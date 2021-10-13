The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.
Aug. 23: Two Tracts of land Blue Ridge. Grantees: Davis Haas Family Trust, Nancy Haas, Bryan Haas and David Haas. Grantors: David Haas Living Trust, Nancy Haas, Bryan Haas and David Haas. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A/ Page 854 of Book 2214.
Aug. 23: Lot 11 Barefoot Woods. Grantees: Valentina M. Biglake. Grantors: John C. Halas and Judith F. Halas. Tax: $94. Price: 47,000. Page 905 of Book 2214.
Aug. 23: 0.531 acres Cove Creek and .44 acres Cove Creek. Grantees: Maria F. Sherwood and Caden Michael Smith. Grantors: Maria F. Sherwood and James W Sherwood. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 913 of Book 2214.
Aug. 23: 0.687 acres. Grantees: Cary Levine and Alyse Levine. Grantors: Kent Edward Brown. Tax: $100. Price: $50,000. Page 1 of Book 2215.
Aug. 23: Lot A 20 Pinnacle Ridge Laurel Creek. Grantees: Kathryn M. Liguori and John C. Liguori. Grantors: Alfred E. Baker Jr. and Catherine M. Baker. Tax: $1,800. Price: $900,000. Page 57 of Book 2215.
Aug. 23: Lot 23A Overlook at Little Laurel. Grantees: Taube Roy and Sheila Roy. Grantors: Desere Angalique Gamaldi and Eustace Robinson Conway IV. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 80 of Book 2215.
Aug. 23: Unit 5 Building Appalachian Blowing Rock Chetola Woods Condo. Grantees: Anthony Kennedy Dawson and Janet Genoble Dawson. Grantors: Robert Cusick and Caryn Cusick. Tax: $170. Price: $85,000. Page 86 of Book 2215.
Aug. 23: Lot 49 Sweetgrass Blowing Rock. Grantees: Todd P. Dillinger and Sarah W. Dillinger. Grantors: Richard J. Rossitch and Linda K. Rossitch. Tax: $318. Price: $159,000. Page 89 of Book 2215.
Aug. 23: 4.667 acres Loyl S Melnick Jill R Melnick Tract 3 A. Grantees: Robert X. Borths and Julie Kemble Borths. Grantors: Terry Lancaster and Kelly Lancaster. Tax: $1,197. Price: $598,500. Page 112 of Book 2215.
Aug. 23: Lot 9 Ponds Watauga Phase 2. Grantees: Leonard G. Testa and Jannette G. Testa. Grantors: Claudia B. Thomas. Tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 135 of Book 2215.
Aug. 23: Lot 46 Doe Ridge Properties Cabin Cove. Grantees: Leslie Person and Scott Person. Grantors: James E. Zoeller and Cathy L. Zoeller. Tax: $953. Price: $476,500. Page 139 of Book 2215.
Aug. 23: UnitW 12 Unit 6 Beech Manor. Grantees: Nancy Torga. Grantors: Daniel Mendoza and Javier Mendoza. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 153 of Book 2215.
Aug. 23: Lot 585 Westridge AA Section. Grantees: Michael Young Gore, Kellie Blackburn Gore, Bailey Reid Gore and Mariah McVey Gore. Grantors: Michael Edmund Moise and Teresa Williams Moise. Tax: $14. Price: $7,000. Page 171 of Book 2215.
Aug. 23: 8.406 acres Judy A Cuiffo Cove Creek Tract 1. Grantees: David Allen Balduf and Jeanne Marie Balduf. Grantors: Judy A. Cuiffo and Steve Harmison. Tax: $578. Price: $289,000. Page 194 of Book 2215.
Aug. 23: Lot 1 Mountain Forest Watauga. Grantees: Maseco Single Family Private Trust Company, LLC and Tapael Irrevocable Trust. Grantors: Southwest 505, LLC. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 211 of Book 2215.
Aug. 24: Lot 2 Laurel Ridge Watauga Section 7 Phase I FKA Scene O Ramic. Grantees: Kevin R. Youngberg. Grantors: J. Bryan Setzler and Kathleen Rochefort Setzler. Tax: $124. Price: $62,000. Page 240 of Book 2215.
Aug. 24: Block D Saddle Hills Blowing Rock Lots 9A, 9B, 10 and 11. Grantees: Catherine Ann Ennis and Judith Ellen Bailey. Grantors: Steven B. Criminger and Karen F. Criminger. Tax: $590. Price: $295,000. Page 309 of Book 2215.
Aug. 24: 1.119 acres Lot 490R Blue Ridge Mountain Club Elk Phase 1 Section 12. Grantees: Stephen Paul Cassidy and Gillian Elizabeth Steele. Grantors: Elaine D. Topodas and Jonathan M. Topodas. Tax: $290,000. Page 333 of Book 2215.
Aug. 24: Unit 302 Building New River Kensington Gate Condos. Grantees: Nancy Harding Perry. Grantors: John C. Robinson Jr. and Adrienne P. Robinson. Tax: $810. Price: $405,000. Page 364 of Book 2215.
Aug. 24: Top O Boone Inc New River Lots 28 and 29 Section C. Grantees: Todd Parsons and Julia Parsons. Grantors: Paul Dwyer and Susan Dwyer. Tax: $972. Price: $486,000. Page 368 of Book 2215.
Aug. 24: Lot 3A Yonahlossee Resort Resort and Club. Grantees: J. William Hunter Revocable Trust, Sharon P. Hunter Revocable Trust, Sharon P. Hunter, J. William Hunter and Sharon P. Hunter. Grantors: J. William Hunter and Sharon P. Hunter. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 398 of Book 2215.
Aug. 24: UnitW 16 Unit 32 Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: Carol Marie Templeton. Grantors: Association of Co-owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums Swiss Mountain Village. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 418 of Book 2215.
Aug. 24: UnitW 19 Unit 28 Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: Linda Paige. Grantors: Association of Co-owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 420 of Book 2215.
Aug. 24: UnitW 23 Unit 32 Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: Michael W. McKinney and Linda L. McKinney. Grantors: Association of Co-owners of Swiss Mountain Village Condominiums. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 422 of Book 2215.
Aug. 24: UnitW 28 Unit 19 Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: James Weaver. Grantors: Swiss Mountain Village. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 424 of Book 2215.
Aug. 24: UnitW 32 Unit 25 Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: Leigh Ann Long. Grantors: Swiss Mountain Village. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 426 of Book 2215.
Aug. 24: UnitW 32 Unit 8 Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees Grantors: Swiss Mountain Village. Grantors: Rose Filley. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 428 of Book 2215.
Aug. 24: UnitW 32 Unit 24 Blowing Rock Swiss Mountain Village. Grantees: Rose Filley. Grantors: Swiss Mountain Village. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 430 of Book 2215.
Aug 24: Lot 5 Village Creek Laurel Creek Section III. Grantees: The Arthur Marr Hansuld Revocable Trust and Arthur Marr Hansuld. Grantors: Hansuld Revocable Trust and Carol J. Hansuld. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 444 of Book 2215.
Aug. 25: Unit 305 Building B Laurel Creek Holiday Beech Villas Condo. Grantees: Nicholas Reardon and Abigail Reardon. Grantors: James Franklin Biggs and Silke Biggs. Tax: $230. Price: $115,000. Page 482 of Book 2215.
Aug. 25: Lot 18 Ravens Ridge New River. Grantees: James Austin Wright and EMily V. Wright. Grantors: Walter Glenn Grizzard, Liza Curtin, Lisa Grizzard and Barbara Rieker. Tax: $850. Price: $425,000. Page 505 of Book 2215.
Aug. 25: 16.26 acres Elk, .1 acres Elk, 0.17 acres elk With Exception. Grantees: Tara May Jackson, Gregory Scott Jackson and James Braudrick Allen. Grantors: Tracy R. Stilwell and Laura S. Stilwell. Tax: $488. Price: $244,000. Page 556 of Book 2215.
Aug. 25: 0.220 acres Lot 1 Windcliff Investments Blowing Rock and 0.271 acres Lot 2 Windcliff Investments Blowing Rock. Grantees: David Theodore Goodson and Paula Hammer Goodson. Grantors: Windcliff Investments Limited. Tax: $313,500. Page 581 of Book 2215.
Aug. 25: Lot 17 Charter Hills Laurel Creek Section C. Grantees: Duane Richard Dennison and Shannon Dennison. Grantors: Big Indian, GP, Frank Thomas Pratt Jr and G. Everett Bond. Tax: $500. Price: $250,000. Page 596 of Book 2215.
Aug. 25: 1.111 acres Watuaga. Grantees: Lynda M. Paxton. Grantors: Chester J. Kyle Jr and Janice Kirby Kyle. Tax: $1,370. Price: $685,000. Page 615 of Book 2215.
Aug. 25: Unit C3 Sweetgrass Devision Blowing Rock Laurel Ridge at Sweetgrass Lake. Grantees: Keane Living Trust, William John Keane and Kimberly Susan Keane. Grantors: William John Keane and Kimberly Susan Keane. Tax: No tax consideration. Price: N/A. Page 643 of Book 2215.
Aug. 25: Unit 2 Building Pine Blowing Rock Chetola Woods Condo. Grantees: Jeffery P. Nobles and Lisa G. Nobles. Grantors: Ila Yeatts Nichols. Tax: $1,000. Price: $500,000. Page 646 of Book 2215.
