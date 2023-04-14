The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 1
ARREST: Nathan G. Norman, 43, of Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Norman was issued an April 28 court date and a secured bond.
April 3
BREAK OR ENTER: Break or enter a motor vehicle was reported in the 600 block of New River Hills.
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the area of South Gate Shopping Center.
ARREST: Kenneth D. Norris, 41, of Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with abandonment of an animal. Norris was issued a $1,000 secured bond. No court date was listed.
ARREST: Luis A. Resendiz-Merlos 41, of Boone, was arrested and charged with statutory sexual offense with a person who is 15 years of age or younger. Resendiz-Merlos was issued an April 28 court date and a $150,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Nicholas D. Gray, 38, of Boone, was arrested and charged with assault on a female and violation of a court order. Gray was issued a May 24 court date and an other type of bond.
ARREST: Shannon E. Kirkpatrick, 50, of Newland, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation. Kirkpatrick was issued a May 10 court date and a $17,500 secured bond.
April 4
FRAUD: Fraud was reported in the 8700 block of NC Hwy 105.
CITATION: Megan M. Woodring, 37, of Vilas, was summoned/cited with school attendance law violation. No bond or court date was listed.
ARREST: David R. Davilla, 37, of Todd, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen goods, failure to appear and resisting a public officer. Davilla was issued an April 28 court date and a $13,500 secured bond.
April 6
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 1100 block of Teaberry Hills Road.
ARREST: Amanda K. Storey, 40, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with driving the influence, inhale toxic vapors and driving left of center. Storey was issued a May 12 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
CITATION: Tyler M. Harshaw, 31, of Boone, was summoned/cited on an order for arrest — failure to appear. Harshaw was issued a May 31 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Richard D. Cox, 57, of Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with injury to real property. Cox was issued an April 14 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: David R. Davilla, 37, of Todd, was arrested and charged on a child support warrant. Davilla was issued a May 24 court date and a $9,960 other bond.
April 8
ARREST: Christopher M. Green, 32, of Zionville, was arrested on a warrant for arrest — felony break and/or entering and on a WFA — felony larceny after break/enter. Green was issued a May 24 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
April 9
ARREST: Charles M. J. Ward, 28, of Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Ward was issued a May 24 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
