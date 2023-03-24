The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 13
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering a building, larceny after breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 7400 block of Meat Camp Road.
ARREST: Joel D. Thornton, 43, of Charlotte, was arrested on an order for arrest. Thornton was issued a May 24 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
March 15
ARREST: William H. Frye, 31, of West Jefferson, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug equipment violations. Frye was issued an April 28 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
March 16
ARREST: John E. Hayes, 38, of Bunn, NC, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Hayes was issued an April 17 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
ARREST: William H. Frye, 31, of West Jefferson, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Frye was issued a March 22 court date and a $250 secured bond.
March 17
ARREST: Aaron P. Morgan, 20, of Morganton, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Morgan was issued an April 14 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jairo G. Cordova, 20, of Boone, was arrested and charged with a probation violation. Cordova was issued an April 14 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Melissa H. Chaffin, 48, of Dugspur, VA, was arrested on an order for arrest failure to appear — simple possession of schedule IV CS (M). Chaffin was issued an April 14 court date and a $8,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Johnathan S. Watson, 26, of Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Watson was issued a May 5 court date and a $30,000 secured bond.
March 18
ARREST: Michael D. Peek, 38, of Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest for failure to appear. Peek was issued a May 10 court date and a $3,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Jacob E. Miller, 27, of Lenoir, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor larceny. Miller was issued an April 28 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
March 19
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 8900 block of NC Hwy 105.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering a building, larceny after breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 3000 block of Hwy 421.
ARREST: Cody M. Miller, 28, of Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Miller was issued an April 28 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
