The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
May 8
ARREST: James D. Fletcher, 33, of Zionville, was arrested and charged with a probation violation. Fletcher was issued a June 2 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jacob L. Davis, 37, of Boone, was arrested and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon. Davis was issued a June 28 court date and a $65,000 secured bond.
May 9
MULTIPLE INCIDENTS: Breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and damage to property was reported in the 100 block of Troy Norris Road.
ARREST: Tristan D. R. Rattler, 34, of Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with child abuse. No bond or court date was listed.
ARREST: Stephen T. Larned, 37, of Boone, was arrested and charged with domestic violence protection order violations. Larned was issued a June 5 court date and no bond.
May 10
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Breaking and entering a building was reported in the 100 block of Charlie Thompson Road.
ARREST: Christopher G. Small, 39, of Banner Elk, was arrested on an order for arrest. Small was issued a June 26 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Conley E. Yates, 49, of Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Yates was issued a June 28 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Danyale E. Elliot, 39, of Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Elliot was issued a June 22 court date and a $500 secured bond.
May 11
ARREST: Jeremy J. Mojica, 33, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Mojica was issued a May 30 court date and a $150,000 secured bond.
May 12
ARREST: Harold F. Ice Jr., 42, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant for arrest. Ice was issued a June 26 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
May 14
ARREST: Wayne L. Potter, 61, of Todd, was arrested and charged with larceny of Ginseng. Potter was issued a June 26 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
May 15
ARREST: Alysha A. Trivette, 24, of Elk Park, was arrested and charged with failure to heed to lights and sirens, flee to elude arrest, resist public officer, no operators license, possession of drug paraphernalia, fictitious registration plate and rear lamp violation. Trivette was issued a June 26 court date and a $8,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Michael F. J. Robinson, 28, of Butler, TN, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Robinson was issued a June 26 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
