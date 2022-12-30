The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 19
AREST: Jonathan D. Johnson, 38, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Johnson was issued a Feb. 14 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
Dec. 20
OTHER: All other offenses was reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Felony breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering was reported in the 500 block of Trillium Ridge.
ARREST: Nicholas D. Gray, 38, of Boone, was arrested and charged with a violation of a court order. Gray was issued a Jan. 30 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Aurora D. Sluder, 27, of Mountain City, was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer. Sluder was issued a Jan. 31 court date and a $4,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Joseph M. Pierce, 44, of Boone, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Pierce was issued a Jan. 30 court date and an "other" type of bond.
Dec. 21
ARREST: Brittany J. Holman, 24, of Sugar Grove, was arrested on a warrant for arrest - possession of methamphetamine. Holman was issued a Feb. 17 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
CITATION: Tressa E. Wandling, 39, of Boone, was summoned/cited for failure to appear. Wandling was issued a Feb. 13 court date and a $20,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jairo G. Cordova, 20, of Boone, was arrested and charged with possession drug paraphernalia, carry a concealed weapon, driving while license revoked, exceeding posted speed limit and an order for arrest. Cordova was issued a Jan. 17 court date and a $12,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Christopher M. Green, 32, of Zionville, was arrested on a warrant for arrest - larceny. Green was issued a Feb. 2 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny (felony) was reported in the 2200 block of Old 421 S.
ARREST: David A. Davila, 36, of Banner Elk, was arrested on an order for arrest. Davila was issued a Jan. 31 court date and a written promise.
Dec. 22
ARRET: Isaiah D. Romero, 28, of Sugar Grove, was arrested on an order for arrest - probation violation. Romero was issued a Jan. 31 court date date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Avery A. Simmons, 42, of Deep Gap, was arrested on an order for arrest - probation violation. Simmons was issued a Jan. 23 court date and a $60,000 secured bond.
ARREST: William C. Teague, 31, of Burlington, was arrested on an order for arrest - assault and battery. Teague was issued a Jan. 17 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Aurora D. Sluder, 27, of Mountain City, was arrested on an order for arrest. Sluder was issued a Jan. 31 court date and a written promise.
Dec. 23
ARREST: Terry L. Miller Sr., 65, of Lenoir, was arrested and charged with domestic violence protective order violation. Miller was issued a Jan. 31 court date and no bond.
Dec. 24
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to property was reported in the 100 block of Vixen Lane.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 1200 block of Hardin Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.