The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 21
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in 800 block of Moseley Mtn.
WOUND: A gunshot wound was reported in the 300 block of Yuma Lane.
ARREST: Allen R. McGee Jr., 30, of Icard, NC, was arrested and charged with all other offenses. No bond or court date was listed.
ARREST: Ronni S. Coffey, 38, of Lenoir, was arrested and charged with order for arrest — failure to appear, all other offenses OFA-FTA, and OFA-FTA. Coffey was issued a Jan. 5 court date and a $2,002.
Nov. 22
ARREST: Tyler J. Harmon, 28, of Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with violation of court order. Harmon was issued a Dec. 16 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Travis Z. Awode, 23, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked not impaired rev. Awode was issued a Jan. 4 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
Nov. 23
ARREST: William S. Harris, 52, of Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with order for arrest — probation violation, driving while license revoked, fictitious information to officer and fictitious tag. Harris was issued a Dec. 16 court date and a $11,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Cody J. McLeod, 39, of Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest. McLeod was issued a Dec. 9 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
Nov. 24
ARREST: Robert J. Simmons, 44, of Vilas, was arrested nad charged with all other offenses — flee to elude and all other offenses driving while license revoked. Simmons was issued a Dec. 16 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
Nov. 25
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to property was reported in the 300 block of Locust Gap Road.
RECOVERED PROPERTY: Recovered property was reported in the area of Casey Lane.
ARREST: Tyler C. Watson 30, of Boone, was arrested and charged with all other offenses — driving while license revoked. Watson was issued a Dec. 16 court date and a $300 secured bond.
Nov. 26
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism to property was reported in the 3400 block of Meat Camp Road.
FTA: Failure to appear was reported in the 1800 block of Meat Camp Road.
CITATION: James W. Miller, 30, of Boone, was summon/cited for failure to appear. Miller was issued a Jan. 17 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Eddie P. Stansberry, 57, of Boone, was arrested nad charged with driving under the influence. Stansberry was issued a Jan. 30 court date and a written promise.
Nov. 27
DOA: A DOA was reported in the 2200 block of Silverstone Road.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering a building and larceny after breaking and entering was reported in the 3200 block of Meat Camp Road.
