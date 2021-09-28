The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 11
ARREST: Rodolfo Ruiz Jr., 23, of 211 Cranberry Creek Lane, Zionville, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Ruiz was released on a written promise. No court date was listed.
Sept. 13
LARCENY: Larceny was reported in the 1000 block of Ford Road in Boone.
Sept. 14
ARREST: Joshua Ryan Buffkin, 35, of 124B Quail Ridge Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Buffkin was issued an Oct. 12 court date. Buffkin was not issued a bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of a saw, nail gun, three extension cords, an air hose, a level, a push mower and a weedeater was reported in the 200 block of Smith Henson Road in Sugar Grove.
Sept. 15
ARREST: Kyle Blake Maine, 28, of 138 Milton Moretz Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with failing to pay child support. No court date or bond amount were listed.
ARREST: Benjamin Scott Waldo, 27, of 2988 Mount Zion Road, Ferguson, was arrested on a warrant for arrest on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. Waldo was issued an Oct. 15 court date and was released on a written promise.
Sept. 16
ARREST: Cameron Chase Lister, 31, of 667 Bald Mountain Road, West Jefferson, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun. Lister was issued a Nov. 12 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Earl Coy Barnes, 33, of 140 Barnes Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested on an order for arrest and charged with driving while license revoked. Barnes was issued a Nov. 4 court date and released on a written promise.
ARREST: George Nicholas Foster, 32, of 515 Junaluska, Boone, was arrested and charged with communicating threats. Foster was issued an Oct. 12 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 200 block of Reese Road in Vilas.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering into a building and larceny of money, and two Xboxes were reported in the 100 block of McNabb Lane in Boone.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 100 block of West Circle Drive in Vilas.
LARCENY: Larceny of a miniature horse was reported in the 5000 block of Old U.S. 421 in Zionville.
Sept. 17
ARREST: Stacy Marie Hopson, 28, of 1588 Pigeon Roost Road, Banner Elk, was arrested on an order for arrest and charged with failing to pay child support. Hopson was issued an Oct. 6 court date and a $600 secured bond.
ARREST: Heather Louise Hammac, 33, of 2208 Silverstone Road, Zionville, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, larceny, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of stolen property. Hammac was issued an Oct. 12 court date and a $40,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Rebecca Marie Rominger, 48, of 736 Isaacs Branch Road, Suagr Grove, was arrested and charged with failing to appear on a charge of possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces. Rominger was issued a Nov. 12 court date and a $300 secured bond.
SERVICE: A call for service was reported in the 3000 block of N.C. 194 South in Sugar Grove.
SWATTING: Swatting was reported in the 700 block of Watauga River Road in Sugar Grove.
Sept. 18
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Injury to personal property was reported in the 200 block of Rippling Water Lane in Blowing Rock.
DISPUTE: A civil dispute was reported in the 500 block of Silverleaf Road in Zionville.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 100 block of Courtney Lane in Vilas.
Sept. 19
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 400 block of Grandfather Road in Banner Elk.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 1000 block of N.C. 194 South in Vilas.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Driving while impaired and driving after consuming under the age of 21 were reported in the 100 block of Poplar Grove Road in Boone.
Sept. 20
ARREST: Lexton McKinnley Ford, 18, of 3118 Opal Place, Lenoir, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired and driving after consuming under the age of 21. No court date or bond amount were listed.
Sept. 22
LARCENY: Larceny of tools, a drill, a sand blaster, a toolbox and trackhoe parts was reported in the 2000 block of Beaver Dam Road in Vilas.
Sept. 23
ARREST: Fred Lamont Brown, 49, of 310 Meadow Hill Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Brown was issued an Oct. 1 court date. No bond amount was listed.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: Theft of a Ford F-150 was reported in the 2000 block of Mountain Dale Road in Vilas.
COUNTERFEITING: Counterfeiting/forgery of negotiable instruments was reported in the 1000 block of Deerfield Road in Boone.
UNAUTHORIZED USE: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Meadow Hill Drive in Boone.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Simple assault and larceny of cash were reported in the 200 block of Hodges and Miller Road in Blowing Rock.
LARCENY: Larceny of an Iphone 12 was reported in the 200 block of Mesa Circle in Boone.
Sept. 24
ARREST: Jessica Butler, 32, of 1694 Vanderpool Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with interfering with an electronic monitoring device and a probation violation. Butler was issued a Nov. 12 court date and a $20,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Michael Walter Ameika, 41, of 1638 S. Main St., Blowing Rock, was arrested on a warrant for arrest on a charge of being intoxicated and disruptive. Ameika was issued a Nov. 4 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Jake Ryan Eldreth, 28, of 2228 North Pine Run, Boone, was arrested on a warrant for arrest on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroine and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number. Eldreth was issued a Nov. 12 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Interfering with an electronic monitoring device and a probation violation were reported in the 100 block of Hodges Gap Road in Boone.
INTOXICATED: Intoxicated and disruptive was reported in the 1000 block of Main Street in Blowing Rock.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number were reported in the 100 block of Hodges Gap Road in Boone.
THEFT: Theft of two catalytic converters was reported in the 9000 block of N.C. 105 South in Banner Elk.
LARCENY: Larceny of two kayaks was reported in the 4000 block of U.S. 421 North in Vilas.
LARCENY: Larceny of binoculars was reported in the 400 block of Homespun Hills Road in Boone.
Sept. 25
ARREST: Mark Phillip Bowes, 20, of 130 Sunnyview Circle, Matthews, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and driving after consuming under the age of 21. Bowes was issued a Nov. 12 court date and was released on a written promise.
LARCENY: Larceny of a JBL speaker and a pair of Air Jordan 1 x Travis Scott shoes was reported in the 800 block of Niley Cook Road in Blowing Rock.
Sept. 26
FRAUD: Credit card/ATM fraud was reported in the 300 block of Estates Drive in Boone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.