The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 30
ARREST: Crystal N. Coffey, 35, of Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested on a warrant for arrest on a charge of larceny by employee and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule III controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. Coffey was issued a Feb. 18 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
Jan. 31
ARREST: Rodney E. Poole, 29, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Poole was issued a March 31 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of a china set was reported in the 100 block of East Stone Drive in Blowing Rock.
ASSAULT: Assault and battery was reported in the 600 block of Crocker Road in Blowing Rock.
Feb. 1
ARREST: David B. Woodring, 54, of Boone, was arrested and charged with four counts of second-degree trespassing and injury to real property. Woodring was issued a Feb. 18 court date. No bond amount was listed.
Feb. 2
ARREST: Harold F. Ice Jr., 40, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant for arrest on a charge of assault on a female. Ice was issued a March 29 court date and no bond.
ARREST: Aaron Michael Horne, 31, of Conover, was arrested and charged with failing to appear on a charge of a felony probation violation. Horne was issued a March 24 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Timothy D. Baker, 36, of Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of a misdemeanor. Baker was issued an April 18 court date and a $6,000 secured bond.
Feb. 3
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Warrants for arrest of charges of assault inflicting serious injury and interfering with emergency communications were reported in the 6000 block of Old U.S. 421 South in Deep Gap.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 200 block of South Slope Road in Banner Elk.
Feb. 4
ARREST: Tyler G. Orrick, 29, of Boone, was arrested and charged with obtaining property under false pretenses. Orrick was issued a March 31 court date and a $20,000 secured bond.
Feb. 5
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Misuse of the 911 system and possession of alcohol underage were reported in the 2000 block of U.S. 421 North in Boone.
Feb. 6
ARREST: Samuel B. Bruner, 36, of Boone, was arrested and charged with disclosing private adult images and a misdemeanor probation violation. Bruner was issued a March 4 court date and a $28,000 secured bond.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering and larceny of a saw were reported in the 200 block of Picasso Drive in Blowing Rock.
