The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 19
ARREST: Nathan A. Weston, 32, of Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Weston was issued a May 24 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
March 20
ARREST: Kenneth W. Brown, 53, of Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest — failure to appear for felony possession schedule II possession controlled substance on jail premises. Brown was issued a May 22 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Charles M. J. Ward, 28, of Sugar Grove, was arrested on a warrant service. Ward was issued a May 4 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jedidiah F. Wilson, 27, of Fort Collins, Colorado, was arrested and charged with fugitive from justice. Wilson was issued a April 28 court date and no bond.
ARREST: Grey M. Hawkinson, 36, of Boone, was arrested and charged with breaking or entering and assault and battery. Hawkinson was issued a $500 secured bond. No court date was listed.
March 21
ANIMAL CRUELTY: Animal cruelty was reported in the 3500 block of Mountain Dale Road.
ARREST: Grayson T. Younce, 27, of Boone, was arrested and charged with assault by strangulation and assault on a female. Younce was issued an April14 court date and no bond.
ARREST: Kevin L. Duvon, 29, of Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Duvon was issued an April 28 court date and no bond.
March 22
ARREST: Gregory N. Grubb III, 27, of Boone, was arrested and charged with a probation violation. Grubb was issued an April 6 court date and a $7,500 secured bond.
March 23
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 2800 block of Mountain Dale Road.
March 24
ARREST: Jairo G. Cordova, 20, of Boone, was arrested and charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child. Cordova was issued a May 3 court date and a $150,000 secured bond.
March 26
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: breaking and entering a building, and larceny after breaking and entering a building was reported in the 3300 block of Big Hill Road.
ARREST: James B. Carter, 45, of Boone, was arrested and charged with two six counts of cyberstalking and communicating threats. Carter was issued a $1,000 secured bond. No court date was listed.
ARREST: Carrington L. Taylor, 24, of Sugar Grove, was arrested on a warrant for arrest — misdemeanor larceny. Taylor was issued an April 14 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
