The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 4
ARREST: Christopher J. Poarch, 36, of Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Poarch was issued a May 24 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Barbara J. Armstrong, 64, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant for arrest on a charge of five counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. Armstrong was issued an April 11 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to a Toyota Tacoma was reported in the 1000 block of Old U.S. 421 South in Boone.
LARCENY: Larceny of credit/debit cards was reported in the 100 block of Blue Bonnet Drive in Boone.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 300 block of Hodges Valley Road in Boone.
LARCENY: Larceny of a car key fob was reported in the 600 block of Fallview Lane in Boone.
April 5
ARREST: Heather L. Boone, 33, of Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia and resisting a public officer. Boone was issued a May 20 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: William L. Davis, 48, of Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with a revoked tag and operating a vehicle with no insurance. Davis was issued a May 20 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Charles D. Roberts, 26, of Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Roberts was released on a written promise. No court date was listed.
ARREST: Carrington L. Taylor, 23, of Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Taylor was issued a May 24 court date and a $3,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Johnathan S. Watson, 25, of Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of failing to pay child support and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Watson was issued a May 24 court date and a $3,725 secured bond.
ARREST: Allen D. Winebarger, 25, of Todd, was arrested on a warrant for arrest on a charge of burning other buildings. Winebarger was issued a May 24 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Austin E. Burr, 31, of Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Burr was issued a May 20 court date and a $500 secured bond.
April 6
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to a chain link fence was reported in the 100 block of Virgil Day Road in Boone.
HACKING: Hacking/computer invasion was reported in the 900 block of River Ridge Road in Boone.
THEFT: Theft of a package was reported in the 1000 block of Poplar Grove Road in Boone.
SCAM: A scam was reported in the 4000 block of Howard’s Creek Road in Boone.
April 7
ARREST: Eric A. Davio, 49, of Blowing Rock, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of failing to pay child support. Davio was issued an April 20 court date and a $750 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to a Ford Mustang was reported in the 100 block of Meat Camp Road in Boone.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to an automobile was reported in the 700 block of Tom Jackson Road in Boone.
April 8
ARREST: Lindsay N. Greene, 28, of Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of failing to appear and charged with no operator’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia. Greene was issued a May 24 court date and a $15,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Thurman A. Padgett, 52, of Boone, was arrested and charged with failing to return rental property. Padgett was issued an April 29 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: John N. Brooks, 38, of Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Brooks was issued a May 20 court date and a $500 secured bond.
April 9
ARREST: Christopher P. Ervin, 43, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with failing to pay child support. Ervin was issued a May 23 court date and a $16,404 secured bond.
ARREST: Casey N. Carlay, 28, of Boone, was arrested on a civil order for arrest on a charge of failing to pay child support. Carlay was issued a May 23 court date and a $450 secured bond.
ARREST: Anthony Deiters, 25, of Boone, was arrested and charged with obtaining property under false pretenses and possession of stolen property. Deiters was issued an April 14 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
April 10
ARREST: Nicholas D. Walker, 34, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Walker was issued a May 20 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Angel D. Wellman, 44, of Todd, was arrested on an order for arrest. Wellman was issued a $200 secured bond. No court date was listed.
