The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 26
The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 26
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 6100 block of Elk Creek Road.
ARREST: Rose M. Roark, 34, of Mountain City, was arrested on an order for arrest - failure to appear. Roark was issued a Jan. 31 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
Dec. 27
ARREST: Shannon N. Potter, 39, of Tabor City, was arrested on an order for arrest - misdemeanor larceny. Potter was issued a Feb. 2 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
Dec. 28
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering a building and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Old Hartley Road.
Dec. 29
DEATH: A DOA was reported in the 300 block of Homespun Hls.
ARREST: Avery A. Simmons, 42, of Deep Gap, was arrested on an order for arrest - failure to comply court order. Simmons was issued a Jan. 18 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
Dec. 31
ARREST: Brandon H. Burkett, 32, of Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for arrest - assault on a government official. Burkett was issued a Jan. 31 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Roxanne W. Brinker, 53, of Mountain City, was arrested on an order for arrest - possession of drug paraphernalia. Brinker was issued a Jan. 31 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
Jan. 1
ARREST: Norman G. Asbury, 58, of Greensboro, was arrested on an order for arrest - driving while license revoked. Asbury was issued a Feb. 2 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Terence L. Story, 62, of Blowing Rock, was arrested on a warrant for arrest - assault on a female, WFA - assault by pointing a gun and WFA - assault by pointing a gun. Story was issued a Feb. 2 court date and no bond.
Jan. 2
ARREST: Matthew R. Cook, 38, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with violation of a court order. Cook was issued a Jan. 31 court date and a written promise.
Jan. 3
ARREST: Justin L. Cox, 31, of Deep Gap, was arrested on an order for arrest - non-support. Cox was issued a Jan. 4 court date and a $220 bond.
Dear reader,
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community. CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.