 Section 3. Grantees: Jamie Griffin Wilson and Brent Scott Wilson. Grantors: Kelly McLaurin, Kelly L. Sigmon and David McLaurin. Tax: $800. Price: $400,000. Page 80 of Book 2197.
June 10: 0.506 acres New River. Grantees: WVS Properties, LLC. Grantors: Nancy C. Lorenzen and Timothy Lorenzen. Tax: $300. Price: $150,000. Page 96 of Book 2197.
June 10: 1.016 acres Lot 1A Copper Ridge New River. Grantees: Anthony Sapp and Kathleen Sapp. Grantors: Alvin Blake Brown and An Fulp Brown. Tax: $88. Price: $44,000. Page 117 of Book 2197.
June 10: Lot 18 Sorrento Skies Blue Ridge Section Three. Grantees: Christopher Shuman and Whitney Roberts Shuman. Grantors: William G. Harbinson and Sandra G. Harbinson. Tax: $1,292. Price: $646,000. Page 141 of Book 2197.
June 10: 5.449 acres Stony Fork. Grantees: Philip S. Johnson and Diane L. Johnson Trust. Grantors: Philip S. Johnson Trust. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 232 of Book 2197.
June 10: UnitW 48 Unit 9 Watauga Frontier Village. Grantees: Jerry Robertson. Grantors: Michael D. Kersh, Jackie Jeanne Kersh. Tax: $1. Price: $500. Page 237 of Book 2197.
June 10: Lot 406 Firethorn Ledges at Firethorn. Grantees: Anna Maria Karkus. Grantors: Firethorn Partners, LLC. Tax: $280. Price: $140,000. Page 240 of Book 2197.
June 11: 1.377 acres Valle Cay Watauga Tract 67. Grantees: David G. Murphy and Nancy L. Murphy. Grantors: Keith F. Richardson and Marilyn L. Richardson. Tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 295 of Book 2197. Page 295 of Book 2197.
June 11: Ten acres Watauga. Grantees: Niemyski Family Trust, Paul Leo Niemski and Kamela Yates-Niemyski. Grantors: Christopher Allen Calloway and Diane L. Calloway. Tax: $600. Price: $300,000. Page 300 of Book 2197.
June 11: 1.608 acres Lot 8 R Sorrento Woods Blue Ridge. Grantees: Mark C. Greene and Paula W. Greene. Grantors: Kenneth D. Wehrmann and Jessica Leigh Wehrmann. Tax: $1,450. Price: $725,000. Page 303 of Book 2197.
June 11: 3.2 acres Brushy Fork and 20 1/4 acres Brushy Fork. Grantee: Brian Kurzmmiller Romans. Grantors: James Addison Davis III and Erin A. Davis. Tax: $740. Price: $370,000. Page 306 of Book 2197.
June 11: Unit 4A Laurel Creek Wildwind Condo. Grantees: Kroum S. Sotirov and Danielle Reed. Grantors: Riley Ann Pudney. Tax: $338. Price: $169,000. Page 333 of Book 2197.
June 11: 2.475 acres Meat Camp. Grantees: Matthew A. Connell and Richelle B. Connell. Grantors: Lanetta G. Byrd, Gary D. Byrd, Gladys J. Greene, Matthew A. Connell and Richelle B. Connell. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 350 of Book 2197.
June 11: 0.901 acres Lot 272 Blue Ridge Mountain Club Elk FKA Reynolds Blue Ridge FKA Laurelmor Phase 1 Section 9. Grantees: Scott Nooney and Erin Nooney. Grantors: BR Development Group, LLC. Tax: $315. Price: $157,500. page 362 of Book 2197.
June 11: Lot 2 Trout Lake Ridge. Grantees: Grzegorz Majewski. Grantors: Anthony Grant and Christyn Grant. Tax: $712. Price: $356,000. Page 374 of Book 2197.
June 11: Lot C409 Sunalei Preserve North Fork Phase 2 Forest at Sunalei. Grantees: KFJ Limited Partnership. Grantors: Sugartree Properties, Inc. Tax: $285. Price: $142,500. Page 395 of Book 2197.
June 11: Lot 35 River Ridge Bald Mountain. Grantees: Steven M. Belcher and Monique C. Moshier. Grantors: Bobby C. Richard and Tina S. Richard. $960. Price: $480,000. Page 398 of Book 2197.
June 11: Lot 224 Firethorn Phase 2 Section 2 and C576 Charter Hills Laurel Creek. Grantees: Howard Whitt Shelburne and Erin May Turingan. Grantors: Timothy O. Shelburne and AnneHoward Shelburne. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 428 of Book 2197.
June 11: 11.224 acres Watauga with Exception. Grantees: Frances Monroe. Grantors: Ginger Mast Fore and Ginger Elaine Mast. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 450 of Book 2197.
June 11: Unit R 532 Watauga Echota On the RIdge Condos Phase 1. Grantees: Richard Gaetano Valenti Jr and Cheryl A. Valenti. Grantors: Alfie Family Trust, Miguel Nissim Alfie and Rebeca Alfie. Tax: $900. Price: $450,000. Page 453 of Book 2197.
June 11: Lot 148 Cook and Hodges New River Lots 113 through 118. Grantees: Reynolds Augustus Johnson. Grantors: Matthew A. Cook and Cynthia K. Cook. Tax: $598. Price: $299,000. Page 478 of Book 2197.
June 11: .50 acres Southwood Addition New River. Grantees: James Claywell Hogan II and Erin Patricia Sperry. Grantors: Luke Stephen Edwards and Ginna Sigmon Edwards. Tax: $654. Price: $327,000. Page 494 of Book 2197.
June 11: Lot R 44 Grandfather Farms Watauga Section No. 4. Grantees: Kemp Alan Baker and Marilynn Welch Baker. Grantors: Lazara J. Hurd and Wayne S. Hurd. Tax: $1,040. Price: $520,000. Page 537 of Book 2197.
June 11: 2.003 Blowing Rock. Grantees: Fredrick Michael Joubert and Susana Joubert. Grantors: Grossman Family Legacy Trust, Isaac Grossman and Berta Grossman. Tax: $1,070. Price: $535,000. Page 559 of Book 2197.
