The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 31
ARREST: Joseph Stephen Welsh, 27, of Traphill Road, Traphill, was arrested and charged with a felony. Welsh was issued an Oct. 8 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
Oct. 11
ARREST: Cameron Lloyd Cox, 26, of Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle. Cox was issued a Nov. 30 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
FRAUD: Fraud of $2,000 was reported in the 200 block of I. J. Bingham Place in Boone.
Oct. 12
ARREST: Mikkie Deon McLeod, 38, no address listed, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering into a building. McLeod was issued a Dec. 14 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
Oct. 13
ARREST: Matthew Taylor Klutz, 28, of Castleford Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with failing to appear on a criminal summons. Klutz was issued a Dec. 17 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Allen Junior Baker, 57, of Temple Baptist Church Road, West Jefferson, was arrested and charged with failing to appear on a charge of driving while license revoked. Baker was issued a Nov. 4 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering into a building and larceny after breaking and entering of frozen meat and bones were reported in the 400 block of Avalon Way in Deep Gap.
Oct. 14
ARREST: Eva Grace Harmon, 21, of Meat Camp Road, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of driving while license revoked. Harmon was issued a Dec. 17 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
Oct. 15
DEATH: A death was reported in the 100 block of Hideaway Lane in Vilas.
LARCENY: Larceny of mail was reported in the 200 block of Tweetsie Railroad Lane in Blowing Rock.
FALSE PRETENSES: Obtaining property by false pretenses was reported in the 2000 block of Howards Creek Road in Boone.
Oct. 17
ARREST: William Andrew Mayhew, 29, of Tanglewood Drive, Swannanoa, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of a probation violation. Mayhew was issued a Nov. 1 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
