The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
June 6
CITATION: Donald E. Thompson, 44, of Deep Gap, was cited on charges of assault on a female, assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats. No bond amount or court date was listed.
DEATH: A death was reported in the 100 block of Clyde Townsend Road in Boone.
June 7
ARREST: Joseph L. Teachout, 41, of Jefferson, was arrested and charged with obtaining property under false pretenses. Teachout was issued a July 7 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Avery A. Simmons Sr., 42, of Deep Gap, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of failing to pay monies. Simmons was issued a July 20 court date and a $1,000 bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of a speaker was reported in the 1000 block of Archie Carroll Road in Boone.
June 8
ARREST: Herbert J. Haney, 50, of Banner Elk, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of cyberstalking. Haney was issued a July 22 court date and a $300 secured bond.
June 9
ARREST: James D. Fletcher, 32, of Zionville, was arrested on an order for arrest. Fletcher was issued a Sept. 8 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Angel D. Wellman, 44, of Todd, was arrested on a civil order for arrest on a charge of failing to pay child support. Wellman was issued a June 30 court date and a $550 secured bond.
ARREST: Kayla Bliss, 29, of Vilas, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of second-degree trespassing. Bliss was issued an Aug. 9 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
June 11
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering a building, larceny after breaking and entering of two trail cameras and theft of a Honda CRF 230L were reported in the 4000 block of Castle Ford Road in Boone.
June 12
CITATION: Timothy H. Baird, 32, of Vilas, was cited on two counts of failing to appear in court on charges of failing to pay child support. Baird was issued a June 30 court date and a $17,717 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of a firearm was reported in the 800 block of Old Mountain Road in Banner Elk.
