The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 14
ARREST: Matthew C. Nance, 38, of Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear — simple assault. Nance was issued a Jan. 17 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Lindsey A. Hooper, 29, of Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest. Hooper was issued a Dec. 1 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
Nov. 15
ASSAULT: Assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 600 block of Reese Road.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Motor vehicle theft and larceny of a firearm was reported in the 400 block of West King Street.
Nov. 17
LARCENY: Larceny (misdemeanor) was reported in the 800 block of Georges Gap Road.
ATTEMPTED BREAKING AND ENTERING: Attempted breaking and entering was reported in the 100 block of East Cove Lane.
Nov. 18
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 200 block of Martin Lane.
ARREST: Donald M. Canter, 33, of Mountain City, was arrested and charged with resist a public officer, driving while license revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. Canter was issued a Dec. 9 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Randall S. Reece, 55, of Zionville, was arrested and charged with a probation violation. Reece was issued a Dec. 9 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Logan M. Gregory, 28, of Boone, was arrested and charged with warrant for arrest — injury to real property and warrant for arrest — misdemeanor larceny. Gregory was issued a Dec. 9 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
Nov. 19
ARREST: Harold F. Ice Jr., 41, of Boone, was arrested and charged with all other offenses driving while license revoked. Ice was issued a Dec. 16 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Casey N. Carlay, 28, of Boone, was arrest and charged with warrant for arrest — breaking and entering. Carlay was issued a Dec. 9 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Leslie G. Taylor, 54, of Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with order for arrest — driving while license revoked. Taylor was issued a Dec. 5 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
Nov. 20
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 700 block of Fallview Lane.
ARREST: Nicholas D. Gray, 38, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant for arrest — violation of court order. Gray was issued a Dec. 16 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Melissa Y. Taylor, 52, of Boone, was arrested and charged with two counts of order for arrest — felony probation violation and warrant for arrest — interfere electronic monitor device. Taylor was issued a Dec. 16 court date and a $55,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Danny R. Arnett, 63, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with warrant for arrest — communicating threats. Arnett was issued a Dec. 16 court date and a $16,000 secured bond.
