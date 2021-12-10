The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 29
ARREST: James Derosa Bodie, 49, of South Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem, was arrested on a criminal summons on a charge of assault on a female. Bodie was issued a Jan. 24 court date and no bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of tools was reported in the 2000 block of Silverstone Road in Zionville.
LARCENY: Larceny of tools, a trailer and a four wheeler was reported in the 400 block of Willowdale Church Road in Vilas.
Nov. 30
ARREST: Manuel Santiago Vicente, 25, of 127 Patton Lane, Boone, was arrested on a warrant for arrest on a charge of assault on a female. Vicente was issued a Nov. 30 court date and no bond.
ARREST: Levi Cody Hicks, 33, of U.S. 19 East, Newland, was arrested on warrants for arrest on charges of felony larceny, possession of methamphetamine and murder. Hicks was issued a Dec. 14 court date and no bond.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 300 block of Roby Cornett Road in Vilas.
Dec. 1
FIRE: A structure fire was reported in the 800 block of N.C. 105 in Linville.
DEATH: A death was reported in the 2000 block of Old U.S. 421 South in Boone.
Dec. 2
ARREST: Jeremy John Mojica, 32, no address listed, was arrested and charged with theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories. Mojica was issued a $15,000 secured bond. No court date was listed.
ARREST: Heather Lynn Boone, 33, no address listed, was arrested on an order for arrest. Boone was issued a Dec. 16 court date and a $388 bond.
ARREST: Daniel Carlton Jones, 47, of Sun View Road, Winston-Salem, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. Jones was issued a Jan. 27 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of various grocery items and a shopping basket was reported in the 100 block of West Yuma Lane in Deep Gap.
Dec. 3
ARREST: Douglas Todd Greene, 49, of Horn in the West Drive, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of impeding traffic. Greene was issued a Jan. 10 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Stacy Ted Leonard, 53, of Pinecrest Street, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with breaking and entering into a building, theft from a building, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of a schedule III controlled substance. Leonard was issued a Jan. 27 court date and a $20,000 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a top deck, a Toyota Yaris and a moped was reported in the 100 block of Glory Drive in Boone.
BREAKING OR ENTERING: Breaking or entering was reported in the 800 block of N.C. 194 North in Boone.
Dec. 4
ARREST: Kaleb Chaparro, 21, of Pinnacle Drive, Boone, was arrested on a warrant for arrest on a charge of assault and battery. Chaparro was issued a Jan. 27 and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Brandy Renee Greene, 38, of Smith Henson Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with assault and battery. Greene was issued a Jan. 27 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Brenda Gail Mullett, 65, of Meadow Hill Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing. Mullett was issued a Jan. 27 court date and was released on a written promise.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 100 block of Lester Johnson Road in Vilas.
LARCENY: Larceny of fire wood was reported in the 200 block of Claudia Street in Blowing Rock.
CALL: A call for service was reported in the 100 block of Hodges Gap Road in Deep Gap.
