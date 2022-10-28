The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 4
ARREST: Allen R. McGee Jr., 30, of Icard, NC, was arrested and charged with failure to appear — possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear — driving while license revoked. McGee was issued a Nov. 21 court date and a $7,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Steven Lorenzo, 28, of Boone, was arrested and charged with possession methamphetamine. Lorenzo was issued a Nov. 21 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Christinia K. D. Norris, 21, of Mountain City, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Norris was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Nov. 22 court date.
ARREST: Brandon C. Austin, 36, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with civil contempt. No court date was listed. No bond was given.
Oct. 5
DEATH: A DOA was reported in the 500 block of Joe Greer Road.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 1100 block of U.S. Hwy 321 N.
OTHER: All other offenses was reported in the 500 block of Covered Bridge Lane.
ARREST: Robert C. Goss, 44, of Yadkinville, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Goss was issued a Nov. 21 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
Oct. 6
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 800 block of NC Hwy 105.
ARREST: Shenna L. Abernathy, 36, of Lenoir, was arrested and charged with failure to appear, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Abernathy was issued a Nov. 21 court date and an $11,000 bond.
Oct. 7
COUNTERFEITING/FORGERY: Counterfeiting/forgery was reported in the 3400 block of Hwy 321 S.
ARREST: Andrew A. Adams, 37, of Boone, was arrested and charged with child support. Adams was issued an Oct. 27 court date and a $1,863 secured bond.
ARREST: Richard D. Cox, 57, of Deep Gap, was arrested on an order for arrest — failure to appear. Cox was issued a Nov. 1 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
Oct. 8
ARREST: Auston J. Potter, 39, of Boone, was arrested and charged with child support. Potter was issued an Oct. 27 court date and a $9,959 bond.
ARREST: Jesse K. Huffman, 36, of Deep Gap, was arrested on a warrant for arrest possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Huffman was issued a Nov. 3 court date and a $708 secured bond.
Oct. 9
ARREST: Andres P. Reeder, 27, of Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest. Reeder was issued a Dec. 9 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
Oct. 17
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering a building, larceny after breaking and entering, and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 1100 block of U.S. Hwy 321 S.
Oct. 19
ARREST: Reggie H. Moore, 61, of Hickory, was arrested and charged with failure to appear — possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear — possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear — fic/alt title/red card/tag, and failure to appear — sleep in public place. Moore was issued a Oct. 31 court date and a $11,000 secured bond.
Oct. 20
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 4200 block of Meat Camp Road.
LARCENY: Larceny (misdemeanor) was reported in the Stardance Trail area.
ARREST: Antonio J. Watts, 18, of Boone, was arrested and charged with carless and reckless and no operators license. Watts was issued a Nov. 21 court date and a $150 bond.
ARREST: Allan L. Coffey, 38, of Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Coffey was issued a Dec. 13 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Terry R. Ford, 57, of Boone, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Ford was issued a Oct. 21 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
Oct. 21
ARREST: Jarvis D. Carter, 28, of Deland, FL, was arrested and charged with breaking or entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of burglary tools, and injury to personal property. Carter was issued a Nov. 22 court date and a $30,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Demarko M. Carter, 24, of Deland, FL, was arrested on a fugitive warrant. Carter was issued Oct. 21 court date and a $50,000 secured bond.
Oct. 22
LARCENY: Larceny after breaking and entering was reported in the 400 block of Howards Creek Road.
ARREST: Anthony Critcher, 57, of Deep Gap, was arrested on two counts of misuse of 911 system. Critcher was issued a Nov. 21 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
Oct. 23
ARREST: Arturo S. Loera, 55, of Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and driving while license revoked. Loera was issued a Dec. 9 court date and a written promise.
