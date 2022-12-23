The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 12
LARCENY: Larceny of a dog was reported in the 500 block of Guy Ford Road.
ARREST: Kevin L. Dishman, 39, of Concord, was arrested and charged with all other offenses. No court date or bond was listed.
Dec. 13
LARCENY: Larceny was reported in the area of Wildcat Road.
LARCENY: Larceny (Felony) was reported in the 600 block of Stewart Simmons Road.
ARREST: Paula M. Campbell, 32, of Hudson, was arrested on a warrant for arrest — child abuse. Campbell was issued a Jan. 30 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Johnny W. Ellison, 55, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant for arrest — breaking and entering and a WFA — larceny after breaking and entering. Ellison was issued a Jan. 31 court date and a $20,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Tylar Watson, 30, of Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of motor vehicle and felony possession of meth. Watson was issued a Jan. 31 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
CITATION: Kitzi J. Burkett, 53, was summon/cited for failure to appear — felony possession schedule II. Burkett was issued a Dec. 29 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: London M. Tester, 48, of Sugar Grove, was arrested on an order for arrest — possession of methamphetamines. No court date was listed. Tester was issued a $3,500 secured bond.
Dec. 14
LARCENY: Larceny was reported in the 400 block of Billy Billings Road.
Dec. 15
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to property was reported in the 300 block of R J Aldridge Road.
Dec. 16
ASSAULT: Assault and battery was reported in the 6000 block of U.S. 321.
ARREST: Jonathan Tatum, 24, of Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Tatum was issued a Feb. 3 court date and a $500 secured bond.
Dec. 17
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 100 block of Meadow Ridge Road.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering a building and larceny after breaking and entering was reported in the 200 block of Bamboo Road.
Dec. 18
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Assault by pointing a gun and assault by strangulation was reported in the 800 block of Brown Trout Road.
ARREST: Trevor Benfield, 20, of Newland, was arrested and charged with all other offenses/consume alcohol less than 21. Benfield was issued a Jan. 30 court date and an “other” type of bond.
ARREST: Brandon H. Burkett, 32, of Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Burkett was issued a Jan. 30 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Justin D. Smith, 28, of Boone, was arrested and charged with possession marijuana up to 1/2 ounce and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Smith was issued a Jan. 30 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Joshua P. Perkins, 33, of Gastonia, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, RDO and driving while license revoked. Perkins was issued a Jan. 30 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
