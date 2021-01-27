The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office website and is public record. A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the party releasing the deed. The prices listed are calculated through the excise tax, which is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of the sales price. To view the deed of any land transfer, visit 72.15.246.181/watauganc, read and acknowledge the disclaimer and enter relevant criteria into the search engine.{&end}
Nov. 5, 2020: Lot E-17 and E-19, Section 1, Mill Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Richard A. Sharum, Susan Sharum. Grantors: Richard A. Sharum, Susan Sharum. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 828 of Book 2139.
Nov. 6, 2020: One tract of land (0.839 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Myra Vell Mayse, Wayne Ford. Grantors: Myra Vell Mayse, Wayne Ford. No Tax Considerations. Price: N/A Page 1 of Book 2140.
Nov. 6, 2020: One tract of land (3.815 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jeffery Nifong, Deborah N. Patterson. Grantors: Maxine Swaringen Mast. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 42 of Book 2140.
Nov. 6, 2020: Lot 2, Section 10 of Hounds Ear Golf and Ski Club Development, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Brandon Baker Schell, Leslie Rae Schell. Grantors: Leslee A Dubois. Exercise Tax: $670 Price: $335,000 Page 58 of Book 2140.
Nov. 6, 2020: Unit 215 of Book of Royal Oak Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jerri Jo Miller. Grantors: Bobby Leroy Bryant, Sharon Christopher Bryant. Exercise Tax:$440 Price:$220,000 Page 97 of 2140.
Nov. 6, 2020: Lot 5B of Boulder Ridge Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: 112 Indian Paintbrush, LLC. Grantors: Mary E. Wittman. Exercise Tax: $85 Price: $42,500 Page 103 of Book 2140.
Nov. 6, 2020: One tract of land (1.865 acres) in Valle Ridge, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Varun Chinta, Pavita Perupoina. Grantors: Robert Dale Vance, Terry Vance. Exercise Tax: $584 Price:$292,000 Page 106 of Book 2140.
Nov. 6, 2020: Lot 85 of Monteagle Subdivision, Phase II, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Nicholas Miceli, Michael Joseph Patria. Grantors: Deep Creek Holdings, LLC. Exercise Tax: $60 Price: $30,000 Page 182 of Book 2140.
Nov. 6, 2020: Lot 8, Phase 1 of Critcher Meadows Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Matthew L. Thomas, Rebecca M. Thomas. Grantors: Michael Andrew Martin, Stephanie Ellen Martine. Exercise Tax: $1,090 Price: $545,000 Page 189 of Book 2140.
Nov. 6, 2020: One tract of land (2.909 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: JRS International, LLC. Grantors: Henri Deschamps, Marie Deschamps. Exercise Tax: $1,325 Price: $662,500 Page 208 of Book 2140.
Nov. 6, 2020: Lot 6 and 7 of Diamond Pointe, New River Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jeremy Douglas, Jennie Douglas. Grantors: Steven J. Hageman, Elizabeth R. Miller. Exercise Tax: $680 Price:$ 340,000 Page 221 of Book 2140.
Nov. 6, 2020: One tract of land (2.694 acres) in “Minor Subdivision for Blue Ridge Conservancy,” Watauga County, NC. Grantees:Blue Ridge Conservancy. Grantors: Ralph F. Church, Amy M. Church. Exercise Tax: $100 Price: $50,000 Page 240 of Book 2140.
Nov. 6, 2020: Unit 8-A in Wildwind Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jeffery G. Hardin. Grantors: Megan M. Reichert, Axel B. Reichert. Exercise Tax: $260 Price:$ 130,000 Page 250 of Book 2140.
Nov. 6, 2020: Lot 23 in Section NV of North View-Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Steven Marcus Stoll, Sandra Jean Stoll. Grantors: Side Mitchell Mack Jr. Exercise Tax: $768 Price: $384 Page 277 of Book 2140.
Nov. 6, 2020: Unit C331, Building C-3, Phase 9, Chalakee Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Jeffery Lynn Cole, Hilary Kwasnik. Grantors: Karen M. Sexton, David G. Sexton. Exercise Tax: $1,030 Price: $515,000 Page 292 of Book 2140.
Nov. 6, 2020: Three tracts of land (1. 25, 3.75, and 5.258 acres) in Laurel Creek Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Katherine Kryder. Grantors: Jeremy Batt, Lauren Batt. Exercise Tax:$700 Price: $350,000 Page 315 of Book 2140.
Nov. 6, 2020: Unit F-1 of Echota Woods Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: William H. Shupert, Carol Anne Shupert. Grantors: J. Larry Carter Revocable Trust, J. Larry Carter Trust, Aida Plaza Carter, Larry J. Carter Jr., Britton Wade Carter. Exercise Tax: $720 Price: $360,000 Page 331 of Book 2140.
Nov. 6, 2020: Lot 19 (0.556 acres) in Blue Ridge Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Joshua Michael Anderson, Emily Jane anderson. Grantors: Sheila N. Farmer. Exercise Tax: $732 Price: $336,000 Page 350 of 2140.
Nov. 6, 2020: Lot 6A, Section 20, of Hounds Ears Lodge & Club, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: David V. Cochran, Susan M. Cochran. Grantors: Hounds Ears Club, Inc. Exercise Tax: $230 Price: $$115,000 Page 364 of Book 2140.
Nov. 6, 2020: Lot 1 of The Cottages at Wyndham Hill Subdivision, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Sargon Anwoya Hormez, Kelly Marie Hormez. Grantors: Melissa E. Watson. Exercise Tax: $560 Price: $280,000 Page 367 of Book 2140.
Nov. 6, 2020: Lot 33 of Buckeye Gap-Beech Mountain, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Preston L. Halstead, Pilar A. Halstead. Grantors: F. Burks Talbott and Son, Inc. Exercise Tax: $13 Price: $6,500 Page 390 of Book 2140.
Nov. 6, 2020: Tract 5 of Plat Book 18, page 452, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Stephanie Renee Sluder. Grantors: Stephanie Renee Sluder, Melinda Bumgarner Byers. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 398 of Book 2140.
Nov. 6, 2020: One tract of land (0.137 acres) in Blowing Rock, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Georgette K. Stone Revocable Trust, Georgette K. Stone. Grantors: Lynn L. Rollins. Exercise Tax: $1,308 Price: $654,000 Page 400 of Book 2140.
Nov 6, 2020: One tract of land, a 0.766 acre portion of the Howard Foster Tract, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Tonya Lorraine Greene Irrevocable Trust, Tonya Lorraine Greene. Grantors: David Kohn, Donna Kohn. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 403 of Book 2140.
Nov. 6, 2020: Two tracts of land in Stony Fork Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Regina Trivette Houck. Grantors: Rebecca Ann Trivette. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 407 of Book 2140.
Nov. 6, 2020: One tract of land in Watauga and Avery Counties, NC. Grantees: James Joseph White, Carmela Dawn White. Grantors: Jackie Townsend Holden. Exercise Tax: $390 Price: $195, 000 Page 412 of Book 2140.
Nov. 6, 2020: One tract of land (1.649 acres) on southside of Tanawha Parkway, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Robert J. Meister, Victoria M. Meister. Grantors: Jay Philip Ammon, Diane Lynn Ammon. Exercise Tax: $700 Price: $350,000 Page 461 of Book 2140.
Nov. 6, 2020: Unit 4 of the Appalachian Building, Chetola Woods Condominiums, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Sarah Beck Revocable Trust, Sarah A. Beck. Grantors: Robert David Tate, Leigh Fullington Tate. Exercise Tax: $1,170 Price: $585,000 Page 466 of Book 2140.
Nov. 9, 2020: One tract of land (0.498 acres) in Beaver Dam Township, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Kenneth D. Harmon, Ruth Harmon. Grantors: Darrel Lowrance, Carol Harmon Lowrance. Grantees: $26 Price: $13,000 Page 488 of Book 2140.
Nov. 9, 2020: One tract of land (2.002 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: JSE, LCC. Grantors: William Wesley Jory Sr., Rosezetta S. Jory. Exercise Tax: $202 Price: $101,000 Page 507 of Book 2140.
Nov. 9, 2020: One tract of land (8.00 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: The Andrews Revocable Trust, Andrews Victor L. Andrews, Deborah B. Andrews. Grantors: Dwbii Eagles Nest, LLC. Exercise Tax: $2918 Price: $1,459,000 Page 510 of Book 2140.
Nov. 9, 2020: Lot 22 of Lookout Village Homes at Watson Gap Village, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Michael J. Kneeland, Roxzene Hunter. Grantors: BR Development Group, LLC. Exercise Tax: $1,856 Price: $928,000 Page 521 of Book 2140.
Nov. 9, 2020: One tract of land (5.227 acres) in Watauga County, NC. Grantees: James R. Todd. Grantors: James O. McGhee, Katheryn Poplin, Katheryn Poplin-McGhee. Exercise Tax: $190 Price: $95,000 Page 547 of Book 2140.
Nov. 9, 2020: Unit C-3 in Cedar Mountain Condominium, Watauga County, NC. Grantees: Lyle Family Trust, Glenn I. Lyle, Laurie N. Lyle. Granotrs: Glenn Lyle, Laurie N. Glenn. No Tax Consideration. Price: N/A Page 562 of Book 2140.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.