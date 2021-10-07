The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 27
ARREST: Leonard Roger Graves II, 49, of 408 Chestnut St., Burlington, was arrested and charged with failing to appear, driving while impaired and possession of marijuana. Graves was issued a Nov. 5 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
EXTORTION: Extortion/blackmail of $150 was reported in the 100 block of Valley High Lane in Blowing Rock.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: Theft of a Honda Accord was reported in the 10000 block of N.C. 105 South in Banner Elk.
RECOVERED PROPERTY: Recovered property was reported in the 300 block of N.C. 105 Bypass in Boone.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and Entering and larceny after breaking and entering of dishes, food and towels was reported in the 1000 block of Meat Camp Road in Boone.
FRAUD: Fraudulent misrepresentation was reported in the 700 block of Little Laurel Road Extension in Boone.
Sept. 28
LARCENY: Larceny of a LG smartphone was reported in the 2000 block of Silverstone Road in Zionville.
Sept. 29
ARREST: Pablo Mendez Castillo, 32, of 156 Brown Farm Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Castillo was issued a Nov. 12 court date and was released on a written promise.
LARCENY: Larceny of a can of diesel, a logging chain, four extension cords, two 50 lb. bags of concrete, a deer camera and a battery charger was reported in the 100 block of Penley Road in Lenoir.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and Entering and larceny after breaking and entering of a flag was reported in the 100 bock of Makers Lane in Boone.
Sept. 30
ARREST: Michael Lee Greever, 38, of 1708 Lumpkin Branch, Trade, Tenn., was arrested on warrants for arrest on charges of failing to appear and a probation violation. Greever was issued a Nov. 15 court date and a $75,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jeremy Clay Trivette, 48, of 652 Pleasant Hill Road, Lenoir, was arrested and charged with a probation violation. Trivette was issued a Nov. 8 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of an electric scooter was reported in the 1000 block of Brownwood Road in Deep Gap.
Oct. 1
ARREST: Sarah D. Hill, 25, of 945 Hodges Gap Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with making harassing phone calls. Hill was issued a Nov. 19 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Eduardo Villalobos-Reyes, 42, of 4668 U.S. 321 N., Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with violation of a court order. Villalobos-Reyes was issued a Nov. 12 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of a mailbox was reported in the 200 block of Archers Crossing in Boone
BREAKING OR ENTERING: Breaking or entering was reported in the 500 block of Clint Norris Road in Boone.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of camping/hunting/fishing equipment/supplies was reported in the 200 block of Deer Tracks Drive in Todd.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Breaking and entering was reported in the 200 block of Wildcat Ridge in Deep Gap.
Oct. 2
TRESPASSING: Second-degree trespassing was reported in the 100 block of West Yuma Lane in Deep Gap.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of Liberty Hill Road in Vilas.
Oct. 3
ARREST: Roberto Marcello Ferraro, 48, of 241 Deer Tracks Drive, Todd, was arrested and charged with assault inflicting serious injury and communicating threats. Ferraro was issued a Nov. 12 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a Honda was reported in the 800 block of Fallview Lane in Boone.
LARCENY: Larceny of a wallet was reported in the 300 block of Hicks Road in Sugar Grove.
