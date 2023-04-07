The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 26
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering other structures and larceny after breaking and entering was reported in the area of Cove Creek Storage.
March 27
THEFT: Theft of a motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported in the area of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the area of Old Harley Road and Hickory Trail Road.
ARREST: Cameron L. Whitley, 44, of North Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with all other offenses. Whitley was issued an April 28 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Christopher P. Ervin, 44, of Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest — failure to appear child support. Ervin was issued an April 27 court date and a $16,405 secured bond.
ARREST: Mason N. Woodrow, 29, of Boone, was arrested and charged with violation of a court order. Woodrow was issued a May 24 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
March 28
LARCENY: Larceny was reported in the 3600 of Old 421.
ARREST: Randy B. Taylor, 22, of Boone, was arrested and charged with communicating threats. Taylor was issued an April 28 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Clinton E. Mahala, 40, of Creston, was arrested on an order for arrest — failure to appear. Mahala was issued an April 24 court date and a $75,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Lisa I. Moody, 56, of Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Moody was issued an April 28 court date and a $3,500 secured bond.
March 29
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to property was reported in the area of Southern AG.
March 30
ARREST: David L. Davis, 50, of Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with violation of a court order and probation violation. Davis was issued an April 28 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Logan A. Bailey, 34, of Fuquay-Varina, NC, was arrested and charged with breaking or entering to terrorize. Bailey was issued an April 16 court date and a written promise.
ARREST: Leslie A. MacDaniel, 53, of Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. MacDaniel was issued an April 28 court date and a written promise.
March 31
LARCENY: Larceny (misdemeanor) was reported in the 200 block of Winebarger Road.
ARREST: Davy L. Hawkins, 50, of Ferguson, NC, was arrested on an order for arrest for failure to appear. Hawkins was issued a May 10 court date and a $250 secured bond.
April 1
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering a building and larceny after breaking and entering was reported in the 300 block of Ski Mountain Road.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering a building and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of Forest Park Drive.
LARCENY: Larceny was reported in the 4900 block of 105 South.
April 2
ARREST: Karen E. Crowley, 52, of Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with larceny from merchant product code fraud and fugitive. Crowley was issued an April 28 court date and a $28,000 secured bond.
