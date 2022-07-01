The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
June 20
ARREST: Dallas R. Arnold, 43, of Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested on an order for arrest for failing to appear on a charge of a misdemeanor probation violation. Arnold was issued a July 8 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Kalem G. Harry, 25, of Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Harry was issued a July 22 court date and a $3,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Summer D. Harmon, 41, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with simple assault, injury to personal property and misdemeanor larceny. Harmon was issued a July 22 court date and a $750 secured bond.
June 21
ARREST: Taylor N. Calloway, 20, of Boone, was arrested and charged with failing to appear. Calloway was issued a July 19 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Nicolas A. Elizondo, 31, of Boone, was arrested and charged with failing to appear. Elizondo was issued an Aug. 1 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Summer D. Harmon, 41, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with communicating threats. Harmon was issued a July 22 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Jason L. Brown, 38, of Zionville, was arrested and charged with being a habitual felon. Brown was issued a July 11 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: Theft of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Elk Lane in Deep Gap.
LARCENY: Larceny of six fishing rods was reported in the 1000 block of Archie Carroll Road in Boone.
June 22
ARREST: Jacob G. Shook, 38, of Boone, was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor. Shook was issued an Aug. 12 court date and a $500 secured bond.
AFFRAY: A simple affray was reported in the 200 block of Rippling Water Lane in Blowing Rock.
June 23
ARREST: Michael S. Boone, 46, of Banner Elk, was arrested on a civil order for arrest on a charge of failing to pay child support. Boone was issued a June 30 court date and a $2,675 secured bond.
June 24
ARREST: Jonathan Pleasant, 33, of Zionville, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Pleasant was issued a July 22 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Thomas R. Voisey, 33, of Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault, communicating threats and assault on a female. Voisey was issued an Aug. 12 court date and no bond.
ARREST: Natasha N. Nidiffer, 36, of Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest and charged with resisting a public officer. Nidiffer was issued an Aug. 12 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
June 26
ARREST: Richard J. Boylan Jr., 51, of Todd, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Boylan was issued a July 12 court date and was released on a written promise.
CITATION: Rodney A. Ankeney, 28, of Boone, was cited on a charge of injury to real property. Ankeney was issued an Aug. 3 court date.
LARCENY: Possible larceny of a wallet and two debit cards was reported in the 200 block of Wallace Lane in Banner Elk.
