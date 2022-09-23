The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 4
ARREST: Renne A. Troy, 59, of Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Troy was issued an Oct. 21 court date and a written promise.
Sept. 12
ARREST: Zachary M. Cole, 26, of Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Cole was issued an Oct. 21 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Michael W. Ameika, 42, of Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with all other offenses. No court date or bond was listed.
VANDALISM: Vandalism of property was reported in the 1000 block of State Farm Road.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering a building, larceny after breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 5000 block of U.S. 421 N.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats was reported in the 8600 block of U.S. 421 N.
Sept. 13
CITATION: Florence S. Davis, 68, of Banner Elk, was summoned/cited for second degree trespass. Davis was issued an Oct. 21 court date.
CITATION: Walter G. Davis, 68, of Banner Elk, was summoned/cited for second degree trespass. Davis was issued an Oct. 21 court date.
FRAUD: Financial card fraud was reported in the 100 block of Hodges Gap Road.
Sept. 14
ARREST: Keith A. Pope, 66, of Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Pope was issued an Oct. 21 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Tuesday A. Teague, 22, was arrested and charged with second degree trespass. Teague was issued an Oct. 20 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
FRAUD: Fraud was reported in the 100 block of Alex Welborne Road.
Sept. 15
ARREST: Heather J. Tuntland, 30, was arrested and charged with simple assault and second degree trespass. Tuntland was issued an Oct. 17 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Lannie L. Hoppers, 41, of Jefferson, was arrested and charged with a probation violation. Hoppers was issued an Oct. 7 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 1700 block of Poplar Grove Road.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Elk Lane.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: breaking or entering and injury to real property was reported in the 200 block of Winebarger Road.
SEPT. 16
LARCENY: Larceny of a motor vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Hwy 105.
LARCENY: Felony larceny was reported in the 700 block of Silverstone Road.
Sept. 17
DUI: Driving under the influence was reported in the 1600 block of Howards Creek Road.
RECOVERED PROPERTY: Recovered property was reported in the 100 block of Kriskell Lane.
Sept. 18
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to property was reported in the 700 block of Fallview lane.
