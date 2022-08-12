The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 1
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Breaking an entering a motor vehicle was reported in the 2700 block of US Hwy 421 S.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 900 block of Rainbow Trail.
ARREST: Katty L. Isaacs, 34, of Meat Camp, was arrested on an order for arrest for failure to appear for driving while license revoked. Isaacs was issued a Sept. 13 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Edgar O. Agamatorres, 26, of Durham, was arrested and charged with Driving While License Revoked. Agamatorres was issued a Sept. 1 court date and a $1,500 unsecured bond.
Aug. 2
BREAKING OR ENTERING: Breaking or entering was reported in the 7300 block of Old 421 S.
Aug. 4
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Breaking and entering a building and Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of Martin Lane.
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and larceny was reported in the 100 block of Harmony Mountain Lane Lane.
Aug. 5
ARREST: Michael G. Godfrey, 70, was arrested on an order for arrest for failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny. No court date was listed. Godfrey was issued a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Danny R. Arnett, 62, of Vilas, was arrested and charge with violation of a court order, communicating threats and being intoxicated and disruptive. Arnett was issued a Sept. 2 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
ARREST: William C. Teague, 31, of Boone, was arrested and charged with assault and battery. Teague was issued a Sept. 23 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
Aug. 6
LARCENY: Larceny of a motor vehicle was reported in the 7400 block of NC Hwy 194.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of Old Shulls Mill Road.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 1000 block of Rainbow Trail.
Aug. 7
ARREST: James L. Keller, 33, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with communicating threats and injury to personal property. Keller was issued a Sept. 23 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Summer D. Harmon, 42, of Todd, was arrested and charged with domestic violence protective order violation. Harmon was issued a Sept. 2 court date and no bond.
